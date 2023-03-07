Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loons Coffee 4648 E Lake St

No reviews yet

4648 E Lake St

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Popular Items

Chicken Noodle Soup


Soup de Jour

Venus Soups have intense flavor from actual ingredients like tomatoes, lemons, mushrooms, beans, dates, carrots, nuts and spices.
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.00+

Chicken Broth, upcycled Carrot nubs, Onion,​ Celery, Kosher salt, fresh Dill, Ginger, Garlic, whole Peppercorn, Black Pepper, Chicken breast, Enriched Durum Semolina, Wheat, Flour Egg, Noodles, Onions, Celery and Olive oil. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS: EGG, MILK.

Curry Coconut Gourmet Soup

Curry Coconut Gourmet Soup

$3.00+

A delicious vegan soup with red bell peppers and spinach finished with coconut milk. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS: MILK.

Morrocoan Stew

Morrocoan Stew

$3.00+

A rich stew with tangy tomatoes in a heavy cream with honey, onions, butter and a hint of dill. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS: MILK.

Poblano Cream Gourmet Soup

Poblano Cream Gourmet Soup

$3.00+

A creamy soup with potatoes, black beans, peppers and chopped chillis.

Tomato Bisque Gourmet Soup

Tomato Bisque Gourmet Soup

$3.00+

A hearty soup featuring diced tomatoes in heavy cream with honey, onions, butter and a hint of dill.

Espresso

Espresso (Double Shot)

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.25

Our Espresso (Double Shot) is a bold and intense beverage made with the finest freshly roasted beans. The double shot ensures a rich and full flavor, perfect for those who love a strong and invigorating pick-me-up. Served hot and fresh, it's the perfect way to start your day or power through an afternoon slump.

Americana

Americana

$3.25

Our Americana is a classic coffee beverage made with freshly brewed espresso and hot water. The result is a smooth and bold flavor, perfect for those who prefer a simple yet satisfying cup of coffee. Served hot and fresh, it's the perfect pick-me-up any time of day.

Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$4.25

Our Caffè Latte is a delicious blend of freshly brewed espresso and steamed milk, creating a creamy and indulgent beverage that's perfect for any time of day. The rich espresso flavor is perfectly balanced with the subtle sweetness of the steamed milk, creating a smooth and satisfying drink. Served hot and fresh, it's the perfect pick-me-up any time of day.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25

Our Macchiato is a classic Italian coffee beverage made with freshly brewed espresso and a dollop of steamed milk. The result is a bold and intense flavor with a touch of sweetness, perfect for those who enjoy a strong yet balanced coffee. Served hot and fresh, it's the perfect pick-me-up any time of day.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Our Cappuccino is a classic Italian coffee beverage made with freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of frothed milk. The result is a creamy and indulgent beverage with a touch of sweetness, perfect for those who enjoy a balanced and satisfying coffee. Served hot and fresh, it's the perfect pick-me-up any time of day.

Caffè Mocha

Caffè Mocha

$4.75

Our Caffè Mocha is a delicious blend of freshly brewed espresso, rich chocolate flavoring, and steamed milk, creating a smooth and indulgent beverage that's perfect for any time of day. The chocolate flavor is perfectly balanced with the subtle sweetness of the steamed milk, creating a satisfying and delicious drink. Served hot and fresh, it's the perfect pick-me-up any time of day.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Our Cortado is a classic Spanish coffee beverage made with equal parts freshly brewed espresso and steamed milk. The result is a smooth and balanced flavor with a touch of sweetness, perfect for those who prefer a milder yet satisfying coffee. Served hot and fresh, it's the perfect pick-me-up any time of day.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.25

Our Flat White is a creamy and indulgent coffee beverage made with a double shot of freshly brewed espresso and steamed milk. The result is a smooth and balanced flavor with a touch of sweetness, perfect for those who enjoy a milder yet satisfying coffee. Served hot and fresh, it's the perfect pick-me-up any time of day.

Miel

Miel

$5.25

Our Miel is a sweet and indulgent beverage made with a blend of freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, and honey. The rich espresso flavor is perfectly balanced with the natural sweetness of the honey, creating a smooth and satisfying drink that's perfect for any time of day. Served hot and fresh, it's the perfect pick-me-up any time of day.

