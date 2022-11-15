Restaurant header imageView gallery

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

No reviews yet

5415 Johnson Drive

Mission, KS 66205

Cabo Chicken Wrap
Cabo Beef Wrap
Thai Chicken Wrap

Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle

Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle

$3.99

House made chipotle ranch, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle

Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle

$3.99

House made thai peanut sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle

Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle

$5.99

House made habanero based napalm sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

619

619

$12.99

Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas

Smores Wrap

$4.59

Marshmallows, Hazelnut Spread, and Graham Crackers on a Wheat Tortilla.

The Argentine

The Argentine

$7.99

Steak, shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, mozzarella and chimichurri ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla

Pinto Gallo

$11.39

Carnitas Pork, Guac, Pico, PepperJack, Pineapples, Rice, Beans, Chichurones and Salsa Verde Sauce

Grilled Style

Cabo Chicken Wrap

Cabo Chicken Wrap

$7.59

Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla

Cabo Beef Wrap

Cabo Beef Wrap

$8.79

Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$7.19

Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla

Pork Luau Wrap

Pork Luau Wrap

$7.19

Pork, pepperjack, pineapples, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla

Wow! Kung Pao Wrap

Wow! Kung Pao Wrap

$7.59

Chicken, peanuts, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a wheat tortilla

Teriyaki Grill Wrap

Teriyaki Grill Wrap

$7.19

Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla

Hot Turkey Wrap

Hot Turkey Wrap

$6.99

Turkey, olives, pico de gallo, rice, and chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla

Spicy Krab Wrap

Spicy Krab Wrap

$7.59

Imitation Crab, peanuts, pepperjack, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a chipotle tortilla

Shackquitos

Shackquitos

$7.59

Mini sampler wraps with chicken: Cabo, Thai, Teriyaki

Viet Wrap

Viet Wrap

$8.59

Gluten Free Tortilla, chicken, thin rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, green onion, cilantro, mozzarella, sriracha and sweet & spicy sauce

5-Alarm Beef

5-Alarm Beef

$7.09

Steak, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, spicy chinese and napalm sauce, on a spinach wrap

Baja Club

Baja Club

$8.49

Turkey, bacon, guacamole, mozzarella, olives, pico de gallo, lettuce and chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach wrap

Tokyo Teriyaki

Tokyo Teriyaki

$6.69

Chicken, mozzarella, vegtables, lettuce and teriyaki sauce, on a spinach wrap

Thai Roll

Thai Roll

$6.99

Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, thin rice noodles, lettuce, and peanut sauce, on a sundried tomato tortilla

Smoked Woody

Smoked Woody

$6.59

Pork, pepperjack, cucumber, pico de gallo, carrots, pineapples, lettuce and sweet and spicy sauce, on a spinach wrap

A-Bomb

A-Bomb

$7.39

Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, pico de gallo, hard boiled egg, lettuce and ranch, on a spinach tortilla

Caesar

Caesar

$6.69

Chicken, mozzarella, pico de gallo, olives, lettuce, and parmesan sauce, on a spinach tortilla

Cali Curry Club

Cali Curry Club

$8.39

Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla

LB Lettuce Wraps

LB Lettuce Wraps

$5.59

3 Romaine lettuce leaves topped with turkey, bacon, mozzarella and chipotle ranch

Hawaiian Chef

Hawaiian Chef

$8.59

Large salad with Chicken, imitation crab, turkey, pineapples, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, carrot shreds, mozzarella and choice of dressing

All Pro

All Pro

$8.59

Large salad with Turkey, chicken, bacon, egg, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrot shreds, mozzarella and choice of dressing

Lumpia Roll Salad

Lumpia Roll Salad

$8.59

Two chicken spring rolls served with peanut sauce, includes a side of fresh pasta salad

