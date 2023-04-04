Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lonnie's BBQ 421 West Broadway

421 West Broadway

Long Beach, CA 90802

Packs

BYB Classic Sandwich Party Pack

BYB Classic Sandwich Party Pack

$125.00

Enjoy 10 Classic sandwiches (your choice of meat), large Caesar Salad, large Potato Salad, relish and sauce

Picnic Pack

Picnic Pack

$35.00

Includes a choice of your favorite meat (1 lb.), 2 medium sides, 4 rolls and barbecue sauce. Feeds up to 2-4.

Family Pack

Family Pack

$49.95

Includes a choice of 2 meats (1 lb. each), 3 medium sides, 6 rolls and barbecue sauce

XL Pack

$90.00

Wing Pack

$43.00

XL Sides

$40.00

Catering

Delivery Buffet

$16.95

Standard Box Lunch

$15.00

Deluxe Box Lunch Westerner

$17.50

Baker with Meat Box Lunch

$12.50

Standard Box Lunch Westerner

$16.50

Loaded Baker Box Lunch

$11.00

Deluxe Box Lunch

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Salad Box Lunch

$12.50

BYB Texas Brisket Party Pack

$170.00

BYB Classic Sandwich Pack

$108.00

Party Platter Barbecue Sliders

$51.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
