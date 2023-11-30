Longhorn Cafe 12950 E Britton Rd
12950 E Britton Rd
Jones, OK 73049
Breakfast
Omelet
- Longhorn Omelet$12.95
grilled steak, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese
- Western Omelet$10.95
ham, bell peppers, onions, cheese
- Spanish Omelet$10.95
sausage, bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, cheese
- Veggie Omelet$9.95
bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese
- Chicken Fajita Omelet$10.95
grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, cheese
- Chili Cheese Omelet$10.95
chili, shredded cheese, onions
- Cheesesteak Omelet$10.95
Philly beef, bell peppers, onions, jack cheese
- Cheeseburger Omelet$11.95
ground beef, bacon, onions, cheese
- Build Your Own Omelet$10.95
choice of 1 meat, 1 cheese, and 3 vegetables
Country Breakfast
Breakfast Combo
Skillet
Breakfast Biscuit
House Special
Breakfast Extras
- Bacon (2)$3.25
2 pieces of bacon
- Biscuit$1.25
fluffy biscuit
- Biscuit and Gravy$2.45
fluffy biscuit served with white gravy
- Biscuit and Sausage Gravy$3.25
- Egg$1.95
1, 2, 3 or 4 eggs
- French Toast (2)$4.95
2 pieces of french toast topped with a scoop of butter
- Full Stack (3)$4.45
3 large pancakes topped with a scoop of butter
- Grits (Bowl)$3.95
served with a side of butter
- Grits (Cup)$1.95
served with a side of butter
- Hashbrowns$3.25
fried, shredded potato
- Homefries$3.25
chopped potato
- Oatmeal (Bowl)$3.95
served with brown sugar and raisins
- Oatmeal (Cup)$1.95
served with brown sugar and raisins
- Pancake (1)$1.95
1 large pancake topped with a scoop of butter
- Sausage Link (2)$3.25
2 pieces of sausage links
- Sausage Patty (2)$3.25
2 pieces of sausage patties
- Short Stack (2)$3.25
2 large pancakes topped with a scoop of butter
- Side of Gravy (Sausage)$2.25
Creamy, white gravy mixed with sausage
- Side of Gravy (White or Brown)$1.45
Creamy, white or brown gravy
- Toast$1.45
White, Wheat, Rye, Sourdough
- Waffle$4.95
belgian waffle topped with a scoop of butter
Lunch
Sandwiches/Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.95
bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard or mayonaise
- BBQ Sandwich$8.95
shredded beef topped with barbecue sauce
- BLT$7.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, served on toasted white bread
- Cheeseburger$9.95
cheddar cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard or mayonaise
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$10.95
hand breaded, topped with tomato, mayonaise, lettuce
- Chili Cheeseburger$10.95
patty topped with chili, cheddar cheese and onion
- Club Sandwich$8.95
turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, cheddar and jack cheese, served on toasted white bread
- Fried Fish Sandwich$9.95
catfish, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise served on a bun
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$8.45
ham and cheddar cheese, served on texas toast
- Hamburger$8.95
pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard or mayonaise
- Longhorn Burger$11.95
cheddar cheese, onion rings, bacon barbecue sauce
- Patty Melt$8.95
beef hamburger patty, grilled onions, jack cheese, served on rye bread
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$10.95
Philly beef, jack cheese, onion, bell pepper
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.95
tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, served on toasted white bread
Dinner
Beef Liver and Onions
Butterfly Shrimp (6)
Catfish 1
Catfish 2
Chicken Bites
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Fried Steak Large
Chicken Fried Steak Small
Chicken Liver
Chicken Strips (4)
Hamburger Steak
Pork Chops (2) FRIED
Pork Chops (2) GRILLED
Sides
Lunch/Dinner Sides
Kids/Over 60
Kids/Over 60
- Breakfast Bite$6.95
served with (1) egg and hashbrowns or homefries, and (1) piece of toast or biscuit & gravy or (1) pancake or (1) piece of french toast and choice of meat
- 2 Egg Omelet$6.95
2 egg omelet, filled with bacon, ham or sausage and cheese
- Chicken Strips (2)$5.95
2 chicken strips, served with french fries
- Junior Chicken Bites$5.95
junior portion of chicken bites, served with french fries
- Junior Catfish$5.95
catfish served with tarter sauce and french fries
- Grilled Cheese$4.95
toasted white bread with cheddar cheese, served with french fries
- Corndog$5.95
corn dog served with french fries
- Junior Hamburger$5.95
served plain and dry with french fries
- Junior Cheeseburger$6.95
served dry with cheddar cheese with french fries
Seasonal
On the Lighter Side
Salads
- Chef Salad$8.95
shredded cheese, tomato, ham, turkey, boiled egg, and choice of dressing
- Fajita Salad$9.95
grilled or crispy chicken, shredded cheese, onion, tomato, served with salsa and sour cream
- Taco Salad$8.95
ground beef, shredded cheese, tomato, served with sour cream
- Side Salad$2.45
shredded cheese, tomato and choice of dressing
Appetizers
Drinks
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Milk
Soda
Water
SPECIALS
Wednesday
Desserts
Cake
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
12950 E Britton Rd, Jones, OK 73049