- Home
- /
- Oak Bluffs
- /
- Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
No reviews yet
8 Seaview Ave. Ext.
Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
RAW BAR
APPETIZERS
French Fries
Cajun Fries Basket
Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Potato Chips
Buffalo Baked Potato
Chicken Wings
Chicken Fingers
Steak Skewers
Marinated in a Jack Daniels Hoisin Sauce & served w/Horseradish Cream Sauce
Crab Cakes
House made w/ a Spicy Mango Salsa
Calamari
Sweet & Spicy chilli sauce w/ mild banana peppers
Popcorn Shrimp
Fried Clams
Clam Strips
Fresh, battered & deep fried - served w/ tartar sauce
Coconut Shrimp
w/ Orange Horseradish Marmalade
Fish Bites
Beer Battered served/ tartar sauce
Single Snow Crab Cluster
w/ butter (choose 1 or 2 clusters)
Dbl Snow Crab
Mussel Wine
Coconut Curry Mussels
w/Coconut/Curry Broth
Cajun Oysters App
SALADS
Lookout Winter Salad
Mesclun Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Jalapeno Bacon Bits, Dried Cranberries w/ Warm Naan Bread
Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine tossed in our homemade dressing w/ shaved parmesan & Garlic Croutons
COBB SALAD - NO CHICKEN
COBB SALAD W/ CHICKEN
Mixed greens, sliced grilled chicken, Bacon Bits, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Black Olives, Sliced Egg & Tomato
Club House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Ham, Turkey, Swiss cheese & Crispy Chicken Tenders
Spinach Salad
Green Apples, Warm Goat Cheese, Cranberries, Walnut & Egg
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomato, Carrots, Green Pepper & Red Onion w/ choice of dressing
LOBSTER ROLLS
BATTERED & FRIED
BURGERS
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
w/ Swiss, Provolone, American or Cheddar served w/fries
Texas Burger
w/ Cheddar, BBQ Sauce & Sliced tobacco Onions served w/fries
B.B. King Burger
w/ Applewood Bacon & Blue Cheese served w/fries
Honey Mustard Burger
w/ Applewood Bacon & Provolone Cheese served w/fries
Patty Melt Burger
Caramelized Onions, Melted Swiss, 1,000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye served w/fries
Surf N Turf Burger
Topped w/ Lobster Salad, Mixed Greens & Avocado served w/fries
Beyond Burger
V 6 oz Plant based burger made w/beets, peas beans, rice, w/pomegranate, lemon & apple extracts w/avocado served w/fries
Italian Caprese Burger
Tomato, melted mozzarella, pesto w/ a balsamic glaze served on a ciabatta roll served w/fries
Mike's Burger
Owner's Favouritte ! w/ Boursin Cheese, fried egg & capers, served w/fries
GRILL
1/2 BBQ Ribs
St. Louis Style, 1/2 rack Ribs slow cooked & grilled, served w/ fries, coleslaw & Jalapeño Corn Bread
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Cajun Mahi Mahi
Topped w/ Mango Salsa
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
in a Honey Lime Marinade
Grilled Salmon
w/ a sweet Thai glaze sauce
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Served w/Garlic Bread
Mac & Cheese
Sirloin Tips
Balsamic House Marinade
TACOS
Chicken Tacos
Smoked poblano, sautéed onions, peppers, cheddar jack & cabbage
Fish Tacos
Haddock w/ roasted corn salsa, lettuce, smoked pablano aioli
Lobster Tacos
Sweet Lobster Meat, sautéed in butter & topped w/roasted corn salsa, lettuce & smoked pablano aioli
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled blackened Mahi, mango salsa, lettuce & smoke poblano aioli
Shrimp Tacos
Roasted corn salsa, lettuce & spicy poblano aioli
Steak Tacos
Grilled sirloin, smoke poblano aioli, sautéed onions, peppers, cheddar jack & cabbage
Tuna Tacos
w/edamame rice noodle salad & wasabi-ginger mayo
Veggie Tacos
Plant Based Beyond Burger w/Roasted Corn Salsa, Cabbage, Sliced Avocado & Smoked Poblano Aioli
SANDWICHES
Fish Sandwich
Sam Adams Summer Ale battered & fried Haddock, American Cheese & tartar sauce
Mahi Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato & Mahi Sauce in Ciabatta Roll
Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich
Brushed w/ Sesame Soy Sauce & Topped w/ Wasabi-Ginger Mayo on a Ciabatta Roll
Salmon BLT Sandwich
Grilled on Ciabatta Roll/ w Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked bacon w/ spicy aioli mayo
Hotdog
Mild all beef w/fries
Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 Island Dressing on Rye
California Turkey Sandwich
w/ Avocado, Tomato, Swiss & Mayo on your choice of bread
Chicken Club Sandwich
Swiss, Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Ciabatta Roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
on a Brioche Roll w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo
Fried Chicken Sandwich
on a Brioche Roll w/ Ranch Dressing
Chicken In Paradise
Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado & Coconut Curry Mayo on a Ciabatta Roll
French Dip Sandwich
Prime Roast Beef, Melted Provolone on toasted Ciabatta bread w/ Au Jus Sauce
PANINI
Turkey Flatbread Panini
w/ Yancy's Cheese (Wasabi-Horseradish Cheddar), Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo wrapped in Naan bread
Caprese Panini
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Sauce w a Balsamic Reduction pressed between panini bread
