BG picView gallery

Lorenzo's Italian Kitchen 23623 N Scottsdale Rd

review star

No reviews yet

23623 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Create Your Own Pizza 16"

Cheese Pizza 16"

$16.95

Create Your Own Pizza 14"

Cheese Pizza 14"

$14.95

Create Your Own Pizza 12"

Cheese Pizza 12"

$13.95

GF Crust Cheese Pizza 12"

$14.95

Gourmet 16" Pizza

Hand Tossed Large 16”

Lorenzo's Special Pizza 16"

$23.95

pepperoni, sausage, meatball mushrooms, peppers, olives, onions, sauce & mozzarella

Ouattro Stagione Pizza 16"

$22.95

artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, olives, sauce & mozzarella

Meat Lovers Pizza 16"

$22.95

sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon, sauce & mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"

$23.95

chicken breast with our homemade BBQ sauce & mozzarella

Pesto Chicken Pizza 16"

$23.95

grilled chicken breast with our homemade pesto sauce & mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"

$23.95

chicken breast with our homemade buffalo sauce, ranch, celery & mozzarella

Philly Steak Pizza 16"

$23.95

Italian sliced beef, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce & mozzarella

Margherita Pizza 16"

$22.95

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil

Eggplant Parm Pizza 16"

$25.95

breaded eggplant, ricotta cheese, marinara sauce & mozzarella

Baked Ziti Pizza 16"

$25.95

ziti, ricotta, marinara sauce & mozzarella

Fontina Pizza 16"

$23.95

freshly sliced tomatoes with fontina cheese, pesto sauce & mozzarella

White Pizza 16"

$22.95

ricotta cheese, garlic & mozzarella

Veggie Pizza 16"

$23.95

broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, sauce & mozzarella

Gran-Ma Pizza (13"x18")

$25.95

fresh mozzarella, basil & marinara sauce

Sicilian Pizza (13"x18")

$20.95

Nutella Pizza 12"

$14.95

1/2 Lorenzo's Special 16"

$22.95

1/2 Quatto Stagione 16"

$21.95

1/2 Meat Lovers 16"

$21.95

1/2 BBQ Chicken 16"

$22.95

1/2 Pesto Chicken 16"

$22.95

1/2 Buffalo Chicken 16"

$22.95

1/2 Philly Steak 16"

$22.95

1/2 Margherita 16"

$21.95

1/2 Eggplant Parm 16"

$24.95

1/2 Baked Ziti 16"

$24.95

1/2 Fontia 16"

$22.95

1/2 White Pizza 16"

$22.95

1/2 Veggie Pizza 16"

$22.95

Gourmet 14" Pizza

Lorenzo's Special Pizza 14"

$22.95

Ouattro Stagione Pizza 14"

$21.95

Meat Lovers Pizza 14"

$21.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"

$22.95

Pesto Chicken Pizza 14"

$22.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 14"

$22.95

Philly Steak Pizza 14"

$22.95

Margherita Pizza 14"

$21.95

Eggplant Parm Pizza 14"

$24.95

Baked Ziti Pizza 14"

$24.95

Fontina Pizza 14"

$22.95

White Pizza 14"

$21.95

Veggie Pizza 14"

$22.95

1/2 Lorenzo's Special 14"

$21.95

1/2 Quatto Stagione 14"

$20.95

1/2 Meat Lovers 14"

$20.95

1/2 BBQ Chicken 14"

$21.95

1/2 Pesto Chicken 14"

$21.95

1/2 Buffalo Chicken 14"

$21.95

1/2 Philly Steak 14"

$21.95

1/2 Margherita 14"

$21.95

1/2 Eggplant Parm 14"

$23.95

1/2 Baked Ziti 14"

$22.95

1/2 Fontia 14"

$21.95

1/2 White Pizza 14"

$20.95

1/2 Veggie Pizza 14"

$21.95

Gourmet 12" Pizza

Lorenzo's Special Pizza 12"

$21.95

Ouattro Stagione Pizza 12"

$20.95

Meat Lovers Pizza 12"

$20.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"

$21.95

Pesto Chicken Pizza 12"

$21.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"

$21.95

Philly Steak Pizza 12"

$21.95

Margherita Pizza 12"

$20.95

Eggplant Parm Pizza 12"

$23.95

Baked Ziti Pizza 12"

$23.95

Fontina Pizza 12"

$21.95

White Pizza 12"

$20.95

Veggie Pizza 12"

$21.95

Nutella Pizza 12"

$14.95

1/2 Lorenzo's Special 12"

$20.95

1/2 Quatto Stagione 12"

$19.95

1/2 Meat Lovers 12"

$19.95

1/2 BBQ Chicken 12"

$20.95

1/2 Pesto Chicken 12"

$20.95

1/2 Buffalo Chicken 12"

$20.95

1/2 Philly Steak 12"

$20.95

1/2 Margherita 12"

$19.95

1/2 Eggplant Parm 12"

$22.95

1/2 Baked Ziti 12"

$21.95

1/2 Fontia 12"

$20.95

1/2 White Pizza 12"

$19.95

1/2 Veggie Pizza 12"

$20.95

Create Your Own Pizza (Sicilian)

Cheese Pizza (Sicilian)

$19.95

Killer Calzones and Rolls

Build your own - Extra Filling 1.50

Lorenzo's Special Calzone

$13.95

pepperoni, meatball, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & ricotta

Traditional Calzone

$10.95

mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Veggie Calzone

$12.95

spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.95

sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Sausage Rolls

$11.95

Italian sausage, peppers, onions & mozzarella

Chicken Roll

$11.95

breaded chicken breast, sauce & mozzarella

Spinach Rolls

$11.95

spinach, ricotta cheese & mozzarella

Broccoli Roll

$11.95

broccoli, ricotta cheese & mozzarella

Pepperoni Roll

$11.95

Stromboli

$11.95

salami, ham, pepperoni & mozzarella with a sesame crust

Apps & Sides

Fried Calamari

$13.95

served with our marinara

Meatballs (Appetizer)

$5.95

Sausage (Appetizer)

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks (12)

$11.95

Fried Zucchini (Small)

$7.95

Fried Zucchini (Large)

$11.95

French Fries

$4.95

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.95

Wings

served with celery, carrots & ranch or blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings (6)

$8.95

served with celery, carrots & ranch or blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings (12)

$14.95

served with celery, carrots & ranch or blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings (24)

$25.95

served with celery, carrots & ranch or blue cheese dressing

Salads

Served with freshly baked garlic knots.

Garden Salad

$9.95

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, onions & roasted peppers

Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta & stuffed grape leaf

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, onions, eggplant, roasted red peppers, salami, provolone & fresh mozzarella

Caesar Salad

$11.95

romaine lettuce, pecorino romano cheese & croutons

Chef Salad

$12.95

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, onions, roasted red peppers, salami, pepperoni, ham & provolone

Caprese Salad

$13.95

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & basil

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$5.95

Italian Entrees

Served with pasta, red sauce & freshly baked garlic knots.

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.95

chicken breast, peppers & mushrooms in a marsala marinara sauce

Chicken Francese

$20.95

chicken breast lightly battered & sautéed in a buttery lemon sauce

Chicken Scarpariello

$20.95

cubed chicken breast, potatoes & pepperoncini in spicy white wine sauce

Chicken Parm

$20.95

breaded chicken or veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & baked

Veal Parm

$25.95

breaded chicken or veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & baked

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

chicken breast or veal with fresh mushrooms, simmered in a Marsala wine sauce

Veal Marsala

$25.95

chicken breast or veal with fresh mushrooms, simmered in a Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$20.95

chicken breast or veal with capers in a lemon white wine sauce

Veal Piccata

$25.95

chicken breast or veal with capers in a lemon white wine sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.95

breaded eggplant topped with sauce, mozzarella & baked

Pasta Dishes

Served with freshly baked garlic knots

Clams

$16.95

(in white or red sauce)

