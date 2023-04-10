Rustburg
156 Reviews
$$
69 Barricks Lane
Rustburg, VA 24588
Appetizers
Buffalo Dip
Shredded Chicken | Blend of Cheddar Cheeses | Buffalo Sauce | Pita Points
Cajun Shrimp
Eight Sauteed Shrimp | Zesty Red Sauce | Garlic Bread
Cheese Curds
Flash Fried | Rose Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Marinara
Cheesesteak Tater Tots
House Made Cheese Sauce | Grilled Onions | Grilled Peppers
Chicken Tender App
Three Hand Cut Tenders | Hand Breaded | One Side | Choice of Ranch | or Honey Mustard
Crab Dip
Lump Crab Meat | Cheddar Cheese | Parmesan Cheese | Served with Pita Points
Crispy Shrimp
Eight Hand Breaded Shrimp | Mango Jalapeno Sauce
Fried Brussel APP
Flash Fried | House Made Bacon Jam | Balsamic Reduction | Parmesan Cheese | Kosher Salt | Finished in Oven
Fried Pickles
Hand Battered | Flash Fried | Dill Pickle Chips | House Made Ranch
Italian Wedding Soup
Jumbo Pretzel
Coated with butter | Kosher Salt | House Made Cheese Sauce
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries w/Pork
Sweet Potato Wedges | Pulled Pork | Sweet n' Smokey BBQ | House Made Cheese Sauce | Chipotle Sour Cream | Green Onions
Mozzarella Sticks
Six Mozzarella Sticks | House Made Marinara
Onion Ring Basket
Ten Onion Rings | Thick Cut | Golden Brown | House Made Awesome Sauce
Peel N Eat Shrimp
Easy Peel Shrimp | Lemon | Cocktail Sauce | Melted Butter | House Seafood Seasoning
Pigtail Cheese Fries
Curly Q Thick Cut Fries | House Made Cheese Sauce | Bacon | House Made Ranch
Pork Rinds
House Seasoning | Choice of Signature Sauce
Potato Chips w/Cheese Sauce
Flash Fried | House Made Cheese Sauce
Pulled Pork Tater Tots
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork | Tater Tots Fried Crispy | Sweet & Smokey BBQ Sauce | Coleslaw | House Made Cheese Sauce *Coleslaw automatically comes on the side*
Quesadilla
Chicken | or Pork | Cheddar Cheese | Grilled Onions | Grilled Peppers | Salsa | Sour Cream
Tater Tots Chkn
Pulled Chicken | Fried Jalapenos | House Made Cheese Sauce
Wings 12 Piece
Jumbo Wings | Brined | Fried Crispy | Tossed in one of our Signature Sauces | or tossed in garlic Parmesan Rub | or Lemon Pepper Rub | Choice of Ranch of Blue Cheese
Wings 6 Piece
Jumbo Wings | Brined | Fried Crispy | Tossed in one of our Signature Sauces | or tossed in garlic Parmesan Rub | or Lemon Pepper Rub | Choice of Ranch of Blue Cheese
Vegetable Soup
Entrees
Ribs
St Louis Style Ribs (1.5 Lbs.)
St. Louis Style Ribs | Slow Roasted | 1.5 Lbs. | Two Sides | Choice of One Signature Sauce *Each 1.5lbs comes with sauce on ribs and that same sauce in a 2oz cup on the side* *Each additional 2oz sauce is $0.50*
St. Louis Style Ribs (3 Lbs.)
St. Louis Style Ribs | Slow Roasted | 3 Lbs. | Two Sides | Choice of One Signature Sauce *Each 3 Lbs. of Ribs comes with sauce on the ribs and that same chosen sauce in (2) 2oz cups on the side* *Each additional 2oz sauce is $0.50*
BBQ Platter
Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork Platter | Slow Roasted Pork | Dinner Portion | Choice of Signature BBQ Sauce | Two Sides | Each Platter Comes With One 2oz Sauce | Each Additional Sauce is $0.50
Brisket Platter
Brisket Platter | Slow Roasted Brisket | Dinner Portion | Choice of Signature BBQ Sauce | Two Sides | Each Platter Comes With One 2oz Sauce | Each Additional Sauce is $0.50
Grilled Chicken Breasts
12oz of Grilled Chicken Breasts | Two Sides | Choice of 1 Signature BBQ Sauce Smother IT! (BBQ | Bacon | House Made Cheese Sauce | Mushrooms | $1.95
Long Mountain Combo
Long Mountain Combo Choose 3 *(Can Only Pick One of Each)* Pulled Pork | Pulled Chicken | Turkey | Half Rack Ribs | or Brisket | Choose 3 Signature BBQ Sauces | Two Sides | Each Platter Comes With 3 (2oz) Sauces | Each Additional Sauce is $0.50
Chicken Tender Dinner
Five Tenders | Hand Battered | Choice of Ranch | or Honey Mustard | Two Sides *Tender Dinner comes with up to 2 ranches or 2 honey mustards* EACH ADDITIONAL SAUCE IS $0.50
Oven Baked Ham
Stuffed Pork
Sandwiches
Bacon Melt
Slow Roasted Turkey or Grilled Chicken | Bacon | White American | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast
BLT Sandwich
Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast *Double The Bacon | $2*
Brisket Sandwich
Slow Roasted Beef Brisket | Signature Sweet & Smokey Sauce | Crispy Onion Straws | Potato Bun *All Sauces come on the side* *Crispy Onion Straws Come on Sandwich*
Chicken Philly Cheese
Shredded Chicken | White American Cheese | Grilled Onions | Grilled Peppers | Sub Roll Hoagie it= Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | $1
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House Made Chicken Salad made by Chef Jennifer Hendricks | Lettuce | Tomato | Texas Toast
Chicken Sandwich
Hand Cut Chicken Breast | Grilled or Fried | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Potato Bun
Chicken Waffle
Fried Chicken | Hand Battered | Bacon | Maple Syrup | Waffle ADD Cheddar Chz | Lettuce | Tomato | $1
Classic Burger
7oz Certified Black Angus | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Potato Bun
Crabcake Sandwich
House Made Crab Cake by Executive Chef Jeff Eames | Lump Crab | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Choice of Seafood Sauce | Potato Bun *Seafood Sauce automatically comes on the side*
Depot Road Cheesesteak
Shaved Marinated Ribeye | White American Cheese | Grilled Onions | Grilled Peppers | Sub Roll Hoagie it= Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | $1
Gone Fishin Sandwich
Grilled or Fried | Choice of Flounder or Fish Filet | Lettuce | Tomato | Tartar | Sub Roll
Long Mountain Burger
7oz Certified Black Angus | 2oz Pulled Pork | Cheddar Cheese | Cole Slaw | Crispy Onion Straws | Sweet & Smokey Sauce | Potato Bun
Meatloaf Sandwich
House Made Meatloaf | Cheddar Cheese | Mashed Potatoes | Meatloaf Sauce | Brown Gravy | Texas Toast
Piggy Grilled Cheese
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork | Cheddar Cheese | Fried Jalapenos | Signature Sweet & Smokey Sauce | Texas Toast
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Roasted Pork | Signature Sweet & Smokey Sauce | Coleslaw Garnish | Potato Bun *All Sauces and coleslaw garnish comes on the side*
Sides
Baked Beans
House Made Baked Beans by Chef Jennifer Hendricks
Baked Potato(AFTER 4pm)
Our Baked Potatoes are available after 4pm and have a VERY Limited Availability
Brussel Sprouts
Halved Brussel Sprouts | Flash Fried | Tossed in House Seasoning
Cole Slaw
Collard Greens
House Made Collard Greens | Served with vinegar on the side
Green Beans
Hush Puppies
Six Hushpuppies | Flash Fried | Served with House Made Honey Butter
Lima Beans
Mac & Cheese
Made From Scratch Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Mash Pot w/ Grvy
House Made Mashed Potatoes. Our Mashed Potatoes Automatically come with our signature house made brown gravy
Onion Ring Side
Thick Cut Onion Rings | Golden Brown | Flash Fried *NOT Beer Battered*
Pigtail Side / Fries
