Sandwiches

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

review star

No reviews yet

6269 North Oak Trafficway

Kansas City, MO 64102

Order Again

Popular Items

Cabo Chicken Wrap
Cabo Beef Wrap
Thai Chicken Wrap

Featured and New

Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle

Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle

$3.99

House made chipotle ranch, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle

Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle

$3.99

House made thai peanut sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle

Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle

$5.99

House made habanero based napalm sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

619

619

$12.99

Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas

Cabo Beef Wrap

Cabo Beef Wrap

$8.79

Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla

The Argentine

The Argentine

$7.99

Steak, shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, mozzarella and chimichurri ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla

Smores Wrap

Smores Wrap

$4.59

Marshmallows, Hazelnut Spread, and Graham Crackers on a Wheat Tortilla.

Wu-Tang Remix!

$10.99

Linguine noodles, Filipino BBQ pork, Mixed veggies, Mini bok chow, Sprouts, Hard boiled egg, Crushed nuts, Chow mien Noodles and Topped with Wu-Tang Sauce!

Grilled Style

Cabo Chicken Wrap

Cabo Chicken Wrap

$7.59

Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla

Cabo Beef Wrap

Cabo Beef Wrap

$8.79

Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$7.19

Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla

Pork Luau Wrap

Pork Luau Wrap

$7.19

Pork, pepperjack, pineapples, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla

Wow! Kung Pao Wrap

Wow! Kung Pao Wrap

$7.59

Chicken, peanuts, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a wheat tortilla

Teriyaki Grill Wrap

Teriyaki Grill Wrap

$7.19

Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla

Hot Turkey Wrap

Hot Turkey Wrap

$6.99

Turkey, olives, pico de gallo, rice, and chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla

Spicy Krab Wrap

Spicy Krab Wrap

$7.59

Imitation Crab, peanuts, pepperjack, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a chipotle tortilla

Shackquitos

Shackquitos

$7.59

Mini sampler wraps with chicken: Cabo, Thai, Teriyaki

Viet Wrap

Viet Wrap

$8.59

Gluten Free Tortilla, chicken, thin rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, green onion, cilantro, mozzarella, sriracha and sweet & spicy sauce

5-Alarm Beef

5-Alarm Beef

$7.09

Steak, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, spicy chinese and napalm sauce, on a spinach wrap

Cool Style

Baja Club

Baja Club

$8.49

Turkey, bacon, guacamole, mozzarella, olives, pico de gallo, lettuce and chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach wrap

Tokyo Teriyaki

Tokyo Teriyaki

$6.69

Chicken, mozzarella, vegtables, lettuce and teriyaki sauce, on a spinach wrap

Thai Roll

Thai Roll

$6.99

Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, thin rice noodles, lettuce, and peanut sauce, on a sundried tomato tortilla

Smoked Woody

Smoked Woody

$6.59

Pork, pepperjack, cucumber, pico de gallo, carrots, pineapples, lettuce and sweet and spicy sauce, on a spinach wrap

A-Bomb

A-Bomb

$7.39

Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, pico de gallo, hard boiled egg, lettuce and ranch, on a spinach tortilla

Caesar

Caesar

$6.69

Chicken, mozzarella, pico de gallo, olives, lettuce, and parmesan sauce, on a spinach tortilla

Cali Curry Club

Cali Curry Club

$8.39

Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla

LB Lettuce Wraps

LB Lettuce Wraps

$5.59Out of stock

3 Romaine lettuce leaves topped with turkey, bacon, mozzarella and chipotle ranch

Salad Bowls

Hawaiian Chef

Hawaiian Chef

$8.59

Large salad with Chicken, imitation crab, turkey, pineapples, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, carrot shreds, mozzarella and choice of dressing

All Pro

All Pro

$8.59

Large salad with Turkey, chicken, bacon, egg, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrot shreds, mozzarella and choice of dressing

Lumpia Roll Salad

Lumpia Roll Salad

$8.59

Two chicken spring rolls served with peanut sauce, includes a side of fresh pasta salad

