Loreley Beer Garden

7 Rivington St

New York, NY 10002

Popular Items

Loreley Burger
Side Spätzle (Plain)
Würstchen with Potato Salad

Dinner

Starters

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$18.00

Three beef sliders topped with sharp cheddar, raw onion & dill pickles on fresh pretzel buns

Beer, Bacon, Cheese Dip

Beer, Bacon, Cheese Dip

$10.00

Radeberger, cheddar, gouda, bacon, onions and jalapeño

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Crispy chicken wings smothered with our classic Buffalo sauce

Cheese Platter

$19.00

Bleu, Brie, Goat, Gouda & Aged Gouda

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$15.00

with chips, made fresh to order

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$16.00

One giant Oktoberfest Pretzel

Nachos

Nachos

$19.00

Smothered in cheese & topped with sour cream and black bean corn salsa

Pommes Rot Weisse

Pommes Rot Weisse

$12.00

French fries with ketchup & mayo

Soft Baked Pretzels

Soft Baked Pretzels

$15.00

Three pretzels served oven fresh with mustard

Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$12.00

with smoked bacon & croutons

Potato Soup

$12.00

with melted swiss & parmesan

Salads

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$19.00

Fresh avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, oranges, peppers & citrus vinaigrette

Kale Caesar Salad

$18.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded kale, classic caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & croutons

Spring Rainbow

$19.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, shredded kale, classic Caesar dressing, toasted panko, fresh parmesan, croutons

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$20.00

Grilled chicken, guacamole, black bean corn salsa, salsa verde, cotija cheese

Fresh Cod Tacos

Fresh Cod Tacos

$20.00

Lightly fried Cod, fresh mango salsa, red cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde

Sides

Side French Fries

$10.00

Side of French fries

Side Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Light & fluffy mashed potatoes

Side Potato Pancake (1pc)

$10.00

One homemade Potato Pancake

Side Potato Salad

$10.00

Side of Potato Salad loaded with Prague ham

Side Sauerkraut

$10.00

Beer marinated sauerkraut with bacon

Side Sautéed Vegetables

$10.00

Side of Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables

Side Spätzle (Plain)

$10.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Side Tater Tots

$10.00

Side of Tater Tots

Side Bread Basket

$5.00

Sandwiches

Loreley Burger

Loreley Burger

$20.00

The best Burger on the Lower East Side with grilled tomatoes, sautéed onions and Gouda cheese with a side of French fries

Schnitzel Sandwich

Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.00

Our famous Pork Schnitzel, deep fried with lettuce, tomato and mayo with a side of French fries

Bratwurst Sandwich

Bratwurst Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Bratwurst sausage with sauerkraut & mustard with French fries

Beyond Burger

$22.00

6oz Beyond plant-based burger with grilled tomatoes, sautéed onions and Gouda cheese with French fries

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled Portobello Mushroom, oven roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, lettuce & smoked Gouda cheese on multi-grain with French fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo with French fries. Add Gouda (+3), Add Fresh Avocado (+4)

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Buttermilk Chicken Schnitzel sandwich with pickles, spicy cole slaw & chipotle mayo with French fries

Sausages

Bratwurst with Bread

$12.00

One spiced bratwurst with bread & mustard

Currywurst with Fries

Currywurst with Fries

$16.00

One spiced bratwurst sausage smothered with our famous curry tomato sauce

Weisswurst with Bread

$15.00

Two Weisswurst sausages served with sweet Bavarian mustard & rye bread

Bratwurst Entree

Bratwurst Entree

$22.00

Two spiced bratwurst sausages with sauerkraut & mashed potatoes

Sausage Platter

Sausage Platter

$24.00

Smoked Bratwurst, Weisswurst & Wiener served with sauerkraut & mashed potatoes

Würstchen with Potato Salad

Würstchen with Potato Salad

$12.00

A German classic; two wieners & potato salad

Sausage Party x5

Sausage Party x5

$39.00

Five Sausages served with Sauerkraut (Weisswurst, Wiener, Smoked Bratwurst, Bauernwurst, Andoille) ** Image shows 7 sausages. This item only has 5 sausages **

