Longhorn BBQ Truck 308 Congress Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Sister food trailer to our Bastrop restaurant. Serving bar snacks made with Texas barbecue in downtown Austin with no pretension, just good food and vibes!
Location
308 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant