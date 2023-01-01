Looking Meadow Cafe 2500 Sutton Boulevard

Main picView gallery

Looking Meadow Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2500 Sutton Boulevard

Maplewood, MO 63143

Breakfast

Breakfast (Daily)

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Quiche Meal

$9.00

Egg Bite Meal (GF)

$9.00

Tofu Veggie Scramble Meal

$9.00

Oatmeal

$9.00

Tofu Scramble

$9.00

Toasts

Toast Slice (Butter and Jam)

$4.00

Toast Slice (Bruschetta)

$7.00

Toast Slice (Hazelnut Banana Crunch)

$7.00

Toast Slice (Spicy Avocado)

$7.00

Toast Trio

$18.00

Bruschetta, Hazelnut Banana Crunch, and Spicy Avocado

Bagels

Bagel (Plain)

$4.00

Bagel (Everything)

$4.00

Butter and Jam Bagel

$7.00

Strawberry Cream Cheeze Bagel

$8.50

Strawberry cashew cream cheeze

Cream Cheese and Lox Bagel

$10.00

Miyokos cream cheeze, tomato lox, capers, pickled red onions

Breakfast (Kids)

Granola Cereal

$5.00

1/2 Grilled Cream Cheeze and Jam Sandwich

$6.00

Comes with Side of Fruit

Lunch

Sandwiches

French Dip With Au Jus

$12.50

Tuna Salad

$12.50

BLT

$12.00

Housemade Beet Burger

$13.00

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Salads

Rainbow Salad (Large)

$12.00

Rainbow Salad (Regular)

$7.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Kids Lunch

Grilled Cheeze

$7.00

Sunbutter and Jelly Crunch

$7.00

Soups

French Onion

$8.00

Lunch Sides

Chips

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$2.50

Rainbow Salad

$2.50

Drinks

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Double shot of espresso

Macchiato

$4.50

Double shot of espresso, small amount of milk foam on top

Cortado

$4.50

Double shot of espresso, equal part steamed milk

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double shot of espresso, 4 oz of steamed milk

Latte

$6.00

Double shot of espresso, 10 oz of steamed milk

Specialty Latte

$7.00

Double shot of espresso, 10 oz of steamed milk, specialty syrup

Espresso Tonic

$6.00

Double shot of espresso, 10 oz of tonic water, over ice

Drip- Single Cup

$3.00

Blueprint coffee

Drip- 4 Cup Carafe

$10.00

Blueprint coffee

Cold Brew

$5.00

Blueprint coffee

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

House-made bloody mary mix made with Annie's Homegrown vegan Worcestershire sauce, 2 oz vodka, garnishes

Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne, juice

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Whiskey, house coffee, steamed foam

Breakfast Old Fashioned

$10.00

Whiskey, maple syrup, citrus bitters, orange peel

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tequila, orange juice, sparkling water, grenadine

The Bettina

$10.00

Gin, rosemary beet syrup, lemon juice, rosemary garnish

Weekend Special

$13.00

TBD

NA Cocktail

Rosemary Beet Soda

$6.00

Rosemary beet syrup, lemon juice, sparkling water

Tequila Sunrise NA

$6.00

Orange juice, sparkling water, grenadine

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Bloody mary mix, garnishes

Virgin Mimosa

$6.00

Sparkling flavored water, orange juice

Other Drinks

Lemonade

$5.00

Lemon juice, simple syrup, water

Iced Tea

$5.00

Black iced tea

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Black iced tea, lemonade

Hot Tea

Black

$5.00

Green

$5.00

Jasmine Green

$5.00

Earl Grey

$5.00

Hibiscus

$5.00

Chamomile

$5.00

Tea Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Green matcha tea, steamed milk

London Fog

$6.00

Earl grey tea, lavender & vanilla syrup, steamed milk

Chai Latte

$6.00

Chai tea concentrate, steamed milk

Other Tea Latte

$6.00

Choice of tea, steamed milk, choice of syrup

Kids

Steamer

$4.00

Steamed milk, choice of syrup

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Steamed milk, chocolate syrup

Hot Milk

$4.00

Steamed milk

Baked Goods

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Original Toffee Bottom

Strawberry Roll

$4.25

Donut (Classic)

$3.50

Donut (Special)

$4.00

Apple Fritter

$4.00

Brownie

$3.50

Triple Chocolate Lavender

Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Crumble

Scone

$3.50

Zucchini Bread (Slice)

$3.00

Zucchini Bread GF (Slice)

$3.00

GF

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread (Slice)

$3.00

Coffee Cake (Slice)

$3.50

Quiche (Slice)

$6.50

Quiche (5")

$12.50

Spinach and Cheese Egg Bite

$2.00

GF

Cookies

Double Chocolate

$3.00

Lemon Poppyseed Shortbread

$3.00

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

GF Chocolate Chip Sea Salt

$3.00

GF

Sprinkle Donation Cookie

$3.00

White Chocolate Cherry Oatmeal

$3.00

Softserve

Classic

Waffle Cone

$8.00

Small Cup

$4.50

Large Cup

$7.00

Specials

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Banana Split

$14.00

Banana, strawberry sauce, chocolate sauce, pineapple sauce

Retail

Grab and Go Food

Yogurt, Berry, Granola Parfait

$9.00

Fresh Fruit With Raw Maple Cashew Dip

$9.00

Snack Pack (Tuna Salad)

$9.00

Snack Pack (Veggies and Dip)

$9.00

Granola Cereal

$9.00

Potato Salad (Pint)

$9.00

Tuna Salad (Pint)

$9.00

Grab and Go Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee Can

$9.00

Fitz Soda

$9.00

Kombucha Can

$9.00

Orange Juice

$9.00

Apple Juice

$9.00

Oat Milk (Plain)

$9.00

Oat Milk (Strawberry)

$9.00

Oat Milk (Chocolate)

$9.00

Merch

Sticker

$1.00

Pin

$4.00

Coffee Beans

$18.00

T-shirt

$20.00

Tote Bag

$10.00

Mug

$20.00

Brunch

Weekend Brunch

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Sweet Crepes

$12.00

Mixed berries, vanilla cashew cream, coconut whipped cream, mixed berry syrup, powdered sugar

Savory Crepes

$12.00

Tofu veggie scramble, sausage, cherry chipotle drizzle, green onions, sauteed mushrooms, garlic chive cashew cream

Waffles

$10.00

2 waffles, powdered sugar, maple syrup, butter

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2500 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood, MO 63143

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