Our World Famous Side Winder Thick Cut Pigtail French Fries | Fried to Perfection | Tossed in our House French Fry Seasoning *Don't forget to add our house Cheese sauce or thick cut bacon to your fries!*
Potato Chips
Potato Salad
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Steak Cut Sweet Potato Fries seasoned with our Brown Cinnamon Sugar and Salt & Pepper *ADD House Made Honey Butter | $0.50 *ADD Honey | $0.50
Tater Tots
Seafood Platter
Fried Oyster Dinner
12 Oysters | Hand Battered | Lightly Fried | Two Sides | Choice of 1 Seafood Sauce
Catfish Dinner
Two Fish Filets | Grilled | Fried | or Blackened | Two Sides | Choice of Seafood Sauce
Flounder Dinner
Two Flounder Filets | Grilled | Fried | or Blackened | Two Sides | Choice of Seafood Sauce
Shrimp Dinner
Eight Shrimp | Grilled | Fried | or Blackened | Two Sides | Choice of Seafood Sauce
Seafood Trio
Choice of Flounder or Catfish | Then you pick if want the Flounder or Catfish Grilled | Fried | or Blackened Two Sides | Choice of Seafood Sauce | Trio automatically comes with Four Fried Shrimp and Four Fried Oysters(NO SUBSTITUTIONS and the shrimp and oysters only come fried)
Crab Cake Dinner
Two Crab Cakes | House Made | Lump Crab Meat | Select Seasonings | Two Sides | Choice of Seafood Sauce
Steaks
8oz Ribeye
Black Angus Ribeye | Hand Cut | Two Sides
12oz Ribeye
Black Angus Ribeye | Hand Cut | Two Sides
6oz Filet
Premium Certified Filet | Hand Cut | Two Sides
8oz Sirloin
Certified Choice Sirloin | Hand Cut | House Marinade | Bacon Jam | Onion Straws | Two Sides
Sirloin Beef Tips
Slow Roasted Sirloin Tips | House Made Brown Gravy | Mushrooms | Onions | Garlic Bread | Served Over House Made Mashed Potatoes
Salads
House Garden
Large Dinner House Garden Salad | Mixed Greens | Tomato | Red Onion | Cucumber | Cheddar Cheese | Croutons | Choice of Dressing
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens | Tomato | Cucumber | Red Onion | Egg | Cheddar Cheese | Croutons | Bacon | Slow Roasted Turkey | Choice of Dressing *TURKEY automatically comes on salad* YOU still can ADD other protein
Large Caesar
Dinner Caesar Salad | Mixed Greens | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Tossed in Caesar Dressing
Strawberry Mozzarella Salad
Mixed Greens | Strawberries | Mozzarella Cheese | Tomato | Toasted Almonds | Toasted Walnuts | House Made Strawberry Vinaigrette
Kid's Meals
Corn Doggies
Six Mini Corn Dogs served with your choice of One Side
Chickadee Tendy
Two Chicken Strips hand battered to order with your choice of One side and Ranch or Honey Mustard
Hamburglar
4oz Ground Beef Patty served on a potato bun with your choice of one side Kids burgers come with just meat and bun. Kids can ADD Cheese for no extra cost ADD Lettuce| $0.50 |ADD Tomato $0.50
Mac-n-Cheese Please
House Crafted Cheese Sauce Tossed with Elbow Macaroni. Served with Toasted Bread *Mac-n-Cheese Please does not come with a side choice*
Kids Spaghetti Bowler
Spaghetti tossed with your choice of Marinara, Meat Sauce, Alfredo OR Just Butter. Served with Toasted Bread *Kids spaghetti bowler does NOT come with a side choice*
Toasted Cheese Triangles
Grilled Texas Toast with Cheddar Cheese Served with your choice of One Side
Daily Specials
Cheesy Chicken
Slow Roasted Pulled Chicken | Seasoned White Rice | House Made Cheese Sauce | ADD Onions & Peppers | $1.50 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Cheesy Pork
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork | Seasoned White Rice | House Made Cheese Sauce | ADD Onions & Peppers | $1.50 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Classic Burger
7oz Certified Black Angus | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Potato Bun | One Side ADD Bacon | $1.50
Country Fried Chicken
One Chicken Breast | Hand Battered | Fried | House Made White Gravy | Two Sides *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Country Fried Steak
Pounded Out Steak | Breaded | Flash Fried | House Made White Gravy | Two Sides *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Fish and Chips
Fish Filets | Hand Battered | Fried | Flash Fried Seasoned Potato Chips | Coleslaw Garnish | House Made Tartar Sauce *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Grilled Chicken (1 Breast)
One Chicken Breast | Grilled | Choice of Signature Sauce | Two Sides *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Hamburger Steak
