Longbranch Grill 1011 W. Main St Suite A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1011 W. Main St Suite A, Shelbyville, IL 62565
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Shelbyville