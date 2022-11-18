Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

review star

No reviews yet

8 Seaview Ave. Ext.

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
Tavern Lobster Roll
Cheeseburger

RAW BAR

Consumer Advisory: Consumption of undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or seafood may increase the risk of food-borne illnesses. Alert us if you have special dietary requirements by selecting the allergies listed under each meal

4 Shrimp

$15.00

1/2 Dozen Shrimp

$21.00

Dozen Shrimp

$40.00

4 Spearpoint

$15.00

1/2 Spearpoint

$21.00

Dozen Spearpoint

$40.00

1/2 Dozen Littlenecks

$12.00

Dozen Littlenecks

$21.00

Raw Bar Sampler

$19.00

2 Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Littlenecks, 2 Oysters

SOUP

Cup of Chowder

$10.00

Cup of Bisque

$13.00

Bowl of Chowder

$11.00

Bowl of Bisque

$14.00

APPETIZERS

French Fries

$12.00

Cajun Fries Basket

$13.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$13.00

Basket of Potato Chips

$12.00

Buffalo Baked Potato

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Chicken Fingers

$17.00

Steak Skewers

$20.00

Marinated in a Jack Daniels Hoisin Sauce & served w/Horseradish Cream Sauce

Crab Cakes

$20.00

House made w/ a Spicy Mango Salsa

Calamari

$17.00

Sweet & Spicy chilli sauce w/ mild banana peppers

Popcorn Shrimp

$17.00

Fried Clams

$26.00

Clam Strips

$21.00

Fresh, battered & deep fried - served w/ tartar sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

w/ Orange Horseradish Marmalade

Fish Bites

$13.00

Beer Battered served/ tartar sauce

Single Snow Crab Cluster

$26.00

w/ butter (choose 1 or 2 clusters)

Dbl Snow Crab

$49.00

Mussel Wine

$19.00

Coconut Curry Mussels

$20.00

w/Coconut/Curry Broth

Cajun Oysters App

$26.00

SALADS

Lookout Winter Salad

$17.00

Mesclun Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Jalapeno Bacon Bits, Dried Cranberries w/ Warm Naan Bread

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Hearts of Romaine tossed in our homemade dressing w/ shaved parmesan & Garlic Croutons

COBB SALAD - NO CHICKEN

$17.00

COBB SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$22.00

Mixed greens, sliced grilled chicken, Bacon Bits, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Black Olives, Sliced Egg & Tomato

Club House Salad

$20.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Ham, Turkey, Swiss cheese & Crispy Chicken Tenders

Spinach Salad

$18.00

Green Apples, Warm Goat Cheese, Cranberries, Walnut & Egg

Garden Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomato, Carrots, Green Pepper & Red Onion w/ choice of dressing

LOBSTER ROLLS

Tavern Lobster Roll

$30.00

Claw & Knuckle lobster meat w/ mayo

Sautéed Lobster Roll

$32.00

Lobster Meat Sautéed in butter & served warm

Lobster BLT

$28.00

Claw & Knuckle Meat w/ a touch of Mayo, w/ lettuce, tomato & Bacon on a toasted buttered brioche roll

BATTERED & FRIED

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Sam Adams Beer Battered Cod battered & fried

Scallop Plate

$30.00

Shrimp Plate

$25.00

Whole Belly Clams Plate

$41.00

Clam Strip Plate

$26.00

Fried Oyster Plate

$39.00

BURGERS

1/2 lv fresh,Lean Angus Beef on a Brioche Roll w/Lettuce ,Tomato, Onion & Pickle

Hamburger

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$17.00

w/ Swiss, Provolone, American or Cheddar served w/fries

Texas Burger

$19.00

w/ Cheddar, BBQ Sauce & Sliced tobacco Onions served w/fries

B.B. King Burger

$19.00

w/ Applewood Bacon & Blue Cheese served w/fries

Honey Mustard Burger

$19.00

w/ Applewood Bacon & Provolone Cheese served w/fries

Patty Melt Burger

$18.00

Caramelized Onions, Melted Swiss, 1,000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye served w/fries

Surf N Turf Burger

$26.00

Topped w/ Lobster Salad, Mixed Greens & Avocado served w/fries

Beyond Burger

$19.00

V 6 oz Plant based burger made w/beets, peas beans, rice, w/pomegranate, lemon & apple extracts w/avocado served w/fries

Italian Caprese Burger

$19.00

Tomato, melted mozzarella, pesto w/ a balsamic glaze served on a ciabatta roll served w/fries

Mike's Burger

$22.00

Owner's Favouritte ! w/ Boursin Cheese, fried egg & capers, served w/fries

GRILL

Choose (2) sides

1/2 BBQ Ribs

$30.00

St. Louis Style, 1/2 rack Ribs slow cooked & grilled, served w/ fries, coleslaw & Jalapeño Corn Bread

