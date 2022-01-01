Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Lord Brixxton's

No reviews yet

3245 N. Hwy 101

Depoe Bay, OR 97341

Soup/Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Beet Salad

$7.00

Crab Chowder, Cup

$5.50

Crab Chowder, Bowl

$6.50

Entrees

Build A Burger

$13.00

Build A Pizza

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Veggie Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Canadian Bacon Pizza

$12.00

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Meatball Pizza

$14.00

Build A Bowl Of Pasta

$10.00

Kids Menu (Copy)

Spaghetti with Meat Ball

$6.00

Chicken Strips with Fries or Tots

$6.00

Kids Classic Mac

$6.00

Kid's Burger

$6.00

Kid's Pasta w/choice of sauce

$6.00

Today's Special

Meat lovers pizza

$15.00

Cod fish n chips

$16.00

Desserts (New)

Chocolate molten lava cake w/strawberry or vanilla ice cream

$9.00

ice cream 3 scoops

$9.00

Merchandise (Copy)

T-Shirt

$17.00

Hat

$17.00

Candle

$15.00
Oregon Artist Coloring Books

$16.00

$16.00

Coaster Tiles

$5.00
Postcards

$1.00

$1.00
Vintage Wooden Magnets

$5.95

$5.95
Washable Tote Bags

$14.95

$14.95
Shot Glasses

$8.00

$8.00
Fruit Pate

$7.95

$7.95
Fruit Spread

$5.95

$5.95
Wooden Post Cards

$3.00

$3.00

Metal Magnets

$5.95
Mugs

$13.95

$13.95
Stickers

$3.00

$3.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
As we together face the need to adapt to the risks of the coronavirus, we want you to know that Lord Brixxtons is taking extra steps to ensure a clean and safe environment for staff and customers. We offer a take-out food window on the south end of the building and we would be more than willing to bring food items directly to your vehicle.

3245 N. Hwy 101, Depoe Bay, OR 97341

Directions

