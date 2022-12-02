Loro Houston imageView gallery

Loro Houston

1001 W 11th St

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

TG Chicken Karaage!
TG Sesame Rice Noodles!
TG Crispy Potatoes

COCKTAILS TO GO (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD)

Double-sized portions of our batched cocktails. Pour over ice.

TG Kyuri Mule Pouch

$12.75

TG Mandarin Margarita Pouch

$12.75

TG Typhoon Pouch

$12.75

TG Grapefruit Rickey Pouch

$12.75

TG Chai Apple Sour Pouch

$12.75

FROZEN COCKTAILS TO GO (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD)

TG Frozen Gin & Tonic

TG Frozen Gin & Tonic

$12.75

(large size of our frozen cocktail) New Amsterdam Gin, tonic, and lime juice.

TG Mango Sake Slushee

$13.50

(large size of our frozen cocktail) Tyku Sake, mango, and lemon juice.

TG Frozen Vietnamese Coffee

$13.50

(large size of our frozen cocktail) Wild Turkey Bourbon, Caffe del Fuego, chicory coffee, and condensed milk.

TG Frozen Mojito

$13.50

CAN/BOTTLE BEER & SAKE (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD)

Lone Star (16oz. Can)

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

8th Wonder Dome Faux'm

$6.00

Bishop Mimosa

$6.50Out of stock

Karbach Horseshoe

$6.50Out of stock

Independence Amber

$6.50

Eureka Wicket Awesome

$6.50Out of stock

Blue Owl Little Boss

$7.00

Galveston Island Tiki Wheat

$7.00

Spindle Tap Houston Haze

$8.50

TG WINE (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD)

TG BTL Sand Point Chardonnay

$39.00

TG BTL Biscaye Baie Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

TG BTL Excelsior Cabernet

$39.00

TG BTL Tintonegro Malbec

$35.00

TG BTL JP Chenet Brut

$31.00

TG RESERVE WINE & SAKE (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD)

TG BTL Argyle Pinot Noir

$48.00

TG BTL Alexander Valley Cab (375ml)

$26.00

TG BTL Joto "The Blue One" Nigori

$30.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Richard's Sparkling Water

$3.75

Richard's Still Water

$3.75

Lagunitas Hop H20

$4.00

Ktonic Ginger

$7.50

Ktonic Seasonal

$7.50

Cold Brew

$7.50

BAR FOOD

TG Chips & Dip

TG Chips & Dip

$8.00

fried wontons, thai green salsa, peanut sambal NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, sesame allergies

TG Candied Kettle Corn

TG Candied Kettle Corn

$5.75Out of stock

brisket burnt ends, togarashi, sea salt NOT SUITABLE for dairy, sesame allergies

TG Thai Peanuts

TG Thai Peanuts

$4.50

nam tok, lime leaf, garlic, sea salt

TG Smoked Salmon Dip

TG Smoked Salmon Dip

$9.50

yuzu, sriracha aioli, togarashi, wonton chips NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, sesame allergies

TG House Pickle Plate

TG House Pickle Plate

$5.50

daikon, cucumber, cauliflower, red onion, cabbage NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, soy, sesame allergies

SNACKS & VEGGIES

TG Cabbage Salad!

TG Cabbage Salad!

$11.75

cashew-ginger vinaigrette, cucumber, lemon zest, candied cashews NOT SUITABLE for gluten or tree nut allergies

TG Kale Salad!

TG Kale Salad!

$11.75

hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint NOT SUITABLE for tree nut allergy

TG Sweet Corn Fritters!

TG Sweet Corn Fritters!

$8.50

sriracha aioli, cilantro NOT SUITABLE for gluten, dairy, or egg allergies

TG Chicken Karaage!

TG Chicken Karaage!

$11.00

chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs NOT SUITABLE for celiac, soy, sesame allergies

TG Cucumber Salad!

TG Cucumber Salad!

$6.50

cantaloupe, nam tok seasoning, cilantro oil, lemon zest, mint

TG Green Curry Hushpuppies!

TG Green Curry Hushpuppies!

$7.50

cilantro, coconut-chili ranch

TG Sesame Rice Noodles!

TG Sesame Rice Noodles!

$5.75

chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion NOT SUITABLE for soy or sesame allergies

TG Crispy Potatoes

TG Crispy Potatoes

$6.75

miso mustard, yuzu aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions NOT SUITABLE for celiac or soy allergies

TG Smoked Three Bean Salad!

TG Smoked Three Bean Salad!

$6.00

chilies, shallot, thai herbs, sesame

TG Grilled Snap Peas!

