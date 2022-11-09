  • Home
  Spokane
  Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights - 7611 W Sunset Hwy
Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights 7611 W Sunset Hwy

No reviews yet

7611 W Sunset Hwy

Spokane, WA 99224

Order Again

Popular Items

Side
Hog Wild
Maverick

T/O Specials

Family Platter

$32.95

T/O Sandwich

Pile Up

Pile Up

$16.95

Our Smokey Brisket pile high, topped with our German Sausage and "TEXAS BOLD" BBQ Sauce. Pick a sideboard

Brisket Sandwich

$16.95

Our Smokey sliced briskt with aged cheddar and our "TEXAS BOLD" BBQ sauce on a bun. Pick a sideboard

Longhorn Special

$15.95

Longhorns most Legendary meal, our BIGGEST sandwich. Your choice of meat BBQ Beef, Turkey, Ham, Zesty Pork or German Sausage. Comes with Barbecue Beans and choice of 1 sideboard.

Famous BBQ Sandwich 1/3# Combo

Famous BBQ Sandwich 1/3# Combo

$11.95

Your choice of meat BBQ Beef, Turkey, Ham, Zesty Pork or German Sausage. Pick a sideboard

Famous BBQ Sandwich 1/2# Combo

Famous BBQ Sandwich 1/2# Combo

$13.95

Your choice of meat BBQ Beef, Turkey, Ham, Zesty Pork or German Sausage. Pick a sideboard

French Dip

French Dip

$13.95

A favorite, done with Longhorn Flare, slow roasted beef sliced thin on a toasted hoagie roll served with au jus and a sideboard. Add the "TEXAS BITE" for just $2

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.95

1/3 lb. Burger smothered in cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and homemade thousand island dressing. Pick a sideboard.

Bronco Burger

Bronco Burger

$13.25

Our Famous cheeseburger with hickory smoked bacon lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and homemade thousand island dressing. Pick a sideboard

Hog Wild

Hog Wild

$5.00

Zesty Pulled Pork, Crispy onion straws and creamy cole slaw.

Pork Slider Special

$24.95

T/O BBQ MEATS PER #

1/2# Ribs

1/2# Ribs

$9.50

Pork Spare Ribs. Feeds 1 Person.

1/2# Rib Tips

1/2# Rib Tips

$9.50

Pork Rib Tips. Feeds 1 Person.

1/2# Beef

1/2# Beef

$9.50

Sliced thin and smothered with our "FAMOUS" Longhorn Barbecue Sauce. Feeds 1 Person

1/2# Turkey

1/2# Turkey

$9.50

Slow smoked and sliced white meat Turkey, Feeds 1 Person

1/2# Ham

1/2# Ham

$9.50

Ham slow smoked and sliced. Feeds 1 Person

1/2# German Sausage

1/2# German Sausage

$9.50

German Sausage cut up into bite size pieces. Feeds 1 Person

1/2# Pulled Pork

1/2# Pulled Pork

$9.50

Slow smoked pork smothered in our Zesty Barbecue Sauce Feeds 1 Person

1/2# Brisket

1/2# Brisket

$12.95

Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" barbecue sauce Feeds 1 Person

# RIBS

# RIBS

$14.95

Pork Spare Ribs Feeds 1-2 People Per Pound

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$10.95

Bone in Barbecue Chicken Feeds 1 Person

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$15.95

Bone in Barbecue Chicken Feeds 4-5 People Per Whole Chicken. 6 Pieces Per Whole Chicken.

# Rib Tips

# Rib Tips

$14.95

Pork Rib Tips Feeds 1-2 People Per Pound

# Beef

# Beef

$14.95

Sliced thin and smothered with our "FAMOUS" Longhorn Barbecue Sauce Feeds 3 People Per Pound

# Turkey

# Turkey

$14.95

Slow smoked and thin sliced white meat Turkey Feeds 3 People Per Pound

# Ham

# Ham

$14.95

Ham slow smoked and thin sliced Feeds 3 People Per Pound

# German Sausage

# German Sausage

$14.95

German Sausage cut into bite size pieces Feeds 3-4 Per Pound

# Pork

# Pork

$14.95

Slow smoked pork smothered in our Zesty Barbecue Sauce Feeds 3 People Per Pound

# Brisket

# Brisket

$21.95

Slow smoked brisket served with our "TEXAS BOLD" barbecue sauce Feeds 2-3 People Per Pound

# BB Ribs

# BB Ribs

$16.95

Pork Baby Back Ribs Feeds 1-2 People Per Pound

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Our Longhorn Texas Sized Chicken Wings come straight from the pits of fire, tossed in one of your favorite Longhorn Barbecue Sauces.

