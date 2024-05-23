Lopes Lounge
10744 W Bellfort Blvd
Houston, TX 77099
Food
Starters
- Beef Chilli Fry$11.99
Tender sliced beef stir fried with hot green chillies ,garlic and onions
- Beef Quesadilla$9.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and beef
- Beef Taco$9.99
(3) Tacos with a choice of beef, onions, cilantro and lime
- Chicken Kathi Roll$9.99
Loaded Indian flatbread wrap filled with chicken, onions, peppers and cilantro
- Chicken Lollipop$13.99
Succulent slow fried marinated chicken
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and chicken
- Chicken Taco$9.99
(3) Tacos with chicken, onions, cilantro and lime
- Chicken Wings$14.99
( 8 )Bone in wings dipped in the sauce of your choice.
- Chilli Paneer$9.99
Indian cottage cheese tossed with onions, chilies and bell peppers
- Crispy Calamari Rings$11.99
Lightly breaded and batter fried calamari with a kick sauce
- Crispy Chicken$12.99
Boneless slices of chicken coated in a seasoned batter and fried until crisp
- Fish Koliwada$13.99
A simple mouthwatering batter fried fish preparation
- French Fries$4.99
- Gin Chicken$11.99
Our chefs signature creation
- Golden Fried Shrimp$13.99
Gulf shrimp coated with seasoned breadcrumbs and fried
- Masala Fried Cauliflower$7.99
Bombay spice rubbed cauliflower florets
- Shrimp Taco$9.99
(3) Tacos with shrimp, onions, cilantro and lime
- Tornado Potato$7.99
Deep fried spiral cut whole potatoes dressed in our signature seasoning
- Veg Kathi Roll$7.99
Loaded Indian Flatbread filled with paneer and peppers cooked in spices
- Masala Papad$3.99
- Plain Papad$1.99
Pasta
Grill
- Al Faham Chicken$18.99
Grilled chicken marinated in Arabic spices served with mandi rice
- Angara Chicken$14.99
Barbequed spicy fiery hot boneless chicken marinated in exotic spices
- Beef Seekh Kebab$14.99
Barbequed minced beef skewers marinated in herbs and spices
- Chicken Malai Boti Kebab$14.99
Barbecued boneless chicken marinated overnight in a blend of spices and cream
- Goat Chops$19.99Out of stock
(4)Mutton chops marinated overnight in a blend of flavorful aromatic spices
- Mixed Grill Platter$26.99
Chicken Malai Boti, Angara Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Beef and Turkish Seekh kebab
- Tandoori Shrimp$15.99
Jumbo Shrimp marinated in tandoori spices and grilled to perfection
- Turkish Adana Kebab$14.99
Grilled skewer of beef marinated in fresh herbs
Seafood
- Butter Garlic Shrimp$13.99
- Calamari Chilli Fry$13.99
Calamari rings tossed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and goan spices
- Calamari Racheado$13.99
Calamari rings marinated in a traditional goan recheado masala
- Cobia ( Modso )$14.99
Marinated and fried Lemon fish
- KingFish Steak$14.99
Marinated and fried King fish steaks
- Pomfret$17.99
Marinated and fried Pomfret
- Shrimp Chilli Fry$15.99
Shrimp cooked with onions, peppers, ginger and green chillies
- Shrimp Masala$15.99
Prawns cooked in a blend of tomatoes, onions, chilly, garlic
- Tilapia$13.99
Fillet of Tilapia marinated ad pan fried
Rice / Noodles
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Basmati rice stir fried with chicken
- Chicken Hakka Noodles$12.99
Chicken wok tossed with thin strands of noodles
- Chicken Szechwan Noodles$13.99
Thin noodles tossed with chicken in a spicy szechwan sauce
- Egg Fried Rice$10.99
Fluffy and aromatic rice tossed with scrambled eggs, soy and aromatics
- Jeera Rice$5.99
Aromatic basmati rice flavoured with cumin seeds
- Mix Fried Rice$14.99
Fluffy basmati rice stir fried with eggs, shrimp, chicken and vegetables
- Mix Hakka Noodles$14.99
Noodles tossed with a mixture of chicken, shrimp, eggs and vegetables
- Mix Schezwan Fried Rice$15.99
Basmati rice tossed with a mixture of chicken, shrimp , vegetables and eggs in our special szechwan sauce
- Mix Szechwan Noodles$15.99
Noodles wok tossed with chicken, shrimp, vegetables and szechwan sauce
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.99
Basmati rice stir fried with Shrimp and aromatics
- Shrimp Hakka Noodles$14.99
Wheat Noodles tossed with shrimp, soy and aromatics
- Shrimp Szechwan Noodles$15.99
Noodles tosssed with shrimp tossed and our house szechwan sauce
- Steamed Rice$4.99
Fluffy and aromatic rice
- Szechwan Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Frangrant basmati rice tossed with chicken and a spicy szechwan sauce
- Szechwan Shrimp Fried Rice$15.99
Basmati rice tossed with shrimp in our special szechwan sauce
- Veg Fried Rice$9.99
Fluffy and Flavorful basmati rice stir fried with a medley of vegetables
- Veg Hakka Noodles$11.99
Traditional stir-fried noodles with a medley of vegetables
- Veg Szechwan Fried Rice$11.99
Basmati rice tossed with vegetables and house szechwan sauce
- Veg Szechwan Noodles$12.99
Soft noodles tossed in a wok with a vegetable medley
- Paratha$1.99
- Grilled Bread$1.99
Curries / Gravy
- Beef Vindaloo$14.99
Spicy beef curry
- Butter Chicken$14.99
A flavourful dish with barbecue boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce
- Chicken Vindaloo$13.99
Boneless pieces of chicken in a spicy Goan curry
- Dal Fry$8.99
Lentil based Indian dish cooked with our spices,tomatoes and tempered with ghee
- Malvani Kingfish Curry$15.99
King fish cooked in a traditional curry made with coconut, herbs and spices
- Paneer Butter Masala$13.99
Indian cottage cheese cooked in a creamy tomato gravy
- Pomfret Curry$17.99
Pomfret cooked in traditional curry made with fresh coconut and a blend spices
- Shrimp Curry$16.99
Shrimps in a blended curry sauce made with fresh coconut, chilies, tomato and spices
- Shrimp Vindaloo$15.99
Shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce
Dessert
Indo Chinese
- Chilli Chicken$13.99
Boneless chicken sauteed with cilantro, chillies and onions
- Manchurian Chicken$14.99
Chicken cubes cooked in a manchurian sauce of scallions, cilantro and soy
- Manchurian Shrimp$14.99
- Paneer Manchurian$10.99
Indian cottage cheese tossed in a robust spicy inhouse sauce of scallions and cilantro
- Szechwan Chicken$13.99
Battered chicken cubes tossed in our in house szechwan sauce
- Szechwan Paneer$10.99
Batons of Indian cottage cheese tossed in our inhouse szechwan sauce
- Szechwan Shrimp$14.99
Gulf shrimp tossed in our signature szechwan sauce with onions and peppers
|Sunday
|2:00 am - 3:45 am, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 am - 3:45 am, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 am - 3:45 am, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 am - 3:45 am, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 am - 3:45 am, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 am - 3:45 am, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Redefining late night Longe Vibes
