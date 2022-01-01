Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loretta's Deep Dish

14 Reviews

58 Ionia Ave SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizzas (no modifications)- choose "build your own pizza" to do so.

Our dough and sauce are made in house from scratch. Our cheese comes from Grande Farms in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin. These pizzas are very thick — 1 1/2 or 2 slices is a full meal for most people. Pick from 12″ (serves 3-4) or 14″ (serves 4-6). [Please note: that our specialty pizzas can not be modified. If you’d like additional ingredients, please choose the “build your own pizza” option.]

Smashing Pepperonis

$24.00+

Double cup and char pepperoni, Grande’ Farms cheese blend, Loretta’s house red sauce. This pizza comes with double pepperoni on it. (Billy Corgan not included with pizza.)

Dan Ryan Freeway S.M.O.G.

$26.00+

House made Italian sausage, Pebble Creek mushrooms, onions & green peppers with Loretta’s house red sauce. Topped with fresh grated Romano.

Navy Pier Ferris Wheel (vegetarian)

$26.00+Out of stock

Grande’ cheese blend, Loretta’s house red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, olive oil drizzle, romano

Taylor Street

Taylor Street

$25.00+

House made Italian sausage, Cup and char pepperoni, roasted fennel, peppadews (a sweet pickled pepper), goat cheese & spicy arrabiata sauce. Topped with fresh grated Romano cheese & spiced honey.

The Bucktown (vegetarian)

$24.00+

Impossible™ Italian sausage, roasted butternut squash, roasted fennel, spinach, corn with house red sauce. Finished with a blend of fin herbs.

The Wrigleyville

$25.00+

Cup and char pepperoni, ham, capicola, salami, spicy giardiniera with spicy arrabiata sauce. Finished with fresh grated Romano cheese and a blend of fin herbs.

The Andersonville (vegetarian)

$24.00+

Pebble Creek mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, with white sauce. Finished with a blend of fin herbs and olive oil.

Tavern Style Pizzas (no modifications)- choose "build your own pizza" to do so.

10 INCH South Shore Style Bar Pizzas, prepared with fresh ingredients.

Soldier Field

$9.00

Thin crust cut into squares. Cup and char pepperoni, Grande’ cheese blend, Loretta’s house red sauce.

South Side Parade

$9.00

All tavern pizzas are thin crust cut into squares. Large homemade meatballs, Loretta’s house red sauce and (of course) cheese.

Jane Addams Memorial S.M.O.G.

$11.00

All tavern pizzas are thin crust cut into squares. House made Italian sausage, Pebble Creek mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with Loretta’s house red sauce. Topped with fresh grated Romano.

Rush Street

$12.00

All tavern pizzas are thin crust cut into squares. Ham, capicola, pineapple, peppadew (it’s a sweet pickled pepper), goat cheese with spicy arrabiata sauce. Finished with basil pesto & spicy mayo.

Magnificent Mile

$12.00

All tavern pizzas are thin crust cut into squares. Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon, kalamata olives, caramelized onions & spinach with white sauce. Finished a blend of fines herbes & olive oil.

Lower Wacker

$14.00

All tavern pizzas are thin crust cut into squares. Salami, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata, tomato, and Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon with spicy arrabiata sauce. Finished with basil pesto & fresh grated Romano.

Blue Line

$12.00

All tavern pizzas are thin crust cut into squares. Pulled chicken, Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon, red onion, pineapple, and peppadew with chipotle BBQ sauce. Finished with avocado ranch drizzle.

Lollapalooza

$12.00

All tavern pizzas are thin crust cut into squares. Grande's Farms cheese blend, house red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, olive oil drizzle, romano

Lake Shore Drive (vegetarian)

$9.00

All tavern pizzas are thin crust cut into squares. House red sauce, artichoke, mushroom, red onion, roasted red peppers, green pepper, spinach, tomato, kalamata, pesto drizzle, romano. Add chorizo for an extra $4.

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Deep Dish

$17.50

14" Deep Dish

$21.50

10" Tavern Pizza

$7.50

Sauces / Dressings / Add-Ons

Grab your favorite sauces and condiments

Side Classic Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Side Arrabiatta (Spicy) Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Side Basil Pesto

$1.00

Side Avocado Ranch

$1.00

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Olive Oil

$1.00

Side Giardiniera

$2.00

Side Romano

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Drinks

BRIX Cola

$2.75

Locally produced soda

BRIX Diet Cola

$2.75

Locally produced soda

BRIX Lemon Lime

$2.75

Locally produced soda

CAN Bourbon Special

CAN Bourbon Special

$8.00

a refreshing , yet characterful exploration with lime, ginger beer and falernum. as served in the 50's at Steve crane's kon-tiki

CAN Saturn

CAN Saturn

$9.00

this beauty runs rings around the competition! London dry gin with fresh lemons, passion fruit , falernum and orgeat; served on the stem

CAN Blue Hawaiian

CAN Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

invented by the legendary harry yee of the Hawaiian hotel, Waikiki 1957 the classic , resplendent in blue, will have you longing for distant shores. pineapple , lemon, vodka, house coconut cream, and blue stuff

CAN Painkiller

CAN Painkiller

$13.00

Direct from the British virgin islands comes this addictively popular favorite with pussers original British royal navy rum, pineapple, orange,coconut cream and nutmeg.

CAN Pina Colada

CAN Pina Colada

$8.00

the classic combination of rum pineapple and coconut

Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Deep Dish Pizzas, thin crust Tavern style pizzas. Most ingredients are made from scratch. Sauce and crust made in house, cheese from Grande Farms (Wisconsin).

Website

Location

58 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Loretta's Deep Dish image
Loretta's Deep Dish image
Loretta's Deep Dish image
Loretta's Deep Dish image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barrio - Grand Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
37 Ottawa Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Beacon Corner Bar
orange starNo Reviews
38 Fulton St W Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Alt City Beverage Company
orange star5.0 • 10
435 Ionia Ave SW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
MeXo
orange starNo Reviews
118 Fulton St E Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Bigfoot Burger Co. - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
100 Cesar E Chavez Avenue Southwest Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Social House - Grand Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
25 Ottawa Ave SW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston