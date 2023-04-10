Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rustburg

156 Reviews

$$

69 Barricks Lane

Rustburg, VA 24588

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Depot Road Cheesesteak
Classic Burger
Fried Pickles

Appetizers

Buffalo Dip

$10.95

Shredded Chicken | Blend of Cheddar Cheeses | Buffalo Sauce | Pita Points

Cajun Shrimp

$12.95

Eight Sauteed Shrimp | Zesty Red Sauce | Garlic Bread

Cheese Curds

$10.95

Flash Fried | Rose Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Marinara

Cheesesteak Tater Tots

$10.95

House Made Cheese Sauce | Grilled Onions | Grilled Peppers

Chicken Tender App

$11.95

Three Hand Cut Tenders | Hand Breaded | One Side | Choice of Ranch | or Honey Mustard

Crab Dip

$13.95

Lump Crab Meat | Cheddar Cheese | Parmesan Cheese | Served with Pita Points

Crispy Shrimp

$11.95

Eight Hand Breaded Shrimp | Mango Jalapeno Sauce

Fried Brussel APP

$9.95

Flash Fried | House Made Bacon Jam | Balsamic Reduction | Parmesan Cheese | Kosher Salt | Finished in Oven

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Hand Battered | Flash Fried | Dill Pickle Chips | House Made Ranch

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.95

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.95

Coated with butter | Kosher Salt | House Made Cheese Sauce

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries w/Pork

$11.95

Sweet Potato Wedges | Pulled Pork | Sweet n' Smokey BBQ | House Made Cheese Sauce | Chipotle Sour Cream | Green Onions

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Six Mozzarella Sticks | House Made Marinara

Onion Ring Basket

$8.95

Ten Onion Rings | Thick Cut | Golden Brown | House Made Awesome Sauce

Peel N Eat Shrimp

Peel N Eat Shrimp

$12.95+

Easy Peel Shrimp | Lemon | Cocktail Sauce | Melted Butter | House Seafood Seasoning

Pigtail Cheese Fries

$9.95

Curly Q Thick Cut Fries | House Made Cheese Sauce | Bacon | House Made Ranch

Pork Rinds

$6.95

House Seasoning | Choice of Signature Sauce

Potato Chips w/Cheese Sauce

$6.95

Flash Fried | House Made Cheese Sauce

Pulled Pork Tater Tots

$9.95

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork | Tater Tots Fried Crispy | Sweet & Smokey BBQ Sauce | Coleslaw | House Made Cheese Sauce *Coleslaw automatically comes on the side*

Quesadilla

$10.95

Chicken | or Pork | Cheddar Cheese | Grilled Onions | Grilled Peppers | Salsa | Sour Cream

Tater Tots Chkn

$9.95

Pulled Chicken | Fried Jalapenos | House Made Cheese Sauce

Wings 12 Piece

$16.95

Jumbo Wings | Brined | Fried Crispy | Tossed in one of our Signature Sauces | or tossed in garlic Parmesan Rub | or Lemon Pepper Rub | Choice of Ranch of Blue Cheese

Wings 6 Piece

$8.95

Jumbo Wings | Brined | Fried Crispy | Tossed in one of our Signature Sauces | or tossed in garlic Parmesan Rub | or Lemon Pepper Rub | Choice of Ranch of Blue Cheese

Vegetable Soup

$6.90

Entrees

Ribs

St Louis Style Ribs (1.5 Lbs.)

$25.95

St. Louis Style Ribs | Slow Roasted | 1.5 Lbs. | Two Sides | Choice of One Signature Sauce *Each 1.5lbs comes with sauce on ribs and that same sauce in a 2oz cup on the side* *Each additional 2oz sauce is $0.50*

St. Louis Style Ribs (3 Lbs.)

$35.95

St. Louis Style Ribs | Slow Roasted | 3 Lbs. | Two Sides | Choice of One Signature Sauce *Each 3 Lbs. of Ribs comes with sauce on the ribs and that same chosen sauce in (2) 2oz cups on the side* *Each additional 2oz sauce is $0.50*

BBQ Platter

Pulled Pork

$16.95

Pulled Pork Platter | Slow Roasted Pork | Dinner Portion | Choice of Signature BBQ Sauce | Two Sides | Each Platter Comes With One 2oz Sauce | Each Additional Sauce is $0.50

Brisket Platter

$19.95

Brisket Platter | Slow Roasted Brisket | Dinner Portion | Choice of Signature BBQ Sauce | Two Sides | Each Platter Comes With One 2oz Sauce | Each Additional Sauce is $0.50

