Loopy's Eatery

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center
Annandale, VA 22003
BIBIM BOP
Beef Bibim Bop (Halal)
Korean style mixing bowl with beef bulgogi(halal), white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot.
Chicken Bibim Bop (Halal)
Korean style mixing bowl with charbroiled boneless chicken (halal) thighs marinated in a ginger soy sauce. White rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot. *Food image may show a different protein.
Shrimp Bibim Bop
Korean style mixing bowl with grilled shrimp (marinate in our bulgogi sauce) white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot. *Food image may contain a different protein.
Spicy Pork Bibim Bop
Korean style mixing bowl with spicy pork bulgogi white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot. *Food image does not show the fried egg.
Tofu Bibim Bop
Korean style mixing bowl with deep fried tofu, white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, a fried egg. Typically mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot. *Food image may show a different protein.
Vegetable Bibim Bop
Korean style mixing bowl with white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice and egg are hot. *Food image may show a different protein.
PLATTER
Beef Platter (Halal)
Platter with choice of protein over choice of steamed white rice or vegetable fried rice. Served with a side salad & sesame dressing, and choice of one side. Salad may be substituted for an additional side at an extra charge.
Chicken Platter (Halal)
Platter with boneless charbroiled chicken thighs and choice of steamed white rice or vegetable fried rice. Served with a side salad & sesame dressing, and choice of one side. Salad may be substituted for an additional side at an extra charge. *Food image does not show a side.
Shrimp Platter
Platter with grilled shrimp with choice of white or vegetable fried rice. Served with a side spring mix salad & sesame dressing, and choice of one side. The shrimp is grilled on the same pan as the beef bulgogi. *Food image may show a different protein.
Spicy Pork Platter
Platter with spicy pork bulgogi over choice of white or vegetable fried rice. Served with a side of spring mix salad & sesame sauce, and choice of one side. *Food image may show different protein.
Tofu Platter
Deep fried tofu over choice of white or vegetable fried rice. Served with a side of spring mix salad & sesame dressing, and choice of one side. *Food image may show different protein.
Combo Platter
Platter with choice of two proteins, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, side of spring mix salad & sesame dressing, and choice of one side. *Food may show a different protein.
BURRITO
Beef Burrito (Halal)
Beef bulgogi, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Chicken Burrito (Halal)
Charbroiled chicken (halal), choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Shrimp Burrito
Sauteed shrimp, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Note, shrimp is sauteed on the same grill as beef. *Food image may show a different protein.
Spicy Pork Burrito
Spicy pork bulgogi, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Tofu Burrito
Deep fried tofu, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
TACOS
Beef Tacos (Halal)
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with beef bulgogi (halal), shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Chicken Tacos (Halal)
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with charbroiled chicken (halal), shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Shrimp Tacos
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with sauteed shrimp, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. Note shrimp is grilled on the same pan as beef.
Spicy Pork Tacos
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with spicy pork bulgogi, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Tofu Tacos
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with deep fried tofu, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Combo Tacos
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with choice of proteins, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
FRENCH FRY BOWL
Beef French Fry Bowl (Halal)
French fries topped with beef bulgogi (halal), lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce.
Chicken French Fry Bowl (Halal)
French fries topped with charbroiled chicken (halal), lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Shrimp French Fry Bowl
French fries topped with sauteed shrimp, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Spicy Pork French Fry Bowl
French fries topped with spicy pork bulgogi, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Tofu French Fry Bowl
French fries topped with deep fried tofu, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
CHEESESTEAK
L.A. KALBI
2 pcs L.A. Kalbi
Charbroiled short ribs (flanken cut) that's been marinated in our sweet & savory bulgogi sauce. Served with choice white or vegetable fried rice, side of organic spring mix salad & sesame sauce, and choice of one side.
3 pcs L.A. Kalbi
Charbroiled short ribs (flanken cut) that's been marinated in our sweet & savory bulgogi sauce. Served with choice white or vegetable fried rice, side of organic spring mix salad & sesame sauce, and choice of one side.
DONKATSU
FAMILY BUNDLE
FUSION SALAD BOWL
BEEF SALAD BOWL
Salad bowl with beef bulgogi, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions, & cilantro), and choice of sauce. *Picture may show a different protein.
CHICKEN SALAD BOWL
Salad bowl with chicken teriyaki, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions, & cilantro), and choice of sauce. *Picture may show a different protein.
SHRIMP SALAD BOWL
Salad bowl with sauteed shrimp (sauteed on same grill as beef), romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions, & cilantro), and choice of sauce.
SPICY PORK SALAD BOWL
Salad bowl with spicy pork bulgogi, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions, & cilantro), and choice of sauce. *Picture may show a different protein.
TOFU SALAD BOWL
Salad bowl with deep fried tofu, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions, & cilantro), and choice of sauce. *Picture may show a different protein.
Fried Pork Dumplings
Kim Bop
Beef Bulgogi Kim Bop
Korean style sushi roll Seasoned with sesame oil. Beef bulgogi (Halal), carrots, spinach, pickled daikon radish, and white rice rolled in roasted seaweed. One roll cut into 8-10 pieces.
Avocado Kim Bop
Korean style sushi roll seasoned with sesame oil. Avocado, carrots, spinach, pickled daikon radish, and white rice rolled in roasted seaweed. One roll cut into 8-10 pieces.
Summer Rolls
SIDES
California Roll
French Fries
Shrimp Tempura
Side of Bean Sprouts
Side of Pickled Daikon Radish
Side of Kimchee
Side of Spinach
Side of Sweet Potato Tempura
Side of Popcorn Chicken (halal)
Small side of Panko crusted popcorn chicken bites.
Steamed White Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Extra Sauce
Extra Meat
Cookies
SPECIALS
Popcorn Chicken
Panko crusted popcorn chicken bites served with french fries. French fries may be substituted for dumplings at an additional charge.
Popcorn Chicken (Small)
Small side of Panko crusted popcorn chicken bites.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Large quesadilla made with a 12" wheat tortilla, monterrey jack cheese, and our charbroiled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Tofu Soup
Spicy tofu soup with shrimp and mussels. Served with white rice and followings sides: fried egg, spinach, and bean sprouts.
Curry Udon
SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN
Deep fried, panko crusted popcorn chicken served with a house made sweet & sour sauce and mixed vegetables (bell peppers, carrots, and onions).
SOFT DRINKS
12oz Coke Zero
12oz Coke
12oz Diet Coke
12oz Sprite
12oz Dr. Pepper
12oz Ginger Ale
20oz Cherry Coke
20oz Ginger Ale
20oz Minute Maid Lemonade
20oz Lime Perrier
20oz Sprite
20oz Coke
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea
Honest Half Tea Half Lemonade
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Loopy's Eatery believes in food made with heart and exceptional customer service. We feature an eclectic mix of traditional Korean and fusion cuisine.
