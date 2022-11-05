Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Korean

Loopy's Eatery

12 Reviews

$$

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center

Annandale, VA 22003

Popular Items

Beef Bibim Bop (Halal)
Chicken Platter (Halal)
Beef Platter (Halal)

BIBIM BOP

Korean style mixing bowl with white rice, blanched spinach, sauteed carrots, blanched bean sprouts, lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce(medium spice).
Beef Bibim Bop (Halal)

Beef Bibim Bop (Halal)

$13.99

Korean style mixing bowl with beef bulgogi(halal), white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot.

Chicken Bibim Bop (Halal)

Chicken Bibim Bop (Halal)

$13.99

Korean style mixing bowl with charbroiled boneless chicken (halal) thighs marinated in a ginger soy sauce. White rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot. *Food image may show a different protein.

Shrimp Bibim Bop

Shrimp Bibim Bop

$13.99

Korean style mixing bowl with grilled shrimp (marinate in our bulgogi sauce) white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot. *Food image may contain a different protein.

Spicy Pork Bibim Bop

Spicy Pork Bibim Bop

$13.99

Korean style mixing bowl with spicy pork bulgogi white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot. *Food image does not show the fried egg.

Tofu Bibim Bop

Tofu Bibim Bop

$13.99

Korean style mixing bowl with deep fried tofu, white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, a fried egg. Typically mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot. *Food image may show a different protein.

Vegetable Bibim Bop

Vegetable Bibim Bop

$13.99

Korean style mixing bowl with white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice and egg are hot. *Food image may show a different protein.

PLATTER

Platter with choice of protein over choice of steamed white rice or vegetable fried rice. Served with a side salad & sesame dressing, and choice of one side. Salad may be substituted for an additional side at an extra charge.
Beef Platter (Halal)

Beef Platter (Halal)

$13.99

Platter with choice of protein over choice of steamed white rice or vegetable fried rice. Served with a side salad & sesame dressing, and choice of one side. Salad may be substituted for an additional side at an extra charge.

Chicken Platter (Halal)

Chicken Platter (Halal)

$13.99

Platter with boneless charbroiled chicken thighs and choice of steamed white rice or vegetable fried rice. Served with a side salad & sesame dressing, and choice of one side. Salad may be substituted for an additional side at an extra charge. *Food image does not show a side.

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Platter with grilled shrimp with choice of white or vegetable fried rice. Served with a side spring mix salad & sesame dressing, and choice of one side. The shrimp is grilled on the same pan as the beef bulgogi. *Food image may show a different protein.

Spicy Pork Platter

Spicy Pork Platter

$13.99

Platter with spicy pork bulgogi over choice of white or vegetable fried rice. Served with a side of spring mix salad & sesame sauce, and choice of one side. *Food image may show different protein.

Tofu Platter

Tofu Platter

$12.99

Deep fried tofu over choice of white or vegetable fried rice. Served with a side of spring mix salad & sesame dressing, and choice of one side. *Food image may show different protein.

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$15.99

Platter with choice of two proteins, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, side of spring mix salad & sesame dressing, and choice of one side. *Food may show a different protein.

BURRITO

Choice of protein, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with choice of sauce.
Beef Burrito (Halal)

Beef Burrito (Halal)

$12.99

Beef bulgogi, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

Chicken Burrito (Halal)

Chicken Burrito (Halal)

$12.99

Charbroiled chicken (halal), choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$12.99

Sauteed shrimp, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Note, shrimp is sauteed on the same grill as beef. *Food image may show a different protein.

Spicy Pork Burrito

Spicy Pork Burrito

$12.99

Spicy pork bulgogi, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

Tofu Burrito

Tofu Burrito

$12.99

Deep fried tofu, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

TACOS

Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with choice of protein, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce.
Beef Tacos (Halal)

Beef Tacos (Halal)

$13.99

Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with beef bulgogi (halal), shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

Chicken Tacos (Halal)

Chicken Tacos (Halal)

$13.99

Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with charbroiled chicken (halal), shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with sauteed shrimp, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. Note shrimp is grilled on the same pan as beef.

Spicy Pork Tacos

Spicy Pork Tacos

$13.99

Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with spicy pork bulgogi, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

Tofu Tacos

Tofu Tacos

$13.99

Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with deep fried tofu, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

Combo Tacos

Combo Tacos

$15.99

Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with choice of proteins, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

FRENCH FRY BOWL

French fries topped with choice of protein, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce.
Beef French Fry Bowl (Halal)

Beef French Fry Bowl (Halal)

$13.99

French fries topped with beef bulgogi (halal), lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce.

Chicken French Fry Bowl (Halal)

Chicken French Fry Bowl (Halal)

$13.99

French fries topped with charbroiled chicken (halal), lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

Shrimp French Fry Bowl

Shrimp French Fry Bowl

$13.99

French fries topped with sauteed shrimp, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

Spicy Pork French Fry Bowl

Spicy Pork French Fry Bowl

$13.99

French fries topped with spicy pork bulgogi, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

Tofu French Fry Bowl

Tofu French Fry Bowl

$13.99

French fries topped with deep fried tofu, lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.

CHEESESTEAK

An 8" sub with beef bulgogi (halal), choice of yellow American cheese or provolone cheese, lettuce, and bell peppers. Served with spicy mayo on the side.

Beef Bulgogi Cheesesteak (Halal)

$12.99

L.A. KALBI

2 pcs L.A. Kalbi

2 pcs L.A. Kalbi

$24.99Out of stock

Charbroiled short ribs (flanken cut) that's been marinated in our sweet & savory bulgogi sauce. Served with choice white or vegetable fried rice, side of organic spring mix salad & sesame sauce, and choice of one side.

3 pcs L.A. Kalbi

3 pcs L.A. Kalbi

$32.99Out of stock

Charbroiled short ribs (flanken cut) that's been marinated in our sweet & savory bulgogi sauce. Served with choice white or vegetable fried rice, side of organic spring mix salad & sesame sauce, and choice of one side.

DONKATSU

Donkatsu

Donkatsu

$14.99

Deep fried boneless pork cutlet battered with panko crumbs. Served with choice of white or vegetable fried rice, organic spring mix, choice of one side, and tiger sauce.

FAMILY BUNDLE

Combination of our beef bulgogi, chicken teriyaki, L.A. kalbi, and spicy pork bulgogi. Served with organic spring mix salad, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, and choice of two sides. Serves 4.
FAMILY BUNDLE

FAMILY BUNDLE

$67.99Out of stock

Combination of our beef bulgogi, chicken teriyaki, L.A. kalbi, and spicy pork bulgogi. Served with organic spring mix salad, choice of white or vegetable fried rice, and choice of two sides. Serves 4.

FUSION SALAD BOWL

A fusion salad bowl with choice of protein, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions, & cilantro), and choice of sauce.
BEEF SALAD BOWL

BEEF SALAD BOWL

$12.99

Salad bowl with beef bulgogi, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions, & cilantro), and choice of sauce. *Picture may show a different protein.

CHICKEN SALAD BOWL

CHICKEN SALAD BOWL

$12.99

Salad bowl with chicken teriyaki, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions, & cilantro), and choice of sauce. *Picture may show a different protein.

SHRIMP SALAD BOWL

SHRIMP SALAD BOWL

$12.99

Salad bowl with sauteed shrimp (sauteed on same grill as beef), romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions, & cilantro), and choice of sauce.

SPICY PORK SALAD BOWL

SPICY PORK SALAD BOWL

$12.99

Salad bowl with spicy pork bulgogi, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions, & cilantro), and choice of sauce. *Picture may show a different protein.

TOFU SALAD BOWL

TOFU SALAD BOWL

$12.99

Salad bowl with deep fried tofu, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions, & cilantro), and choice of sauce. *Picture may show a different protein.