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$28.00

Cajun Mahi Mahi

$25.00

Topped w/ Mango Salsa

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$26.00

in a Honey Lime Marinade

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

w/ a sweet Thai glaze sauce

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Served w/Garlic Bread

Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Sirloin Tips

$30.00

Balsamic House Marinade

TACOS

(2) Served w/ house made chips- chose soft corn shell or soft flour tortilla

Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Smoked poblano, sautéed onions, peppers, cheddar jack & cabbage

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Haddock w/ roasted corn salsa, lettuce, smoked pablano aioli

Lobster Tacos

$28.00

Sweet Lobster Meat, sautéed in butter & topped w/roasted corn salsa, lettuce & smoked pablano aioli

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$19.00

Grilled blackened Mahi, mango salsa, lettuce & smoke poblano aioli

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Roasted corn salsa, lettuce & spicy poblano aioli

Steak Tacos

$20.00

Grilled sirloin, smoke poblano aioli, sautéed onions, peppers, cheddar jack & cabbage

Tuna Tacos

$19.00

w/edamame rice noodle salad & wasabi-ginger mayo

Veggie Tacos

$18.00

Plant Based Beyond Burger w/Roasted Corn Salsa, Cabbage, Sliced Avocado & Smoked Poblano Aioli

SANDWICHES

Served w/Lettuce, tomato, onions & house made chips

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Sam Adams Summer Ale battered & fried Haddock, American Cheese & tartar sauce

Mahi Sandwich

$20.00

Lettuce, Tomato & Mahi Sauce in Ciabatta Roll

Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich

$20.00

Brushed w/ Sesame Soy Sauce & Topped w/ Wasabi-Ginger Mayo on a Ciabatta Roll

Salmon BLT Sandwich

$22.00

Grilled on Ciabatta Roll/ w Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked bacon w/ spicy aioli mayo

Hotdog

$15.00

Mild all beef w/fries

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 Island Dressing on Rye

California Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

w/ Avocado, Tomato, Swiss & Mayo on your choice of bread

Chicken Club Sandwich

$19.00

Swiss, Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Ciabatta Roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

on a Brioche Roll w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

on a Brioche Roll w/ Ranch Dressing

Chicken In Paradise

$20.00

Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado & Coconut Curry Mayo on a Ciabatta Roll

French Dip Sandwich

$16.00

Prime Roast Beef, Melted Provolone on toasted Ciabatta bread w/ Au Jus Sauce

PANINI

Served w/House made chips

Turkey Flatbread Panini

$17.00

w/ Yancy's Cheese (Wasabi-Horseradish Cheddar), Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo wrapped in Naan bread

Caprese Panini

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Sauce w a Balsamic Reduction pressed between panini bread

Cuban Panini

$19.00

Fresh Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles & Dijon on Panini bread

Chicken Pesto Panini

$18.00

Provolone, Tomato on Panini bread

DESSERT

Choc Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

APPETIZERS

Edamame

$12.00

cooked salted soybeans 

Gyoza

$14.00

Pork dumpling 

Kani Salad

$16.00

crab stick & cucumber w/ ponzu

Miso Soup

$6.00

Seared Peppered Tuna

$18.00

Peppered w/ wasabi sauce & tobiko 

Sashimi App

$18.00

six pieces assorted Sashimi 

Seaweed Salad

$12.00

Shumai

$14.00

Shrimp Dumpling 

Spicy Tuna Salad 

$19.00

w/ mixed veggies & tempura crunch

Sushi Rice

$8.00

w/ Sesame Seeds 

Sushi App

$18.00

Five pieces Nigiri 

Yellowtail Jalapeno 

$18.00

Yellowtail Sashimi, sliced Jalapeño, cucumber, Ponzu & Siracha 

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Angry Bird Roll

$28.00

avocado, kabayaki sauce, spicy mayo & topped w/ tobiko 23 Snow Mt

Coco Maki Roll

$28.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber inside - Coconut flakes, eel sauce & sweet chili sauce outside

Crystal Roll 

$26.00

Spicy Tuna & avocado inside, topped w/ spicy scallop & tobiko

Fantasy Roll

$28.00

Spicy blue crab meat & cucumber inside topped with broiled BBQ eel & avocado

Mango Tango Roll

$28.00

Spicy tuna & avocado w/ mango, tobiko w/yuzu sauce 

Mike's Special Roll

$28.00

Black peppered tuna, cucumber & jalapeño inside topped w/ tuna, avocado, spicy mayo & wasabi mayo