Cuban Panini
Fresh Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles & Dijon on Panini bread
Chicken Pesto Panini
Provolone, Tomato on Panini bread
APPETIZERS
Edamame
cooked salted soybeans
Gyoza
Pork dumpling
Kani Salad
crab stick & cucumber w/ ponzu
Miso Soup
Seared Peppered Tuna
Peppered w/ wasabi sauce & tobiko
Sashimi App
six pieces assorted Sashimi
Seaweed Salad
Shumai
Shrimp Dumpling
Spicy Tuna Salad
w/ mixed veggies & tempura crunch
Sushi Rice
w/ Sesame Seeds
Sushi App
Five pieces Nigiri
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Yellowtail Sashimi, sliced Jalapeño, cucumber, Ponzu & Siracha
CHEF'S SPECIAL
Angry Bird Roll
avocado, kabayaki sauce, spicy mayo & topped w/ tobiko 23 Snow Mt
Coco Maki Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber inside - Coconut flakes, eel sauce & sweet chili sauce outside
Crystal Roll
Spicy Tuna & avocado inside, topped w/ spicy scallop & tobiko
Fantasy Roll
Spicy blue crab meat & cucumber inside topped with broiled BBQ eel & avocado
Mango Tango Roll
Spicy tuna & avocado w/ mango, tobiko w/yuzu sauce
Mike's Special Roll
Black peppered tuna, cucumber & jalapeño inside topped w/ tuna, avocado, spicy mayo & wasabi mayo
MV Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, outside spicy tuna topped w/tempura crunch
OB Roll
Fresh salmon, tuna, yellowtail, scallion, cucumber, avocado, masago
Shawn's Special Roll
Salmon, cucumber, mango inside, outside yellowtail, avocado, scallion w/ kabayaki sauce
Snow Mt. Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, spicy crab meat salad on top
South Beach Roll
thinly sliced tuna over crab meat, shrimp & flying fish roe
Steve's Special Roll
Spicy tuna & tempura crunch inside, outside avocado, salmon, tuna, eel, albacore & yellowtail
Summer Roll
Black peppered tuna & asparagus inside w/ white tuna, tobiko & scallion on top served w/ wasabi mayo
Sumo Roll
Thinly sliced cucumber rolled w/ tuna, white tuna, salmon, avocado, scallion & tobiko w/ ponzu sauce
Super Roll
Spicy lobster, shrimp tempura & fried banana wrapped w/ soy paper served w/ ponzu sauce
Tashmoo
Spicy Tuna, salmon, avocado, crab stick & scallion
Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, topped w/ avocado & salmon 20
Tony's Special Roll
Shrimp tempura & cream cheese inside, topped w/ white tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo & masago
Tuna Tuna Tuna Roll
Seared black pepper tuna & avocado inside, tuna & white tuna layered on top
Vineyard Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crab salad & mayo inside topped w/ tobiko
Volcano Roll
Spicy Tuna, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunch inside w/ kabayaki sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo & tobiko
COOKED MAKI
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura inside w/ sliced avocado, kabayaki sauce & sesame seeds on outside
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado
Shrimp Tempura Roll
eep fried shrimp, cucumber & avocado w/ kabayaki sauce
Spider Roll
Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber & avocado
Unagi Roll
Broiled eel & avocado w/ kabayaki sauce
REGULAR MAKI
Alaska Roll
Salmon, Cucumber & Avocado
California Roll
crab stick, avocado & cucumber
Hamachi Negi
Yellowtail & scallion
L&L Roll
Rainbow Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & whitesh over Calif. roll
Robyn Roll
Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon & avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tekka(Tuna)Roll
Yellowtail Crunch Roll
Spicy yellowtail, apple & crunch
MAKI COMBOS
SPECIAL SUSHI PLATES
Islander
Sushi & sashimi for two - 10 piece assorted Nigiri, 10 piece assorted Sashimi & choice of 1 Chef's special roll & 1 Rainbow Roll . Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad
Lookout Sushi
for two - 14 piece assorted Nigiri & (1) Rainbow Roll. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad
Sashimi Deluxe
our Chef's 16 piece assortment. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad
Sashimi Regular
our Chef's 10 piece assortment. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad
Sushi & Sashimi
for one - 5 assorted pieces nigiri, 6 sashimi & 1 California roll. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad
Sushi Deluxe
9 piece assorted nigiri & 1 tekka maki. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad
Sushi Regular
7 piece assorted nigiri and 1 California roll. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad
VEGETABLE MAKI
SOFT DRINKS
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
IBC Rootbeer
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Minute Maid Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Redbull
San Pellegrino
San Pellegrino Lemon
Saratoga
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic Water
Tropical RedBull
Virgin Mary
Watermelon RedBull
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Open waterfront dining providing seafood dishes & burgers along with a raw bar & creative cocktails.
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs, MA 02557