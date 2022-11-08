Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Loro

review star

No reviews yet

2115 S. Lamar Blvd.

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

TG Chicken Karaage
TG Crispy Potatoes
TG Salmon Rice Bowl

COCKTAILS TO GO (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD)

Double-sized portions of our batched cocktails. Pour over ice.

TG Kyuri Mule Pouch

$12.75

TG Mandarin Margarita Pouch

$12.75

TG Typhoon Pouch

$12.75

TG Blackberry Julep Pouch

$12.75

TG Jasmine Honeybee Pouch

$12.75Out of stock

FROZEN COCKTAILS TO GO (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD)

TG Frozen Gin & Tonic

TG Frozen Gin & Tonic

$12.75

(large size of our frozen cocktail) New Amsterdam Gin, tonic, and lime juice.

TG Mango Sake Slushee

$13.50

(large size of our frozen cocktail) Tyku Sake, mango, and lemon juice.

TG Frozen Vietnamese Coffee

$13.50

(large size of our frozen cocktail) Wild Turkey Bourbon, Caffe del Fuego, chicory coffee, and condensed milk.

TG Frozen Mojito

$13.50Out of stock

CAN/BOTTLE BEER & SAKE (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD)

Fireman's 4 Light

$5.50

Lone Star (16oz. Can)

$5.00

St Elmo Carl Kolsch

$6.00

TG WINE (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD)

TG BTL Sand Point Chardonnay

$39.00

TG BTL Biscaye Baie Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

TG BTL Excelsior Cabernet

$39.00

TG BTL Tintonegro Malbec

$35.00

TG BTL JP Chenet Brut

$31.00

TG RESERVE WINE & SAKE (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD)

TG BTL Argyle Pinot Noir

$48.00

TG BTL Alexander Valley Cab (375ml)

$26.00

TG BTL Joto "The Blue One" Nigori

$30.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Richard's Sparkling Water

$3.75

Richard's Still Water

$3.75

Lagunitas Hop H20

$4.00

Ktonic Ginger

$7.50

Ramune (Bubble Gum)

$6.00Out of stock

Ktonic Seasonal

$7.50

Cold Brew

$7.50

BAR FOOD

TG Chips & Dip

TG Chips & Dip

$8.00

fried wontons, thai green salsa, peanut sambal NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, sesame allergies

TG Candied Kettle Corn

TG Candied Kettle Corn

$5.75

brisket burnt ends, togarashi, sea salt NOT SUITABLE for dairy, sesame allergies

TG Thai Peanuts

TG Thai Peanuts

$4.50

nam tok, lime leaf, garlic, sea salt

TG House Pickle Plate

TG House Pickle Plate

$5.50

daikon, cucumber, cauliflower, red onion, cabbage NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, soy, sesame allergies

SNACKS & VEGGIES

TG Cabbage Salad

TG Cabbage Salad

$11.75

cashew-ginger vinaigrette, cucumber, lemon zest, candied cashews NOT SUITABLE for gluten or tree nut allergies

TG Kale Salad

TG Kale Salad

$11.75

hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint NOT SUITABLE for tree nut allergy

TG Sweet Corn Fritters

TG Sweet Corn Fritters

$8.50

sriracha aioli, cilantro NOT SUITABLE for gluten, dairy, or egg allergies

TG Chicken Karaage

TG Chicken Karaage

$11.00

chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs NOT SUITABLE for celiac, soy, sesame allergies

TG Cucumber Salad

TG Cucumber Salad

$6.50

cantaloupe, nam tok seasoning, cilantro oil, lemon zest, mint

TG Sesame Rice Noodles

TG Sesame Rice Noodles

$5.75

chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion NOT SUITABLE for soy or sesame allergies

TG Crispy Potatoes

TG Crispy Potatoes

$6.75

miso mustard, yuzu aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions NOT SUITABLE for celiac or soy allergies

TG Smoked Three Bean Salad

TG Smoked Three Bean Salad

$6.00

chilies, shallot, thai herbs, sesame

TG Grilled Snap Peas

TG Grilled Snap Peas

$7.50

kimchee emulsion, toasted sesame, sriracha powder, lemon zest

TG Oak Grilled Zucchini

TG Oak Grilled Zucchini

$6.00

cashew sambal, walnut bagna cauda, lemon

Coconut Scented Rice

Coconut Scented Rice

$4.50

lime leaves, lemongrass

RICE BOWLS

TG Bavette Rice Bowl

TG Bavette Rice Bowl

$14.75

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs

TG Brisket Rice Bowl

$14.00

chopped brisket, coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs **soy, garlic, fish sauce, gluten (can not be made gluten free)

TG Chicken Rice Bowl

TG Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.00

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs NOT SUITABLE for celiac, fish, gluten allergies

TG Pork Belly Bowl

TG Pork Belly Bowl

$14.00

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, soy, sesame allergies

TG Salmon Rice Bowl

TG Salmon Rice Bowl

$14.75

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs **soy, garlic, sesame

TG Shrimp Rice Bowl

TG Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.75

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs **shellfish, soy, garlic, fish sauce

TG Tofu Rice Bowl

TG Tofu Rice Bowl

$12.50

coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs **gluten (side green salsa), soy, garlic

SANDWICHES

TG Brisket Bun

TG Brisket Bun

$14.00

papaya salad, peanuts, chili aioli, thai herbs NOT SUITABLE for celiac, fish, gluten, soy, sesame allergies

TG Loro Cheeseburger

TG Loro Cheeseburger

$15.00

red onion-brisket jam, muenster cheese, lettuce, chili aioli NOT SUITABLE for celiac, dairy, gluten, sesame allergies

TG Cheddar Burger

TG Cheddar Burger

$13.50

arugula, chili aioli, brioche bun

TG Chicken Sandwich

TG Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

citrus-cabbage slaw, pickles, honey, smoked hot sauce NOT SUITABLE for celiac, dairy, gluten, sesame allergies

MEAT PLATES

TG Beef Brisket

TG Beef Brisket

$18.50

(AVAILABLE 4PM 'TIL SOLD OUT) thai chili gastrique, thai herbs, pickled onions

TG Chicken Bo Ssam

TG Chicken Bo Ssam

$16.75

yellow curry vinaigrette, pickled vegetables, thai herbs NOT SUITABLE for celiac, fish, gluten allergies

TG Turkey Breast

TG Turkey Breast

$14.50Out of stock

apricot chutney, crispy chicken skin, orange supremes NOT SUITABLE for dairy allergy

TG Pork Belly

TG Pork Belly

$14.50

house hoisin sauce, celery, red onion NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, soy, sesame allergies

TG Smoked Bavette

TG Smoked Bavette

$19.50

shishito salsa verde, cilantro, pickled onion

TG Grilled Salmon

TG Grilled Salmon

$18.50

cucumber-yuzu broth, parsley, lemon

TG Smoked Ribs

TG Smoked Ribs

$16.75Out of stock

(AVAILABLE SUNDAY AND MONDAY FROM 4PM 'TIL SOLD OUT) cauliflower pickles, green onion, tamarind-pineapple bbq sauce NOT SUITABLE for celiac, gluten, soy, shellfish allergies

DESSERT

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

salted toffee, almonds NOT SUITABLE for celiac, dairy, gluten, tree nut allergies

TG Key Lime Pie

TG Key Lime Pie

$6.50

gingersnap crumble, toasted meringue, five spice

SIDES

Coconut Scented Rice

Coconut Scented Rice

$4.50

lime leaves, lemongrass

White Rice

$4.00

TG Utensils

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Loro Austin image
Loro Austin image
Loro Austin image
Loro Austin image

Map
