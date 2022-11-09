  • Home
Longboards beach fired pizza™

No reviews yet

440 East Golden Valley Road

Reno, NV 89506

Order Again

Popular Items

Surf Your Own Wave™ Pizza - 11"
1 Topping Pizza - 11"
Shark Attack Pizza - 11" (Surfer's Fav)

Surf Your Own Wave™ Pizza (Artisan Style)

Cheese Pizza - 11"

$9.50

Choose from one of our 8 DELICIOUS sauces! / Cheese / Herbs & Spices

1 Topping Pizza - 11"

$10.50

Choose from one of our 8 DELICIOUS sauces! / Cheese / 1 Topping / Herbs & Spices

Surf Your Own Wave™ Pizza - 11"

$12.50

In other words, have it YOUR way! / Choose from one of our 8 DELICIOUS sauces! / Build your own pizza up to 5 toppings.

"One of Ours" Pizza (Artisan Style)

Take the easy way out!

Woody Pizza - 11" (Surfer's Fav)

$12.50

Creamy Ranch (Base) / Mozzarella / Grilled Chicken / Roasted Garlic Cloves / Artichoke Hearts / Applewood Bacon / Red Onion

Islander Pizza - 11"

$12.50

Beach Base (Base) / Chopped Garlic / Mozzarella / Mama Lil’s Spicy Peppers / Red Onions / Green Onions / Drizzled with Honey

Shark Attack Pizza - 11" (Surfer's Fav)

$12.50

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce (Base) / Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Hand Pulled Italian Sausage / Genoa Salami / Fresh Jalapeños

Pipeline Pizza - 11"

$12.50

Creamy Pesto Sauce (Base) / Mozzarella / Grilled Chicken / Artichoke Hearts / Chopped Garlic / Sopraffina Ricotta / Fresh Sliced Roma Tomato

Great White Pizza - 11"

$13.50

Creamy Ranch (Base) / Chopped Garlic / Grilled Chicken / Artichoke Hearts / Sun Dried Tomato / Baby Spinach / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Sicilian Oregano / Finished with our Beach Base

Kickin' Chicken Pizza - 11"

$13.50

Creamy Ranch (Base) / Mozzarella / Grilled Chicken / Applewood Bacon / Red Onions / Slow Roasted Tomato / Chopped Garlic / BBQ Drizzle

"Secret Spot" Pizza (Artisan Style)

Fakie Pizza (VEGGIE) - 11"

$12.50

Old School Red Sauce (Base) / Chopped Garlic / Parmesan / Mozzarella / Baby Spinach / Artichoke Hearts / Sun Dried Tomato / Red Onions / Black Olives / Sicilian Oregano / Feta / Drizzled with a Balsamic Glaze Sauce

Pin Tail Pizza (VEGGIE) - 11"

$12.50

Old School Red Sauce (Base) / Chopped Garlic / Mozzarella / Baby Spinach / Sopraffina Ricotta / Roma Tomato / Black Olives / Feta / Fresh Cut Basil / Finished with our Beach Base

Rip Curl Pizza - 11"

$12.50

Creamy Ranch (Base) / Mozzarella / Beach Fired™ Marinated Pulled Pork / Grilled Chicken / Red Onions / Green Onions / Drizzled with BBQ Sauce

Dawn Patrol Pizza - 11" (Surfer's Fav)

$12.50

Creamy Ranch (Base) / Mozzarella / Smoked Ham / Hand Pulled Italian Sausage / Green Pepper / Sliced Roma Tomato / Red Onions / Chopped Garlic / Green Onions

Sweet Pig Pizza - 11"

$12.50

Red Hot Sweet Chili (Base) / Mozzarella / Beach Fired™ Marinated Pulled Pork / Roasted Garlic Cloves / Pineapple / Red Onion / Green Onions

J Bay Pizza - 11"

$12.50

Red Hot Sweet Chili (Base) / Mozzarella / Smoked Ham / Applewood Bacon / Red Onions / Roasted Garlic Cloves / Pineapple

J4 Pizza - 11"

$12.50

Old School Red Sauce (Base) / Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Hand Pulled Italian Sausage / Mama Lil's / Slow Roasted Tomato / Red Onions

Nani Kona Pizza - 11"

$12.50

Creamy Ranch (Base) / Mozzarella / Chopped Garlic / Grilled Chicken / Applewood Bacon / Baby Spinach / Black Olives / Sicilian Oregano / Grated Parmesan

East Coast Pizza - 11" (Surfer's Fav)

$12.50

Old School Red Sauce (Base) / Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Hand Pulled Italian Sausage / Chopped Garlic / Sopraffina Ricotta / Fresh Cut Basil

High Flyer Pizza - 11"

$13.50

Creamy Pesto Sauce (Base) / Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Applewood Bacon / Genoa Salami / Baby Spinach / Fresh Cepponelli Mozzarella / Drizzled with Beach Base

Next Set Pizza - 11"

$12.50

Old School Red Sauce (Base) / Fresh Cepponelli Mozzarella / Soprafinna Ricotta / Meatballs / Red Onions / Slow Roasted Tomato / Shaved Parmesan / Sicilian Oregano / Fresh Cut Basil

Buffalo Chicken Pizza - 11"

$13.50

Sweet Baby's Buffalo Sauce (Base), Mozzarella, Chopped Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Fresh Cepponelli Mozzarella, Red Onions. Drizzled with Ranch and more Sweet Baby's Buffalo sauce after baking!