Grilled Chicken Breasts

$17.95

12oz of Grilled Chicken Breasts | Two Sides | Choice of 1 Signature BBQ Sauce Smother IT! (BBQ | Bacon | House Made Cheese Sauce | Mushrooms | $1.95

Long Mountain Combo

$32.95

Long Mountain Combo Choose 3 *(Can Only Pick One of Each)* Pulled Pork | Pulled Chicken | Turkey | Half Rack Ribs | or Brisket | Choose 3 Signature BBQ Sauces | Two Sides | Each Platter Comes With 3 (2oz) Sauces | Each Additional Sauce is $0.50

Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.95

Five Tenders | Hand Battered | Choice of Ranch | or Honey Mustard | Two Sides *Tender Dinner comes with up to 2 ranches or 2 honey mustards* EACH ADDITIONAL SAUCE IS $0.50

Oven Baked Ham

$15.95

Stuffed Pork

$17.95

Sandwiches

Bacon Melt

$11.95

Slow Roasted Turkey or Grilled Chicken | Bacon | White American | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast

BLT Sandwich

$10.95

Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast *Double The Bacon | $2*

Brisket Sandwich

$13.95

Slow Roasted Beef Brisket | Signature Sweet & Smokey Sauce | Crispy Onion Straws | Potato Bun *All Sauces come on the side* *Crispy Onion Straws Come on Sandwich*

Chicken Philly Cheese

$11.95

Shredded Chicken | White American Cheese | Grilled Onions | Grilled Peppers | Sub Roll Hoagie it= Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | $1

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

House Made Chicken Salad made by Chef Jennifer Hendricks | Lettuce | Tomato | Texas Toast

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Hand Cut Chicken Breast | Grilled or Fried | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Potato Bun

Chicken Waffle

$12.95

Fried Chicken | Hand Battered | Bacon | Maple Syrup | Waffle ADD Cheddar Chz | Lettuce | Tomato | $1

Classic Burger

$12.95

7oz Certified Black Angus | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Potato Bun

Crabcake Sandwich

$12.95

House Made Crab Cake by Executive Chef Jeff Eames | Lump Crab | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Choice of Seafood Sauce | Potato Bun *Seafood Sauce automatically comes on the side*

Depot Road Cheesesteak

$12.95

Shaved Marinated Ribeye | White American Cheese | Grilled Onions | Grilled Peppers | Sub Roll Hoagie it= Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | $1

Gone Fishin Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled or Fried | Choice of Flounder or Fish Filet | Lettuce | Tomato | Tartar | Sub Roll

Long Mountain Burger

$13.95

7oz Certified Black Angus | 2oz Pulled Pork | Cheddar Cheese | Cole Slaw | Crispy Onion Straws | Sweet & Smokey Sauce | Potato Bun

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.95

House Made Meatloaf | Cheddar Cheese | Mashed Potatoes | Meatloaf Sauce | Brown Gravy | Texas Toast

Piggy Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork | Cheddar Cheese | Fried Jalapenos | Signature Sweet & Smokey Sauce | Texas Toast

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Slow Roasted Pork | Signature Sweet & Smokey Sauce | Coleslaw Garnish | Potato Bun *All Sauces and coleslaw garnish comes on the side*

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.50

House Made Baked Beans by Chef Jennifer Hendricks

Baked Potato(AFTER 4pm)

$3.50

Our Baked Potatoes are available after 4pm and have a VERY Limited Availability

Brussel Sprouts

$4.50

Halved Brussel Sprouts | Flash Fried | Tossed in House Seasoning

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Collard Greens

$3.50

House Made Collard Greens | Served with vinegar on the side

Green Beans

$3.50

Hush Puppies

$3.50

Six Hushpuppies | Flash Fried | Served with House Made Honey Butter

Lima Beans

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Made From Scratch Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Mash Pot w/ Grvy

$3.50

House Made Mashed Potatoes. Our Mashed Potatoes Automatically come with our signature house made brown gravy

Onion Ring Side

$4.50

Thick Cut Onion Rings | Golden Brown | Flash Fried *NOT Beer Battered*

Pigtail Side / Fries

$3.50

Our World Famous Side Winder Thick Cut Pigtail French Fries | Fried to Perfection | Tossed in our House French Fry Seasoning *Don't forget to add our house Cheese sauce or thick cut bacon to your fries!*

Potato Chips

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Steak Cut Sweet Potato Fries seasoned with our Brown Cinnamon Sugar and Salt & Pepper *ADD House Made Honey Butter | $0.50 *ADD Honey | $0.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Seafood Platter

