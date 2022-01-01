Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Lorna's Italian Kitchen

1,545 Reviews

$$

3945 governor dr.

San Diego, CA 92122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
Tagliatelle Bolognese
Cheese

Small Plates

Garlic Knots

$6.95

Minestrone Pint

$8.95

Mateo's Eggplant

$9.95

Bruschetta

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Fried Cheese Tortelloni

$8.95

Meatball Side

$7.95

Roasted Sausage and Peppers

$10.95

Salads

Italian Salad

$6.95+

Chopped Italian Salad

$7.95+

Misto Salad

$8.95+

Caesar Salad

$8.95+

Antipasto Salad

$14.95

Chopped Antipasto Salad

$10.95+

Buffalo Mozzarella and Roma tomato

$12.95

Pasta Specialties

Pasta w/Meat Sauce

$15.95

Pasta Marinara

$12.95

Meat Lasagna

$16.95

Lasagna Florentine

$15.95

Baked Mostaccioli

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Joy's Tortelloni

$15.95

Gnocchi

$15.95

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$18.95

Gorgonzola and Chicken

$18.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.95

Linguini Carbonara

$16.95

Broccoli Pesto

$15.95

Linguini Primavera

$15.95

Linguine aglio E’ olio

$15.95

Fusilli Roma

$15.95

Sicilian Pasta

$15.95

Rosemary chicken pasta

$18.95

Ferni pasta

$18.95

Sun dried tomato fettuccine

$15.95

Cappillini pomodorro

$15.95

Chicken fra diavolo

$18.95

Pasta with meatball

$15.95

Fettuccini Alfredo with chicken

$18.95

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Chicken Florentine

$20.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95

Chicken Piccata

$20.95

Chicken Sessame

$20.95

Sides

Broccoli Limone

$7.95

Sautéed Mushrooms

$7.95

Sautéed Artichokes

$10.95

Italian Sausages

$4.00+

Fresh Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Side of Pasta

$6.95

Ranch

$1.00

Cup marinara

$4.95

Small ramekin marinara

$1.00

Veggie Primavera

$7.95

Seafood Specialties

Mussels Fra Di Avolo

$19.95

Calamari Fra Di Avolo

$18.95

Linguini & Clams

$18.95

Linguini Pescatore

$21.95

Pizza

Cheese

$13.95+

Pesto Sauce w/Artichoke

$18.95+

Four Cheese

$18.95+

U.C. Veggie Special

$18.95+

Golden Triangle Special

$18.95+

Sicilian

$18.95+

Eggplant Spec

$18.95+

U.C. Special

$20.95+

California

$20.95+

Meat Lovers

$21.95+

Calzone

Smoked Mozzarella/Chicken/Broccoli

$17.95

Spinach/Mushroom/Gorgonzola

$15.95

Meatball/Sun dried tomato/Onion

$17.95

Sun Dried Tomato/Mushroom

$15.95

Custom Calzone

$18.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.95

Chocolate Cannoli Cake

$6.95

New York Cheesecake

$5.95

Brownie Walnut Cake

$6.95

Tiramisu

$8.95

Spumoni Pint

$8.95

Pistachio Pint

$10.95

Panna cotta

$7.95

Togo sauces

1/2 pint marinara

$4.95

Pint marinara

$7.95

Quart marinara

$13.95

Jar marinara

$15.95

Pint meatsauce

$9.95

Quart meatsauce

$15.95

Pint tagbol

$12.95

Quart tagbol

$18.95

Jar tagbol

$20.95

Pint pesto

$10.95

Quart pesto

$16.95

Alfredo pint

$10.95

Alfredo quart

$16.95

Tomato cream pint

$10.95

Tomato cream quart

$16.95

Side ranch

$1.00

Pint caesar

$12.95

1/2 pint caesar

$6.95

Caesar ramikin

$2.00

Specials

Veal parm

$25.95

STUFFED EGGPLANT

$17.95

Stuff eggplant TCS

$18.95

Veal pizzoli

$27.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

San Diego's Local, Homestyle Italian Food Since 1988! Catering menus on our website. No coupons or gift cards accepted for online orders.

Location

3945 governor dr., San Diego, CA 92122

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Lorna's Italian Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Catania
orange star4.8 • 1,368
7863 Girard Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Scuderie Italia
orange starNo Reviews
1525 Garnet Avenue San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Flamingo Deck
orange starNo Reviews
4110 Mission Blvd SAN DIEGO, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
orange star4.7 • 4,368
741 W Washington St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Cardellino
orange star4.2 • 183
4033 Goldfinch St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Rusticucina - San Diego
orange star4.5 • 696
3797 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Star Anise Thai Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 632
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115 San Diego, CA 92122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston