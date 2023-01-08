Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

LONGWAY Coffee Shop

review star

No reviews yet

641 San Anselmo Avenue

San Anselmo, CA 94960

Popular Items

Latte
Matcha Latte
32 oz. Latte

The Classics

Latte

Latte

$4.75

12 oz. Double shot espresso, steamed milk of choice. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Petit Latte

Petit Latte

$3.75

8oz. latte. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Double Shot

Double Shot

$3.25

Two shots of espresso. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

Served over ice. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

8 oz. Double shot of espresso, steamed milk foam. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, foam. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Flat White

Flat White

$3.75

8oz. Two shots of espresso, microfoam. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Americano

Americano

$3.25

12 oz. Two shots of espresso over hot water. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

12 oz. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Specialty Drinks

Hibiscus Cascara

Hibiscus Cascara

$4.50

Cáscara is the outer husk of a coffee cherry. Full of antioxidants and has 1/3 the amount of caffeine. This item is not available for delivery. Drinks are better served in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.50

Marin Kombucha Pinot Sage. This item is not available for delivery. Drinks are better served in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Black n' Tan

Black n' Tan

$5.00

Cold Brew topped with homemade whipped cream. This item is not available for delivery. Drinks are better served in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Pink Crush

Pink Crush

$4.75

Hibiscus Cascara topped with homemade whipped cream. This item is not available for delivery. Drinks are better served in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

12 oz. Latte with chocolate ganache topped with homemade whipped cream. Chocolate ganache contains dairy. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.75

12 oz. Breakaway Matcha Powder. Sweetened upon request. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

12 oz. served with whipped cream and our homemade chocolate ganache. This item contains dairy. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Kid's Hot Chocolate

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.50

8 oz. served with whipped cream and homemade chocolate ganache. The kid's hot chocolate is served warm (not hot). This item contains dairy. This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Kid's Vanilla Steamer

Kid's Vanilla Steamer

$4.00

8 oz. Made with our homemade vanilla syrup. This drink is served warm (not hot). This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Spiced Chai Latte

Spiced Chai Latte

$4.75Out of stock

12 oz. Spiced chai with steamed milk. Sweet, spiced, and like fall in a cup! This item is not available for delivery.

Vanilla Chai Latte

Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.75Out of stock

Vanilla chai with steamed milk. Sweet, spiced, and like fall in a cup! This item is not available for delivery.

Longway Cold Brew

Longway Cold Brew

$5.50Out of stock

Cold Brew, oat milk, vanilla & cinnamon, shaken. This item is not available for delivery. Drinks are better served in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Pepperment Mocha

Pepperment Mocha

$5.50Out of stock

Classic Mocha with homemade peppermint syrup and candy cane crumble on top! Your choice of milk. This item is not available for delivery.

Loose Leaf Tea

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.50

Leaves and Flowers black tea. This item is not available for delivery. Tea is better served in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Yin Hao Jasmine

Yin Hao Jasmine

$3.50

Leaves and Flowers green tea. This item is not available for delivery. Tea is better served in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Tumeric Wellness

Tumeric Wellness

$4.00

Leaves and Flowers botanical infusion. This item is not available for delivery. Tea is better served in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!

Deep Breakfast

Deep Breakfast

$3.50Out of stock

Leaves and Flowers black tea. A blend of Chinese and Indian black single origin teas. This breakfast tea is deep and rich, just what you want to start your day. A very strong brew that lends itself well to milk or cream, and a biscuit. This drink is not available for delivery.

Long Cut Rooibos

Long Cut Rooibos

$3.50

flavor notes - vanilla, rich, smooth Grown in the Western Cape Province of South Africa, Rooibos {or Redbush} comes from the plant, Aspalathus Linearis. Its mellow honeyed flavor is both soothing and satisfying, while containing many medicinal properties. This drink is not available for delivery.

Grab & Go

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.50Out of stock

12 oz.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.50Out of stock

12 oz.

32 oz. Mason Jars

32 oz. Cold Brew

32 oz. Cold Brew

$14.00

Equivalent to 3 servings.

32 oz. Latte

32 oz. Latte

$14.00

Equivalent to 3 servings. Contains 3 double shots.

32 oz. Mocha

32 oz. Mocha

$15.00

Equivalent to 3 servings. Contains 3 double shots. Chocolate ganache contains dairy.

32 oz. Hibiscus Cascara

32 oz. Hibiscus Cascara

$13.25

Equivalent to 3 servings.

32 oz. Matcha Latte

32 oz. Matcha Latte

$15.00

Equivalent to 3 servings.

Retail Coffee Bags

Epic 10.10 oz. bag

Epic 10.10 oz. bag

$18.00

3 Single-Origin Africa's, Blended Ethiopia Agaro Yukro, Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Kochere Debo, Ethiopia Guji Uraga Raro Notes of Dried Blueberry, Maple Syrup, Mexican Hot Chocolate can be found in a cup of Epic.

Stoked 10.10 oz. bag

Stoked 10.10 oz. bag

$18.00

3 Single-Origin Latin America's, Blended Colombia Peña Negra, Colombia Caldas Finca La Cristalina, Colombia Nariño Forentina Benavides. Notes of Baker's Chocolate and Honey Roasted Peanut can be found in a cup of Stoked.

Holdin' it Down 10.10 oz. bag

Holdin' it Down 10.10 oz. bag

$18.00

Mexico/Guatemala/Colombia Urban dictionary tells us that holding it down is “to maintain a state of coolness/smoothness” and that is just what this coffee delivers again and again. Notes of Valencia Orange, Almond Toffee, and Caramel Sauce are found in this cup.

Decaf 10.10 oz bag

Decaf 10.10 oz bag

$18.00

We hear you! You love the taste of coffee but not into the caffeine. We got your back. We created a decaf that tastes bombastic and you feel like you're in it and you can forget that it's decaf. We achieve this magic zone with a blend of Ethiopia, Colombia, and Guatemala decaffeinated through Swiss Water Process (the purest way to decaffeinate beans out there). You only want a water processed decaf. It's a win-win. join the club.