Heat Wave Pizza - 11"

$13.50

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce (Base) / Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Grilled Chicken / Applewood Bacon / Fresh Cepponelli Mozzarella / Fresh Jalapeños / Spicy Salt Lick / Shaved Parmesan / Hot Honey Drizzle after Baking

Bon Fire Pizza (Detroit Style)

Bon Fire Pizza - Cheese 11" x 14"

$28.00

"Beach Fired™ raised dough with Chopped Garlic, Butter, EVOO and Parmesan baked in! / Crispy Cheesy OUTER Crust / Topped with Warm “Old School” sauce, Sicilian Oregano, and Grated Parmesan"

Bon Fire Pizza - Pepperoni 11" x 14"

$30.00

Beach Fired™ raised dough with Chopped Garlic, Butter, EVOO and Parmesan baked in! / Crispy Cheesy OUTER Crust / Pepperoni / Topped with Warm “Old School” sauce, Sicilian Oregano, and Grated Parmesan

Bon Fire Pizza - Veggie 11" x 14"

$34.00

"Beach Fired™ raised dough with Chopped Garlic, Butter, EVOO and Parmesan baked in! / Crispy Cheesy OUTER Crust / Charred Slow Roasted Tomatoes / Roasted Garlic Cloves / Fresh Cut Basil and Red Onions / Topped with Warm “Old School” sauce, Sicilian Oregano and Grated Parmesan No Substitutions Please and Thank you!"

Bon Fire Pizza - Meat 11" x 14" (Surfer's Fav)

$34.00

"Beach Fired™ raised dough with Chopped Garlic, Butter, EVOO and Parmesan baked in! / Crispy Cheesy OUTER Crust / Pepperoni / Hand Pulled Italian Sausage / Chopped Garlic and Sopraffina Ricotta / Topped with Warm “Old School” sauce, Sicilian Oregano, and Grated Parmesan No Substitutions Please and Thank you!"

Cut Back Calzone

Cut Back Calzone

$11.50

Beach Fired™ / Choose from one of our 8 DELICIOUS sauces! / Mozzarella, Sopraffina Ricotta or both! / Up to 3 toppings / Finished with our Beach Base

Fired Starters

Maverick Meatballs

$9.50

Beach Fired™, simmered and smothered in “Old School” or “Old School Spicy” – you pick! / Bubbling HOT Mozzarella / 3 Big Ones to an order

Beach Fired™ Wings (Surfer's Fav)

$13.00

Beach Fired™ Chicken Wings over grilled onions. Served with our "Surfer Sauce" and Fresh limes. A must have!

Buffalo Sauced Wings

$13.00

Beach Fired™ Chicken Wings tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Sauce!

BBQ Sauced Wings

$13.00

Beach Fired™ Chicken Wings tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce!

"Kickback" Caribbean Wings (Surfer's Fav)

$13.00

Beach Fired™ Chicken Wings tossed in savory spicy peanut sauce. BOMB!

Chill Starters

Side Garden Salad

$4.75

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Baby Carrots, Shaved Parmesan, tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Entrée Garden Salad

$9.25

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Baby Carrots, Shaved Parmesan, tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.75

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Kosher Salt & Cracked Black Pepper, Croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.

Entrée Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Kosher Salt & Cracked Black Pepper, Croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.

Side Bacon & Blue Salad

$5.25

Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Bacon (crumbled), Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, drizzled with White Garlic Cream Ranch dressing.

Entrée Bacon & Blue Salad

$10.25

Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Bacon (crumbled), Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, drizzled with White Garlic Cream Ranch dressing.

Dressings & Dips

Ranch Sauce

$1.25

Creamy Ranch sauce for wings, salads or pizza. (Gluten Free)

"Old School" Red Sauce

$1.25

"It's the Bomb" Fresh crushed California ripe tomatoes w/ just the right spices. (Gluten Free)

"Old School Spicy" Red Sauce

$1.25

"It's the Bomb x 2" Fresh crushed California ripe tomatoes w/ just the right spices & some heat! (Gluten Free)

"Beach Base"

$1.25

Our Signature sauce! EVOO, Butter, Garlic, Parmesan & some secret spices. Yum! (Gluten Free)

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Bold, thick, and oh so good. (Gluten Free)

Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

A spicy kick! (Gluten Free)

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.25

Sweet & Heat. Can't go wrong here! (Gluten Free)

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.25

Chunky Blue Cheese dressing for wings or salad. (Gluten Free)

Creamy Pesto Sauce

$1.25

Fresh chopped Pesto mixed w/ our Ranch sauce. (Gluten Free)

Caesar Dressing

$1.25

Creamy Caesar dressing. (Gluten Free)

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.25

A salad's best friend. (Gluten Free)

"Surfer Sauce"

$1.75

Our signature sauce! Roasted Serrano Chile Sauce w/ Garlic & Toasted Sesame. A Surfer's fav!

Sweet Honey

$1.75

Pretty easy...It's sweet honey for dipping your crust into. (Gluten Free)

HOT Honey

$1.75

Honey infused w/ Chili peppers. It brings some heat! (Gluten Free)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Longboards beach fired pizza™, is a HIP new pizza restaurant that specializes in Surf your Own Wave™ beach fired pizza™. We offer FRESH tossed salads, build your own pizzas, and killer appetizers all centered in a beach themed, family friendly atmosphere.