Fried Pork Dumplings

Fried pork dumplings.
8 pc Fried Pork Dumplings

8 pc Fried Pork Dumplings

$9.99

Fried pork dumplings served with our teriyaki sauce on the side. 6-8 pcs per order.

14pc Fried Pork Dumplings

14pc Fried Pork Dumplings

$13.99

Fried pork dumplings served with our teriyaki sauce on the side. 12-14 pcs per order.

Kim Bop

Beef Bulgogi Kim Bop

$10.50

Korean style sushi roll Seasoned with sesame oil. Beef bulgogi (Halal), carrots, spinach, pickled daikon radish, and white rice rolled in roasted seaweed. One roll cut into 8-10 pieces.

Avocado Kim Bop

$10.50

Korean style sushi roll seasoned with sesame oil. Avocado, carrots, spinach, pickled daikon radish, and white rice rolled in roasted seaweed. One roll cut into 8-10 pieces.

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$9.50

Fresh romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumber, and blanched shrimp wrapped in tapioca paper. Served with sesame sauce. Two rolls per order.

SIDES

California Roll

$6.99

French Fries

$3.99

Shrimp Tempura

$9.99

Side of Bean Sprouts

$4.50

Side of Pickled Daikon Radish

$4.50

Side of Kimchee

$2.99

Side of Spinach

$4.50

Side of Sweet Potato Tempura

$6.99Out of stock

Side of Popcorn Chicken (halal)

$8.99

Small side of Panko crusted popcorn chicken bites.

Steamed White Rice

$2.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.99

Extra Sauce

EXTRA TERIYAKI SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA YUM YUM SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA SPICY MAYO

$1.00

EXTRA KOREAN CHILLI SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA JALAPENO SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA SESAME DRESSING

$1.25

EXTRA RANCH DRESSING

$1.25

Extra Meat

Extra Meat Beef Bulgogi (Halal)

$8.50

Extra Meat Chicken (Halal)

$8.50

Extra Shrimp

$8.50

Extra Meat Spicy Pork Bulgogi

$8.50

Extra Tofu

$6.99

Fried Egg

(1) FRIED EGG

$1.50

(2) FRIED EGGS

$2.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Snap

$2.00Out of stock

Oatmeal & Butterscotch

$2.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$2.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

Popcorn Chicken

$12.99

Panko crusted popcorn chicken bites served with french fries. French fries may be substituted for dumplings at an additional charge.

Popcorn Chicken (Small)

$8.99

Small side of Panko crusted popcorn chicken bites.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Large quesadilla made with a 12" wheat tortilla, monterrey jack cheese, and our charbroiled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Tofu Soup

$13.99

Spicy tofu soup with shrimp and mussels. Served with white rice and followings sides: fried egg, spinach, and bean sprouts.

Curry Udon

$11.99

SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

$12.99

Deep fried, panko crusted popcorn chicken served with a house made sweet & sour sauce and mixed vegetables (bell peppers, carrots, and onions).

THAI TEA

16oz Thai Ice Tea

$3.99

24oz Thai IceTea

$4.99

SOFT DRINKS

12oz Coke Zero

$1.35

12oz Coke

$1.35

12oz Diet Coke

$1.35

12oz Sprite

$1.35

12oz Dr. Pepper

$1.35

12oz Ginger Ale

$1.35

20oz Cherry Coke

$1.99

20oz Ginger Ale

$1.99Out of stock

20oz Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99Out of stock

20oz Lime Perrier

$1.99

20oz Sprite

$1.99Out of stock

20oz Coke

$1.99Out of stock

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Honest Half Tea Half Lemonade

$2.50

WATER

Distilled Water

$1.00

SMART WATER

$2.49Out of stock
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Loopy's Eatery believes in food made with heart and exceptional customer service. We feature an eclectic mix of traditional Korean and fusion cuisine.

Website

Location

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale, VA 22003

Directions

Loopy's Eatery image
Loopy's Eatery image
Loopy's Eatery image

