LOOOSIANA SEAFOOD MARKET 9220 Wallace Lake Rd, Shreveport, LA

review star

No reviews yet

9220 Wallace Lake Rd, Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA 71106

Order Again

Seafood & Appetizers

Boudin Egg Rolls

$10.00

(South Louisiana Boudin rolled with pepper jack Cheese)

Crab Cakes

$14.00

(2 Crab Cakes with our homemade tarter sauce)

Natchitoches Meat Pies

$10.00

(5 meat pies served with our spicy ranch)

Lagniappe Sampler

$24.00

(1 Boudin egg roll, 1 Crab Cake, 3 meat pies, and hush puppies)

Oysters(Chargrilled)

$16.00+

Boiled Shrimp

$12.00+

(21/25 count Louisiana Fresh Shrimp)

Lagniappe Shrimp

$12.00

(Fried Shrimp based with sweet chili sauce on coleslaw)

Po'boys

Shrimp Po'boy

$18.00

(blackened or fried) All Po’boys are prepared with lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo. Served with a generous portion of fries (or jambalaya add 2)

Redfish Po'boy

$20.00

(blackened or fried) All Po’boys are prepared with lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo. Served with a generous portion of fries (or jambalaya add 2)

Grouper Po'boy

$20.00

(blackened or fried) All Po’boys are prepared with lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo. Served with a generous portion of fries (or jambalaya add 2)

Fried Soft Shell Crab Po'boy

$21.00

All Po’boys are prepared with lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo. Served with a generous portion of fries (or jambalaya add 2)

Catfish Po'boy

$18.00

(blackened or fried) All Po’boys are prepared with lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo. Served with a generous portion of fries (or jambalaya add 2)

Redfish Sandwich

$20.00

(blackened or fried) (Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a bun)

Grouper Sandwich

$20.00

(blackened or fried) (Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a bun)

Burgers

The Regular Burger

$13.00

All burgers are prepared with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard & mayo. Served with a generous portion of fries (or jambalaya add 2)

The Roux-ga-Roux Burger

$14.00

We add an egg & cheddar cheese. All burgers are prepared with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard & mayo. Served with a generous portion of fries (or jambalaya add 2)

The Boudreaux Burger

$14.00

We add pepper jack cheese, remoulade sauce and cayenne. All burgers are prepared with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard & mayo. Served with a generous portion of fries (or jambalaya add 2)

The Thibodeaux Burger

$16.00

We add Fried Shrimp & our house sauce. “C’est Bon” All burgers are prepared with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard & mayo. Served with a generous portion of fries (or jambalaya add 2)

Plates

Shrimp Plate

$20.00

(Blackened or Fried) All our plates are served with fries (or Jambalaya add 2) [excluding Jambalaya plate].

Catfish Plate

$20.00

(Blackened or Fried) All our plates are served with fries (or Jambalaya add 2) [excluding Jambalaya plate].

1/2 & 1/2 Shrimp & Catfish Plate

$20.00

(Fried Only) All our plates are served with fries (or Jambalaya add 2) [excluding Jambalaya plate].

Jambalaya Plate

$15.00

Redfish Plate

$20.00

(Blackened or Fried) All our plates are served with fries (or Jambalaya add 2) [excluding Jambalaya plate].

Grouper Plate

$20.00

(Blackened or Fried) All our plates are served with fries (or Jambalaya add 2) [excluding Jambalaya plate].

Fried Soft-Shell Crab Plate

$22.00

All our plates are served with fries (or Jambalaya add 2) [excluding Jambalaya plate].

Steaks

16oz Ribeye cut 1-1/2" think

$40.00

All our steaks are prepared medium-rare unless otherwise requested. Steaks and pork chops are served with roasted potatoes & grilled asparagus (or Jambalaya add 2).

12oz Sirloin

$22.00

All our steaks are prepared medium-rare unless otherwise requested. Steaks and pork chops are served with roasted potatoes & grilled asparagus (or Jambalaya add 2).

