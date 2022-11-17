Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Loop Brewing Company

204 Reviews

$$

404 West A Street

McCook, NE 69001

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon Egg Rolls
Chicken Toes
Ultimate Nachos

Appetizers

Fresh Baked Pretzels

Fresh Baked Pretzels

$9.95

Four pretzel sticks served with homemade beer cheese sauce.

1/2 Fresh Baked Pretzels

1/2 Fresh Baked Pretzels

$5.95

Two pretzel sticks served with homemade beer cheese sauce.

Stuffed Pretzel

Stuffed Pretzel

$12.95

Our fresh baked pretzels stuffed with cream cheese, sausage, bruschetta tomatoes, provolone cheese and a touch of salt. Served with a side of Beer Cheese.

1/2 Stuffed Pretzels

1/2 Stuffed Pretzels

$8.95

Our fresh baked pretzels stuffed with cream cheese, sausage, bruschetta tomatoes, provolone cheese and a touch of salt. Served with a side of Beer Cheese.

Crab Rangoon Egg Rolls

Crab Rangoon Egg Rolls

$9.95

Three hand rolled and fried egg rolls with cheddar and cream cheese, green onions and crab, served with Thai sauce.

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.95
Jalapeno Corn Fritters

Jalapeno Corn Fritters

$9.95

Blend of Cheddar cheese, jalapenos and corn, fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Blended cheddar and cream cheese bacon stuffed jalapenos.

SAUSAGE & BACON STUFFED MUSHROOMS

SAUSAGE & BACON STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$10.95

Stuffed with house blend of Italian sausage, bacon, cheddar and cream cheese topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$10.95

Corn tortilla chips topped with melted Monterey jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, red onions, black olives, tomatoes and choice of steak shredded chicken, or al pastor pork.

Pot Stickers

$10.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Pizza

Old School Calzone

Old School Calzone

$12.95

Our handmade dough filled with Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, onions, mushrooms and a 3 cheese blend

Small BBQ Brisket

Small BBQ Brisket

$12.95

BBQ Sauce, Slow Smoked Brisket, Diced tomato, sauteed onion, with ranch drizzle and cilantro

Small Beer Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Beer cheese sauce, sliced sirloin, kielbasa sausage, mozzarella and cream cheese.

Small Beer Ya

Small Beer Ya

$12.95Out of stock

Our take on Birria! Slow roasted beef cooked in an adobo broth, sliced radish, red onion, mozzarella, and cilantro. Served with consome.

Small Boss Hog

$12.95

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto Ham, Andouille Sausage, and Mozzarella.

Small Build Your Own

$9.20
Small Californication Pizza

Small Californication Pizza

$12.95

Pesto ricotta sauce, shredded chicken, sun dried tomatoes, bacon, feta and mozzarella cheese.

Small Cowboy Bleus

Small Cowboy Bleus

$12.95

Creamy Horseradish, Blue cheese crumbles, red onion, mushrooms, sliced sirloin, mozzarella, and steak sauce drizzle.

Small French Dip Pizza

Small French Dip Pizza

$12.95

Sliced sirloin, queso, mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions and double crusted. Served with au jus.

Small Mad Russian Pizza

$12.95

1000 island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese.

Small Meat & Veg Pizza

$12.95

Hamburger, pepperoni, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella.

Small Mrs. Esterhouse Pizza

$12.95

Queso sauce, bacon, jalapenos, green chilies, cheddar and cream cheese.

Small Nacho Taco Pizza

Small Nacho Taco Pizza

$12.95

Al- pastor pork, salsa, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, queso, cheddar cheese and crunchy nacho chips.

Small Naples Pizza

Small Naples Pizza

$12.95

Garlic olive oil, prosciutto ham, bruschetta tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

Small Taj Mah Hot Butter Chicken

Small Taj Mah Hot Butter Chicken

$12.95

Butter Chicken sauce, shredded chicken, white onion, Bell peppers, mozzarella, cilantro, and mint chutney.

Small Zesty Hawaiian Pizza

Small Zesty Hawaiian Pizza

$12.95

Honey Sriracha lime sauce, prosciutto ham, jalapenos, pineapple, green onion and mozzarella cheese.

Small Classic old Menu

$12.95
Large BBQ Brisket

Large BBQ Brisket

$20.95

BBQ sauce, slow smoked brisket, diced tomato, sauteed onions, with ranch drizzle and cilantro.

Large Beer Cheese Pizza

$20.95

Beer cheese sauce, sliced sirloin, kielbasa sausage, mozzarella and cream cheese.

