Loons Coffee 4648 E Lake St

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.75

Our Pina Colada Smoothie is a tropical and refreshing blend of sweet pineapple, coconut milk, and ice. The creamy coconut milk perfectly balances the sweet and tangy flavor of the pineapple, creating a delicious and indulgent beverage that's perfect for any time of day. Served cold, it's the perfect pick-me-up on a hot day.