- Home
- /
- Mc Cook
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Loop Brewing Company
Loop Brewing Company
204 Reviews
$$
404 West A Street
McCook, NE 69001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fresh Baked Pretzels
Four pretzel sticks served with homemade beer cheese sauce.
1/2 Fresh Baked Pretzels
Two pretzel sticks served with homemade beer cheese sauce.
Stuffed Pretzel
Our fresh baked pretzels stuffed with cream cheese, sausage, bruschetta tomatoes, provolone cheese and a touch of salt. Served with a side of Beer Cheese.
1/2 Stuffed Pretzels
Our fresh baked pretzels stuffed with cream cheese, sausage, bruschetta tomatoes, provolone cheese and a touch of salt. Served with a side of Beer Cheese.
Crab Rangoon Egg Rolls
Three hand rolled and fried egg rolls with cheddar and cream cheese, green onions and crab, served with Thai sauce.
Fried Cheese Curds
Jalapeno Corn Fritters
Blend of Cheddar cheese, jalapenos and corn, fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.
Jalapeno Poppers
Blended cheddar and cream cheese bacon stuffed jalapenos.
SAUSAGE & BACON STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Stuffed with house blend of Italian sausage, bacon, cheddar and cream cheese topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Ultimate Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with melted Monterey jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, red onions, black olives, tomatoes and choice of steak shredded chicken, or al pastor pork.
Pot Stickers
Sweet Potato Fries
Pizza
Old School Calzone
Our handmade dough filled with Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, onions, mushrooms and a 3 cheese blend
Small BBQ Brisket
BBQ Sauce, Slow Smoked Brisket, Diced tomato, sauteed onion, with ranch drizzle and cilantro
Small Beer Cheese Pizza
Beer cheese sauce, sliced sirloin, kielbasa sausage, mozzarella and cream cheese.
Small Beer Ya
Our take on Birria! Slow roasted beef cooked in an adobo broth, sliced radish, red onion, mozzarella, and cilantro. Served with consome.
Small Boss Hog
Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto Ham, Andouille Sausage, and Mozzarella.
Small Build Your Own
Small Californication Pizza
Pesto ricotta sauce, shredded chicken, sun dried tomatoes, bacon, feta and mozzarella cheese.
Small Cowboy Bleus
Creamy Horseradish, Blue cheese crumbles, red onion, mushrooms, sliced sirloin, mozzarella, and steak sauce drizzle.
Small French Dip Pizza
Sliced sirloin, queso, mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions and double crusted. Served with au jus.
Small Mad Russian Pizza
1000 island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese.
Small Meat & Veg Pizza
Hamburger, pepperoni, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella.
Small Mrs. Esterhouse Pizza
Queso sauce, bacon, jalapenos, green chilies, cheddar and cream cheese.
Small Nacho Taco Pizza
Al- pastor pork, salsa, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, queso, cheddar cheese and crunchy nacho chips.
Small Naples Pizza
Garlic olive oil, prosciutto ham, bruschetta tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and balsamic glaze.
Small Taj Mah Hot Butter Chicken
Butter Chicken sauce, shredded chicken, white onion, Bell peppers, mozzarella, cilantro, and mint chutney.
Small Zesty Hawaiian Pizza
Honey Sriracha lime sauce, prosciutto ham, jalapenos, pineapple, green onion and mozzarella cheese.
Small Classic old Menu
Large BBQ Brisket
BBQ sauce, slow smoked brisket, diced tomato, sauteed onions, with ranch drizzle and cilantro.
Large Beer Cheese Pizza
Beer cheese sauce, sliced sirloin, kielbasa sausage, mozzarella and cream cheese.
Large Boss Hog
Large Beer YA
Our take on Birria! Slow roasted beef cooked in odobo broth, sliced radish, red onion, mozzarella, cilantro. served with consome.
Large BYO Pizza
Large Californiaction Pizza
Pesto ricotta sauce, shredded chicken, sun dried tomatoes, bacon, feta and mozzarella cheese.
Large Cowboy Bleus
Creamy horseradish, bleu cheese crubles, red onion, mushroom, sliced sirloin, mozzarella, and steak sauce drizzle.
Large French Dip Pizza
Sliced sirloin, queso, mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions and double crusted. Served with au jus.
Large Mad Russian Pizza
1000 island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese.
Large Meat & Veg Pizza
Large Mrs. Esterhouse Pizza
Queso sauce, bacon, jalapenos, green chilies, cheddar and cream cheese.
Large Nacho Taco Pizza
Al- pastor pork, salsa, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, queso, cheddar cheese and crunchy nacho chips.
Large Naples Pizza
Garlic olive oil, prosciutto ham, bruschetta tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and balsamic glaze.
Large Taj Mah-Hot Butter chicken
Butter Chicken sauce, shredded chicken, white onion, bell peppers, mozzarella, topped with cilantro and mint chutney drizzle.
Large Zesty Hawaiian Pizza
Honey Sriracha lime sauce, prosciutto ham, jalapenos, pineapple, green onion and mozzarella cheese.