Calamari Marinara

$16.95

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Prescatore

$22.95

shrimps - calamari - clams

Homemade Meatballs

$15.95

Bolognese

$15.95

meat sauce

Marinara

$12.95

Alla Vodka

$15.95

diced prosciutto & onions with Pecorino Romano in a creamy vodka sauce

Broccoli, Garlic & Evoo

$15.95

Garlic and Evoo

$14.95

Pesto Sauce

$14.95

Alfredo

$15.95

Fresh Veggies

$15.95

mixed fresh veggies sautéed in garlic & evoo

Primavera

$15.95

mixed fresh veggies in a pink cream sauce

Buttered Noodles

$10.95

Baked Pasta Dishes

Topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & baked.

Lasagna

$15.95

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Stuffed Shells

$15.95

Manicotti

$15.95

Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

12" Hero Sandwiches

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$11.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Hero

$15.95

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Hero

$12.95

with lettuce, tomatoes & onions

Italian Sausage Hero

$12.95

with peppers & onions

Philly Cheesesteak Hero

$12.95

sliced Italian beef, mushrooms, peppers and onions

Lorenzo's Special Hero

$11.95

salami, pepperoni, ham & provolone

Salami & Provolone Hero

$10.95

Ham & Provolone Hero

$10.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cannoli

$4.50

Nutella Pizza

$14.95

Imported Italian Spumoni Gelato

$9.00

Zeppoles (4)

$4.75

Extras

X Side Ranch

$0.75

X Side Balsamic

$0.75

X Side Italian

$0.75

X Side Ceaser

$0.75

X Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

X Side Marinara

$0.95

X Side Ketchup

$0.50

X Side Mild

$0.95

X Side Medium

$0.95

X Side Hot

$0.95

X Side BBQ

$0.95

Side Carrots

$1.25

Side Celery

$1.25

16 Ounce Pizza Sauce

$7.95

16 Ounce Marinara

$6.95

16oz Bolognese

$9.95

16 Oz Ranch

$7.95

16oz Italian

$7.95

16oz Balsamic

$7.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Side Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$5.95

Lg Dough

$8.95

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta & Meatballs

$7.95

Kids Marinara

$5.95

Kids Pasta Butter

$4.95

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$8.95

Butter Pasta

$8.95

Beverages

Small Fountain Drink

$1.99

Large Fountain Drink

$2.95

Dine in Beverage

$2.99

20 Ounce

$2.75

2 liter

$4.50

Mexican Soda

$3.50

Water

$2.75

S.Pellegrino

$3.95

Coconut Water

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$3.25

AZ Gr Tea

$3.25

Red Bull

$2.99

Jelly Belly Seltzer

$2.50

AZ Lemonade

$8.95

EMP Red Bull

$2.00

Draft Beers

Peroni

$7.00

Pizza Port

$6.00

Huss

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Morretti

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 (N/A)

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Corona

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Stella

$5.00

Red

Super Tuscan (Glass)

$9.00

Chianti (Glass)

$8.00

Cabernet (Glass)

$8.00

Pinot Noir (Glass)

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Villa Pozzi)

$27.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Juggernaut)

$36.00

Pinot Noir (Santa Carolina)

$30.00

Pinot Noir (Saracco)

$40.00

Chianti Classico (Castello di Querceto)

$32.00

Super Tuscan (Santa Cristina)

$35.00

Barbera D'Asti (Fratelli Giacosa)

$35.00

Nebbiolo (Pretinace)

$45.00

Amarone (Saint D.O.C.G 2013)

$59.00

Chianti Reserva

$32.00

Montepulciano Abruzzzo (Zaccagnini)

$38.00

White

Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$8.00

Prosecco (Glass)

$8.00

Chardonnay (Glass)

$8.00

Rose (Glass)

$8.00

Moscato (Glass)

$8.00

Sauv Blanc (Glass)

$8.00

Pinot Grigio (Benvolio)

$29.00

Chardonnay (Tormaresca)

$28.00

Moscato (La Fiera)

$23.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Matua)

