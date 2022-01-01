Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Lookout Tavern

2,836 Reviews

$$

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100

Phoenix, AZ 85022

Bacon Cheddar Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tequila Lime Chicken Sandwich or Wrap

Starters & Munchies

chili • cheese • diced red onion

Avocado Hummus Platter

$13.00
$13.00

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$13.00

bacon wrapped jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese • chipotle strawberry sauce • served with ranch

Cheese Curds (choose flavor)

$10.99

Deep Fried breaded cheese curds, Choose Traditional, Garlic, or Jalapeno

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

mexican cheese blend • grilled chicken • pico de gallo • large tortilla • sour cream • guacamole • salsa

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$15.00
$13.99

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$13.99

crispy chicken tenders • served with fries and side of ranch or bbq sauce

$10.50

Guacamole and Chips

$10.50

house-made guacamole, served with tortilla chips

$11.99

Loaded Nachos

$11.99

queso • cheddar cheese • bacon • black olive • pico de gallo • chili • house made guac • pickled jalapeno Tortilla Chips or Regular fries *Shown with waffle fry upgrade

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

served with marinara or ranch

$13.00

Pretzel N Queso

$13.00

soft warm pretzel sticks served with queso

Queso Dip and Chips

$10.50

melty warm queso dip served with tortilla chips

Sliders

Black & Blue Sliders

$15.00
$14.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

fresh ground beef • american cheese • grilled onion • 1000 island

Prime Dip Sliders

$13.50

prime meat • swiss • grilled onion • au jus dip

$12.50

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.50

pulled pork • topped with bbq sauce and colesaw

Loaded Fries & Tots

$13.00

Bacon Ranch Loaded Tots

$13.00

Ranch seasoned tater tots, cheddar, loads of bacon, ranch drizzle, topped with chives

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Tots

$13.00
$13.50

Tavern Berto’s Fries

$13.50

carne asada • cheddar • guacamole • sour cream • pico

Chicken Wings

$12.99

6 Boneless Wings

$12.99

6 boneless breaded wings, choice of 1 sauce or dry rub

$17.99

12 Boneless Wings

$17.99

12 boneless breaded wings, choice of up to 2 sauces or dry rubs

$22.99

18 Boneless Wings

$22.99

18 boneless breaded wings, choice of up to 3 sauces or dry rubs

$12.99

6 Traditional Wings

$12.99

6 traditional wings, choice of 1 sauce or dry rub

$17.99

12 Traditional Wings

$17.99

12 traditional wings, choice of up to 2 sauces or dry rubs

$22.99

18 Traditional Wings

$22.99

18 traditional wings, choice of up to 3 sauces or dry rubs

Entrees

$15.50

Chipotle Lime Chicken Platter

$15.50

Two blackened chicken breasts, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch drizzle, lime wedge, served with salad.

Pan-Seared Salmon

$21.99

Ribeye Dinner

$25.99

Rose Chicken Pasta

$18.99

Short Rib Dinner

$19.99

Handcrafted Burgers

$15.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.99

crispy bacon • cheddar cheese • grilled onion • pickles • mayo • arugula

Bison Burger

$18.99
$15.50

Cowboy Burger

$15.50

bacon • cheddar • onion strings • BBQ sauce

$17.00

Guac & Pepper Burger

$17.00

guacamole • bacon • roasted poblano peppers • smoked gouda

$15.00

Hot & Spicy Burger

$15.00

buffalo sauce • crispy onion strings • spicy seasoning • pickled jalapenos • pepper jack cheese

Patty Melt Burger

$14.50

sourdough • extra swiss • caramelized onion • thousand island

Portobello Burger

$14.50

Quesadilla Burger

$15.50

Shroom & Onion

$16.99

grilled mushrooms • swiss cheese

$16.99

Stout Royale Burger

$16.99

fried egg • bacon • cheddar • american • tomato • arugula • extra 1000 island

The Team America

$14.99

shredded lettuce • onion • pickle • tomato • American cheese

Sandwich & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

buffalo chicken tenders • lettuce • tomato • onion • cheddar • ranch

$14.99

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce • cheddar cheese • shredded lettuce • pickles

California Burrito

$14.50

carne asada • fries • sour cream • cheddar • wrapped in a tortilla

Club Panini Sandwich

$14.99

sourdough • turkey • ham • bacon • swiss • cheddar • avocado aioli • butter lettuce • tomato • red onion

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$15.50
$13.99

Gyro Wrap

$13.99

gyro meat • lettuce • tomato • onion • tzatziki sauce • french fries

$14.50

Pastrami Reuben Sandwich

$14.50

pastrami • swiss • grilled onion • coleslaw • thousand island • grilled on rye bread

$14.50

Philly Sandwich

$14.50

shaved prime • grilled onion and peppers • queso

$14.99

Tequila Lime Chicken Sandwich or Wrap

$14.99

marinated grilled chicken • bacon • swiss cheese • chipotle mayo • guacamole

Teriyaki Chicken Tender

$15.00

The Cubano Sandwich

$14.50

pulled pork • ham • swiss • pickles • mustard • pressed hoagie

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.99

american • cheddar • swiss • bacon • tomato • mayo • texas toast • served hot

Flatbread Pizzas

BBQ chicken Pizza

$15.00
$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

buffalo sauce • chicken • mozzarella cheese • giardiniera • ranch

$14.50

Carnivore Pizza

$14.50

pepperoni • spicy sausage • ham • bacon • mozzarella • pizza sauce

$12.99

Hawaiian Pig Pizza

$12.99

pineapple • ham • bacon • mozzarella • pizza sauce • parsley

$11.99

Margherita Pizza

$11.99

mozzarella • parmesan cheese • basil • tomatoes • EVOO • pizza sauce

$11.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

pepperoni • mozzarella • pizza sauce

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50
$15.50

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.50

mixed greens • crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce • cheddar cheese • roma tomato • red onion • shaved carrots • blue cheese dressing

$15.50

Crispy Cobb Salad

$15.50

mixed greens • carrots • tomato • avocado • crispy chicken • hard-cooked egg • cheddar • bacon • ranch

Salmon Marmalade Salad

$17.99
$17.99

Santa Fe Salad

$15.50

mixed greens • lime-marinated chicken • corn • tomato • black beans • cheese • tortilla strips • spicy cilantro vinaigrette

Steakhouse Salad

$17.99

Kids Menu

Choose Mac and Cheese, Grilled Cheese, Peanut butter & Jelly, Chicken Tenders, or Cheese Pizza. Choose 1 side: Fries, Fruit, Applesauce, Yogurt

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders (2)

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Corndog Bites

$5.99

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock
$8.99

Caramel Loaded Churros

$8.99

stack of hot, crispy, cinnamon churros • filled with molten caramel • vanilla icing dip or chocolate syrup

Beverages

$2.99

Soft Drinks

$2.99

20 oz Soft Drinks

$3.50

Passport Flavored Teas

$3.50

20oz cups

Fries & Sides

$8.00

Large Side of Fries (choose type)

$8.00

Larger basket size of specialty fries, onion rings, or tots.

Small Side of Fries (choose type)

$4.00

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Macaroni Salad Side

$5.00
$2.00

Side Carrots

$2.00

Those orange things

$2.00

Side Celery

$2.00

Those green things

Side Coleslaw

$3.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.50

Dressings & Extras

$0.50

Extra Ranch 3.25 oz

$0.50

Extra side of ranch dressing. 3.25oz

Extra Ketchup

Extra Ketchup

3oz side of Heinz Ketchup

Dressings

3oz sides of salad dressings

Side of Wing Sauces 3oz

3oz sides of all of our wing sauces

Bowl Guacamole

$5.00

Side Guacamole 3oz

$1.50

Bowl Salsa

$3.00

Side Salsa 3oz

$0.25

Bowl Queso

$3.00

Side Queso 3oz

$1.00

Side Sour Cream 3oz

$0.25
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Lookout Tavern is a modern, fun and social Bar and Restaurant in North Phoenix. Offering grub, games, and Cocktail Bar, Lookout Tavern has everything you'd want for a great night out. Menu favorites such as the Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Bites, and the inspired Elvis Presley sandwich pair perfectly with an expansive beer and cocktail menu.

Website

Location

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Directions