Hand Pies

Roasted Red Pepper, Egg White & Garlic Hummus Hand Pie

Roasted Red Pepper, Egg White & Garlic Hummus Hand Pie

$5.75

Our Roasted Red Pepper, Egg White & Garlic Hummus Hand Pie is a savory and satisfying pastry filled with a delicious blend of roasted red pepper, fluffy egg whites, and garlic hummus. Baked to a golden brown, it's the perfect on-the-go breakfast or snack that's sure to satisfy your cravings.

Ham & Swiss Cheese Hand Pie

Ham & Swiss Cheese Hand Pie

$5.75

Our Ham & Swiss Cheese Hand Pie is a savory and satisfying pastry filled with delicious ham and Swiss cheese. Baked to a golden brown, it's the perfect on-the-go breakfast or snack that's sure to satisfy your cravings.

Potato, Carmelized Onions & Goat Cheese Hand Pie

Potato, Carmelized Onions & Goat Cheese Hand Pie

$5.75

Our Potato, Caramelized Onions & Goat Cheese Hand Pie is a savory and indulgent pastry filled with a delicious blend of creamy goat cheese, tender potatoes, and sweet caramelized onions. Baked to a golden brown, it's the perfect on-the-go breakfast or snack that's sure to satisfy your cravings.

Vegan Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Vegan Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Our Vegan Sausage, Egg & Cheese is a delicious breakfast sandwich that's perfect for vegans and non-vegans alike. Made with a savory vegan sausage patty, fluffy egg, and melted vegan cheese, it's a satisfying and indulgent breakfast option. Served on a toasted English muffin, it's the perfect way to start your day.

Frappe

Orange Cream Frappe

Orange Cream Frappe

$4.95

Our Orange Cream Frappe is a refreshing and indulgent treat, perfect for hot summer days. Made with freshly brewed coffee, orange flavoring, and a creamy blend, this frappe is the perfect balance of sweet and tangy. Served over ice, it's the perfect way to cool down and indulge in something delicious.

White Chocolate Cream Frappe

White Chocolate Cream Frappe

$4.95

Our White Chocolate Cream Frappe is a decadent and indulgent treat. Made with freshly brewed coffee, creamy milk, and white chocolate flavoring, this frappe is the perfect balance of rich and sweet. Served over ice, it's the perfect way to cool down and indulge in something delicious.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$4.95

Our Mocha Frappe is a delicious blend of freshly brewed coffee, rich chocolate flavoring, and a creamy blend. Served over ice, this indulgent treat is the perfect way to cool down and indulge in something sweet. The perfect balance of coffee and chocolate, this frappe is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Dulce de Leche Frappe

Dulce de Leche Frappe

$4.95

Our Dulce de Leche Frappe is a sweet and creamy delight. Made with freshly brewed coffee and a blend of sweetened condensed milk and caramel, this frappe is the perfect balance of rich and sweet. Served over ice, it's the perfect way to cool down and indulge in something deliciously unique.

Cookies & Cake Pops

Matcha & Ruby Chocolate Cookie

Matcha & Ruby Chocolate Cookie

$5.50

Matcha & Ruby Chocolate Cookie.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Lemon Curd & White Chocolate Cookie

Lemon Curd & White Chocolate Cookie

$5.50

Lemon Curd & White Chocolate Cookie.

Hot Cocoa Cookie

Hot Cocoa Cookie

$5.50

Hot Cocoa Cookie.

M&M Cookie

M&M Cookie

$5.50

M&M Cookie.

Chocolate Cake Pop

Chocolate Cake Pop

$4.25

Chocolate Cake Pop.

Sprinkle Cake Pop

Sprinkle Cake Pop

$4.25

Sprinkle Cake Pop.

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75

We offer a variety of tea options, including black, green, and herbal blends. Our teas are made with high-quality loose leaf tea and served hot, with the option to add milk and sweetener. Whether you're in the mood for a classic black tea or a soothing herbal blend, we have the perfect option to satisfy your cravings.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75

Our iced tea is made with high-quality loose leaf tea and served over ice, creating a refreshing and flavorful beverage that's perfect for any time of day. Choose from a variety of black, green, and herbal blends, and add your choice of sweetener to make it your own.

