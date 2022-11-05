Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loqui DTLA

740 Reviews

$$

803 Traction Ave, Suite 150

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Primo (Flour)
Chicken Plate (Flour)
Quesadilla Flour

Primos

Chicken Primo (Flour)

Chicken Primo (Flour)

$6.50

Cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa

Chicken Primo (Corn)

Chicken Primo (Corn)

$6.00

Cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa

Mushroom Primo (Flour)

Mushroom Primo (Flour)

$6.50

Cheese, beans, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa

Mushroom Primo (Corn)

Mushroom Primo (Corn)

$6.00

Cheese, beans, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa

Beef Primo (Flour)

Beef Primo (Flour)

$6.50

Cheese, beans, onion, cilantro and salsa

Beef Primo (Corn)

Beef Primo (Corn)

$6.00

Cheese, beans, onion, cilantro and salsa

Pork Primo (Flour)

Pork Primo (Flour)

$6.50

Lettuce, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and salsa

Pork Primo (Corn)

Pork Primo (Corn)

$6.00

Onion, cilantro, pineapple and salsa

Plates

Chicken Plate (Flour)

Chicken Plate (Flour)

$13.50

Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas

Chicken Plate (Corn)

Chicken Plate (Corn)

$13.50

Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas

Chicken Plate (Chips)

Chicken Plate (Chips)

$13.50

Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and chips

Mushroom Plate (Flour)

Mushroom Plate (Flour)

$13.50

Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas

Mushroom Plate (Corn)

Mushroom Plate (Corn)

$13.50

Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas

Mushroom Plate (Chips)

Mushroom Plate (Chips)

$13.50

Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and chips

Beef Plate (Flour)

Beef Plate (Flour)

$13.50

Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas

Beef Plate (Corn)

Beef Plate (Corn)

$13.50

Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas

Beef Plate (Chips)

Beef Plate (Chips)

$13.50

Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and chips

Pork Plate (Flour)

Pork Plate (Flour)

$13.50

Lettuce, rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas

Pork Plate (Corn)

Pork Plate (Corn)

$13.50

Lettuce, rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas

Pork Plate (Chips)

Pork Plate (Chips)

$13.50

Lettuce, rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and chips

Sides

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$7.50

Corn tortilla chips, guacamole, cotija cheese and salsa

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Corn tortilla chips and salsa

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Rice, beans, cotija cheese and cilantro

Corn

$4.50Out of stock
Quesadilla Flour

Quesadilla Flour

$4.00
Quesadilla Corn

Quesadilla Corn

$4.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.00

contains onion, cilantro and lime juice

Flour Tortillas

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

2 tortillas

Corn Tortillas

Corn Tortillas

$1.50
Dozen Flour Tortillas

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$6.00
Kids Side (Flour)

Kids Side (Flour)

$7.50

Quesadilla, beans and guacamole

Kids Side (Corn)

Kids Side (Corn)

$7.50

Quesadilla, beans and guacamole

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Mushroom

$4.00

Side of Beef

$4.00

Side of Pork

$4.00

Family Meal

Family Meal Taco Kit

Family Meal Taco Kit

$90.00

Everything you need to make tacos at home. Feeds 6 people or 4 + leftovers. Choice of 2 Proteins, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, 1 dozen pack of flour tortillas, Purple Onion, White Onion, Cilantro, Cotija, Chip Salsa, Salsa Roja, Black Salsa, Lettuce, Cheese and Chips Bag.

Family Meal Chips & Guacamole

$25.00

1lb bag of chips, 16oz of chip salsa, 16oz of guacamole

Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Soda Water

Soda Water

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Jamaica

Jamaica

$4.00
Mix

Mix

$4.00
Cucumber

Cucumber

$4.00Out of stock

Cucumber/Lime/Mint Agua Fresca

Watermelon

$4.00Out of stock

Canteloupe

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Honest Mexican food.

Website

Location

803 Traction Ave, Suite 150, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

Gallery
Loqui image
Loqui image

