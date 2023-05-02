Lorraine’s Pub & Grub

Restaurant info

Welcome to Lorraine’s Pub and Grub ! We're a Cajun/Creole-inspired restaurant and bar located in Walker, Louisiana. Our menu features a wide range of delicious dishes, from classic favorites to exciting new creations, all made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. 💜 At Lorraine’s Pub and Grub, we're passionate about creating a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere where friends and family can come together to enjoy great food, drinks, and company. Whether you're joining us for a quick lunch, a leisurely dinner, or a night out with friends, we've got something for everyone. In addition to our food menu, we also offer an extensive selection of beers, wines, and signature cocktails. 🥂 So why not come and join us ? We can't wait to welcome you to Lorraine’s Pub and Grub and show you why we're one of the best spots in town!