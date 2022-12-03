Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loon Saloon 45135 County Hwy D

review star

No reviews yet

45135 County Hwy D

Cable, WI 54821

Order Again

Appetizers

Bourbon Wing Zings

$13.50

Broccoli Poppers

$9.25

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Chicken Drummies

$9.75

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Chili Cheese Bites

$7.75

French Fries

$5.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.25

Mini Tacos

$7.00

Munchie Basket

$15.00

Mushrooms

$7.75

Onion Rings

$7.50

Popcorn Chicken

$7.75

Side Salad

$5.00

Spicy Pickles

$7.00

Sweet Potato Puffs

$6.75

Wing Zings

$12.50

Giant cookie

$7.00

Pie

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Hush puppies

$7.50

Coconut shrimp

$10.75

Steakbites

$12.00

Lil’ Loons

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$5.75

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$5.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.75

Soup/Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.75

House Salad

$8.75

Cup Soup

$3.50

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Cabbage dinner

$8.50

Ruben sandwich

$10.00

Side salad

$5.25

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.50

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Buffalo Burger

$13.50

California Burger

$12.00

Deutsch Burger

$13.50

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.50

Patty Melt

$13.50

Loony Burger

$15.50

Baskets/Wraps

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.50

Chicken Drummie Basket

$11.50

Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Ham & Cheese Panini

$12.50

Prime Rib Panini

$15.50

Artichoke Quesadilla

$12.50

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Porkzilla

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$11.50

Bourbon Pork Shoulder w/ Slaw Sandwich

$12.50

Walleye Basket

$12.75

Popcorn Chicken Bskt

$9.50

Wing Zing

$12.75

Pork chop

$14.50

Pizza

16 inch Pizza

$16.00

12 inch Pizza

$12.00

10 inch

$10.00

Gluten Free Crust

$14.75

House Special

$18.50+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers

Meat Lovers

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Smokehouse

$13.75+

Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Drizzled in Rich BBQ Sauce

Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$13.75+

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers layered atop a bed of Alfredo Sauce.

BBQ Chicken

$11.75+

Grilled Chicken Slathered in a Smokey, Sweet BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$11.75+

Juicy Grilled Chicken layered in Hot and Savory Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00+

Grilled Chicken, Bacon bathed in Ranch Dressing topped with Seared Tomatoes

Vegetarian Special

$15.00+

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes

Hawaiian Special

$11.75+

Juicy Ham complimented with Sweet Pineapple Chunks

Pizza Fry

$9.75+

Buttery cheesy crust tossed with Garlic and Herb, lightly toasted and served with Marinara.

