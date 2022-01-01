Longbranch Grill imageView gallery

Longbranch Grill 1011 W. Main St Suite A

review star

No reviews yet

1011 W. Main St Suite A

Shelbyville, IL 62565

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Potato Skins

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Battered Mushrooms

$11.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Salads and Soup

French Onion Soup

$4.00+

Lunch Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Soup and Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

On the Bun

Build Your Sandwich - Burger

$8.00

Longbranch Dip

$9.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Build Your Sandwich - Chicken

$8.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Walleye Sandwich

$9.00

Triple Cheese and Beef

$9.00

Hot Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$11.00

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.00

House Specialties

Bourbon Street Salmon

$13.00

Deep Fried Catfish

$12.00

Blackened Catfish

$12.00

Baby Back Ribs

$11.00

Lunch Tenders

$10.00

Chopped Steak

$10.00

Grilled Yard Bird

$11.00

Battered Shrimp

$10.00

Lunch Ribeye

$11.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Feature 1

$12.00

Lunch Feature 2

$14.00

Lunch Feature 3

$11.00

Rugrats Lunch

Kids Chicky Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Battered Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Mini-Corndogs

$7.00

Lunch Sides

Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$2.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Caesar Side Salad

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Slaw

$2.00

XTra Mods

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Torte Cake

$6.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Beverage

$2.50

Carryout Beverage

$1.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Domestic Beer

$4.00

Premium Beer

$5.00

Wine

$6.00

Well Drink

$5.50+

Call Drink

$6.50+

Premium Drink

$8.00+

Specialty Drink

$9.00

Loaded Bloody

$13.00

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$11.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Battered Mushrooms

$11.00

App Combo 2

$12.00

App Combo 3

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

App Special

$12.00

Salads and Soup

French Onion Soup

$4.00+

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$14.00

On the Bun

Build Your Sandwich - Chicken

$11.00

Build Your Sandwich - Burger

$12.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Dinner Walleye Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.00

Triple Cheese and Beef

$12.00

Longbranch Dip

$12.00

Alpine Sally

$13.00

Ribeye Sandwich (Copy)

$13.00

Entrees

Filet

$26.00

Chopped Steak

$17.00

Beef Tips

$26.00

12 Oz Ribeye

$24.00

16 Oz Ribeye

$28.00

Cajun Ribeye

$28.00

Linguini Alfredo

$14.00

Linguini Marinara

$14.00

Bourbon Street Salmon

$22.00

Garlic Shrimp

$19.00

Battered Catfish

$16.00

Blackened Catfish

$16.00

Battered Shrimp

$19.00

Walleye

$16.00

Pork Filet

$18.00

Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

Smothered Pork Cutlets

$18.00

Monterey Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Tender Dinner

$17.00

Smothered Chicken

$19.00

Feature 1

$32.00

Feature 2

$10.00

Dinner Sides

House Salad

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$2.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Caesar Salad

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

French Onion Soup

$4.00

Slaw

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

XTra Mods

Desserts

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Torte Cake

$6.00

Rugrats Dinner

Kids Tender

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Shrimp

$7.00

Mini-Corndogs

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1011 W. Main St Suite A, Shelbyville, IL 62565

Directions

Gallery
Longbranch Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lithia Springs Marina - Nessie's
orange starNo Reviews
2060 E 1500 North Rd Shelbyville, IL 62565
View restaurantnext
Windsor's Pub
orange star4.6 • 387
1000 Maine St Windsor, IL 61957
View restaurantnext
The Wurst Place
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Maine St Windsor, IL 61957
View restaurantnext
Maustell's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 54
16 s. Poplar Pana, IL 62557
View restaurantnext
Niemerg’s Steak House
orange starNo Reviews
1410 W. Fayette Ave Effingham, IL 62401
View restaurantnext
The office pub - 105 E. Jefferson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
105 E. Jefferson Ave Effingham, IL 62401
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Shelbyville
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Champaign
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston