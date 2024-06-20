- Home
- /
- Overland Park
- /
- Longboards Wraps & Bowls South OP - 8150 West 135th Street
Longboards Wraps & Bowls South OP - 8150 West 135th Street
8150 West 135th Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured and New
- Teriyaki Sauce Bottle
House made Teriyaki sauce in a 12oz to-go bottle$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle
House made habanero based napalm sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle
House made thai peanut sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle
House made chipotle ranch, in a 12 oz. to go bottle$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Smores Wrap
Marshmallows, Hazelnut Spread, and Graham Crackers on a Wheat Tortilla.$5.49
- 619
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas$14.69
- Cabo Steak Wrap
Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla$9.69
Grilled Style
- Cabo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla$8.19
- Cabo Steak Wrap
Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla$9.69
- Thai Chicken Wrap
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla$7.79
- Pork Luau Wrap
Pork, pepperjack, pineapples, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla$7.79
- Wow! Kung Pao Wrap
Chicken, peanuts, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a wheat tortilla$8.49
- Teriyaki Grill Wrap
Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla$7.79
- Hot Turkey Wrap
Turkey, olives, pico de gallo, rice, and chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla$7.89
- Spicy Krab Wrap
Krab, peanuts, pepperjack, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a chipotle tortilla$8.39
- Shackquitos
Mini sampler wraps with chicken: Cabo, Thai, Teriyaki$8.19
- Viet Wrap
Gluten Free Tortilla, chicken, thin rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, green onion, cilantro, mozzarella, sriracha and sweet & spicy sauce$9.49
- 5-Alarm Steak
Steak, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, spicy chinese and napalm sauce, on a spinach wrap$7.89
Cool Style
- Baja Club
Turkey, bacon, guacamole, mozzarella, olives, pico de gallo, lettuce and chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach wrap$9.29
- Tokyo Teriyaki
Chicken, mozzarella, vegtables, lettuce and teriyaki sauce, on a spinach wrap$6.99
- Thai Roll
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, thin rice noodles, lettuce, and peanut sauce, on a sundried tomato tortilla$7.59
- Smoked Woody
Pork, pepperjack, cucumber, pico de gallo, carrots, pineapples, lettuce and sweet and spicy sauce, on a spinach wrap$6.99
- A-Bomb
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, pico de gallo, hard boiled egg, lettuce and ranch, on a spinach tortilla$8.39
- Caesar
Chicken, mozzarella, pico de gallo, olives, lettuce, and parmesan sauce, on a spinach tortilla$7.29
Salad Bowls
Hawaiian Sliders
OG
- Super A Bomb
Turkey, chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, pico de gallo, lettuce and ranch, on two spinach tortillas$12.99
- 619
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas$14.69
- Sushi Wrap
Shrimp, krab, cucumber, guacamole, nori, rice and wasabi mayo, on two spinach tortillas$12.99
- Country Boy
Pork, turkey, bacon, garlic potato salad, hard-boiled egg, mozzarella and honey mustard, on two wheat tortillas$13.49
- Samoan
Pork, krab, shrimp, mozzarella, vegetables, pineapples, hard-boiled egg, rice and teriyaki sauce, on two wheat tortillas$12.19
- 24
Steak, turkey, chicken, egg whites, mozzarella, brown rice and your choice of sauce, on two wheat tortillas$13.79
- Thai Boxer Bowl
Chicken, shrimp, brown or white rice, egg whites, vegetables, and sweet and spicy. Comes with a spring roll$11.79
Quesadilla Flat Wrap
- Chicken Salsa Caesar
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, olives, pico de gallo and parmesan sauce, on a spinach tortilla$7.59
- The Argentine
Steak, shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, mozzarella and chimichurri ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla$9.69
- Grilled Cheese Quesadilla
Pepperjack, mozzarella, spread cheese, and your choice of meat, vegetables and/or sauce, on a wheat tortilla$7.99
- Hummus and Veggies
Hummus, rice, vegetables, olives, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, rice, and parmesan, on a spinach tortilla$6.69
- Cali Curry Club
Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla$8.39
Little Ones
Hot Noodle Bowl
- Hot Thai Noodles
Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, thai peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.$9.99
- Carne Asada Bowl
Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with steak, bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo and lemon garlic aioli$11.99
- Vietnamese Bowl
Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, sweet and spicy sauce and sriracha$9.99
- Tofu and Veggies
Tofu, rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with your choice of sauce$9.59
- Mr. Miyagi Bowl
Rice Bowl, with choice of brown or white rice, chicken, steak, hard boiled egg, vegetables, lettuce, fried onions, cilantro and chives, and teriyaki sauce$12.99
Sides
- Garlic Potato Salad$2.39
- Fresh Pasta Salad$2.39
- Side Salad$2.39
- Brown Rice
Side of Brown Rice$2.39
- White Rice
Side of White Rice$2.39
- Hummus with Pita
Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread$2.39
- Maui Onion Chips
Kettle Style Sweet Maui Onion Chips$2.39
- Spring Roll with Thai Peanut sauce
Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce$2.54
- Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle
House made chipotle ranch, in a 12 oz. to go bottle$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle
House made thai peanut sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle
House made habanero based napalm sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Teriyaki Sauce Bottle
House made Teriyaki sauce in a 12oz to-go bottle$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cookie$1.00
- Sticker$1.00
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$2.39
- Large Thai Tea$2.75
- Bottled Water$0.99OUT OF STOCK
- Rockstar$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- Sparkling Tea$2.79OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Mojito Kombucha
Strawberry Mojito Kombucha made by Lucky Elixir$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Longboards Beach Booch
Our signature pineapple ginger kombucha made by Lucky Elixir in North KC!$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Gatorade$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mango Tea
Mango Tea from The Roasterie$2.39OUT OF STOCK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Best Wraps & Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!
8150 West 135th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223