American
Bars & Lounges
Lookout Tavern 2910 Killington Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
"Killington's Best Food and Drink! We serve American Traditional food. We have a delicious 40 item menu, with plenty of tasty meals. We also have an excellent drink menu to choose from with a variety of craft beers and drinks. Come join us for great people, delicious food, cold drinks and a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. We look forward to seeing you!"
Location
2910 Killington Rd, Killington, VT 05751
Gallery