Luau

$16.00+

Sauce

Sauce

Breakfast

Quiche Pizza

$11.00+

Loon Wrap

$15.50

Steak & Eggs Wrap

$15.50

Ham & Eggs Wrap

$11.50

Custom Wrap

$10.50

Steak Quesadilla

$15.50

Chorizo Avocado Quesadilla

$14.50

Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Pork and Eggs

$12.50

Vodka

Rail Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$4.75

Absolut Citron

$4.75

Dripping Springs

$4.50

Grey Goose

$5.00

Skyy

$4.00

Skyy Peach

$4.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Stoli

$4.50

Titos

$4.75

Gin

Rail Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$4.75

Bombay Saphire

$4.75

Gordons

$4.00

Hendricks

$5.00

Tanqueray

$4.75

Rum

Rail Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Tequila

Jose

$4.00

Patron Silver

$6.50

Patron Xo Café

$6.50

Casamigos

$6.00

Whiskey

Rail Whiskey

$4.00

Angels Envy

$6.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Bulliet Rye

$6.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Royal

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Freedom

$5.50

Jameson

$5.50

Jim Beam

$4.50

Knob Creek

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Mt. Royal

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Seagrams VO

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Ten High

$4.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$4.50

Windsor

$4.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Hotel Tango

$5.50

Hotel Tango Reserve

$6.00

St. Elmo

$5.00

Johny Walker

$5.50

Johny Walker Rye

$6.00

Redemption

$6.00

Red breast

$6.00

St. Elmo's

$4.50

Book and Crockett

$4.50

4 Roses

$5.00

Pendleton

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Ole Smokey

$4.50

Glyph

$4.50

The knot

$5.00

Rebel

$5.00

Copper Dog

$5.00

Even Williams

Kessler

$4.00

Basil Hayden's

$6.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Dewars

$4.50

J & B

$4.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$4.75

Copper Dog

$5.00

Glenfidich

$6.00

Speciality

Amaretto

$4.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.50

Bailieys

$5.50

Bloody

$7.00

Bombs

$4.50

Cointreau

$5.00

Doctor

$4.00

Fireball

$4.50

Godiva Chocolate

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.50

Jagermeister

$4.50

Kahlua

$5.00

Lemoncello

$4.50

White Russian

$7.50

Rimpleminz

$4.50

Trumies

$4.50

Margarita

$5.00

Long island

$7.00

Disaronna

$4.50

Rum chatta

$4.50

4.50

$4.50

5.00

$5.00

5.50

$5.50

6.00

$6.00

6.50

$6.50

Titos Bloody

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Brandy

Rail Brandy J Bavet

$4.00

Christian Brothers

$4.00

Korbel

$4.00

Blackberry

$4.00

Draft

Hazy Ipa

$6.00

Summer Shandy

$4.75

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Pitcher Cow

$20.00

Pitcher Hazy

$20.00

Pitcher Shandy

$18.00

Loon Juice

$5.00

Twisted tea

$6.00

Bottle

Alaskan Amber

$4.75

Alaskan Icy Bay IPA

$4.75

Alaskan White

$4.75

Angry Ochard Green Apple

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Angy Orchard Crisp Apple

$4.50

Bent Paddle

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.50

Castle Danger Pale Ale

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Dos Equis

$4.75

Fat Squirrel

$4.75

Fat Tire

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

High Life

$4.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00
Leinenkugel’s Berry Weiss

Leinenkugel’s Berry Weiss

$4.50

Leinenkugel’s Canoe Paddler

$4.50

Leinenkugel’s Dark Lager

$4.50

Leinenkugel’s Honey Weiss

$4.50

Leinenkugel’s Original

$4.00

Leinenkugel’s Seasonal

$4.50

MGD

$4.00

Mich Golden Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Michelobe Amber Bock

$4.00

Mike's Black Cherry

$4.75

Mike's Cranberry

$4.75

Mike's Lemonade

$4.75

Mike's Strawberry

$4.75

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Moon Man

$4.75

Nut Brown Ale

$4.75

Redd's Apple Ale

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.75

Spotted Cow

$4.75

Staghorn Octoberfest

$4.75

Summit Pale Ale

$4.50

Summit Saga

$4.75

Summit Seasonal

$4.75

Totally Naked

$4.75

Two Women

$4.75

Zombie Dust

$4.75

Twisted Tea

$4.50

O'douls

$3.50

Point special

$4.00

Red Bridge

$4.00

Henrys Orange

$4.50

Can

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.50

Pabst

$4.00

Angry Minnow River Pig

$5.00

Angry Minnow Rye IPA

$5.00

Angry Minnow Kolsch

$5.00

Angry Minnow Stout

$5.00

Angry Minnow Scotch Ale

$5.00

Angry Minnow Pale Ale

$5.00

Bent Paddle IPA

$5.00

Bent Paddle Black Ale

$5.00

Bent Paddle Coffee Press

$11.80

Chalada

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.50

South shore

$4.50

Hairless dog

$4.00

Other

White Claw

$4.75

Carbliss

$4.75

Down home punch

$4.75

Cayman Jack mojito

$4.75

HighNoon

$4.75

LongDrink

$4.75

Half off

Beer

$2.00

Liquor

$2.00

Beer

$2.25

Liquor

$2.50

Wine

Merlot

$5.00

Red Blend

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Pino Noir

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pino Grigio

$5.00

Reislin

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Drink

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Diet 7up

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Mountain Dew

$1.75

Diet Mountain

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Fresca

$1.75

Club soda

$1.50

Ginger ale

$1.75

Orange Soda

$1.75

Brisk Tea

$1.75

Kitty Cocktail

$2.00

1919 Rootbeer

$3.75

Milk

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Red Bull

$2.50

Cranberry juice

$1.75

Tomato juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Juice\soda mix

$2.00

Soda Pitcher

$6.00

Mug

$1.75

Lift bridge

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Pull Tabs

$5

$5.00

$1

$1.00

Breakfast

Loon Wrap

$15.50

Steak & Eggs Wrap

$15.50

Custom Wrap

$10.50

Charizo & Avocado Quesadilla

$14.50

Steak and Eggs Quesadilla

$15.50

Quiche Pizza

$11.00+

Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Pork & Eggs

$13.50

Steak and Egg Sandwich

$14.50

Desert

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimi

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Loon Saloon welcomes you to beautiful Lake Namakagon near Cable, Wisconsin in Bayfield County.

Location

45135 County Hwy D, Cable, WI 54821

Directions

Gallery
Loon Saloon image
Loon Saloon image
Loon Saloon image

Map
