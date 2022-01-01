Loretta's Deep Dish

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizzas (no modifications)- choose "build your own pizza" to do so.

Our dough and sauce are made in house from scratch. Our cheese comes from Grande Farms in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin. These pizzas are very thick — 1 1/2 or 2 slices is a full meal for most people. Pick from 12″ (serves 3-4) or 14″ (serves 4-6). [Please note: that our specialty pizzas can not be modified. If you’d like additional ingredients, please choose the “build your own pizza” option.]