$26.00

Prosecco (IL Prosecco DOC)

$27.00

Prosecco (Mionetto Sparkling Rose)

$29.00

Prosecco Rose (Ruggeri)

$10.00

Salads

Garden (Small)

$30.00

Garden (Large)

$60.00

Antipasto (Small)

$40.00

Antipasto (Large)

$80.00

Chef (Small)

$40.00

Chef (Large)

$80.00

Mediterranean (Small)

$40.00

Mediterranean (Large)

$80.00

Pasta

Choice of spaghetti, linguine, penne or ziti

Vodka (Small Tray)

$70.00

Vodka (Large Tray)

$110.00

Alfredo (Small Tray)

$70.00

Alfredo (Large Tray)

$110.00

Baked Ziti (Small Tray)

$70.00

Baked Ziti (Large Tray)

$110.00

Fresh Veggies (Small Tray)

$70.00

Fresh Veggies (Large Tray)

$110.00

Marinara (Small Tray)

$50.00

Marinara (Large Tray)

$85.00

White/Red Clam Sauce (Small Tray)

$75.00

White/Red Clam Sauce (Large Tray)

$125.00

Bolognese Meat Sauce (Small Tray)

$70.00

Bolognese Meat Sauce (Large Tray)

$110.00

Lasagna (Small Tray)

$95.00

with meat, cheese or spinach

Lasagna (Large Tray)

$140.00

with meat, cheese or spinach

Stuffed Shells (Small Tray)

$70.00

Stuffed Shells (Large Tray)

$110.00

Italian Specialties

Veal Marsala (Small Tray)

$105.00

Veal Marsala (Large Tray)

$185.00

Veal Sorrentino (Small Tray)

$120.00

Veal Sorrentino (Large Tray)

$195.00

Eggplant Parmigiana (Small Tray)

$70.00

Eggplant Parmigiana (Large Tray)

$115.00

Eggplant Rollatini (Small Tray)

$80.00

Eggplant Rollatini (Large Tray)

$130.00

Fried Calamari (Small Tray)

$75.00

Fried Calamari (Large Tray)

$125.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onions (Small Tray)

$70.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onions (Large Tray)

$110.00

Meatballs (Small Tray)

$65.00

Meatballs (Large Tray

$95.00

Sausage (Small Tray)

$65.00

Sausage (Large Tray)

$95.00

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana (Small Tray)

$75.00

Chicken Parmigiana (Large Tray)

$125.00

Chicken Francese (Small Tray)

$75.00

Chicken Francese (Large Tray)

$125.00

Chicken Marsala (Small Tray)

$75.00

Chicken Marsala (Large Tray)

$125.00

Chicken Scarpariello (Small Tray)

$75.00

Chicken Scarpariello (Large Tray)

$125.00

Chicken Cacciatore (Small Tray)

$75.00

Chicken Cacciatore (Large Tray)

$125.00

Hero Sandwiches by the Foot

2 foot minimum

Italian Hero

$16.95

American Hero

$16.95

Veggie Hero

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Hero

$16.95

Chicken Breast Hero

$16.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your search for the tastiest gourmet Italian cuisine ends at Lorenzo’s Italian Kitchen! Over the last three decades, our owners managed restaurants in New York and here in the Valley. Our Italian Kitchen provides delicious dishes and exceptional service guaranteed to transform your regular mealtime into an exciting Italian-inspired feast.

Location

23623 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ling's Wok Shop - North Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
20511 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View restaurantnext
The Living Room Room DC Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View restaurantnext
Patio 54 Fusion Kitchen - 5415 E High St Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
5415 E High St Suite 101 Phoenix, AZ 85054
View restaurantnext
Cook & Craft - High Street
orange starNo Reviews
5310 E High Street Unit 100 Phoenix, AZ 85295
View restaurantnext
Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7000 E Mayo Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85054
View restaurantnext
Duelies - 7000 E Mayo Blvd Suite 1072,
orange starNo Reviews
7000 E Mayo Blvd Suite 1072, Phoenix, AZ 85054
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino - Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston