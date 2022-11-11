Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

135 Sunrise Avenue

Roseville, CA 95661

Popular Items

CHIMICHANGA (ALA CARTE)
BURRITO GRANDE
SMALL RICE & BEAN COMBO

TG TACOS

2 PACK ALA CARTE CRUNCHY TACOS

$11.00

2 House made crunchy tacos filled with your choice of meat, lettuce and cheese.

6 PACK ALA CARTE CRUNCHY TACOS

$30.00

6 House made crunchy tacos filled with your choice of 2 meats, lettuce and cheese

2 PACK ALA CARTE SOFT GRILLED TACOS

$12.00

Your choice, grilled corn or flour tortilla, filled with choice meat, cheese and lettuce.

6 PACK ALA CARTE SOFT GRILLED TACOS

$33.00

6 Tacos, your choice, grilled corn or flour tortilla, filled with choice of up to 2 meats, cheese and lettuce.

TG ENCHILADAS

TG ENCHILADA GRANDE

$18.00

Giant Enchilada, filled with choice of 2 meats, cheese, rice and beans, smothered in house made red sauce, and topped with sour cream, fresh house made guacamole, and onions

TG 2 PACK ALA CARTE ENCHELADAS

$11.00

2 Corn Enchiladas, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, smothered in house made red sauce, topped with onions (green sauce available on request)

TG 2 PACK ALA CARTE FLOUR ENCHILADAS

$11.00

2 Flour Enchiladas, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, smothered in house made red sauce, topped with onions (green sauce available on request)

TG 6 PACK ALA CARTE ENCHILADAS

$30.00

6 Corn Enchiladas, filled with cheese and your choice of up to 2 meats, smothered in house made red sauce, topped with onions (green sauce available on request)

TG 6 PACK ALA CARTE FLOUR ENCHILADAS

$33.00

6 Flour Enchiladas, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, smothered in house made red sauce, topped with onions (green sauce available on request)

TG BURRITOS

BURRITO GRANDE

$17.00

Giant Burrito, filled with your choice up to 2 meats, cheese rice and beans, and topped with sour cream, and house made guacamole.

2 PACK ALA CARTE BURRITOS

$11.00

2 Burritos, filled with beans and cheese, can add your choice meat.

6 PACK ALA CARTE BURRITOS

$30.00

6 Burritos, filled with beans and cheese, can add up to 2 choices of meat.

CHIMICHANGA (ALA CARTE)

$12.00

Deep fried burrito, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, served with house red sauce, sour cream, and house made guacamole and topped with onions. (Served ala carte)

CV BURRITO (ALA CARTE)

$12.00

Giant burrito filled with house made chili verde and cheese. (Served ala carte)

MINI CHIMIS

$11.00

MINIATURE CHIMICHANGAS (FRIED BURRITOS) FILLED WITH SHREDDED BEEF, CHEDDAR AND JACK CHEESE, AND OUR HOUSE KICKEN SAUCE, SERVED WITH HOUSE FIESTA RANCH

TG NACHOS

TG 1/2 BASIC NACHO

$11.50

Classic nachos, served with beans, your choice of meat, and cheese.

TG FULL BASIC NACHO

$13.50

Classic nachos, served with beans, your choice of meat, and cheese.

TG 1/2 WORKS NACHOS

$12.50

Starts with beans, your choice of meat and cheese, then topped with tomatoes, onions, green chilies, and pickled jalapenos, sour cream and house made guacamole.

TG FULL WORKS NACHOS

$14.50

Starts with beans, your choice of meat and cheese, then topped with tomatoes, onions, green chilies, and pickled jalapenos, sour cream and house made guacamole.

TG FAJITAS

TG FAJITAS FOR ONE

$20.00

Your choice of meat, with bell peppers and onions, comes with beans and rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, house made guacamole, and your choice flour or corn tortillas.

TG FAJITAS FOR TWO

$27.00

Your choice of either double, or 2 different meats, with bell peppers and onions, comes with beans and rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, house made guacamole, and your choice flour or corn tortillas.

CARNITAS

$20.00

Comes with beans and rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, house made guacamole, and your choice flour or corn tortillas. (ask about our sweet carnitas on Friday and Saturday!)

TG SALADS

TG FAJITA SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens, topped with fajita style bell peppers and onions and choice of fajita meat, topped with cheese, and your choice dressing.

TG DINNER SALAD

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes and cheese, topped with tortilla strips and your choice dressing.

TG JERRY SALAD

$12.00

Mixed greens, rice, your choice of meat, cheese, tomatoes and onions, your choice of dressing

TG TOSTADA

$11.00

Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and topped with house made guacamole.

TG QUESADILLA

Giant 13' tortilla, filled with cheese and asada grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream.

TG QUESADILLA CHEESE

$9.50

Giant 13' tortilla, filled with cheese and grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream.

TG QUESADILLA W/ MEAT

$12.50

Giant 13' tortilla, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream.

TG QUESADILLA W/ ASADA

$13.50

TG RICE AND BEANS

SMALL RICE

$5.50

SMALL BEANS

$5.50

SMALL RICE & BEAN COMBO

$5.00

LARGE RICE

$9.50

LARGE BEANS

$9.50

LARGE RICE & BEANS

$9.00

TG SIDES

INDIVIDUAL CHIPS

$1.50

FULL BAG CHIPS

$5.00

INDIVIDUAL SALSA

$1.50

16 OZ SALSA

$5.00

32 OZ SALSA

$9.00

INDIVIDUAL GUACAMOLE

$3.50

16 OZ GUACAMOLE

$11.00

INDIVIDUALE SOUR CREAM

$1.75

SIDE OF OLIVES

$1.75

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.75

SIDE OF TOMATO

$1.25

SIDE OF LETTUCE

$1.25

SIDE OF ONIONS

$1.25

BOWL OF MEAT (16 OZ)

$10.50

16 OZ RED ENCHILADA SAUCE

$5.50

32 OZ RED ENCHILADA SAUCE

$9.50

SIDE 4 TORTILLAS

$1.00

ALBONDIGAS 16 OZ

$9.50

ALBONDIGAS 32 OZ

$14.50

TG MARGARITAS (MUST BE 21 TO PICK UP)

ALL MARGARITAS SERVED 'NEAT' JUST ADD ICE! (ONLY HOUSE AND HOUSE FLAVORS AVAILABLE BLENDED)

HOUSE BLUE MARGARITA

$6.00

FLAVORED MARGARITA

$6.50

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$10.00

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$9.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$8.50

FORGET YOUR WOES

$13.00

PAMAGRANATE MARGARITA

$8.50

COCONUT MARGARITA

$8.00

ITALIAN MARGARITA

$9.00

MIDORI MARGARITA

$8.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$8.50

CRANBERRY MARGARITA

$8.00

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

$8.50

TG ALA CARTE

TG CRUNCHY TACO ALA

$5.50

TG SOFT TACO ALA

$6.00

TG ENCHELADA ALA

$5.50

TG FLOUR ENCHELADA ALA

$6.00

TG BURRITO ALA

$6.00

ALA CARTE TOGO BURRITO IS 1 COMBO SIZE BURRITO, BEAN AND CHEESE, WITH YOUR CHOICE TO ADD MEAT

TG CHILIE RELLANO ALA

$6.00

OUR HOUSE MADE CHILIE RELLANO, ANAHIEM PEPPER STUFFED WITH PEPPERJACK CHEESE AND SMOTHERED IN OUR HOUSE RELLANO SAUCE

TG TAMALE ALA

$6.00Out of stock

HOUSE MADE PORK TAMALES, SMOTHERED IN HOUSE MADE RED SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH CHEESE

TG BEVERAGES (NON ALCOHOLIC)

SODA

$3.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.50

HORCHATA

$3.00

JAMAICA TEA

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving our community for 40 years! doing our best to continue to serve our loyal customers through these tough times!

Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant image
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant image
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant image
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant image

