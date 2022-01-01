Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Lookout Tavern
2910 Killington Rd

No reviews yet

2910 Killington Rd

Killington, VT 05751

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tenders and Fries

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$14.95

Fritter style tenders served with our house-made Honey Dijon mustard

Quesadilla

$12.95

Seasoned chicken with mixed peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese served in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa, and sour cream.

French Fries

$6.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Nachos Grande

$12.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips, served with cheddar, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with salsa, and sour cream.

Pretzel Sticks

$9.95

Served with our house-made Honey Mustard.

Buffalo Wings

$16.95

Jerk BBQ Wings

$16.95

Habanero Wings

$16.95

Thai Chili Wings

$16.95
Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$18.95Out of stock

Four Ounces of Seared Tuna, Sliced over Hijiki Seaweed Salad. Served with a side of Eel Sauce.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.95

Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts, Tossed with our House-made Semi-Spicy Thai Sauce.

Street Corn Dip

Street Corn Dip

$9.95
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Out of stock

Fried Whole Belly Clam APP

$14.95Out of stock

Football Team

$20.00

Loaded Cheese Fries Special

$12.95Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Soup DuJour

$5.00+

French Onion Soup

$7.95Out of stock

Teriyaki Steak Tip Salad

$18.95

Fresh mixed greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, sliced red onion, Blue cheese crumbles, with our house-made ranch

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing

Small Garden

$5.95

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and shaved carrots, with one of our house-made dressings

Large Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and shaved carrots, with one of our house-made dressings

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$15.95

Cajun chicken served over mixed greens with tortilla strips, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar cheese, served with our chipotle ranch dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Scallions, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Mixed Greens, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Turkey, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Guacamole, Crispy Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs and Shaved Carrots. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Crispy fried buttermilk chicken breast, with cheddar cheese, bacon, and house-made ranch dressing. Served on a brioche bun

Philly Cheese Melt

$17.95

Shaved Prime Rib with cartelized onions, peppers, and american cheese. Served on Ciabatta bread with a house made horseradish aioli.

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$14.95

Jerk chicken, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, and Swiss cheese. Served on a brioche bun with soy ginger mayo

The Hog

$14.95

Slow roasted pulled pork in our house-made BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of coleslaw.

Tavern Turkey

$13.95

North Country applewood smoked turkey with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served on a brioche bun with a side of mayo

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.95

Our signature steak blend with American cheese

Spartan Burger

Spartan Burger

$16.95

Our signature steak blend with cheddar cheese. Topped with pulled pork, bacon, and a bourbon glaze

Fig Jam Burger

Fig Jam Burger

$16.95

Our Signature Steak Blend topped with American Cheese, Fig Jam and Caramelized Onions. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$16.95

Our signature steak blend with Swiss cheese. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions

Black & Blue Burger

$16.95

Our Signature Steak Blend topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Cajun Spices. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Cajun chicken, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, and Pico de Gallo. Served with house-made chipotle ranch dressing, in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla

Veggie Burger

$14.95

Gluten-free and vegan patty with a blend of peppers, beans, onions, edamame and spinach. Served on a brioche bun

Chicken Salad BLT

Chicken Salad BLT

$15.95

Lunch Special

$15.95

Charged Sides and Sauces

FF Basket

$6.95

SIde BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Jerk BBQ

$0.50

Side Buffalo sauce

$0.50

Side Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Chip Ranch

$0.50

Side Thai Chili

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Glaze

$0.50

Gauc Side

$3.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Tarter

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Soy Ginger Mayo

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

1000 Dressing

$0.50

Side Chip Basket

$3.00

Sde Of Rice

$3.00

Seaweed salad

$6.95

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$6.95

Blueberry Crisp

$6.95

Brownie a la Mode

$6.95

Homemade Tollhouse Pie

$6.95

Rotating Seasonal Dessert Special

$6.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Cookies

$2.95

Hot Dessert Drinks

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Baileys and Coffee

$10.00

Bourbon and Hot Cocoa

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Captain Morgan and Apple Cider

$10.00

Kids Food

K- Chicken Tenders with Fries

$10.00

K- Cheeseburger with Fries

$10.00

K- Hot Dog with Fries

$10.00

K- Ravioli with Butter

$10.00

K- Grilled Cheese with Fries

$10.00

K- Kraft Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Plain BLT

$13.95

Kids Dessert

Chipwich Cookie

$2.50

Specials

Steak Tip Dinner

$24.95

Teriyaki marinated steak tips. Served with wild rice and Broccoli Salad.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$18.95

Smoked chicken, black beans, and cheddar cheese. Baked and topped with salsa and sour cream

Fish And Chips

$18.95

Beer battered fried haddock served with fries, Broccoli Salad, and tartar sauce.

BBQ RIBS

$24.95

Slow Cooked St. Louis Styled BBQ Ribs served with French Fries and Broccoli Salad.

Friday Prime Rib Dinner special

$24.95
Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$24.95

Verlasso Island Salmon served with Hijiji seaweed salad, fire roasted street corn dip and a Peppadew vinaigrette.

Pulled Pork Burrito

$17.95

Slow roasted pulled pork with BBQ sauce,Fire roasted street corn wrapped up and baked with Cheddar Cheese. Topped with salsa and a side of sour cream. Comes with a side of rice

Steak Burrito

$19.95

Baked ziti

$16.95

Bourbon glazed pork chop

$21.95

Logo wear

Staff Priced Hoody

$25.00

Staff Priced Shirt

$15.00

Lookout Logo Hoody

$45.00

Lookout Logo Shirt

$30.00

Old Hoody

$20.00

Old Shirt

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
"Killington's Best Food and Drink! We serve American Traditional food. We have a delicious 40 item menu, with plenty of tasty meals. We also have an excellent drink menu to choose from with a variety of craft beers and drinks. Come join us for great people, delicious food, cold drinks and a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. We look forward to seeing you!"

2910 Killington Rd, Killington, VT 05751

