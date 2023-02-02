Lorenzo's Italian Kitchen 23623 N Scottsdale Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Your search for the tastiest gourmet Italian cuisine ends at Lorenzo’s Italian Kitchen! Over the last three decades, our owners managed restaurants in New York and here in the Valley. Our Italian Kitchen provides delicious dishes and exceptional service guaranteed to transform your regular mealtime into an exciting Italian-inspired feast.
23623 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