Large Boss Hog

$20.95
Large Beer YA

Large Beer YA

$20.95Out of stock

Our take on Birria! Slow roasted beef cooked in odobo broth, sliced radish, red onion, mozzarella, cilantro. served with consome.

Large BYO Pizza

$15.45
Large Californiaction Pizza

Large Californiaction Pizza

$20.95

Pesto ricotta sauce, shredded chicken, sun dried tomatoes, bacon, feta and mozzarella cheese.

Large Cowboy Bleus

Large Cowboy Bleus

$20.95

Creamy horseradish, bleu cheese crubles, red onion, mushroom, sliced sirloin, mozzarella, and steak sauce drizzle.

Large French Dip Pizza

Large French Dip Pizza

$20.95

Sliced sirloin, queso, mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions and double crusted. Served with au jus.

Large Mad Russian Pizza

$20.95

1000 island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese.

Large Meat & Veg Pizza

$20.95

Large Mrs. Esterhouse Pizza

$20.95

Queso sauce, bacon, jalapenos, green chilies, cheddar and cream cheese.

Large Nacho Taco Pizza

Large Nacho Taco Pizza

$20.95

Al- pastor pork, salsa, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, queso, cheddar cheese and crunchy nacho chips.

Large Naples Pizza

Large Naples Pizza

$20.95

Garlic olive oil, prosciutto ham, bruschetta tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

Large Taj Mah-Hot Butter chicken

Large Taj Mah-Hot Butter chicken

$20.95

Butter Chicken sauce, shredded chicken, white onion, bell peppers, mozzarella, topped with cilantro and mint chutney drizzle.

Large Zesty Hawaiian Pizza

Large Zesty Hawaiian Pizza

$20.95

Honey Sriracha lime sauce, prosciutto ham, jalapenos, pineapple, green onion and mozzarella cheese.

Large Classic Old Menu

$20.95

LG Take N Bake Boss Hog (Thin Crust)

$14.99Out of stock

LG Take N Bake Meat & Veg (Thin Crust)

$14.99Out of stock

LG Take N Bake Mad Russian (Thin Crust)

$14.99Out of stock

LG Take N Bake Esterhouse (Thin Crust)

$14.99Out of stock

LG Take N Bake Beer Cheese (Thin Crust)

$14.99Out of stock

Wings

Boneless Wings (6)

Boneless Wings (6)

$8.95
Boneless Wings (12)

Boneless Wings (12)

$15.95
Boneless Wings (24)

Boneless Wings (24)

$28.95
Bone-In Wings (6)

Bone-In Wings (6)

$9.95
Bone-In Wings (12)

Bone-In Wings (12)

$17.95
Bone-In Wings (24)

Bone-In Wings (24)

$34.95

Carrots And Celery

$1.00

Burgers

Big Al's

Big Al's

$12.95

House ground beef patty with chipotle aioli, al- pastor pork, pepper jack cheese and fried onions.

Boiler

Boiler

$12.95

House ground beef patty with cream cheese, jalapenos, thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese and jalapeno relish.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.95

House ground beef patty with cheddar cheese on a brioche sesame seed bun.

Grandma Emma’s Kraut Burger

Grandma Emma’s Kraut Burger

$11.95

Brought over from the old country, this Siegfried family recipe is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Made with our signature handmade dough and filled with fresh browned hamburger, onions, sauerkraut and cheese.

Southwestern

Southwestern

$12.95

House ground beef patty with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole and chipotle ranch mayo.

Working Man

Working Man

$12.95

House ground beef patty with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese and a fried egg

Boursin Burger

$13.95

Sauteed onion, mushrooms, balsamic glaze topped with boursin cheese

Single Burgers

Single Classic Burger

$8.95

House ground beef patty with cheddar cheese on a brioche sesame seed bun.

Single Working Man

$9.95

House ground beef patty with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese and a fried egg.

Single Southwestern

$9.95

House ground beef patty with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole and chipotle ranch mayo.

Single Boiler

$9.95

House ground beef patty with cream cheese, jalapenos, thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese and jalapeno relish.

Single Big Al's

$9.95

House ground beef patty with chipotle aioli, al- pastor pork, pepper jack cheese and fried onions.

Single Boursin

$9.95

Sauteed onion, mushrooms, balsamic glaze topped with boursin cheese

Sandwiches & More

BLT

BLT

$10.95

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and a garlic aioli.