T/0 Entrees

Outlaw

Outlaw

$18.95

This meal comes with 1 of our 7 BBQ meats, cornbread muffin and a side

Maverick

Maverick

$19.95

This meal comes with 2 of our 7 BBQ meats, cornbread muffin and a side

Rustler

Rustler

$20.95

This meal comes with 3 of our 7 BBQ meats, cornbread muffin and a side.

Small Rib Tip Basket

Small Rib Tip Basket

$14.95

You want rib tips, you got em! A basket of rib tips, slow smoked with our "ZESTY BBQ" sauce.

Rip Tip Basket

Rip Tip Basket

$17.95

You want rib tips, you got em! A basket of rib tips, slow smoked with our "ZESTY BBQ" sauce.

2 Fish & Chip

$13.50

3 Fish & Chip

$17.00

T/O Chili Burger

$13.95
T/O Chili Dog

T/O Chili Dog

$12.95

8 Chicken Wings

$14.95

Family BBQ Meals

2 lb of Pork Ribs served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad. Feeds 3 -4 people
Cowboys Choice

Cowboys Choice

$58.95

6 St. Lousi Pork Ribs, 2- 10" German Sausages, 1 lb Barbecue Brisket served with Barbecue Beans, Potato Salad, Cornbread Muffins, Texas Bold Barbecue Sauce and Original Longhorn Barbecue Sauce. Feeds a Family of 4

The Big Horn

The Big Horn

$72.95

8 St. Louis Pork Ribs, 6 Pieces of Barbecue Chicken, 3- 10" German Sausages, 3/4 lb Zesty Pulled Pork served with Barbecue Beans, Potato Salad, Cornbread Muffins and Original Barbecue Sauce. Feeds a Family of 6

Wagon Master

Wagon Master

$84.95

This meal comes with all SEVEN of our notorious meats. That is three pounds of meat. This meal is for outlaws who are serious about their barbecue. Served wuth Barbecue Beans, Potato Salad, and Cole Slaw. Feeds a Family of 4.

St Louis Rib and Chicken Dinner

$76.95

3 lbs St. Louis Pork Ribs, 1 Whole Barbecue Chicken served with Barbecue Beans, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Cornbread Muffins and Original Barbecue Sauce Feeds 6-8 People

2# Rib Dinner

2# Rib Dinner

$36.95

2 lb of Pork Ribs served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad Feeds 3-4 People

3# Rib Dinner

3# Rib Dinner

$52.95

3 lbs of Pork Ribs served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad Feeds 5 People

4# Rib Dinner

4# Rib Dinner

$65.95

4 lbs of Pork Ribs served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad. Feeds a Family of 5-6

3# Rib/Link Dinner

3# Rib/Link Dinner

$44.95

2 lbs of Pork Ribs and 1 lb of German Sausage. Served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad. Feeds Family Family of 5-6

Whole Chicken Dinner

$28.95

1 Whole Chicken (cut into pieces) served with Barbecue Beans and Potato Salad. Feeds 3-4 People

Tub Chicken Dinner

$49.95

Fathers Day Take Out Special

$119.95

T/O Kids Meals

Lil Cowpoke

$7.95

Lil Pardner

$6.95

Lil Bit

$5.95

T/O Sides

Side

$3.50

Pint

$6.95

Quart

$9.95

Tub

$18.95

Gallon

$30.95
Side Chili

Side Chili

$5.95
Pint Chili

Pint Chili

$7.95
Quart Chili

Quart Chili

$13.95
Tub Chili

Tub Chili

$33.95
Gallon Chili

Gallon Chili

$45.95
1 Doz Buns

1 Doz Buns

$4.95
1 Doz Rolls

1 Doz Rolls

$4.95

T/O Desserts

Sugar Cookie

$4.95

Asst Cookie

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$5.95

Apple Pie

$3.95

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$5.95

Hot Fudge Brownie

$5.95

Rice Krispie Treat

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving up Texas BBQ in the Spokane and surrounding area for 65 years!

7611 W Sunset Hwy, Spokane, WA 99224