Sausage Party x7

Sausage Party x7

$45.00

Seven Sausages served with Sauerkraut (Weisswurst, Wiener, Smoked Bratwurst, Bauernwurst, Andoille, Bratwurst, Knackwurst)

Entrées

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$24.00

with applesauce and lingonberries or with layers of smoked salmon (+6)

Cedar Grilled Salmon

Cedar Grilled Salmon

$34.00

Fresh Salmon, grilled on a cedar plank with lemon & capers, served with spätzle & sautéed vegetables

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$39.00

1/3lb Fresh Lobster claw meat, served with warm butter on a toasted bun with French fries

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Fresh Cod, lightly battered & deep fried, served with French fries

Cheese Spätzle

Cheese Spätzle

$26.00

Pan fried Spätzle, made fresh daily and layered with melted cheese. Add Bacon (+2)

Filet Mignon 8oz

Filet Mignon 8oz

$48.00

Pepper crusted filet with a red wine bordelaise, mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$39.00

"The Butchers Cut" Grilled Hanger steak served with French fries & mixed salad, salsa verde

Schnitzel

Wiener Schnitzel

Wiener Schnitzel

$26.00

Thinly pounded and breaded pork loin, deep fried to crisp perfection

Jäger Schnitzel

Jäger Schnitzel

$29.00

Our famous Pork Schnitzel, smothered with our home made mushroom sauce

Eggplant Schnitzel

$22.00

Perfectly breaded and fried Eggplant Schnitzel with tomato sauce & grated parmesan & sautéed vegetables

Schnitzel Fingers

Schnitzel Fingers

$22.00

Strips of our famous Pork Schnitzel, deep fried with spicy BBQ sauce & French fries

Buttermilk Chicken Schnitzel

$26.00

Buttermilk Chicken Schnitzel, deep fried to sweet perfection, served with cole slaw & pickles

Add Ons

2oz Apple Sauce

$1.00

2oz BBQ Sauce

$1.00

2oz BBQ Sauce

2oz Bleu Cheese

$1.00

2oz Bleu Cheese

2oz Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

2oz Buffalo Sauce

2oz Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

2oz Chipotle Mayo

2oz Curry Sauce

$2.00

2oz Curry Sauce

2oz Jalapenos

$1.00

2oz Jalapenos

2oz Lingonberries

$2.00

2oz Pickles

$1.00

2oz Ranch

$1.00

2oz Ranch

2oz Taco Sauce (Salsa Verde)

$2.00

2oz Taco Sauce (Salsa Verde)

3oz Cheese Dip

$3.00

3oz Cheese Dip

3oz Jager Sauce

$3.00

3oz Jager Sauce

3oz Side Guacamole

$3.00

3oz Side Guacamole

Add Avocado

$4.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$12.00

Vanilla ice cream dipped in our home made beer batter and deep fried

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Classic NY Style Cheesecake with caramel & candied pecans

Black Forrest Cake

Black Forrest Cake

$12.00

Chocolate cake soaked in cherry liqueur & topped with whipped cream

Cupcake Tower (10pc)

Cupcake Tower (10pc)

$22.00

Ten of the most delicious, bit size cupcakes, perfect for groups!

Loreley Cans

Loreley Kölsch Cans (4 Pack)

Loreley Kölsch Cans (4 Pack)

$20.00

Loreley Kölsch (4 Pack) collab with KCBC Brewery. Our specialty, top fermented Ale. Brewed and canned fresh in Brooklyn for Loreley.

Loreley Oktoberfest Cans (4 Pack)

Loreley Oktoberfest Cans (4 Pack)

$20.00

Loreley Oktoberfest (4 Pack) collab with Torch & Crown Brewery. A classic Oktoberfest style Märzen, Amber Lager

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Specialty cocktails are crafted seasonally alongside the over-the-top decor, 12 imported beers with German inspiration are featured on tap including local brewery collaborations and a full liquor bar is available. The kitchen offers German favorites and elevated bar food.

7 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002

