Sandwiches
Pizza
Burgers

Longboards 72 Wharf Street

72 Wharf Street

Salem, MA 01970

Appetizers

Totchos

$15.00

Bruschetta

$17.00
Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

Fresh baked pretzels served with dipping sauces including our popular warm beer cheese.

Hummus Plate

$14.00

Roasted red pepper hummus with a garnish of our giardiniera. Served with warm pita and corn chips.

Cheesy Stix

Cheesy Stix

$15.00

Garlic flavored cheese sticks baked on our pizza dough. Piled high and served with red sauce.

Sliders

Sliders

Served 3 to an order. Great for sharing!

Wings

Wings

$17.25

10 unbreaded baked wings.

Soup

Soup

$12.00
Entree Salad

Entree Salad

$14.00

Side Caesar

$6.00
Side Chips/Giard
$5.00

Side Chips/Giard

$5.00

Side Chowder

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$5.00

Side Garden

$6.00

Side Tots

$5.00
Cup Chowder

Cup Chowder

$5.00

Giardiniera & Chips

$12.00

Pronounced "jar-din-air-ah". It is our signature pickled vegetable mix. If you know, you know..

Bag Chips

$4.00

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$14.00

Burgers

Backyard Burger

$16.00

Your everyday burger!

Standard Burger

Standard Burger

$18.00

2 (yes 2 patties) Sauteed onion, wharf sauce, cheddar

Ballpark Burger

$17.00

sauteed peppers + onions, dijon, american

Mushroom Burger

$17.00

sauteed mushrooms, cheddar

Black + Blue Burger

$17.00

bacon + blue cheese crumbles

Firehouse Burger

$17.00

insane hot sauce creation, fresh jalapenos, ghost pepperjack

Veginator Burger

Veginator Burger

$17.00

veggie burger (no meat), corn-bean-salsa, guacamole, provolone. "YOU'LL BE BACK!"

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

fried egg, baon, tots, american

Texas Burger

$17.00

pulled pork, BBQ, jalapneos, cheddar

Extra Patty

$2.00

Sandos

Cali Turkey Club

$17.00

turkey, bacon, chipotle lime mayo, guac, provolone, L,T,O on sourdough

Eisman

Eisman

$15.00

pesto, tomato, mozzarella, lettuce, onion, on sourdough

French Dip

$17.00

roast beef, horseradish sauce, onions, swiss on a baguette. Served with a side of F.O. soup

Italian

Italian

$17.00

salami, pepperoni, ham, giard, L,T,O,Pickle, provolone. On sourdough

Lobster Combo

$40.00

Same lobster roll with choice of side AND start with a bowl of chowder. Save $

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$32.00

served up the same classic style since 2011.

Pulled Pork

$16.00

swiss, BBQ, pickles, slaw

Reuben

Reuben

$18.00

thinly sliced corned beef, kraut, swiss, wharf sauce, on marble rye

CHICKEN SANDO - CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN SANDO - CHICKEN PARM

$17.00

These delicious breaded chicken are 100% baked! They are prepared in a buffalo marinade, covered in panko bread crumbs, and baked with a little canola oil.

CHICKEN SANDO - SOUTH STYLE
$17.00

CHICKEN SANDO - SOUTH STYLE

$17.00
CHICKEN SANDO - CHIPOTLE GUAC
$17.00

CHICKEN SANDO - CHIPOTLE GUAC

$17.00

Gobbler

$18.00
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$18.00

thinly sliced corned beef, kraut, swiss, wharf sauce, on marble rye

Flatbread Pizza

Bianco + Sons Sausage

$20.70

red sauce, signature cheese, sausage, peppers and onions

Big Mac St.

$18.00

wharf sauce, ground beef, onion, topped w/ lettuce + pickles

Boardman

$18.00

ranch, signature cheese, chicken, bacon

Canal

$18.00

BBQ, signature cheese, chicken, pulled pork, red onion

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Chicken Fajita St.

$18.00

fajita seasoned flatbread, white + yellow cheese, chicken, sauteed peppers and onions

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$15.00

greek dressing, signature cheese, olives, tomato, chicken, feta, topped wih cucumber + oregano

Derby

Derby

$18.00

Red sauce, fresh mozz, parmesan, basil

Essex

Essex

$28.75

Signature cheese, gorgonzola, fresh lobster, crispy bacon, drizzle of fig reduction, scallion

Green St.

$18.00

red sauce, white + yellow cheese, jalapenos, bacon

Jefferson

$18.00

buffalo sauce, signature cheese, gorgonzola, chicken, scallion

Lafayette

$18.00

Loring

$18.00

pesto, signature cheese, chicken, red onion

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

red sauce, signature cheese, pepperoni

Sausage Ricotta Row

Sausage Ricotta Row

$18.00

red sauce, signature cheese, fresh ricotta, bianco & son's sausage, basil, parmesan

Waikiki Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, white and yellow cheese, ham and pineapple

Meatball & Sausage Pizza

$18.00

red sauce, signature cheese, sausage, peppers and onions

Lobsta-Mania

Essex Flatbread Pizza

$25.00

Signature cheese, gorgonzola, fresh lobster, crispy bacon, drizzle of fig reduction, scallion

Lobster Combo

$40.00

Same lobster roll with choice of side AND start with a bowl of chowder. Save $

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$24.00

Our lobster mix smothered in melted american and cheddar cheese. You will be im-pressed. On sourdough.

Lobster Mac

$24.00

Baked to order and served in your own cast iron pan. Homemade mac sauce and lobster chunks.

Lobster Quesadilla

$25.00

White and yellow cheese, sauteed: mushroom, spinach, onion, pepper and..yup, lobster

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$32.00

served up the same classic style since 2011.

Lobster Sliders

$30.00

The exact same amount of lobster meat spread out over 3 sliders. Great for sharing!

Lobster Tots

Lobster Tots

$20.00

Hot lobster meat stacked on crispy bacon, stacked on warm beer cheese, stacked on toasty tots

The Leviathan

The Leviathan

$73.60

"A bibilical sea monster" 1/2 lb worth of succulent lobster meat served in a buttered baguette.

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs

$14.00

2 dogs per order!

1 Single Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with chips and pickles

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Dig for a chocolate surprise

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Personal sized pizza baked on a pita

Peanut Butter + Grape Jelly

$9.00

Served with chips and pickles

The "I'm not hungry"

$5.00

Side of tots

Kids Plain Hot Dog

$9.00
Kids Mac

Kids Mac

$9.00

Skillets

Mama's Meatballs

$17.00

Classic Mac

$16.00

Buff Chicken Mac

$20.00

Lobster Mac

$24.00

Pork Shank

$27.00

Treats

Bazookie

Bazookie

$11.00Out of stock

An LB'S staple. This half baked cookie dough concoction is served with ice cream on top and a drizzle of caramel and chocolate syrup.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome Aboard!

Website

Location

72 Wharf Street, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Longboards image

