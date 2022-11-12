- Home
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
No reviews yet
106 S 7th St
Saint Joseph, MO 64501
Popular Items
Featured and New
Hot Thai Noodles
Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, thai peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.
619
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
Smores Wrap
Graham Crackers, Hazelnut Spread, and Marshmallows
The Argentine
Steak, shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, mozzarella and chimichurri ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
Cali Curry Club
Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla
Shackquitos
Mini sampler wraps with chicken: Cabo, Thai, Teriyaki
Mac Lethal
Our signature three cheese macaroni, smoked sausage, chicken, turkey, bacon, brisket, nacho cheese doritos, and lemon garlic aioli sauce
Grilled Style
Cabo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Cabo Beef Wrap
Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
Thai Chicken Wrap
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
Pork Luau Wrap
Pork, pepperjack, pineapples, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Wow! Kung Pao Wrap
Chicken, peanuts, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Teriyaki Grill Wrap
Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Hot Turkey Wrap
Turkey, olives, pico de gallo, rice, and chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Spicy Krab Wrap
Imitation Crab, peanuts, pepperjack, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Viet Wrap
Gluten Free Tortilla, chicken, thin rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, green onion, cilantro, mozzarella, sriracha and sweet & spicy sauce
5-Alarm Beef
Steak, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, spicy chinese and napalm sauce, on a spinach wrap
Cool Style
Baja Club
Turkey, bacon, guacamole, mozzarella, olives, pico de gallo, lettuce and chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach wrap
Tokyo Teriyaki
Chicken, mozzarella, vegtables, lettuce and teriyaki sauce, on a spinach wrap
Thai Roll
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, thin rice noodles, lettuce, and peanut sauce, on a sundried tomato tortilla
Smoked Woody
Pork, pepperjack, cucumber, pico de gallo, carrots, pineapples, lettuce and sweet and spicy sauce, on a spinach wrap
A-Bomb
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, pico de gallo, hard boiled egg, lettuce and ranch, on a spinach tortilla
Caesar
Chicken, mozzarella, pico de gallo, olives, lettuce, and parmesan sauce, on a spinach tortilla
LB Lettuce Wraps
3 Romaine lettuce leaves topped with turkey, bacon, mozzarella and chipotle ranch
Salad Bowls
Hawaiian Chef
Large salad with Chicken, imitation crab, turkey, pineapples, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, carrot shreds, mozzarella and choice of dressing
All Pro
Large salad with Turkey, chicken, bacon, egg, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrot shreds, mozzarella and choice of dressing
Lumpia Roll Salad
Two chicken spring rolls served with peanut sauce, includes a side of fresh pasta salad
Hawaiian Sliders
OG
Super A Bomb
Turkey, chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, pico de gallo, lettuce and ranch, on two spinach tortillas
Sushi Wrap
Imitation Crab, shrimp, cuccumber, guacamole, nori, rice and wasabi mayo, on two spinach tortillas
Country Boy
Pork, turkey, bacon, garlic potato salad, hard-boiled egg, mozzarella and honey mustard, on two wheat tortillas
Samoan
Pork, imitation crab, shrimp, mozzarella, vegetables, pineapples, hard-boiled egg, rice and teriyaki sauce, on two wheat tortillas
Bootcamp
Chicken, turkey, egg whites, pico de gallo, olives, lettuce, brown rice and your choice of sauce, on two spinach tortillas
24
Steak, turkey, chicken, egg whites, mozzarella, brown rice and your choice of sauce, on two wheat tortillas
Thai Boxer Bowl
Chicken, shrimp, brown or white rice, egg whites, vegetables, and sweet and spicy. Comes with a spring roll
Mr. Jason Bowl
Chicken, steak, turkey, brown or white rice, hard boiled egg, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce
Quesadilla Flat Wrap
Chicken Salsa Caesar
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, olives, pico de gallo and parmesan sauce, on a spinach tortilla
Grilled Cheese Quesadilla
Pepperjack, mozzarella, spread cheese, and your choice of meat, vegetables and/ or sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Hummus and Veggies
Hummus, vegetables, olives, pico de gallo, cheese and parmesean, on a spinach tortilla
Little Ones
Hot Noodle Bowl
Carne Asada Bowl
Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with steak, bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo and lemon garlic aioli
Vietnamese Bowl
Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, sweet and spicy sauce and sriracha
Tofu and Veggies
Tofu, rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with your choice of sauce
Sides
Garlic Potato Salad
Fresh Pasta Salad
Side Salad
Brown Rice
Side of Brown Rice
White Rice
Side of White Rice
Hummus with Pita
Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread
Maui Onion Chips
Kettle Style Sweet Maui Onion Chips
Spring Roll
Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce
Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle
House made chipotle ranch, in a 12 oz. to go bottle
Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle
House made thai peanut sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle
Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle
House made habanero based napalm sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold! Hang Loose, Eat Longboards.
106 S 7th St, Saint Joseph, MO 64501