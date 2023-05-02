Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lorraine's Pub & Grub

8837 Florida Blvd ste 2

Walker, LA 70785

Dinner

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

spinach, artichoke, 3 cheeses, fried bow ties

Voodoo Shrimp

$15.00

fried shrimp, sweet chili sauce, pepperchinis

12" Stone Grilled Pizzas

$9.00

cheese, pepperoni

Crispy Fried Pickles

$6.00

Poboys

Lorraine's Special

$14.00+

ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss , american, provolone, jalapeno mayo, gravy, lettuce

Lorraine's Burger

$12.00

1/2 pound burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo

Shrimp Poboy

$14.00+

mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Catfish Poboy

$14.00+

mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Turkey Poboy

$12.00+

mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Roast Beef Poboy

$12.00+

Gravy, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ham Poboy

$12.00+

mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Soup and Salad

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00+

Shrimp and Corn Soup

$9.00+

cream based soup

Chicken Salad

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, cheese, croutons

Creole Shrimp Salad

$16.00

lettuce, creole butter shrimp, tomato, cheese, croutons

Chef Salad

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, cheese, ham, turkey, boiled egg, croutons

Lorraine's House salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, cheese, croutons

Soup Of The Day

$8.00+

Entree

Catfish Dinner

$18.00

3 catfish filets, 1 side, and 1 salad

Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

10 shrimp, 1 side, and 1 salad

Catfish Lorraine's

$23.00

crawfish cream sauce over 2 catfish filets, 1 side, 1 salad

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

gravy, 1 side, 1 salad

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

gravy, 1 side, 1 salad

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Combo Platter

$21.00

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

House Salad

$5.00

tomatoes, cheese, croutons

Desserts

Lorraine's Cheesecake

$10.00

made in house

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

made in house

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Kid Catfish

$7.99

Bar/Drinks

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite zero

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Water

Un Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Kid Dr Pepper

Kid Sprite

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lunch

Poboys

6' Lorraines

$13.00

6' Shrimp

$13.00

6' Catfish

$13.00

Burger

$10.00

Soups

Cup S&C

$8.00

Bowl S&C

$12.00

Cup Tomato Basil

$7.00

Bowl Tomato Basil

$11.00

Cup SOTD

$7.00

Bowl SOTD

$11.00

1/2 Salads

1/2 Chicken Salad

$7.00

1/2 Creole Shrimp Salad

$8.00

1/2 Chef Salad

$6.00

1/2 Lorraine's House Salad

$5.00

Lunch Plates

Lunch Shrimp

$14.00

Lunch Catfish

$14.00

Lunch Platter

$17.00

Lunch Chicken

$12.00
Welcome to Lorraine's Pub and Grub ! We're a Cajun/Creole-inspired restaurant and bar located in Walker, Louisiana. Our menu features a wide range of delicious dishes, from classic favorites to exciting new creations, all made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. 💜 At Lorraine's Pub and Grub, we're passionate about creating a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere where friends and family can come together to enjoy great food, drinks, and company. Whether you're joining us for a quick lunch, a leisurely dinner, or a night out with friends, we've got something for everyone. In addition to our food menu, we also offer an extensive selection of beers, wines, and signature cocktails. 🥂 So why not come and join us ? We can't wait to welcome you to Lorraine's Pub and Grub and show you why we're one of the best spots in town!

8837 Florida Blvd ste 2, Walker, LA 70785

Directions