TG Grilled Snap Peas!

$7.50

kimchee emulsion, toasted sesame, sriracha powder, lemon zest

Curried Brisket Rice!

Curried Brisket Rice!

$7.50

roasted peanut-chili crunch, currants NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, peanut allergies

TG Oak Grilled Zucchini!

TG Oak Grilled Zucchini!

$6.00

cashew sambal, walnut bagna cauda, lemon

Coconut Scented Rice!

Coconut Scented Rice!

$4.50

lime leaves, lemongrass

RICE BOWLS

TG Bavette Rice Bowl!

TG Bavette Rice Bowl!

$14.75

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs

TG Chicken Rice Bowl!

TG Chicken Rice Bowl!

$14.00

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs NOT SUITABLE for celiac, fish, gluten allergies

TG Pork Belly Bowl!

TG Pork Belly Bowl!

$14.00

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, soy, sesame allergies

TG Salmon Rice Bowl!

TG Salmon Rice Bowl!

$14.75

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs **soy, garlic, sesame

TG Shrimp Rice Bowl!

TG Shrimp Rice Bowl!

$14.75

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs **shellfish, soy, garlic, fish sauce

TG Tofu Rice Bowl!

TG Tofu Rice Bowl!

$12.50

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs **gluten (side green salsa), soy, garlic

SANDWICHES

TG Brisket Bun

TG Brisket Bun

$14.00Out of stock

papaya salad, peanuts, chili aioli, thai herbs NOT SUITABLE for celiac, fish, gluten, soy, sesame allergies

TG Loro Cheeseburger

TG Loro Cheeseburger

$15.00Out of stock

red onion-brisket jam, muenster cheese, lettuce, chili aioli NOT SUITABLE for celiac, dairy, gluten, sesame allergies

TG Cheddar Burger

TG Cheddar Burger

$13.50Out of stock

arugula, chili aioli, brioche bun

TG Chicken Sandwich

TG Chicken Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

citrus-cabbage slaw, pickles, honey, smoked hot sauce NOT SUITABLE for celiac, dairy, gluten, sesame allergies

TG Cod Sandwich

TG Cod Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

yuzu 1000 island, sweet cucumber pickles, caraway slaw

Cod Sandwich (Cater)!

Cod Sandwich (Cater)!

yuzu 1000 island, sweet cucumber pickles, caraway slaw

Cheddar Burger (Cater)!

Cheddar Burger (Cater)!

arugula, chili aioli, brioche bun

Brisket Bun (Cater)!

Brisket Bun (Cater)!

papaya salad, peanuts, chili aioli, thai herbs NOT SUITABLE for celiac, fish, gluten, soy, sesame allergies

Chicken Sandwich (Cater)!

Chicken Sandwich (Cater)!

citrus-cabbage slaw, pickles, honey, smoked hot sauce NOT SUITABLE for celiac, dairy, gluten, sesame allergies

MEAT PLATES

TG Beef Brisket

TG Beef Brisket

$18.50Out of stock

(AVAILABLE 4PM 'TIL SOLD OUT) thai chili gastrique, thai herbs, pickled onions

TG Chicken Bo Ssam!

TG Chicken Bo Ssam!

$16.75

yellow curry vinaigrette, pickled vegetables, thai herbs NOT SUITABLE for celiac, fish, gluten allergies

TG Turkey Breast!

TG Turkey Breast!

$14.50

apricot chutney, crispy chicken skin, orange supremes NOT SUITABLE for dairy allergy

TG Pork Belly!

TG Pork Belly!

$14.50

house hoisin sauce, celery, red onion NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, soy, sesame allergies

TG Smoked Bavette!

TG Smoked Bavette!

$19.50

shishito salsa verde, cilantro, pickled onion

TG Grilled Salmon!

TG Grilled Salmon!

$18.50

cucumber-yuzu broth, parsley, lemon

TG Smoked Ribs

TG Smoked Ribs

$16.75Out of stock

(AVAILABLE SUNDAY AND MONDAY FROM 4PM 'TIL SOLD OUT) cauliflower pickles, green onion, tamarind-pineapple bbq sauce NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, soy, shellfish allergies

DESSERT

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

salted toffee, almonds NOT SUITABLE for celiac, dairy, gluten, tree nut allergies

TG Key Lime Pie

TG Key Lime Pie

$6.50

gingersnap crumble, toasted meringue, five spice

SIDES

Coconut Scented Rice!

Coconut Scented Rice!

$4.50

lime leaves, lemongrass

White Rice

$4.00

TG Utensils

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Loro Houston image