14oz French cut Bone in Pork Chop

$25.00

All our steaks are prepared medium-rare unless otherwise requested. Steaks and pork chops are served with roasted potatoes & grilled asparagus (or Jambalaya add 2).

Salads & Soups

Mixed Green Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, house croutons, shredded cheddar, boiled egg, avocado, and red onion.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, house croutons, house-made Caesar dressing, and grated parmesan cheese.

Cup Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Cup Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$8.00

Cup Corn and Crab Bisque

$9.00

Bowl Red Beans & Rice

$12.00

Bowl Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$16.00

Bowl Corn and Crab Bisque

$18.00

Tacos

Single Taco

$6.00

Your choice of Blackened Chicken, Blackened Redfish, or Blackened Shrimp on a flour tortilla with lettuce, Pico-De-Gallo, & smoked aioli sauce.

Three Combo Tacos

$16.00

Your choice of Blackened Chicken, Blackened Redfish, or Blackened Shrimp on a flour tortilla with lettuce, Pico-De-Gallo, & smoked aioli sauce.

Three chicken Tacos

$16.00

Three Grouper Tacos

$16.00

Three Redfish Tacos

$16.00

Three Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Jambalaya

$6.00

Side Roasted Squash & Zucchini

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Side Hush Puppies

$5.00

Side Extra Sauce Cup

$0.50

Desserts

New Orleans Style Bread Pudding

$8.00

Topped with our Praline Rum sauce (Made with Gambino’s French Bread)

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Creme Brlue

$10.00

Fried Cheesecake Roll

$10.00

(Drizzled with our Praline Rum Sauce)

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

(with caramel and chocolate drizzle)

Flamin Smores

$8.00

Abita - Blue Root Beer Float

$7.00

Add-ons

Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Blackened Grouper Filet

$12.00

Grouper Nuggets

$10.00

Blackened Redfish Filet

$12.00

Redfish Nuggets

$10.00

Blackened Shrimp

$8.00

Boiled Shrimp

$10.00

Crab Cake

$8.00

Soft Shell Crab

$8.00

Kids Plates

Kids Fried Catfish w/ fries

$7.00

Kids Burger w/ fries

$7.00

Kids Fried Shrimp w/ fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips w/ fries

$6.00

Kids Grilled cheese w/ fries

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Abita Root Beer

$5.00

Abita Cream Soda

$5.00

Beer

Abita Andygator

$4.25

Abita Boot

$4.25

Abita Turbodog

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bucket of Beer

$20.00

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Canebrake

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Corona Extra

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Dos Equis Ambar

$4.25

Dr. Juice

$5.00

Envie

$4.25

Great Raft 318

$4.25

Great Raft Commotion APA

$4.25

Great Raft Life Itself

$4.25

Great Raft Reasonably Corrupt

$4.25

Great Raft Southern Drawl

$4.25

Guinness

$7.00

Jucee

$8.00

Jucifer IPA

$5.25

Michelob Pure Gold

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Pacifico

$4.25

Paradise Park

$4.25

Parish Pilsner

$4.25

Stella Artois

$4.25

Yuengling

$4.25

Liquor

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit

$8.00

DBL Bulleit

$14.00

Bywater

$6.00

DBL Bywater

$10.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

DBL Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$6.00

DBL Crown Royal Reserve

$10.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

DBL Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

DBL Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Evan Williams

$4.00

DBL Evan Williams

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

Jameson

$5.00

DBL Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Black

$6.00

DBL Jim Beam Black

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$10.00

Maker's 46

$8.00

DBL Maker's 46

$14.00

Screwball

$4.00

DBL Screwball

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Absolut Vanilla

$4.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Cranberry

$4.00

DBL Deep Eddy's Cranberry

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$4.00

DBL Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$4.00

DBL Deep Eddy's Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Peach

$4.00

DBL Deep Eddy's Peach

$6.00

Ketel One

$5.00

DBL Ketel One

$8.00

St. Roch

$4.00

DBL St. Roch

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

DBL Titos

$8.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$5.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bayou Spiced Rum

$5.00

DBL Bayou Spiced Rum

$8.00

Bayou Reserve

$6.00

DBL Bayou Reserve

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$4.00

DBL Malibu

$6.00

1800

$8.00

DBL 1800

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$4.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