Hawaiian Sliders

Hawaiian Sliders

$11.99

Six grilled king hawaiian rolls with Imitation Crab, pork, chicken, mozzarella, pepperjack, and choice of sauce. Comes with a side

Super A Bomb

Super A Bomb

$11.99

Turkey, chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, pico de gallo, lettuce and ranch, on two spinach tortillas

619

619

$12.99

Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas

Sushi Wrap

Sushi Wrap

$11.99

Imitation Crab, shrimp, cuccumber, guacamole, nori, rice and wasabi mayo, on two spinach tortillas

Country Boy

Country Boy

$12.29

Pork, turkey, bacon, garlic potato salad, hard-boiled egg, mozzarella and honey mustard, on two wheat tortillas

Samoan

Samoan

$11.59

Pork, imitation crab, shrimp, mozzarella, vegetables, pineapples, hard-boiled egg, rice and teriyaki sauce, on two wheat tortillas

Bootcamp

Bootcamp

$10.59

Chicken, turkey, egg whites, pico de gallo, olives, lettuce, brown rice and your choice of sauce, on two spinach tortillas

24

24

$12.29

Steak, turkey, chicken, egg whites, mozzarella, brown rice and your choice of sauce, on two wheat tortillas

Thai Boxer Bowl

Thai Boxer Bowl

$10.59

Chicken, shrimp, brown or white rice, egg whites, vegetables, and sweet and spicy. Comes with a spring roll

Mr. Jason Bowl

Mr. Jason Bowl

$11.59

Chicken, steak, turkey, brown or white rice, hard boiled egg, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce

Chicken Salsa Caesar

Chicken Salsa Caesar

$6.59

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, olives, pico de gallo and parmesan sauce, on a spinach tortilla

The Argentine

The Argentine

$7.99

Steak, shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, mozzarella and chimichurri ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla

Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$7.39

Pepperjack, mozzarella, spread cheese, and your choice of meat, vegetables and/or sauce, on a wheat tortilla

Hummus and Veggies

$6.49

Hummus, vegetables, olives, pico de gallo, cheese and parmesean, on a spinach tortilla

Smores Wrap

$4.59

Marshmallows, Hazelnut Spread, and Graham Crackers on a Wheat Tortilla.

Little Dagger

Little Dagger

$5.99

Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, olives and ranch, on a wheat tortilla

Mini Quesadilla

Mini Quesadilla

$5.99

Mozzarella and chicken, on a wheat wrap

Little Surfer

Little Surfer

$5.99

Imitation crab, mozzarella and rice, on a wheat wrap

Smiley Wrap

Smiley Wrap

$6.39

Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, rice and peanut sauce, on a wheat wrap

Hot Thai Noodles

Hot Thai Noodles

$9.29

Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, thai peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$9.29

Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with steak, bacon

Vietnamese Bowl

Vietnamese Bowl

$9.29

Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, sweet and spicy sauce and sriracha

Tofu and Veggies

Tofu and Veggies

$8.79

Tofu, rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with your choice of sauce

Garlic Potato Salad

Garlic Potato Salad

$2.19
Fresh Pasta Salad

Fresh Pasta Salad

$2.19
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.19
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.19

Side of Brown Rice

White Rice

White Rice

$2.19

Side of White Rice

Hummus with Pita

Hummus with Pita

$2.19

Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread

Maui Onion Chips

Maui Onion Chips

$2.19

Kettle Style Sweet Maui Onion Chips

Spring Roll with Thai Peanut sauce

Spring Roll with Thai Peanut sauce

$2.34

Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce

Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle

Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle

$3.99

House made chipotle ranch, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle

Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle

$3.99

House made thai peanut sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle

Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle

$5.99

House made habanero based napalm sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Family Style Hummus

$5.46

Family Style Hummus

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

Website

Location

5415 Johnson Drive, Mission, KS 66205

Directions

Longboards Wraps & Bowls image
Longboards Wraps & Bowls image
Longboards Wraps & Bowls image

