Sandwiches

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

No reviews yet

106 S 7th St

Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Popular Items

Cabo Chicken Wrap
Teriyaki Grill Wrap
Cabo Beef Wrap

Featured and New

Hot Thai Noodles

$9.29

Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, thai peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.

$12.99

Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas

Smores Wrap

$4.59

Graham Crackers, Hazelnut Spread, and Marshmallows

$7.99

Steak, shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, mozzarella and chimichurri ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla

$8.39

Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla

$7.59

Mini sampler wraps with chicken: Cabo, Thai, Teriyaki

Mac Lethal

$12.99

Our signature three cheese macaroni, smoked sausage, chicken, turkey, bacon, brisket, nacho cheese doritos, and lemon garlic aioli sauce

Grilled Style

$7.59

Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla

$8.79

Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla

$7.19

Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla

$7.19

Pork, pepperjack, pineapples, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla

$7.59

Chicken, peanuts, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a wheat tortilla

$7.19

Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla

$6.99

Turkey, olives, pico de gallo, rice, and chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla

$7.59

Imitation Crab, peanuts, pepperjack, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a chipotle tortilla

$7.59

Mini sampler wraps with chicken: Cabo, Thai, Teriyaki

$8.59

Gluten Free Tortilla, chicken, thin rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, green onion, cilantro, mozzarella, sriracha and sweet & spicy sauce

5-Alarm Beef

$7.09

Steak, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, spicy chinese and napalm sauce, on a spinach wrap

Cool Style

$8.49

Turkey, bacon, guacamole, mozzarella, olives, pico de gallo, lettuce and chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach wrap

$6.69

Chicken, mozzarella, vegtables, lettuce and teriyaki sauce, on a spinach wrap

$6.99

Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, thin rice noodles, lettuce, and peanut sauce, on a sundried tomato tortilla

$6.59

Pork, pepperjack, cucumber, pico de gallo, carrots, pineapples, lettuce and sweet and spicy sauce, on a spinach wrap

$7.39

Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, pico de gallo, hard boiled egg, lettuce and ranch, on a spinach tortilla

$6.69

Chicken, mozzarella, pico de gallo, olives, lettuce, and parmesan sauce, on a spinach tortilla

$8.39

Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla

LB Lettuce Wraps

$5.59

3 Romaine lettuce leaves topped with turkey, bacon, mozzarella and chipotle ranch

Salad Bowls

$8.59

Large salad with Chicken, imitation crab, turkey, pineapples, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, carrot shreds, mozzarella and choice of dressing

All Pro

$8.59

Large salad with Turkey, chicken, bacon, egg, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrot shreds, mozzarella and choice of dressing

Lumpia Roll Salad

$8.59

Two chicken spring rolls served with peanut sauce, includes a side of fresh pasta salad

$11.99

Six grilled king hawaiian rolls with Imitation Crab, pork, chicken, mozzarella, pepperjack, and choice of sauce. Comes with a side

OG

$11.99

Turkey, chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, pico de gallo, lettuce and ranch, on two spinach tortillas

$12.99

Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas

$11.99

Imitation Crab, shrimp, cuccumber, guacamole, nori, rice and wasabi mayo, on two spinach tortillas

$12.29

Pork, turkey, bacon, garlic potato salad, hard-boiled egg, mozzarella and honey mustard, on two wheat tortillas

$11.59

Pork, imitation crab, shrimp, mozzarella, vegetables, pineapples, hard-boiled egg, rice and teriyaki sauce, on two wheat tortillas

$10.59

Chicken, turkey, egg whites, pico de gallo, olives, lettuce, brown rice and your choice of sauce, on two spinach tortillas

$12.29

Steak, turkey, chicken, egg whites, mozzarella, brown rice and your choice of sauce, on two wheat tortillas

$10.59

Chicken, shrimp, brown or white rice, egg whites, vegetables, and sweet and spicy. Comes with a spring roll

$11.59

Chicken, steak, turkey, brown or white rice, hard boiled egg, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce

Quesadilla Flat Wrap

$6.59

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, olives, pico de gallo and parmesan sauce, on a spinach tortilla

$7.99

Steak, shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, mozzarella and chimichurri ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla

$7.39

Pepperjack, mozzarella, spread cheese, and your choice of meat, vegetables and/ or sauce, on a wheat tortilla

$6.49

Hummus, vegetables, olives, pico de gallo, cheese and parmesean, on a spinach tortilla

Smores Wrap

$4.59

Graham Crackers, Hazelnut Spread, and Marshmallows

Little Ones

Little Dagger

$5.99

Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, olives and ranch, on a wheat tortilla

Mini Quesadilla

$5.99

Mozzarella and chicken, on a wheat wrap

Little Surfer

$5.99

Imitation crab, mozzarella and rice, on a wheat wrap

Smiley Wrap

$6.39

Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, rice and peanut sauce, on a wheat wrap

Hot Noodle Bowl

Hot Thai Noodles

$9.29

Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, thai peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.

$9.29

Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with steak, bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo and lemon garlic aioli

$9.29

Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, sweet and spicy sauce and sriracha

$8.79

Tofu, rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with your choice of sauce

Sides

Garlic Potato Salad

$2.19

Fresh Pasta Salad

$2.19

Side Salad

$2.19

Brown Rice

$2.19

Side of Brown Rice

White Rice

$2.19

Side of White Rice

Hummus with Pita

$2.19

Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread

Maui Onion Chips

$2.19

Kettle Style Sweet Maui Onion Chips

Spring Roll

$2.34

Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce

Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle

$3.99Out of stock

House made chipotle ranch, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle

$3.99Out of stock

House made thai peanut sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle

$5.99Out of stock

House made habanero based napalm sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Drinks

Regular Fountain

$1.79

Large Fountain

$2.25

Starbuck / Energy Drink

$3.75

Bottled Water

$0.99

Gatorade

$2.25

Mosaic Drink

$1.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold! Hang Loose, Eat Longboards.

Location

106 S 7th St, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Directions

