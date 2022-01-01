Longhunters Coffee and Tea Co imageView gallery

Longhunters Coffee and Tea Co

115 South Public Square

Greensburg, KY 42743

Order Again

Breakfast

Belgian Waffle Plate

$6.39

Breakfast Platter

$8.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.99

Breakfast Sides

French Toast Sticks (6)

$6.39

Grande Breakfast Burrito

$6.89

Longhunters Blue Benedict

$6.59

Mary Owens Sweet Crepes

$9.45

Mary Owens Savory Crepes

$9.45

Oatmeal Bowl

$3.69

Omelette Platter

$8.25

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits (Large)

$6.39

Sausage Gravy and Biscuit (Small)

$3.99

Silver Dollar Pancakes (4)

$4.25

Silver Dollar Pancakes (8)

$5.89

Stuffed French Toast

$5.40

Sugar Waffles

$1.69

Three Stack Blueberry Pancakes

$5.99

Three Stack of Pancakes

$5.69

Buffet

National Commander Dinner

$22.95

Banquet Room Rental (upstairs)

$125.00

Breakfast Buffet

$13.95+

Dinner Buffet

$15.95+

Fathers Day

$15.95+

Sunday Buffet

$3.99+

Burgers and Sliders

LH Beef Burger (Single)

$6.99

LH Beef Burger (Platter)

$8.29

LH Beef Slider (Single)

$3.49

LH Pork Slider (Single)

$3.49

LH Beef Sliders (Platter)

$7.99

LH Pork Sliders (Platter)

$7.99

Catering

Airpot Coffee

$19.99

Cheese Tray

$48.99+

Chips Tray

$18.99

Cookie Tray

$21.99+

Danish Tray

$27.99+

Fruit Tray

$37.99+

Sandwich Tray

$47.99+

Tea (Gallon)

$10.99

Vegetable Tray

$29.99+

Chair

$6.00

Table 6'

$28.00

Table 8'

$35.00

Banquet Room Rental

$125.00

Combinations

Combination #1

$11.95

Combination #2

$12.95

Combination #3

$12.95

Country Dinners

Country Ham

$13.95

Southern Fried Steak

$12.95

Meatloaf

$10.95

Fried Catfish

$13.95

Hearty Sandwiches

General Nathaniel Greene

$9.75

Jane Todd Crawford

$9.75

William H. Herndon

$9.75

General Edward H. Hobson

$9.75

Simon Settles

$9.75

Mentor Graham

$9.75

Colonel James Knox

$9.75

Thomas K. Slaughter

$9.75

Half General Nathaniel Greene

$5.75

Half Jane Todd Crawford

$5.75

Half William H. Herndon

$5.75

Half General Edward H. Hobson

$5.75

Half Simon Settles

$5.75

Half Mentor Graham

$5.75

Half Colonel James Knox

$5.75

Half Thomas K. Slaughter

$5.75

Hotdogs and Bratwurst

Beef Hotdog (Single)

$4.95

Beef Hotdog with Chips or Fries

$5.95

Bratwurst (Single)

$4.95

Bratwurst with Chips or Fries

$5.95

Child's Hotdog with Chips

$4.30

Child's Grilled Cheese with Chips

$4.30

Child's Chicken Tenders with Chips

$4.30

Little Longhunters DinnersTBD

Grilled Cheese/Chips

$3.95

Chicken Tenders w/Chips

$3.95

Hotdog/w Chips

$3.95

Chicken Strips

Grilled Cheese

Hot Dog

Salads

Green River House

$5.85+

Allen's Inn

$5.85+

Cumberland Trace

$5.85+

Pitman Station

$5.85+

Skinhouse Branch

$5.85+

Side Salad

$3.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad on Croissant

$7.89

BBQ Pulled Pork on Brioche

$7.89

BLT on Sourdough

$7.89

Grilled Cheese on Sourdough

$7.89

Longhunters Hot Brown

$10.25

Beef Brisket on Croissant

$7.89

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich (Single)

$7.89

Fried Cod Sandwich Platter

$9.25

Soups

Broccoli Cheese

$3.75+

Chophouse Potato

$3.75+

Tomato Bisque

$3.75+

White Chicken Chili

$3.75+

Chicken Noodle

$3.75+

Pinto Beans & Cornbread

$5.15

Starters

Breaded Whole Mushrooms

$7.49

Battered Pickle Speers

$7.49

Tower of Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.69

Chips & Queso

$5.29

Cheese Fries

$7.49

Cheesy Potato Skins

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

LH Beef Nachos

$9.49

Stuffed Jalapeno Halves

$7.49

Six Bone-in Breaded Wings

$8.79

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.49

Sweet Desserts

Pretzels

$1.45

Sides

Chips

$2.80

French Fries

$2.80

Fruit Cup

$2.80

Onion Rings

$2.80

Pasta Salad no Feta

$2.80

Pasta Salad with Feta

$2.80

Potato Salad

$2.80

Longhunters Select

Longhunters Press-Pot of Coffee

$4.90

Brew Coffee & Espresso (available iced)

