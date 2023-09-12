WEEKLY SPECIALS (AVAILABLE @ 4PM)

WEEKLY SPECIAL | SUN + MON

Available Sunday and Monday starting at 4pm until sold out!
Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$16.75Out of stock

carrot pickles, green onion, tamarind-pineapple bbq sauce // contains gluten, soy, and shellfish

WEEKLY SPECIAL | TUES + WED

Available Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 4pm until sold out!
Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$16.50

hot honey, yuzu potato salad, lime leaves // contains gluten and soy, fried in the same oil as tree nuts

FOOD

SHAREABLES

Crunchy Sweet Corn Fritters

$8.50

habanero aioli, cilantro // contains gluten, dairy, and egg, fried in the same oil as tree nuts

Thai Chips & Dip

$8.00

choice of fried wontons or tortilla chips, thai green salsa, peanut sambal // contains gluten, sesame, and peanut (sambal)

Shishito Salmon Dip

$9.50

shishito salsa verde, yuzu, habanero aioli, tortilla chips // contains egg, gluten, and sesame

Chicken Karaage

$11.00

chili aioli, szechuan salt, thai herbs // contains soy and sesame, fried in the same oil with tree nuts and glutenous ingredients

Candied Kettle Corn

$5.75

spiced peanuts, togarashi, lime leaf // contains peanuts, dairy and sesame

Oak Grilled Snap Peas

$7.50

kimchee emulsion, toasted sesame, sriracha powder, lemon zest // contains gluten and sesame, vegan without the kimchee emulsion

Green Curry Hushpuppies

$7.50

cilantro, yuzu 1000 island // contains dairy and gluten, fried in the same oil as tree nuts

MEATS

Smoked Butcher's Cut

$19.50

shishito salsa verde, cilantro, pickled onion // salsa contains gluten and soy

Smoked Beef Brisket

$18.50

thai chili gastrique, thai herbs, pickled onions // contains soy

Malaysian Chicken Bo Ssam

$16.75

yellow curry vinaigrette, pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains gluten

Sake Can 1/2 Chicken

$16.75Out of stock

gochujang glaze, cilantro, lime

Oak Grilled Pork Loin

$15.50

walnut bagna cauda, sweet cucumber pickles, chicharrones // contains egg, gluten, and tree nuts

Oak Smoked Salmon

$18.50

cucumber-yuzu broth, apricot gastrique, parsley, lemon // contains soy

SIDES

Coconut Scented Rice

$4.50

lime leaves, lemongrass // contains soy

Oak Grilled Zucchini

$6.00

cashew sambal, walnut bagna cauda, lemon // contains dairy and tree nuts

Crispy Potatoes

$6.75

miso mustard, habanero aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions // contains gluten, onion, and soy, fried in the same oil as tree nuts

Texas Sweet Corn

$6.00

chili aioli, everything spice, crispy onions // contains dairy, egg, soy, garlic, and sesame

Sesame Rice Noodles

$5.75

chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion // contains soy and sesame

White Rice

$4.50

RICE BOWLS

Oak Smoked Angus Beef Bowl

$14.75

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains soy

Chopped Smoked Brisket Bowl

$14.75

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains gluten and soy

Malaysian Curry Chicken Bowl

$14.00

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains gluten and sesame

Oak Smoked Salmon Bowl

$14.75

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains soy and sesame

Curry Marinated Shrimp Bowl

$14.75

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains gluten, soy, sesame and shellfish

Crispy Szechuan Tofu Bowl

$12.50

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains gluten, soy, and sesame

SALADS

Crunchy Cabbage Salad

$11.75

cashew-ginger vinaigrette, sweet pickles, lemon zest, candied cashews // contains gluten and tree nuts

Kale & Apple Salad

$11.75

hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint // contains dairy and tree nuts, can be made vegan with no dashi

Arugula & Melon Salad

$11.75

cucumber, tomato, lime vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

Oak Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

papaya salad, peanuts, chili aioli, thai herbs // contains gluten, peanuts, soy, and sesame

Loro Cheeseburger

$15.00

red onion-brisket jam, muenster cheese, lettuce, loro burger sauce // cooked medium rare unless modified // contains gluten, dairy, and sesame