DBL Patron

$14.00

Gentilly Silver

$4.00

DBL Gentilly Silver

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$4.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur

$4.00

DBL Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur

$6.00

Di Amor Amaretto

$4.00

DBL Di Amor Amaretto

$6.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$6.00

DBL Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Gator Bite Coffee Liqueur

$4.00

DBL Gator Bite Coffee Liqueur

$6.00

Gator Bite Satsuma & Rum Liqueur

$4.00

DBL Gator Bite Satsuma & Rum Liqueur

$6.00

Hennessy

$10.00

DBL Hennessy

$18.00

Kahlua

$4.00

DBL Kahlua

$6.00

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00

DBL Remy Martin 1738

$30.00

Chivas Regal

$6.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewar's

$5.00

DBL Dewar's

$8.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

DBL Glenlivet

$14.00

J&B

$5.00

DBL J&B

$8.00

Wine

Decoy Pinot Noir

$12.00

Decoy Red

$12.00

Decoy Cabernet

$12.00

Decoy Merlot

$12.00

HOUSE Cabarnet

$8.00

HOUSE Merlot

$8.00

HOUSE Pinot Noir

$8.00

Josh Cabarnet

$10.00

Josh Merlot

$10.00

Josh Pinot Noir

$10.00

Decoy Chardonnay

$12.00

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

HOUSE Chardonnay

$8.00

HOUSE Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Josh Chardonnay

$10.00

Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Josh Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Brut Sparkling Wine

$8.00

Decoy Rose

$12.00

Josh Rose

$10.00

Middle Sister Moscato

$10.00

DECOY BOTTLE

$42.00

HOUSE BOTTLE

$18.00

JOSH BOTTLE

$35.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bayou Sidecar

$10.00

Blood Orange Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bourbon Peach Smash

$10.00

Bourbon Street Lemonade

$10.00

Cinnamon Roll Cocktail

$8.00

Cranberry Martini

$10.00

Cranberry Moscow Mule

$10.00

Expresso Martini

$10.00

Gin Martini-DRY

$8.00

Gin Martini-STRAIGHT UP

$8.00

Gin Martini-DIRTY

$8.00

Grapefruit Martini

$10.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Malibu Sunrise

$10.00

Margarita-SALT

$8.00

Margarita-SUGAR

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$12.00

Southern Mint Peach Tea

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Vodka Martini-DRY

$8.00

Vodka Martini-STRAIGHT UP

$8.00

Vodka Martini-DIRTY

$8.00

Vodka Sour

$8.00

Watermelon Cucumber Cooler

$12.00

Watermelon-TINI

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Mistletoe Kiss

$10.00

Sugar Cookie Martini

$12.00

Caramel Apple Hot Toddy

$10.00

Half Pans

Half Pan Jambalaya

$40.00

Full Pans

Full Pan Jambalaya

$75.00

Market items

Potato Soup

$20.00

Red Beans

$24.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$24.00

Corn & Crab Bisque

$28.00

Brisket Chili

$18.00

Shrimp Creole

$28.00

Half Shell Oysters

$24.00

Corn & Crab Cornbread

$20.00

Crawfish Bread

$20.00

Jambalaya

$18.00

Cheese Grits

$15.00

Boudin

$8.00

Smoked Sausage

$8.00

Country Pleasing Cajun

$9.00

Country Pleasing Jalepeno Pinneapple

$9.00

Country Pleasing Black Pepper Cheddar

$9.00

Country Pleasing Pepperjack Green Onion

$9.00

King Cake

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Looosiana Seafood Market is our way of sharing our story and love through our food. Experience all of the flavors of south Louisiana at Looosiana Seafood Market, located just off of I-49 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Step into our market and grab some Cajun cuisine to take home to your family. Or grab a seat and enjoy a meal and our top of the line service. At Looosiana Seafood Market we want you to feel like you're at home.

Location

9220 Wallace Lake Rd, Shreveport, LA, Shreveport, LA 71106

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