Carter Stack

Carter Stack

$12.95

Fried chicken marinated in curry, cumin and ginger, with sweet slaw, pickled ginger and lemon cayenne aioli.

Cheese Frenchee

Cheese Frenchee

$10.95

A McCook staple for over 60 years! White bread, mayo & cheese dipped in a seasoned milk batter, fried to golden pefection.

Chicken Toes

Chicken Toes

$10.95

Hand trimmed chicken breast lightly battered & fried.

Three Chicken Toes

Three Chicken Toes

$7.95

Hand trimmed chicken breast lightly battered & fried.

French Dip

$11.95

Thin sliced roasted sirloin and provolone cheese served with au jus

Griddler

Griddler

$9.95
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Hand carved and roasted sirloin, sautéed onions, and green peppers topped with melted queso.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.95

Hand carved corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing

BeeRisket Sandwich

$12.95

Slow Smoked brisket, on a potato bun with white bbq sauce, fried onion, and topped with gouda cheese.

Half Sandwiches

Half BLT

$7.95

Half Griddler

$6.95

Half Reuben

$8.95

Soup & Salad

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.95

Lettuce greens topped with ham, shredded cheese, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and croutons.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, seasoned chicken, sun dried tomatoes, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Served with homemade salsa and chipotle ranch.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$11.95

Lettuce topped with hand carved and roasted sirloin, avocado slices, fried onions, and sprinkled with cheese.

Asian Chicken Salad

$10.95

Half Chef Salad

$7.95

Lettuce greens topped with ham, shredded cheese, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and croutons.

Half Southwest Chicken Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, seasoned chicken, sun dried tomatoes, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Served with homemade salsa and chipotle ranch.

Half Steak Salad

$8.95

Lettuce topped with hand carved and roasted sirloin, avocado slices, fried onions, and sprinkled with cheese.

Half Asian Chicken Salad

$7.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Side Caesar Salad

$2.95
Bread Bowl

Bread Bowl

$6.95

Bowl Of Soup

$4.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Fresh Fruit

$3.95

House Chips

$2.95

Side Caesar Salad

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Potato Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Specials

Small Stupid Pizza

Small Stupid Pizza

$13.95

Loop's Stupid Pizza of the Week! Yukon Gold! A unique Pizza made on our home made dough with garlic olive oil, roasted Yukon gold potato's, bell peppers, red onion, bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese and fresh rosemary!

Large Stupid Pizza

Large Stupid Pizza

$22.95

Loop's Stupid Pizza of the Week! Yukon Gold! A unique Pizza made on our home made dough with garlic olive oil, roasted Yukon gold potato's, bell peppers, red onion, bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese and fresh rosemary!

GF Stupid Pizza

GF Stupid Pizza

$15.95

Loop's Stupid Pizza of the Week! Yukon Gold! A unique Pizza made on our home made dough with garlic olive oil, roasted Yukon gold potato's, bell peppers, red onion, bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese and fresh rosemary!

Loaded fry

$10.95

Loaded Tot's

$10.95

Encrusta single

$10.95
Encrusta Burger

Encrusta Burger

$14.95

The Encrusta Bleu Burger, a black pepper encrusted Nebraska raised beef patty with bleu cheese crumbles, home made raspberry chipotle sauce, fresh arugula, bacon, and red onion! $14.95 with your choice of our home cut fries, house potato chips, or side salad.

Extra Sauce

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Caramel

$0.50

Side Chipolte

$0.50

Side Dorthy Lynch

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Honey Sriracha Lime

$0.50

Side Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Jap Relish

$0.50

Side Loops Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Monterey Jack Cheese

$0.50

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Side Red Sauce

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sauerkrat

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sweet Thai

$0.50

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side of A1

$0.50

Desserts

Fried Beignets

Fried Beignets

$5.95

NEW ITEM! We use croissant dough to achieve a flaky, soft decadence.

Rootbeer Float

$4.95

Homemade Malt

$4.95

Bowl of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.95

Homeade Shake

$4.95

Cookie Dough Balls (6)

$5.95

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.95

Mac N Cheese Bowls

Classic Mac

$5.95

Buffalo Mac

$10.95

BBQ Bacon Mac

$9.95

Lobster Mac

$11.95

Brisket Mac

$10.95

Brisket, Fried onions, and white bbq sauce

Kids

Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Griddler

$5.95

Kids BYO Pizza

$6.95

Kids's Burger

$5.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Three Chicken Toes

$5.95

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Other

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crafting Food, Beer, & Cocktails since 2011!

Website

Location

404 West A Street, McCook, NE 69001

Directions