Caramelized Onion-Cheddar Burger

$13.50

arugula, yuzu 100 island, spicy cucumber pickles // cooked medium rare unless modified // contains gluten, dairy, and onion

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

citrus-cabbage slaw, pickles, honey, smoked hot sauce // contains gluten, dairy, and sesame

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$12.50

yuzu 1000 island, sweet cucumber pickles, caraway slaw // contains egg and gluten

SWEETS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

salted toffee, almonds // contains gluten, dairy, and tree nuts // one cookie per order

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

gingersnap crumble, toasted meringue, five spice // contains gluten

DRINKS

CAN & BOTTLE BEER

Lone Star

$5.00

4.5% ABV

Asahi Super Dry

$6.00
Bishop Rotating Can

$6.00

5% abv

Athletic Free Wave IPA N/A

$8.00

0.4% ABV

Best Day Kolsch N/A

$7.00

HIGHBALLS

Vodka

Gin

Tequila

Mezcal

Rum

Bourbon

Scotch

WINE (BOTTLE)

Chardonnay - Sand Point (Bottle)

$39.00

Cabernet - Alexander Valley (Bottle - 375ml)

$26.00

Pinot Noir - Argyle (Bottle)

$48.00

Prosecco - Ruffino (Bottle - 375ml)

$21.00

Sparkling Brut - JP Chenet (Bottle)

$31.00

Sparkling Brut - Bouvet (Bottle)

$40.00

Sparkling Rose - Bouvet (Bottle)

$40.00

Rose - Hampton Water (Bottle)

$41.00

Rose - Heidi Schrock (Bottle)

$41.00

SAKE

Bushido Ginjo Genshu (Can - 180ml)

$9.00

tart raspberry, watermelon rind // filtered

Tozai "Snow Maiden" Nigori (Can - 180ml)

$9.00

honeydew melon, radish // unfiltered

Joto "The Blue One" Nigori (Bottle - 300ml)

$30.00

coconut, tropical fruit // unfiltered

N/A BEVERAGE

Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50
Athletic Free Wave IPA N/A

$8.00

0.4% ABV

Best Day Kolsch N/A

$7.00

Lagunitas Hop Water

$4.00

Richard's Sparkling Water

$3.75

Richard's Still Water

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ktonic Ginger Kombucha

$7.50

Ktonic Seasonal Kombucha

$7.50

Flor de Jamaica // hibiscus, taragon

Cold Brew

$7.00

La Colombe Double Latte (Canned)

COCKTAILS TO GO

Kyuri Mule

vodka, sake, cucumber, mint // pouch serves 1.5 cocktails, growler serves 6 cocktails

Mandarin Margarita

tequila, mezcal, tangerine, yuzu // pouch serves 1.5 cocktails, growler serves 6 cocktails

Typhoon

rum, passionfruit, lime, thai basil // pouch serves 1.5 cocktails, growler serves 6 cocktails

Strawberry Fizz

gin, thai basil, lemon, sparkling water // pouch serves 1.5 cocktails, growler serves 6 cocktails

Frozen Gin & Tonic (To Go)

$12.75

our frozen twist on a classic

Mango Sake Slushee (To Go)

$13.50

sake, lemon

Vietnamese Coffee (To Go)

$13.50

bourbon, coffee liqueur, condensed milk

Frozen Sangria (To Go)

$13.50

red wine, rum, lemon, orange

Piña Horchata (To Go)

$9.75

our piña horchata with a rum float

Rum Colada (To Go)

$13.50

our piña horchata with a rum float but bigger

Frozen Swirl (To Go)

pick 2 and swirl 'em together

CATERING

Individual Package

Individual Package for 10

$170.00

Individual Package for 15

$250.00

Individual Package for 20

$330.00

Individual Package for 24

$410.00

Family Package 1

Family Package 1 for 10

$205.00

Family Package 1 for 15

$305.00

Family Package 1 for 20

$400.00

Family Package 1 for 25

$490.00

Family Package 2

Family Package 2 For 10

$275.00

Family Package 2 For 15

$390.00

Family Package 2 For 20

$500.00

Family Package 2 For 25

$610.00