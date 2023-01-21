LOOOSIANA SEAFOOD MARKET 9220 Wallace Lake Rd, Shreveport, LA

Restaurant info

Looosiana Seafood Market is our way of sharing our story and love through our food. Experience all of the flavors of south Louisiana at Looosiana Seafood Market, located just off of I-49 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Step into our market and grab some Cajun cuisine to take home to your family. Or grab a seat and enjoy a meal and our top of the line service. At Looosiana Seafood Market we want you to feel like you're at home.