Lorus Cafe
630 Ventura Blvd #1217, Camarillo, CA
Camarillo, CA 93010
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Plates
- lorus Grand Breakfast$16.99
2 eggs any style, has browns, or home potatoes, bacon & sausage & ham, toast, or buttermilk
- Chilaquiles Verdes$15.99
- Chilaquiles Rojos$15.99
- Chilaquiles Verdes With Pork Meat$16.99
- Country Fried Steak$17.99
- Choice of Meat Plate$15.99
2 eggs, hash browns or home potatoes, toast or buttermilk
- Breakfast Burrito$14.99
choice of dry on top or wet (with salsa) & cheddar cheese on top) eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, hash browns and two buttermilk pancakes
- Spinach Scramble$14.99
- Chorizo & Eggs$15.99
- Huevos Rancheros$15.99
- Chile Verde Huevos Rancheros$17.99
- Chicharron Huevos Rancheros$17.99
- Light Breakfast$12.99
2 eggs whites, 2 turkey bacon, wheat toast & fresh fruit
- Pancake Combo$12.99
- Quick 2x2 Breakfast$11.99
- Classic Eggs Benedict$15.99
- Chorizo Benedict$15.99
- Smoke Salmon Benedict$17.99
- Spinach Benedict$15.99
- Poblano Benedict$17.99
- Chicharron Benedict$15.99
- Breakfast Sandwich$13.99
- Machaca & Eggs$17.99
- Breakfast Tacos$14.99
- Rib Eye Steak & Eggs$25.99
- Biscuits & Gravy$14.99
- Country Breakfast$14.99
- Porkchop & Eggs$19.99
- Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$13.99
Waffles, Crepes, FC & French Toast
- Breakfast Crepes$16.99
- Cheese Blintzes$15.99
- Chicken & Mushroom Crepes$17.99
- Chicken & Waffles$16.99
- Homemade Cinnamon Roll French toast$13.99
- Cinnamon Roll French toast combo$15.99
- HOMEMADE CINAMON ROLL (1)$5.99
- French Toast$12.99
- French Toast Combo$15.99
- Funnel Cakes (3)$12.99
- German Style Crepes$13.99
- lorus Combo$15.99
- Lorus French Toast$15.99
- lorus Waffle$15.99
- Nutella Strawberry Crepes$15.99
- Swedish style crepes$13.99
- Waffle$12.99
- Waffles combo$15.99
- Crepes Flight$13.99
Omelettes
Pancakes
- Lorus Pancakes (4)$15.99
- Mexican Pancakes (4)$12.99
- Pancakes Tour Flavor (4)$15.99
- Buttermilk Pancakes (5)$10.99
- Short Stack Pancakes (3)$8.99
- Chocolate Chip Pancake (4)$12.99
- Blueberry Pancake (4)$12.99
- Banana Nut Pancake (4)$13.99
- Cheesecake w/ Strawberries Pancake (4)$13.99
- Nutella Pancake (4)$13.99
- Oreo Pancakes (4)$13.99
- Churro Pancakes (3)$13.99
- Mazapan Pancakes (4)$13.99
- Red Valvet Pancakes (4)$13.99
- PANCAKE FLIGHT$17.99
Breakfast Sides
- s/Toast$2.99
- Oatmeal Bowl (Hot)$5.99
- (Half) Homemade Biscuit & Gravy$4.99
- (Full) Homemade Biscuit & Gravy$6.99
- (1) biscuit$1.99
- Funnel Cake (1)$4.49
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$5.99
- Fresh Fruit Cup$3.99
- Fresh Strawberries Cup$4.99
- Fresh Avocado$2.99
- 1 Egg$2.50
- 2 Eggs$3.50
- 3 eggs$4.99
- Hash Browns$4.25
- Home Potatoes$4.25
- French Fries$4.25
- season fries$4.99
- Extra Cheese$0.50
- Smoked Salmon$6.99
- Toasted Bagel w/ cream cheese$4.99
- sweet muffin$3.99
- onion rings$6.99
- country gravy$2.50
- grilled jalapenos (1)$0.50
- grilled jalapenos (2)$1.00
- chicharron$6.99
- Sausage links (4)$4.99
- sausage links (2)$2.49
- bacon strips (4)$4.99
- Bacon strips (2)$2.49
- side of turkey bacon (4)$4.99
- side of turkey bacon (2)$2.49
- hotlinks sausage (2)$5.99
- 8oz bone in ham steak$6.99
- side of tortilla corn (3)$2.99