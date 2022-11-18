Belkin Family Lookout Farm U-Pick Orchard

Restaurant info

All Pre-Pay Bags/admissions are rain or shine, no refunds/exchanges. The U-Pick Orchard is open Tuesday - Sunday 10am to 4:30pm. Established in 1651, Lookout Farm is one of the oldest continuously working farms in the United States. Located in Natick, Massachusetts, we care for over 65,000 trees on our 180 acre orchard. In addition to growing 29 varieties of apples, we grow peaches, plums, Asian pears, nectarines, pumpkins, grapes, strawberries, and hops. Each individual tree is meticulously pruned by hand in order to ensure that we harvest the best crop possible and we work year-round to craft our beers and hard ciders using fruits grown under our care.

