Loreley Beer Garden
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Specialty cocktails are crafted seasonally alongside the over-the-top decor, 12 imported beers with German inspiration are featured on tap including local brewery collaborations and a full liquor bar is available. The kitchen offers German favorites and elevated bar food.
Location
7 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002