Large Classic Old Menu
LG Take N Bake Boss Hog (Thin Crust)
LG Take N Bake Meat & Veg (Thin Crust)
LG Take N Bake Mad Russian (Thin Crust)
LG Take N Bake Esterhouse (Thin Crust)
LG Take N Bake Beer Cheese (Thin Crust)
Wings
Burgers
Big Al's
House ground beef patty with chipotle aioli, al- pastor pork, pepper jack cheese and fried onions.
Boiler
House ground beef patty with cream cheese, jalapenos, thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese and jalapeno relish.
Classic Burger
House ground beef patty with cheddar cheese on a brioche sesame seed bun.
Grandma Emma’s Kraut Burger
Brought over from the old country, this Siegfried family recipe is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Made with our signature handmade dough and filled with fresh browned hamburger, onions, sauerkraut and cheese.
Southwestern
House ground beef patty with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole and chipotle ranch mayo.
Working Man
House ground beef patty with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese and a fried egg
Boursin Burger
Sauteed onion, mushrooms, balsamic glaze topped with boursin cheese
Single Burgers
Single Classic Burger
House ground beef patty with cheddar cheese on a brioche sesame seed bun.
Single Working Man
House ground beef patty with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese and a fried egg.
Single Southwestern
House ground beef patty with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole and chipotle ranch mayo.
Single Boiler
House ground beef patty with cream cheese, jalapenos, thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese and jalapeno relish.
Single Big Al's
House ground beef patty with chipotle aioli, al- pastor pork, pepper jack cheese and fried onions.
Single Boursin
Sauteed onion, mushrooms, balsamic glaze topped with boursin cheese
Sandwiches & More
BLT
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and a garlic aioli.
Carter Stack
Fried chicken marinated in curry, cumin and ginger, with sweet slaw, pickled ginger and lemon cayenne aioli.
Cheese Frenchee
A McCook staple for over 60 years! White bread, mayo & cheese dipped in a seasoned milk batter, fried to golden pefection.
Chicken Toes
Hand trimmed chicken breast lightly battered & fried.
Three Chicken Toes
Hand trimmed chicken breast lightly battered & fried.
French Dip
Thin sliced roasted sirloin and provolone cheese served with au jus
Griddler
Philly Cheesesteak
Hand carved and roasted sirloin, sautéed onions, and green peppers topped with melted queso.
Reuben
Hand carved corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing
BeeRisket Sandwich
Slow Smoked brisket, on a potato bun with white bbq sauce, fried onion, and topped with gouda cheese.
Half Sandwiches
Soup & Salad
Chef Salad
Lettuce greens topped with ham, shredded cheese, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and croutons.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Lettuce, seasoned chicken, sun dried tomatoes, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Served with homemade salsa and chipotle ranch.
Steak Salad
Lettuce topped with hand carved and roasted sirloin, avocado slices, fried onions, and sprinkled with cheese.
Asian Chicken Salad
Half Chef Salad
Lettuce greens topped with ham, shredded cheese, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and croutons.
Half Southwest Chicken Salad
Lettuce, seasoned chicken, sun dried tomatoes, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Served with homemade salsa and chipotle ranch.
Half Steak Salad
Lettuce topped with hand carved and roasted sirloin, avocado slices, fried onions, and sprinkled with cheese.
Half Asian Chicken Salad
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Bread Bowl
Bowl Of Soup
Sides
Specials
Small Stupid Pizza
Loop's Stupid Pizza of the Week! Yukon Gold! A unique Pizza made on our home made dough with garlic olive oil, roasted Yukon gold potato's, bell peppers, red onion, bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese and fresh rosemary!
Large Stupid Pizza
Loop's Stupid Pizza of the Week! Yukon Gold! A unique Pizza made on our home made dough with garlic olive oil, roasted Yukon gold potato's, bell peppers, red onion, bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese and fresh rosemary!
GF Stupid Pizza
Loop's Stupid Pizza of the Week! Yukon Gold! A unique Pizza made on our home made dough with garlic olive oil, roasted Yukon gold potato's, bell peppers, red onion, bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese and fresh rosemary!
Loaded fry
Loaded Tot's
Encrusta single
Encrusta Burger
The Encrusta Bleu Burger, a black pepper encrusted Nebraska raised beef patty with bleu cheese crumbles, home made raspberry chipotle sauce, fresh arugula, bacon, and red onion! $14.95 with your choice of our home cut fries, house potato chips, or side salad.
Extra Sauce
Side of Ranch
Side 1000 Island
Side Balsamic
Side BBQ
Side Beer Cheese
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Buffalo
Side Caesar
Side Caramel
Side Chipolte
Side Dorthy Lynch
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Guacamole
Side Honey Mustard
Side Honey Sriracha Lime
Side Hot Buffalo
Side Italian
Side Jap Relish
Side Loops Hot Sauce
Side Mayo
Side Monterey Jack Cheese
Side Oil & Vinegar
Side Red Sauce
Side Salsa
Side Sauerkrat
Side Sour Cream
Side Sweet Thai
Side Au Jus
Side of A1
Desserts
Mac N Cheese Bowls
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Crafting Food, Beer, & Cocktails since 2011!
404 West A Street, McCook, NE 69001