MV Roll

$24.00

Shrimp tempura inside, outside spicy tuna topped w/tempura crunch 

OB Roll

$28.00

Fresh salmon, tuna, yellowtail, scallion, cucumber, avocado, masago

Shawn's Special Roll

$26.00

Salmon, cucumber, mango inside, outside yellowtail, avocado, scallion w/ kabayaki sauce 

Snow Mt. Roll

$24.00

Shrimp tempura inside, spicy crab meat salad on top

South Beach Roll

$26.00

thinly sliced tuna over crab meat, shrimp & flying fish roe

Steve's Special Roll

$26.00

Spicy tuna & tempura crunch inside, outside avocado, salmon, tuna, eel, albacore & yellowtail

Summer Roll

$26.00

Black peppered tuna & asparagus inside w/ white tuna, tobiko & scallion on top served w/ wasabi mayo

Sumo Roll

$26.00

Thinly sliced cucumber rolled w/ tuna, white tuna, salmon, avocado, scallion & tobiko w/ ponzu sauce

Super Roll

$30.00

Spicy lobster, shrimp tempura & fried banana wrapped w/ soy paper served w/ ponzu sauce

Tashmoo 

$18.00

Spicy Tuna, salmon, avocado, crab stick & scallion

Tiger Roll

$24.00

Shrimp tempura inside, topped w/ avocado & salmon 20

Tony's Special Roll

$24.00

Shrimp tempura & cream cheese inside, topped w/ white tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo & masago

Tuna Tuna Tuna Roll

$28.00

Seared black pepper tuna & avocado inside, tuna & white tuna layered on top

Vineyard Roll

$28.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crab salad & mayo inside topped w/ tobiko

Volcano Roll 

$28.00

Spicy Tuna, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunch inside w/ kabayaki sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo & tobiko

COOKED MAKI

Dragon Roll 

$18.00

Shrimp tempura inside w/ sliced avocado, kabayaki sauce & sesame seeds on outside

Philadelphia Roll

$14.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado 

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.00

eep fried shrimp, cucumber & avocado w/ kabayaki sauce

Spider Roll

$20.00

Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber & avocado

Unagi Roll

$14.00

Broiled eel & avocado w/ kabayaki sauce

REGULAR MAKI

Alaska Roll 

$13.00

Salmon, Cucumber & Avocado

California Roll 

$13.00

crab stick, avocado & cucumber 

Hamachi Negi

$13.00

Yellowtail & scallion 

L&L Roll

$18.00

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & white􀀁sh over Calif. roll

Robyn Roll

$15.00

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$14.00

Spicy salmon & avocado 

Spicy Tuna Roll 

$14.00

Tekka(Tuna)Roll 

$13.00

Yellowtail Crunch Roll

$15.00

Spicy yellowtail, apple & crunch

SAKE

Gekkeikan

$7.75

Momokowa Pearl

$15.00

Momokowa Diamond

$15.00

Chika Sake Cup

$11.00

MAKI COMBOS

3 Rolls per order

Classic Combo

$36.00

Tuna avocado roll, salmon cucumber roll, California roll

Cooked Combo

$39.00

Unagi roll, Philly roll, tempura shrimp roll

Spicy Trio

$36.00

Spicy tuna avocado roll, spicy salmon cucumber roll, spicy white tuna crunch roll

Veggie Combo

$26.00

Avocado roll, cucumber roll, asparagus roll 

SPECIAL SUSHI PLATES

Served w/ Miso Soup & Seaweed Salad

Islander 

$99.00

Sushi & sashimi for two - 10 piece assorted Nigiri, 10 piece assorted Sashimi & choice of 1 Chef's special roll & 1 Rainbow Roll . Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad

Lookout Sushi 

$66.00

for two - 14 piece assorted Nigiri & (1) Rainbow Roll. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad

Sashimi Deluxe 

$40.00

our Chef's 16 piece assortment. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad

Sashimi Regular

$36.00

our Chef's 10 piece assortment. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad

Sushi & Sashimi 

$45.00

for one - 5 assorted pieces nigiri, 6 sashimi & 1 California roll. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad

Sushi Deluxe 

$35.00

9 piece assorted nigiri & 1 tekka maki. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad

Sushi Regular

$29.00

7 piece assorted nigiri and 1 California roll. Served w/ Miso Soup & seaweed salad

VEGETABLE MAKI

Avocado Roll

$10.00

Cucumber Roll

$10.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$14.00

w/ kabayaki sauce

House Vegetable Roll

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber & carrot

SOFT DRINKS

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

IBC Rootbeer

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Redbull

$5.50

San Pellegrino

$5.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$5.00Out of stock

Saratoga

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Tropical RedBull

$5.50

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Watermelon RedBull

$5.50
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Open waterfront dining providing seafood dishes & burgers along with a raw bar & creative cocktails.

8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