Longhunters Brew

$1.90+

Perks Brew Sunrise

$1.90+

Perks Brew Bonaparte

$1.90+

Perks Brew Decaf

$1.90+

Flavored Brew Coffee

$2.70+

Double Perked

$2.80+

Cappuccino

$2.95+

Latte

$2.95+

Flavored Café Latte

$3.75+

Café Mocha

$3.75+

White Café Mocha

$3.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.10+

Americano

$2.55+

Espresso Macchiato

$1.95+

Longhunters Hot Classics

Blueberry Wild Child 16 oz

$2.55

Royal Breakfast 16 oz

$2.55

Minty Wonderland 16 oz

$2.55

Fireberry 16 oz

$2.55

Jasmine Pearl 16 oz

$2.55

Tea for Two

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Hot Steamers

$2.95+

Coffee & Espresso

Perk Avenue Latte

$4.55+

Central Perk Latte

$4.55+

Cara-mallo Latte

$4.55+

Macadamia Turtle Latte

$4.55+

Berry Swirl Latte

$4.55+

Cherry Nut Latte

$4.55+

Hazelnut Caramel Latte

$4.55+

Original Chai Latte

$3.65+

Caramel Chai Latte

$3.95+

Vanilla Chai Latte

$3.95+

Raspberry Chai Latte

$3.95+

Seasonal Specials

$3.95+

Longhunters Soda Fountain

Coke 20 oz

$2.55

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.55

Sprite 20 oz

$2.55

Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$2.55

Ski 20 oz

$2.55

Pink Lemonade 20 oz

$2.55

Malted Milkshakes

$4.25

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Flavored Iced Tea

$2.95

Glass of Water

Iced Tea

$2.55

Milk

$2.15+

Orange Juice

$1.55+

Kool Aid Jammers

$1.10

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.70+

Cherry Smoothie

$4.70+

Mango Smoothie

$4.70+

Wildberry Smoothie

$4.70+

Peach Smoothie

$4.70+

Lemonade Smoothie

$4.70+

Frozen Espresso Drinks

Perk-u-ccino

$4.85+

Berry Berry

$4.85+

Mocha Mint

$4.85+

Nutty Mocha

$4.85+

Cookies & Cream

$4.85+

Chocolate Malt Blast

$4.85+

Vanilla Bean

$4.85+

Chai Chiller

$4.85+

Wildberry Dreamsicle

$4.85+

Frozen Seasonal Specials

$4.85+

Can or Bottle Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$1.95+

Sparkling Ice

$1.70

Can Soda

$1.75

Bottle Water

$1.90

Energy Drink

$2.25+

Orange Juice

$2.55

Body Armour

$2.55

Bottle Double Cola

$2.75

Bottle Ski

$2.75

Coffee Retail

Longhunters Blend (12 oz)

$13.95

Sunrise Blend (12 oz)

$13.95

Bonaparte Blend (12 oz)

$13.95

Decaf Blend (12 oz)

$13.95

Tea Retail

Blueberry Wild Child

$7.95+

Jasmine Pearl

$7.95+

Fireberry

$7.95+

Minty Wonderland

$7.95+

Royal Breakfast

$7.95+

Clothing Retail

Tee Shirts - Short Sleeve

$15.00+

Tee Shirts - Long Sleeve

$18.00+

Candy Retail

Stick Candy

$0.25

Stick Candy (5)

$1.00

Merchandise Retail

Coffee Press

$19.99+

Girl from Greensburg

$12.99

Banquet Room Rental

Banquet Room Rental

$125.00

Beer (Bottle/Can)

Yuengling Traditional Lager

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Beer

Miller Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace (Bourbon)

$4.00

Bulleit (Bourbon)

$5.00

Evan Williams (Single Barrel Bourbon)

$4.00

Four Roses (Bourbon)

$5.50

Jim Beam (Black)

$7.00

Jim Beam (Bourbon)

$5.50

Jim Beam (Double Oaked Bourbon)

$5.50

Knob Creek (Bourbon)

$5.00

Knob Creek (Rye)

$7.00

Maker's Mark (Bourbon)

$5.50

Old Forrester (Bourbon)

$5.00

Old Forrester (Rye)

$5.00

Wild Turkey (Bourbon)

$5.00+

Willet (Bourbon)

$7.00

Woodford Reserve (Bourbon)

$7.00

Woodford Reserve (Double Oaked)

$7.00

Gin

Beefeater

$5.00

Gilbey's

$5.00

Mineral Water

San Pelligrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.50

Rum

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Gold

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Meyer's

$5.00

Military Special

$4.00

Scotch

Glenfarclas (17 Year)

$6.00

Glenfiddich (12 year)

$6.00

Glenmorangie (10 Year)

$4.00

Grouse

$4.00

Jonnie Walker (Blue Label)

$7.00

Jonnie Walker (Red Label)

$4.00

Macallan (12 Year)

$6.00

Pinch

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

4 Olive Martini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Justine's Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margaritas

$6.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mule Kentucky (Old Forrester, 100)

$8.50

Mule Moscow (Vodka)

$8.50

On The Square Old Fashion

$7.00

Vodka

Gray's Peck

$6.00

Heaven Hill

$4.00

Tito's

$5.00

Whiskey

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal (Black)

$5.50

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$4.00

Jameson

$4.00

Military Special

$4.00

Wine (House) Glass

Barefoot (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$4.00

Barefoot (Moscato)

$4.00

Barefoot (Pink Moscato)

$4.00

Wine (Red) Glass

Josh (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$5.00

Liberty Creek (Merlot)

$4.25

Woodbridge (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$4.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

115 South Public Square, Greensburg, KY 42743

Directions

Gallery
Longhunters Coffee and Tea Co image

