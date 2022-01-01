- Home
Longhunters Coffee and Tea Co
No reviews yet
115 South Public Square
Greensburg, KY 42743
Breakfast
Belgian Waffle Plate
$6.39
Breakfast Platter
$8.25
Breakfast Sandwich
$2.99
Breakfast Sides
French Toast Sticks (6)
$6.39
Grande Breakfast Burrito
$6.89
Longhunters Blue Benedict
$6.59
Mary Owens Sweet Crepes
$9.45
Mary Owens Savory Crepes
$9.45
Oatmeal Bowl
$3.69
Omelette Platter
$8.25
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits (Large)
$6.39
Sausage Gravy and Biscuit (Small)
$3.99
Silver Dollar Pancakes (4)
$4.25
Silver Dollar Pancakes (8)
$5.89
Stuffed French Toast
$5.40
Sugar Waffles
$1.69
Three Stack Blueberry Pancakes
$5.99
Three Stack of Pancakes
$5.69
Buffet
Burgers and Sliders
Catering
Hearty Sandwiches
General Nathaniel Greene
$9.75
Jane Todd Crawford
$9.75
William H. Herndon
$9.75
General Edward H. Hobson
$9.75
Simon Settles
$9.75
Mentor Graham
$9.75
Colonel James Knox
$9.75
Thomas K. Slaughter
$9.75
Half General Nathaniel Greene
$5.75
Half Jane Todd Crawford
$5.75
Half William H. Herndon
$5.75
Half General Edward H. Hobson
$5.75
Half Simon Settles
$5.75
Half Mentor Graham
$5.75
Half Colonel James Knox
$5.75
Half Thomas K. Slaughter
$5.75
Hotdogs and Bratwurst
Little Longhunters DinnersTBD
Salads
Sandwiches
Fried Cod Sandwich
Soups
Starters
Sweet Desserts
Sides
Longhunters Select
Brew Coffee & Espresso (available iced)
Longhunters Hot Classics
Coffee & Espresso
Longhunters Soda Fountain
Cold Drinks
Smoothies
Frozen Espresso Drinks
Can or Bottle Drinks
Coffee Retail
Tea Retail
Candy Retail
Merchandise Retail
Banquet Room Rental
Beer (Bottle/Can)
Bourbon
Basil Hayden
$9.00+
Buffalo Trace (Bourbon)
$4.00
Bulleit (Bourbon)
$5.00
Evan Williams (Single Barrel Bourbon)
$4.00
Four Roses (Bourbon)
$5.50
Jim Beam (Black)
$7.00
Jim Beam (Bourbon)
$5.50
Jim Beam (Double Oaked Bourbon)
$5.50
Knob Creek (Bourbon)
$5.00
Knob Creek (Rye)
$7.00
Maker's Mark (Bourbon)
$5.50
Old Forrester (Bourbon)
$5.00
Old Forrester (Rye)
$5.00
Wild Turkey (Bourbon)
$5.00+
Willet (Bourbon)
$7.00
Woodford Reserve (Bourbon)
$7.00
Woodford Reserve (Double Oaked)
$7.00
Mineral Water
Scotch
Specialty Cocktails
Whiskey
Wine (House) Glass
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
115 South Public Square, Greensburg, KY 42743