Hawaiian Sliders

Hawaiian Sliders

Hawaiian Sliders

$11.99

Six grilled king hawaiian rolls with Imitation Crab, pork, chicken, mozzarella, pepperjack, and choice of sauce. Comes with a side

OG

Super A Bomb

Super A Bomb

$11.99

Turkey, chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, pico de gallo, lettuce and ranch, on two spinach tortillas

619

619

$12.99

Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas

Sushi Wrap

Sushi Wrap

$11.99

Imitation Crab, shrimp, cuccumber, guacamole, nori, rice and wasabi mayo, on two spinach tortillas

Country Boy

Country Boy

$12.29

Pork, turkey, bacon, garlic potato salad, hard-boiled egg, mozzarella and honey mustard, on two wheat tortillas

Samoan

Samoan

$11.59

Pork, imitation crab, shrimp, mozzarella, vegetables, pineapples, hard-boiled egg, rice and teriyaki sauce, on two wheat tortillas

Bootcamp

Bootcamp

$10.59

Chicken, turkey, egg whites, pico de gallo, olives, lettuce, brown rice and your choice of sauce, on two spinach tortillas

24

24

$12.29

Steak, turkey, chicken, egg whites, mozzarella, brown rice and your choice of sauce, on two wheat tortillas

Thai Boxer Bowl

Thai Boxer Bowl

$10.59

Chicken, shrimp, brown or white rice, egg whites, vegetables, and sweet and spicy. Comes with a spring roll

Mr. Jason Bowl

Mr. Jason Bowl

$11.59

Chicken, steak, turkey, brown or white rice, hard boiled egg, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce

Quesadilla Flat Wrap

Chicken Salsa Caesar

Chicken Salsa Caesar

$6.59

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, olives, pico de gallo and parmesan sauce, on a spinach tortilla

The Argentine

The Argentine

$7.99

Steak, shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, mozzarella and chimichurri ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla

Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$7.39

Pepperjack, mozzarella, spread cheese, and your choice of meat, vegetables and/or sauce, on a wheat tortilla

Hummus and Veggies

Hummus and Veggies

$6.49

Hummus, vegetables, olives, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, rice, and parmesan, on a spinach tortilla

Little Ones

Little Dagger

Little Dagger

$5.99

Chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, olives and ranch, on a wheat tortilla

Mini Quesadilla

Mini Quesadilla

$5.99

Mozzarella and chicken, on a wheat wrap

Little Surfer

Little Surfer

$5.99

Imitation crab, mozzarella and rice, on a wheat wrap

Smiley Wrap

Smiley Wrap

$6.39

Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, rice and peanut sauce, on a wheat wrap

Hot Noodle Bowl

Hot Thai Noodles

Hot Thai Noodles

$9.29

Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, thai peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$9.29

Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with steak, bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo and lemon garlic aioli

Vietnamese Bowl

Vietnamese Bowl

$9.29

Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, sweet and spicy sauce and sriracha

Tofu and Veggies

Tofu and Veggies

$8.79

Tofu, rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with your choice of sauce

Sides

Garlic Potato Salad

Garlic Potato Salad

$2.19
Fresh Pasta Salad

Fresh Pasta Salad

$2.19
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.19
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.19

Side of Brown Rice

White Rice

White Rice

$2.19

Side of White Rice

Hummus with Pita

Hummus with Pita

$2.19

Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread

Maui Onion Chips

Maui Onion Chips

$2.19

Kettle Style Sweet Maui Onion Chips

Spring Roll with Thai Peanut sauce

Spring Roll with Thai Peanut sauce

$2.34

Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce

Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle

Chipotle Ranch Sauce Bottle

$3.99

House made chipotle ranch, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle

Thai Peanut Sauce Bottle

$3.99

House made thai peanut sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle

Napalm (5-Alarm) Sauce Bottle

$5.99

House made habanero based napalm sauce, in a 12 oz. to go bottle

Drinks

Regular Fountain

$1.79

Large Fountain

$2.25

Regular Thai Tea

$2.09

Large Thai Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$0.99

Rockstar

$2.99

Kombucha

$3.99
Sparkling Tea

Sparkling Tea

$2.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Best Wraps & Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

Location

6269 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64102

Directions