Fried Oyster Dinner

$23.95

12 Oysters | Hand Battered | Lightly Fried | Two Sides | Choice of 1 Seafood Sauce

Catfish Dinner

$18.95

Two Fish Filets | Grilled | Fried | or Blackened | Two Sides | Choice of Seafood Sauce

Flounder Dinner

$18.95

Two Flounder Filets | Grilled | Fried | or Blackened | Two Sides | Choice of Seafood Sauce

Shrimp Dinner

$16.95

Eight Shrimp | Grilled | Fried | or Blackened | Two Sides | Choice of Seafood Sauce

Seafood Trio

$22.95

Choice of Flounder or Catfish | Then you pick if want the Flounder or Catfish Grilled | Fried | or Blackened Two Sides | Choice of Seafood Sauce | Trio automatically comes with Four Fried Shrimp and Four Fried Oysters(NO SUBSTITUTIONS and the shrimp and oysters only come fried)

Crab Cake Dinner

$22.95

Two Crab Cakes | House Made | Lump Crab Meat | Select Seasonings | Two Sides | Choice of Seafood Sauce

Steaks

8oz Ribeye

$22.95

Black Angus Ribeye | Hand Cut | Two Sides

12oz Ribeye

$27.95

Black Angus Ribeye | Hand Cut | Two Sides

6oz Filet

$25.95

Premium Certified Filet | Hand Cut | Two Sides

8oz Sirloin

$20.95

Certified Choice Sirloin | Hand Cut | House Marinade | Bacon Jam | Onion Straws | Two Sides

Sirloin Beef Tips

$17.95

Slow Roasted Sirloin Tips | House Made Brown Gravy | Mushrooms | Onions | Garlic Bread | Served Over House Made Mashed Potatoes

Salads

House Garden

$8.95

Large Dinner House Garden Salad | Mixed Greens | Tomato | Red Onion | Cucumber | Cheddar Cheese | Croutons | Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens | Tomato | Cucumber | Red Onion | Egg | Cheddar Cheese | Croutons | Bacon | Slow Roasted Turkey | Choice of Dressing *TURKEY automatically comes on salad* YOU still can ADD other protein

Large Caesar

$8.95

Dinner Caesar Salad | Mixed Greens | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Strawberry Mozzarella Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens | Strawberries | Mozzarella Cheese | Tomato | Toasted Almonds | Toasted Walnuts | House Made Strawberry Vinaigrette

Kid's Meals

Corn Doggies

$6.98

Six Mini Corn Dogs served with your choice of One Side

Chickadee Tendy

$6.98

Two Chicken Strips hand battered to order with your choice of One side and Ranch or Honey Mustard

Hamburglar

$6.98

4oz Ground Beef Patty served on a potato bun with your choice of one side Kids burgers come with just meat and bun. Kids can ADD Cheese for no extra cost ADD Lettuce| $0.50 |ADD Tomato $0.50

Mac-n-Cheese Please

$6.98

House Crafted Cheese Sauce Tossed with Elbow Macaroni. Served with Toasted Bread *Mac-n-Cheese Please does not come with a side choice*

Kids Spaghetti Bowler

$6.98

Spaghetti tossed with your choice of Marinara, Meat Sauce, Alfredo OR Just Butter. Served with Toasted Bread *Kids spaghetti bowler does NOT come with a side choice*

Toasted Cheese Triangles

$6.98

Grilled Texas Toast with Cheddar Cheese Served with your choice of One Side

Daily Specials

Cheesy Chicken

$11.95

Slow Roasted Pulled Chicken | Seasoned White Rice | House Made Cheese Sauce | ADD Onions & Peppers | $1.50 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Cheesy Pork

$10.95

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork | Seasoned White Rice | House Made Cheese Sauce | ADD Onions & Peppers | $1.50 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Classic Burger

$12.95

7oz Certified Black Angus | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Potato Bun | One Side ADD Bacon | $1.50

Country Fried Chicken

$13.95

One Chicken Breast | Hand Battered | Fried | House Made White Gravy | Two Sides *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Country Fried Steak

$14.95

Pounded Out Steak | Breaded | Flash Fried | House Made White Gravy | Two Sides *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Fish and Chips

$13.95

Fish Filets | Hand Battered | Fried | Flash Fried Seasoned Potato Chips | Coleslaw Garnish | House Made Tartar Sauce *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Grilled Chicken (1 Breast)

$13.95

One Chicken Breast | Grilled | Choice of Signature Sauce | Two Sides *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Hamburger Steak

$13.50

Certified Black Angus | House Made Brown Gravy | Two Sides | ADD Onions | $1 ADD Mushrooms | $1 ADD Potato Bun | $0.75 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95* ADD Texas Toast | $0.50

