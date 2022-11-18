Lopez & Lefty's 1759 South Claudina Way

A map showing the location of Lopez & Lefty's 1759 South Claudina WayView gallery

Starters

Chicken Taquitos

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Fresh cut French Fries

$4.99

Fried Mozzarella sticks

$9.99

Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.99

Appetizers

Beach Fire BBQ stack

$13.99

Ceviche

$14.99

Chicken tenders

$10.99

Irish Nachos

$11.99

Jalapeño crab cakes

$14.99

Nachos

$11.99

Seared Ahi Avocado

$13.99

Wings

$11.99

Soups and Salads

Cilantro Lime Salad

$13.99

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Pozole

$13.99

Chicken Chipotle

$13.99

Simple Salad

$6.99

Craft Burgers

Blue Cheese burger

$14.99

Anaheim Burger

$14.99

Halo burger

$14.99

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.99

Onion ring Burger

$14.99

OMO Burger

$14.99

Pineapple burger

$14.99

Wake n' Bacon Burger

$14.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

BLT

$14.99

Roasted Red Pepper Chicken

$12.99

Tuna Melt

$13.99

Flat Breads

The Big Cheese

$11.99

Rita

$12.99

Beach Fire BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Cody

$12.99

Sliders

Seared Ahi sliders

$14.99

Ground Beef sliders

$14.99

Pulled Pork sliders

$14.99

Mexican-Tacos

Crispy Tacos

$3.99

Soft Tacos

$3.99

Mexican-Others

Burrito

$12.99

California burrito

$14.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Sizzling Fajitas

$16.99

Mexican-Taco-Seafood

Fish Taco

$3.99

Shrimp taco

$3.99

Sides

Red Basket Chips

$1.99

Side Avocado

$2.00

1 Piece Side Bacon

$1.00

2 Piece Side Bacon

$2.00

3 Piece Side Bacon

$3.00

Small Side Cheese

$1.00

Large Side Cheese

$3.99

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Rice and Beans

$3.99

Extra Side $1.00

$1.00

Extra Side $2.00

$2.00

Extra Side $3.00

$3.00

Extra Side $4.00

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Small Chip Salsa

$0.50

Large Chip Salsa

$1.99

Small Guacamole

$2.00

Large Guacamole

$3.99

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Side Green Sauce

$0.25

Side Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.25

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Mustard

$0.25

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Red Sauce

$0.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Teriyaki Lime Sauce

$0.25

Side Thousand Island

$0.25

NA Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Red Bull 12oz

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free 12oz

$4.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Draft Beer

Sample

Pint 805

$7.75

Tall 805

$9.00

Sample

Pint Budlight

$4.50

Tall Budlight

$5.50

Pitcher Budlight

$18.00

Sample

Pint Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Tall Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$18.00

Sample

Pint Pacifico

$7.00

Tall Pacifico

$8.50

Sample

Pints Modelo Especial

$7.00

Tall Modelo Especial

$8.50

Sample

Pint Truly Hard seltzer

$7.50

Tall Truly Hard seltzer

$8.75

Pitcher Truly Hard seltzer

$30.00

Sample

Pint Blue Moon

$7.00

Tall Blue Moon

$8.50

Sample

Pint Dictionary

$7.50

Tall Dictionary

$8.75

Brewery X Dictionary Sample

Brewery X Dictionary Pint

$7.50

Brewery X Dictionary Tall

$8.25

Brewery X Huckleberry Sample

Brewery X Huckleberry Pint

$7.50

Brewery X Huckleberry Tall

$8.25

Sample

Pint blood orange hef

$7.75

Tall blood orange hef

$8.75

Sample

Pint Coors Light

$4.50

Tall Coors Light

$5.50

Pitcher Coors Light

$18.00

Sample

Pint Dos XX Amber

$7.00

Tall Dos XX Amber

$8.50

Sample

Pint Contact Haze

$7.50

Tall Contact Haze

$8.75

Sample

Pint Space Dust

$7.50

Tall Space Dust

$8.75

Sample

Pint 10 Hop

$7.50

Tall 10 Hop

$8.75

Sample

Pint Mango Cart

$7.00

Tall Mango Cart

$8.50

Sample

Pint Guinness

$7.50

Tall Guinness

$8.75

Sample

Pint Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Tall Kona Big Wave

$8.50

Pitcher Kona Big Wave

$28.00

Sample

Pint Lagunitas

$7.50

Tall Lagunitas

$8.50

Sample

Pint Left Coast Una Mas

$7.50

Tall Left Coast Una Mas

$8.50

Sample

Pint Marshmallow Stout

$7.00

Tall Marshmallow Stout

$8.50

Sample

Pint Oskar Blues Mamas

$7.50

Tall Oskar Blues Mamas

$8.75

Pitcher Oskar Blues Mamas

$28.00

Sample

Pint Sculpin IPA

$8.25

Tall Sculpin IPA

$9.00

Sample

Pint Sierra Nevada Celebration IPA

$7.50

Tall Sierra Nevada Celebration IPA

$8.75

Sample

Pint Stella Artois

$7.00

Tall Stella Artois

$8.50

Pitcher Stella Artois

$28.00

C List

Grand Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Blue Crush

$9.00

Boozy Lemonade

$9.00

Cindys sunrise

$9.00

Citrus Cooler

$9.00

Comisario Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Crimson Crush

$9.00

Cucumber jalapeño Margarita

$9.00

Lady in Red

$9.00

Lefty’s Beer-Rita

$12.00

Let’s Get Peachy

$9.00

Myers Mai Thai

$9.00

Bottle beer

White Claw

$5.50

Coors light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Corona light

$5.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Budlight

$4.50

Javi

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller lite

$4.50

Ntrl

$5.50

Dos XX Lager

$5.50

Topo Chico

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Holidaily Blonde

$6.50

O’Douls

$5.50

Estrella Jalisco

$5.50

Truly Margarita

$5.50

Oskar Blues Dales Tall Can

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$25.00

Budlight

$22.50

Budweiser

$22.50

Coors light

$22.50

Corona

$25.00

Corona Premier

$25.00

Corona Seltzer

$25.00

Dos XX lager

$25.00

Estrella Jalisco

$25.00

Holidaily Blonde

$30.00

Javi

$35.00

Michelob Ultra

$22.50

Miller lite

$22.50

Ntrl

$25.00

O’Douls

$25.00

Topo Chico

$25.00

Truly Margarita

$25.00

White Claw

$25.00

Thirsty Thursday

Pint and shot

$8.00

Speed Screen

Green tea

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Mexican candy

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Tito's

$7.50

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Shots

Birthday Cake

$8.00

Cactus cooler

$8.00

Green tea

$8.00

Irish car bomb

$8.00

Jager bomb

$8.00

Jell-o shot

$3.00

Jolly rancher

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon drop

$8.00

Mexican candy

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Vegas bomb

$8.00

Washington apple

$8.00

Wet pussy

$8.00

Food

BLTE (Deep Copy)

$13.99

Breakfast Burrito (Deep Copy)

$12.99

California burrito (Deep Copy)

$14.99

Chicken Taquitos (Deep Copy)

$9.99

Chicken tenders (Deep Copy)

$10.99

Chips & Salsa (Deep Copy)

$3.99

Classic Cheeseburger (Deep Copy)

$14.99

Crispy Tacos (Deep Copy)

$3.99

Fresh cut French Fries (Deep Copy)

$4.99

Fried Mozzarella sticks (Deep Copy)

$9.99

Quesadilla (Deep Copy)

$10.99

Wings (Deep Copy)

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1759 South Claudina Way, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

