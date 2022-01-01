Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Longhorn Chicken

120 Reviews

$$

2512 Rio Grande St.

Austin, TX 78705

Order Again

Fried Meals & Sandwiches

Tenders

$7.95

3 jumbo size tenders w/1 side & a waffle

Smoked Fried

$7.95

2 piece bone in smoked chicken dredged and fried to a golden crisp w/1 side & a waffle

Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

tenders brined, dredged, and fried to a golden crisp topped with ranch

Pork Sandwich

$7.95

Pulled Pork topped with BBQ sauce and coleslaw

Extra Tender

$1.25

Mac Sandy

$9.55

BBQ Chicken Meal

1/2 a smoked chicken, choice of 2 sides and a drink

BBQ Meal

$12.95

Sides

Small Mash Potatoes & White Gravy

$3.50

Small Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Small Coleslaw

$2.25

Small Corn on the Cob

$2.25

Small French Fries

$3.25

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.50

Waffle

$2.25

Large Mash Potatoes & White Gravy

$6.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Large Coleslaw

$6.00

Large Corn on the Cob

$6.00

Large French Fries

$6.00

Large 4 Biscuits

$6.00

Whole Waffle

$4.00

Extras

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Caesar

$0.50

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.00

Mexican Fanta

$2.00

Mexican Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Chicken Wings

6 Wings

$6.95

12 Wings

$10.25

20 Wings

$17.95

50 Wings

$44.95

Mac Bowl

Plain

$8.00

Add Tenders

$10.00

Special

Special

$6.00+

Catering

Chicken for 10

$150.00

3 Whole Chickens, 4 Large Salads: 2 Large Corn + 2 Large Seasonal Greens, 5 Large Sides: 3 LHC Mac & Cheese + 2 Mashed Potatoes

Sandwich & Salad for 10

$135.00

5 Chicken & Slaw Sandwich, 5 Sides: 3 LHC Fries + 2 Charred Veggies, 5 Large Salads: 3 Large Corn + 2 Large Seasonal Greens, 12 Buttermilk Biscuits

Catering for 25

$300.00

6 Whole Chickens, 6 Large Salads: 3 Large Corn + 3 Large Seasonal Greens, 12 Large Sides: LHC Mac & Cheese + Charred Veggies + Mash Potatoes, 30 Buttermilk Biscuits​

Catering for 50

$550.00

12 Whole Chickens, 10 Large Salads: 5 Large Corn + 5 Large Seasonal Greens, 16 Large Sides: LHC Fries + Charred Veggies + Mac & Cheese + LHC Slaw, 50 Buttermilk Biscuits​

Tenders

Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Sandy

Chicken Sandy

$14.00

Mac Bowl

Mac Bowl

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicken, chicken & chicken

Location

2512 Rio Grande St., Austin, TX 78705

Directions

