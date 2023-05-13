Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loose Rail Brewing 37 W Waterloo St

37 W Waterloo St

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.49

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Fried Pepperoni

$5.99

Sriracha Deviled Eggs (6 halves)

$6.99

Smoked Jalapeno poppers (6 halves)

$11.99

Loaded Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries (Classic)

$8.49

BYO Fries

$5.49

Fries

$4.00

Wings

Boneless Wings (5)

$5.99

Boneless Wings (10)

$10.99

Bone in Wings (5)

$6.49

Bone in Wings (10)

$12.99

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Big Hog Pizza

$16.00

Shrimp Po Boy Pizza

$16.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Breakfast Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

BBQ Smoked Chicken Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Beer Cheese Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Spicy Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Fried Cod Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Entrees

Fish & chips

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken & Waffle

$12.99

Fried Shrimp Entree

$14.99

Kids menu

Kids Boneless Wings

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Fries

$3.00

Kids Shrimp

$6.00

Sauces/Sides

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Celery

$2.00

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.75Out of stock

Side of Corn Muffin

$1.25Out of stock

Side of Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side of Mustard

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Kickin Sauce

$0.75

Side of Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.75

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

37 W Waterloo St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