Scones

Berry White Chocolate Scone

Berry White Chocolate Scone

$5.00

Berry White Chocolate Scone.

Strawberries & Cream Scone

Strawberries & Cream Scone

$5.00

Strawberries & Cream Scone.

Lemon Blueberry Scone

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$5.00

Lemon Blueberry Scone.

Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Staff favorite.

North Star Kombucha

North Star Kombucha

$4.50

Scientifically brewed, artfully crafted. With our passion for fermentation and design we wanted to create a unique kombucha that looks as good as it tastes.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25

Plain old water.

Soda

Soda

$2.25

Any soda you like...

küribl Delta 9 Sparkling Water

$6.89

21+ years, minimum age.

küribl CBD Sparkling Water

$4.79

21+ years, minimum age.

Fresh Brew

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.79+

Our hot coffee is made with freshly roasted beans, ground and brewed to perfection. Served piping hot, this classic beverage is the perfect pick-me-up any time of day

Café' Au Lait

Café’ Au Lait

$3.75

Our Café Au Lait is a delicious blend of freshly brewed coffee and steamed milk, creating a smooth and creamy beverage that's perfect for any time of day. The rich coffee flavor is perfectly balanced with the subtle sweetness of the steamed milk.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Our iced coffee is made with freshly roasted beans, ground and brewed to perfection. Served over ice, this refreshing beverage is the perfect way to cool down on a hot day. Add your choice of milk and sweetener to make it your own.

Cold Press

Cold Press

$4.50

Our Cold Press is made with a unique brewing process that results in a smooth and bold flavor. The coffee grounds are steeped in cold water for an extended period of time, creating a concentrated coffee that's perfect for iced drinks. Served over ice, this refreshing beverage is the perfect pick-me-up on a hot day.

Smoothies

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$4.75

Our Matcha Green Tea Smoothie is a delicious and refreshing blend of matcha green tea powder, creamy milk, and ice. The earthy flavor of the matcha is perfectly balanced with the sweetness of the milk, creating a smooth and indulgent beverage that's perfect for any time of day. Served cold, it's the perfect pick-me-up on a hot day.

Wild Berry Blast Smoothie

Wild Berry Blast Smoothie

$4.75

Our Wild Berry Blast Smoothie is a refreshing and delicious blend of mixed berries, creamy yogurt, and ice. The sweet and tangy flavors of the berries are perfectly balanced with the creaminess of the yogurt, creating a smooth and indulgent beverage that's perfect for any time of day. Served cold, it's the perfect pick-me-up on a hot day.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.75

Our Strawberry Banana Smoothie is a refreshing and fruity blend of sweet strawberries, ripe bananas, creamy yogurt, and ice. The natural sweetness of the fruit is perfectly balanced with the creaminess of the yogurt, creating a delicious and healthy beverage that's perfect for any time of day. Served cold, it's the perfect pick-me-up on a hot day.

Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.75

Our Pina Colada Smoothie is a tropical and refreshing blend of sweet pineapple, coconut milk, and ice. The creamy coconut milk perfectly balances the sweet and tangy flavor of the pineapple, creating a delicious and indulgent beverage that's perfect for any time of day. Served cold, it's the perfect pick-me-up on a hot day.

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Blueberry Muffin.

Choco Chip Muffin

Choco Chip Muffin

$4.25

Choco Chip Muffin.

Healthy Banana Oat Muffin

Healthy Banana Oat Muffin

$4.25

Healthy Banana Oat Muffin.

Breads

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread.

Baguette Slices & Butter

Baguette Slices & Butter

$2.75

Baguette Slices & Butter.

Italian Artisan Loaf - Toast

Italian Artisan Loaf - Toast

$2.75

Italian Artisan Loaf - Toast.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled Cheese.

Croissant

Croissant

$3.75

Croissant.

Bars

Red Velvet Blondie

Red Velvet Blondie

$5.00

Red Velvet Blondie.

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The one-stop coffee shop for Arabica speciality coffee from Ethopia and delicious take-away foods.

4648 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406

