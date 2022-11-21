Main picView gallery

Lorena's Deli

review star

No reviews yet

10997 Nokesville Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Burrito
Bacon Egg And Cheese

Lunch

Carne Asada

$16.00

Pescado Frito

$18.00

Pollo Ala Plancha

$15.00

Fried Fish Filet

$15.00

Fajita

$16.00

Steak Ranchero

$18.00

Burrito

$10.00

Chimichanga

$16.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Parrillada

$23.00

Chimichanga Mixta

$18.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Tortillas

$1.50

Cream

$1.50

Yuca Frita

$4.50

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Salad

$3.00

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

(1)Chorizo

$3.50

Extra Cheese

Galletas

$0.99

Jalapeño Toriado

$1.00

Masapan

$1.50

Pico Gallo

$1.50

Jalapeño

$0.99

Tamales

$3.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

12" Breakfast Sub

$9.50

6" Breakfast Sub

$7.00

12" Markitos Sub

$9.50

6" Markitos Sub

$7.00

Bacon Egg And Cheese

$6.00

Sausages Egg And Cheese

$6.00

Scrapple Egg And Cheese

$6.00

Ham Egg And Cheese

$6.00

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Burrito Loco

$24.00

Omelet

$11.00

Royal

$10.00

Ranchero

$12.00

Tipico

$12.00

Sandwich Loco

$12.00

Breakfast Sides

Tater Tots

$3.00

Pancakes

$7.00

Toast

$1.50

(1)Eggs

$1.50

Cheese

$1.00

(3)Bacon

$3.00

(1)Sausages

$2.50

Side Ham

$2.99

Side Scrapple

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Chorizo Extra

$3.50

Crema

$1.50

Tacos / sopes

Sopes Plater

$15.00

Tacos Pleter

$15.00

sope

$4.25

tacos

$3.75

Chicken wings

(6) chicken wings

(6) chicken wings

$10.00
(12)chicken wings

(12)chicken wings

$17.00
(24) chicken wings

(24) chicken wings

$29.99

Appetizers

Taquitos

$9.00
Platanos

Platanos

$7.00

Chori nachos

$10.00

Bacon cheese fries

$7.00

Chips and salsa

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Pupusas

pupusa

$3.00

Orden De Pupusas

$9.00

Drinks

Jarritos

$3.00

Ever fresh

$3.25

Calipso

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Juce Can

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Galletas

$0.75

Caffe

$2.50

Sebada

$3.50

Monster

$3.50

Aloe Vera

$3.00

Coco

$3.50

Orchata

$3.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Licuado Fruta

$5.00

Licuado Mixto

$7.00

Licuado Verde

$7.00

Licuado De Papaya

$7.00

Sopas

Sopa de gallina

$15.00

Sopa de Res

$15.00

Sopa de Pata

$15.00

Totar mexicana

Torta pastor

$14.00

Torta de Asada

$14.00

Torta de pollo

$14.00

Torta de Barbacoa

$14.00

Torta de chorizo

$14.00

Torta de jamon

$14.00

Torta De Milanesa

$14.00

Sandwiches

12” Steak and Cheese

$12.00

6" Steak and Cheese

$7.99

Tuna salas

$9.00

Club

$12.50

Cheese burger

$10.00

12" Chicken and Cheese

$12.00

6" Chicken and Cheese

$7.99

Turkey and bacon

$10.00

B.L.T

$9.00

Ham and cheese

$10.00

Buffalo chicken

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10997 Nokesville Rd., Manassas, VA 20110

Main pic