Certified Black Angus | House Made Brown Gravy | Two Sides | ADD Onions | $1 ADD Mushrooms | $1 ADD Potato Bun | $0.75 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95* ADD Texas Toast | $0.50
Meatloaf
House Made Meatloaf | Choice of House Made Brown Gravy | or Meatloaf Sauce | Two Sides *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Grilled Porkchops
Two Chops | Hand Cut | Grilled | Two Sides ADD House Made Brown Gravy | $1 ADD House Made White Gravy | $1 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
Spaghetti | House Made Meat Sauce | Garlic Bread | Includes a Side Salad *Please pick your dressing for your salad* *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Turkey Platter
Slow Roasted Turkey | House Made Brown Gravy | Two Sides *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Veggie Wrap
Shredded Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Cucumbers | Peppers | Onions | ADD Bacon | $1.50 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Fried Porkchops
Two Chops | Hand Cut | Hand Battered | Fried | Two Sides ADD House Made Brown Gravy | $1 ADD House Made White Gravy | $1 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*
Pasta
Shrimp Alfredo
Grilled Shrimp | Signature Alfredo Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Fettuccine | Garlic Bread
Chicken Alfredo
Hand Cut Chicken | Grilled or Blackened | Signature Alfredo Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Fettuccine | Garlic Bread
Steak Alfredo
Grilled Certified Sirloin that is marinated before grilled | Signature Alfredo Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Fettuccine | Garlic Bread
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Grilled Shrimp | Onions | Peppers | Mushrooms | House Made Creamy Cajun Sauce | Fettuccine | Garlic Bread
Loaded Mac n Cheese Bowl
Choice of Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken | House Made Bacon Jam | Crispy Onion Straws | House Made Cheese Sauce | Served Over our House Made Mac N Cheese | Garlic Bread
Fettuccine Marinara(no meat)
Fettuccine Alfredo(no meat)
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Choice of Fried Chicken | Grilled Chicken | or Buffalo Chicken Dip | Buffalo Sauce | Shredded Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | House Made Ranch
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Slow Roasted Turkey | White American Cheese | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken | Caesar Dressing | Lettuce | Parmesan
Chicken Salad Wrap
House Made Chicken Salad | Lettuce | Tomato
Pulled Pork Wrap
Slow Roasted Pork | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Sweet & Smokey Sauce
BLT Wrap
Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo
Tuna Salad Wrap
Desserts
Banana Pudding
House Made Banana Pudding | Whipped Cream | Vanilla Wafers *This dessert comes as is, everything is already mixed together*
Blackberry Cobbler
House Made Blackberry Cobbler | Blackberries | Golden Brown Crust | One scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream | House Made Blackberry Simple Syrup *Ice Cream comes in a separate cup so have no worries about the ice cream melting* ENJOY!
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
House Made Fudge Brownie | Chocolate Sauce | Powdered Sugar | Whipped Cream | Vanilla Ice Cream *Ice Cream comes in a separate cup so have no worries about the ice cream melting* ENJOY!
Double M&M Chocolate Cookie Sundae
Two Fresh Baked M&M Cookies | Chocolate Sauce | Whipped Cream | Two Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream | M&M candy Crumbles *Ice Cream comes in a separate cup so have no worries about the ice cream melting* ENJOY!
Funnel Cake Fries
Flash Fried Funnel Cake Fries | Powdered Sugar | Chocolate Sauce with Chocolate Chips | OR Strawberry Sauce with Strawberries
New York Style Cheesecake
New York Style Cheesecake | Whipped Cream | Choice of Topping : Strawberry | Cherry | Peach | Chocolate | or Caramel
Peach Cobbler
House Made Peach Cobbler | Peaches | Golden Brown Crust | One scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream | House Made Peach Simple Syrup *Ice Cream comes in a separate cup so have no worries about the ice cream melting* ENJOY!
Scoop of Ice cream
SINGLE M&M cookie
Triple Layer Cake
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Where great food and friends meet!
69 Barricks Lane, Rustburg, VA 24588