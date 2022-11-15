Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lattitude Restaurant West Springfield, MA

2,598 Reviews

$$

1338 Memorial Avenue

West Springfield, MA 01089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beer Bottled

ABC Jess

$8.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Athletic Run Wild N/A

$4.00

Back East Double Scoop

$9.00

BBC Spont Create Gamma

$8.00

Bevy Sparkling Berry

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Capt Daughter

$9.00

Clausthaler NA

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Berry Seltzer

$5.00

Corona Lemonade Seltzer

$5.00

Down East Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

Fountain Tart Cherry Seltzer

$5.00

Frost Lush DIPA

$9.00

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Ithaca Flower Power

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.00

Night Shift Nite Lite

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Truly Lemonade Seltzer

$5.00

Two Roads Lil Heaven

$5.00

New Cocktail Menu

Apple Cider Sangria

$10.00

Maximillian Affair

$12.00

mezcal espadin, St. elder elderflower, punt e mes, fresh lemon, up

Pineapple Mojito

$10.00

3-star rum, pineapple, fresh lime, demerara, mint, club soda, highball

Pomegranate Daisy

$10.00

blanco tequila, pomegranate, fresh lime, muddled jalapeno, rocks

Pumpkin Martini

$10.00

Red Light Sangria

$10.00

sparkling red Lambrusco, apricot brandy, raspberry, fresh lime, cinnamon, wine glass

Salt Washed

$10.00

London dry gin, cucumber, fresh lemon, grapefruit bitters, saline, club soda, highball

Shore Party

$10.00

gluten-free citron vodka, blackberry-agave, fresh lime, angostura, up

Spiced Poire

$10.00

organic vodka, pear liqueur, fresh lemon, five-spice, up

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

The Cosmopolitan

$10.00

gluten-free citron vodka, blended orange cordial, cranberry, fresh lime, up

The Dirty

$10.00

gluten-free vodka, olive brine, blue cheese olives, up

The Margarita

$10.00

blanco tequila, blended orange cordial, fresh lime, salt, rocks

Figgin Fashioned

$10.00

Kurosato

$12.00

Japanese whisky, burnt cinnamon, cherry bark, flamed orange, large cube

Old Fashioned A.F.

$10.00

American rye, demerara, dual bitters, lemon twist, rocks

PB&J Old Fashioned

$10.00

Penicillin

$10.00

blended whisky, ginger-honey, fresh lemon, rocks

Smoked Bacon Manhattan

$10.00

Wine Glass

6oz Bell 'Agio Chianti

$8.00

6oz Decoy Red

$11.00

6oz Hahn Chardonnay

$9.00

6oz Josh Cabernet

$9.00

6oz Kato Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

6oz La Crema Chardonnay

$11.00

6oz Liquid Geography

$8.00

6oz Meomi Pinot Noir

$9.00

6oz Relax Riesling

$8.00

6oz Robert Sinskey Pinot Noir

$16.00

6oz Scattered Peak Cab

$12.00

6oz Vino Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Moscato

$9.00

Prosecco

$10.00

9oz Bell 'Agio Chianti

$12.00

9oz Decoy Blend

$15.00

9oz Hahn Chardonnay

$13.00

9oz Josh Cabernet

$13.00

9oz Kato Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

9oz La Crema Chardonnay

$15.00

9oz Liquid Geography

$12.00

9oz Meomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

9oz Relax Riesling

$12.00

9oz Robert Sinskey Pinot Noir

$20.00

9oz Scattered Peak Cab

$16.00

9oz Vino Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Wine Bottled

B-Blend, Cain Cuvee

$48.00
B-Blend, Cain Five

B-Blend, Cain Five
$128.00

$128.00

B-Blend, Decoy by Duckhorn

$43.00

B-Blend, Ink Blot Blend

$51.00Out of stock

B-Blend, J Lohr Pure Blend

$39.00

B-Blend, Treana Red Blend

$49.00

B-CA, Artemis Cabernet

$89.00

B-CA, BV Napa Cabernet

$52.00

B-CA, Cade

$130.00

B-CA, Calling

$59.00

B-Ca, Caymus Cabernet

$110.00

B-CA, Clos du Val

$82.00

B-CA, Ferrari Carano 1.5

$125.00

B-CA, Girard

$56.00

B-CA, Heitz Cabernet

$213.00

B-CA, Hilary Cabernet

$63.00

B-CA, Honig

$125.00

B-CA, Josh Cabernet

$35.00

B-CA, Liberty School Cabernet

$33.00

B-CA, Nickel Branding Iron

$115.00

B-CA, Odette

$150.00

B-CA, Plumpjack

$190.00

B-CA, Robert Craig Affinity

$86.00

B-CA, Scattered Peaks

$47.00

B-CA, Shafer 1.5

$145.00

B-CA, Tom Eddy Cabernet

$118.00

B-Frn, Autard Chateaueuf du Pape

$49.00

B-Frn, Montirius Cote du Rhone

$39.00

B-Ital, Banfi

B-Ital, Liano Sangiovese

B-Ital, Liano Sangiovese

$45.00

B-Ital, Valpolicella Righetti

$39.00

B-Ital, Vieti Barolo

$69.00

B-MA, Antigal Uno Malbec

$38.00

B-MA, Luigi Bosca Malbec

$45.00

B-MA, Salentein Malbec

$42.00

B-ME, Duckhorn Merlot

$68.00

B-ME, J Lohr Merlot

$27.00

B-PN, Hess Pinot Noir

$39.00

B-PN, Hitching Post

$45.00

B-PN, Meomi Pinot Noir

$35.00

B-PN, Robert Sinskey Pinot Noir

$64.00

B-PN, Wente

$52.00

B-SH, Barossa Valley Shiraz

$36.00

B-SH, Molly Dooker Shiraz

$54.00

B-Span, Campo Viejo Roja

$39.00Out of stock

B-SY, K Syrah The Deal

$59.00

B-ZN, Earthquake Zinfandel

$39.00

B-ZN, Federalist

$55.00

B-ZN, Ridge Zinfandel

$63.00

B-ZN, Saldo

$45.00

Liquid Geography

$39.00

B-Ch, B-Side

$47.00

B-Ch, Far Niente

$78.00

B-Ch, Hahn

$35.00

B-Ch, Hartford Court

$55.00

B-Ch, Hess

$39.00

B-Ch, Jadot Pouily Fuisse

$58.00

B-Ch, La Crema

$43.00

B-Ch, Migration

$66.00

B-Ch, Stags Leap

$52.00

B-Ow, Conundrum

$41.00

B-Pg, Masi

$32.00

B-Pg, Santa Margarita

$56.00

B-Pg, Vino

$27.00

B-Ri, Relax

$31.00

B-Ri, Ravine's

$39.00

B-Sb, Cloudy Bay

$55.00

B-Sb, Kato

$27.00

B-Sb, Kim Crawford

$35.00

B-Sb, Southern Right

$34.00

Domaine Saint Michelle Champagne

$33.00Out of stock

Mistinguett Cava

$28.00

Moet Champagne

$68.00

Pol Roger Champagne

$69.00

Pop-up Sparkling

$30.00

Veuve Clicquot Champagne

$106.00

NA Beverages

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dbl Cappuccino

$5.00

Dbl Espresso

$4.00

Decaf

$3.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

LG - Aqua Panna

$6.00

LG -San Pellegrino

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Tea

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

White Cran Juice

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

When I built this restaurant I wanted to highlight freshness and the use of local products during the Spring, Summer and Fall to create some fantastic cuisine for you. From baby lettuces, brussels sprouts and bok choy to chili peppers, basil and the sweetest tomatoes around, I strive to cover all of your favorite tastes to invite emotion and inspiration during your dining experience. Thank you for stopping by. My team and I look forward to having you as our guests. Cheers!

Website

Location

1338 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield, MA 01089

Directions

Gallery
Lattitude Restaurant image
Lattitude Restaurant image