Meatloaf

$12.95

House Made Meatloaf | Choice of House Made Brown Gravy | or Meatloaf Sauce | Two Sides *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Grilled Porkchops

$14.95

Two Chops | Hand Cut | Grilled | Two Sides ADD House Made Brown Gravy | $1 ADD House Made White Gravy | $1 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$13.95

Spaghetti | House Made Meat Sauce | Garlic Bread | Includes a Side Salad *Please pick your dressing for your salad* *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Turkey Platter

$12.95

Slow Roasted Turkey | House Made Brown Gravy | Two Sides *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Shredded Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Cucumbers | Peppers | Onions | ADD Bacon | $1.50 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Fried Porkchops

$15.95

Two Chops | Hand Cut | Hand Battered | Fried | Two Sides ADD House Made Brown Gravy | $1 ADD House Made White Gravy | $1 *Monday-Sunday | 11am-3pm | $9.95*

Pasta

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp | Signature Alfredo Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Fettuccine | Garlic Bread

Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Hand Cut Chicken | Grilled or Blackened | Signature Alfredo Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Fettuccine | Garlic Bread

Steak Alfredo

$18.95

Grilled Certified Sirloin that is marinated before grilled | Signature Alfredo Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Fettuccine | Garlic Bread

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$17.95

Grilled Shrimp | Onions | Peppers | Mushrooms | House Made Creamy Cajun Sauce | Fettuccine | Garlic Bread

Loaded Mac n Cheese Bowl

$17.95

Choice of Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken | House Made Bacon Jam | Crispy Onion Straws | House Made Cheese Sauce | Served Over our House Made Mac N Cheese | Garlic Bread

Fettuccine Marinara(no meat)

$13.95

Fettuccine Alfredo(no meat)

$13.95

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Choice of Fried Chicken | Grilled Chicken | or Buffalo Chicken Dip | Buffalo Sauce | Shredded Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | House Made Ranch

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$11.50

Slow Roasted Turkey | White American Cheese | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Grilled Chicken | Caesar Dressing | Lettuce | Parmesan

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.95

House Made Chicken Salad | Lettuce | Tomato

Pulled Pork Wrap

$11.50

Slow Roasted Pork | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Sweet & Smokey Sauce

BLT Wrap

$9.95

Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.95

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.95

House Made Banana Pudding | Whipped Cream | Vanilla Wafers *This dessert comes as is, everything is already mixed together*

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.95Out of stock

House Made Blackberry Cobbler | Blackberries | Golden Brown Crust | One scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream | House Made Blackberry Simple Syrup *Ice Cream comes in a separate cup so have no worries about the ice cream melting* ENJOY!

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$7.95Out of stock

House Made Fudge Brownie | Chocolate Sauce | Powdered Sugar | Whipped Cream | Vanilla Ice Cream *Ice Cream comes in a separate cup so have no worries about the ice cream melting* ENJOY!

Double M&M Chocolate Cookie Sundae

$8.95

Two Fresh Baked M&M Cookies | Chocolate Sauce | Whipped Cream | Two Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream | M&M candy Crumbles *Ice Cream comes in a separate cup so have no worries about the ice cream melting* ENJOY!

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.95

Flash Fried Funnel Cake Fries | Powdered Sugar | Chocolate Sauce with Chocolate Chips | OR Strawberry Sauce with Strawberries

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.95

New York Style Cheesecake | Whipped Cream | Choice of Topping : Strawberry | Cherry | Peach | Chocolate | or Caramel

Peach Cobbler

$6.95

House Made Peach Cobbler | Peaches | Golden Brown Crust | One scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream | House Made Peach Simple Syrup *Ice Cream comes in a separate cup so have no worries about the ice cream melting* ENJOY!

Scoop of Ice cream

$2.75

SINGLE M&M cookie

$5.90

Triple Layer Cake

$8.95Out of stock

Drinks

Soda

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Where great food and friends meet!

Website

Location

69 Barricks Lane, Rustburg, VA 24588

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Long Mountain Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

County Smoak At The Stadium - 1971 University Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1971 University Blvd Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg
orange starNo Reviews
4018 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Macado's - Lynchburg
orange star4.1 • 3,824
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Fuse - 102 Jackson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2623 Wards Road Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Mission House Coffee - Cornerstone - 105 Cornerstone St, Unit 106
orange starNo Reviews
105 Cornerstone St, Unit 106 Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Mission House Coffee - Mall - 3405 Candlers Mtn Rd. ST A30
orange starNo Reviews
3405 Candlers Mtn Rd. ST A30 Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rustburg
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
No reviews yet
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston