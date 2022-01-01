Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los 3 Amigos Chattanooga

189 Reviews

$$

3536 Cummings Hwy

Chattanooga, TN 37419

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Steak Nachos
Cheese Dip
Chicken Fajitas

Family Takeout Packs

Taco Night Pack

$25.00

Wing Pack

$27.00

Family Fajita

$35.00

Churros For 4

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$3.99

Side Cheese Dip

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Order

$6.99

Grilled Steak Order

$6.99

Grilled Shrimp Order

$8.99

French Fries

$2.49

Beans

$1.99

Rice

$1.99

Jalapenos

$1.49

Sour Cream

$1.49

Flour Tortilla

$0.90

Corn Tortilla

$0.90

Lettuce

$1.29

Chopped Tomatoes

$1.29

Chopped Onions

$1.49

Pico de Gallo

$2.29

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.69

Grilled Onions

$2.99

Side Cali Veg

$3.99

Order of Chorizo

$3.79

Order of Ground Beef

$3.79

Order of Shredded Chicken

$3.79

Cilantro

$0.49

Order of Pineapple

$1.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.79

Appetizers

House Guacamole

$7.99

Spinach Dip

$5.79

Bean and Cheese Dip

$5.49

Queso Fundido

$7.49

Regular Guacamole

$5.29

Regular Cheese Dip

$5.29

Wings (6)

$8.99

Wings (12)

$13.99

Beef Dip

$5.99

Chips Harina

$1.49

Los3Amigos Dip

$5.29

Dip Sampler

$7.99

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$4.99+

Bean Nachos

$5.49+

Ground Beef Nachos

$5.99+

Beef and Beans Nachos

$6.49+

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$5.99+

Supreme Nachos

$7.99+

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$8.29+

Grilled Steak Nachos

$8.29+

Fajita Nachos

$10.29+

Fajita Shrimp Nachos

$10.99+

Texas Fajita Nachos

$14.49

Grilled mix nachos

$10.99+

1/2 Texas Faj Nacho

$11.99

Salads/ Soup

3 Amigos Salad Ck

$11.29

3 Amigos Salad Shrimp

$12.99

3 Amigos Salad Steak

$11.29

3 Amigos Salad Mix

$11.49

3 Amigos Salad Texas

$12.49

Beef Taco Salad

$8.99

Chicken Taco Salad

$8.99

Ensalada Fresca

$9.99

Sopa de Pollo

$9.99

Taco Salad Grilled CK

$10.99

Taco Salad Steak

$10.99

Guacamole Salad

$4.29

Sour Cream Salad

$2.79

Tossed Salad

$4.49

Faja Salad

$5.99

Pescados

Camarones a la Diabla

$12.79

Tio's Tilapia Fillets

$11.99

Small Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail

$9.49

Large Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail

$12.79

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$12.79

Burritos

Burrito Deluxe

$9.79

Burritos Tipicos

$10.99

Chicken Burrito Faja

$12.49

Steak Burrito Faja

$12.49

Burrito Faja Shrimp

$13.99

Burrito Faja Texas

$13.99

Chicken Low Carb Burrito

$9.99

Steak Low Carb Burrito

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.49

Grilled Steak Burrito

$10.49

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Vegetable Burrito

$9.49

Burrito Faja Mix

$12.99

Cama Low Carb Burrito

$9.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Rellena

$4.29+

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.99+

Faja Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99+

Grilled MIX Quesadilla

$5.29

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.49+

Grilled Spinach Quesadilla

$4.49+

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$4.79+

La Isla Quesadilla

$9.49

La Playa Quesadilla

$11.99

Los 3 Amigos Quesadilla

$11.99

Low Carb Quesadilla

$7.99

Quesadilla Deluxe

$8.99

Quesadilla Mexicana

$10.29

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.79

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Mix fajitas

$15.49

Texas Fajitas

$15.99

Taquitos

$8.99

Chicken Taquitos

$8.99

Don Arturo's Special

$12.29

Chimichangas

Beef Chimichanga Light

$9.49

Chicken Chimichanga Light

$9.49

Grilled Steak Chimichanga

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$11.79

Grilled Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.99

Chicken Chimichanga

$10.49

Beef Chimichanga

$10.49

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.29

Enchiladas Supreme

$9.79

Yolandas

$9.89

Steak Enchiladas Suizas

$11.49

Shrimp Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

Pollo

3 Amigos Special

$10.99

3 Amigos Spec Cali

$11.99

Pollo Picoso

$11.79

Pollo Asado

$11.99

Pollo Rico

$11.99

Pollo Rosa🌹

$11.49

Pork/ Puerco

Carnitas Plato

$13.99

Carnitas Nachos

$10.79

Supreme Carnitas Nachos

$11.99

Carnes

Carne Asada

$14.49

Chili Colorado Spicey

$11.79

Steak Mexican Style

$14.99

Steak Ranchero

$14.99

Mar Y Tierra

$14.99

Desserts

Churros

$5.99

Chimi Cheesecake

$5.49

Flan

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.29

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$4.29

Sopapilla

$2.49

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.79

Tres Leche

$5.99

Combinations

#1 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#2 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#3 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#4 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#5 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#6 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#7 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#8 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#9 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#10 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#11 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#12 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#13 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#14 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#15 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#16 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#17 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#18 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#19 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#20 Combination Dinner

$8.99

#21 Combination Dinner

$8.99

Don Arturo's Special

$12.29

Side Orders

Beans

$1.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.79

Chopped Onions

$1.49

Chopped Tomatoes

$1.29

Cilantro

$0.49

Corn Tortilla

$0.90

Flour Tortilla

$0.90

French Fries

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Order

$6.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.69

Grilled Onions

$2.99

Grilled Shrimp Order

$8.99

Grilled Steak Order

$6.99

Jalapenos

$1.49

Lettuce

$1.29

Order Aguacate

$2.49

Order Faja Vege

$3.99

Order of Chorizo

$3.79

Order of Ground Beef

$3.79

Order of Pineapple

$1.99

Order of Shredded Chicken

$3.79

Pico de Gallo

$2.29

Rice

$1.99

SALSA HABANERO

$0.99

SALSA VERDE for CHIPS

$0.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side Cali Veg

$3.99

Side Cheese Dip

$3.99

Side Cheesy Rice

$4.79

Side Guacamole

$3.99

Side Peppers

$1.49

Side Rice and Beans

$3.98

Sour Cream

$1.49

A La Cart

(1) Tamal

$2.49

(2) Tamal

$4.99

(3) Tamal

$7.29

(1) Enchilada

$2.50

(2) Enchiladas

$4.99

(3) Enchiladas

$7.29

(1) Chile Relleno

$3.00

(2) Chile Relleno

$5.99

(1) Burrito

$3.79

(2) Burrito

$7.29

(1) Chalupa

$3.79

(1) Toastada

$3.50

(2) Toastada

$6.79

(1) Toastaguac

$4.29

1 Chile poblano

$3.99

2 Chile poblano

$7.99

Kids/ Senior Menu

#1 Kids E/R/B

$7.49

#2 Kids T/E/R

$7.49

#3 Kids BURGER/FRIES

$7.49

#4 Kids QUES/R/B

$7.49

#5 Kids FINGERS

$7.49

#6 Kids P/R/B

$7.49

#7 Kids T/R/B

$7.49

#8 Kids TAC SALAD

$7.49

#9 kids PIZZA

$7.49

Adult Plate

$2.00

TO GO Dips

Cheese Dip

$3.99+

Corn Chips

$1.79+

Guacamole

$3.99+

Chips Arina

$3.79+

Salsa

$1.29+

Salsa Verde

$1.29+

Maya Salsa

$0.00

Tacos

3 Amigos Tacos

$12.79

Tacos Carnitas

$3.49+

Taquitos

$8.99

Tacos Mexicano

$3.25+

Tacos Carne Asada

$3.25+

Fish Tacos

$3.50+

Hard Shell

$2.25+

Soft Shell

$2.25+

Shrimp Tacos

$3.50+

VEGI COMBO

VEGI-A

$8.49

VEGI-B

$8.79

VEGI-C

$8.79

VEGI-D

$8.49

VEGI FAJITA

$11.49

VEGI QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHILE POBLANO 1/2

$8.99

CHILE POBLANO FULL

$10.99

VEGI CHIMI

$10.29

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.49

Jarritos

$2.49

Water

Milk

$2.29

Juice

$2.29

Coke Bottle

$2.49

Hot Choco

$1.99

Diet Coke

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Margaritas

12 oz House Lime

$7.49

12 oz Flavor House Marg

$7.49

12 oz Top Shelf Margarita

$9.49

Signature Moonlight Margarita

$9.99

Signature Tropical Margarita

$11.49

Mangorita

$9.99

Sang-rita

$11.99

Guavarita

$8.99

5 de Mayo Margarita

$5.00

Jalapeño Marg Jumbo

$12.99

Habanero Marg Jumbo

$12.99

Hector's Margaritas 24 oz

$16.99

Daiquiris & Coladas

Classic Daiquiri

$7.00

Margarita Taxi

$12.25

3 Amigos Pina Colada

$7.50

Marcorona

$12.25

Cocorita

$7.75

Premium piña colada

$13.99

Classic Cocktails & Signature Shots

Long Island Tea

$8.29

3 Amigos Spicy bloody Mary

$7.49

Bahama Mama

$7.99

Tequila Sunrise

$7.79

Kamikaze

$7.49

Old Fashioned

$7.99

White Russian

$7.99

Sex On The Beach

$7.99

Bay Breeze

$7.79

Raspberry Bay Breeze

$7.99

Dirty Martini

$7.79

Amaretto Sour

$6.49

Whiskey Sour

$6.99

Tom Collins

$7.49

Mojito

$7.99

Cuba Libre

$7.29

Mexican Cutie Shot

$6.25

Alabama Slammer

$7.25

Tennessee Honey Bee

$7.50

Georgia Peach

$7.25

Wine & Sangria

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Glass 3 Amigos Signature Sangria

$6.29

Carafe 3 Amigos Signature Sangria

$16.49

BEER

Budweiser

$2.99

Bud Light

$2.99

Mich Ultra

$2.99

Coors Light

$2.99

Miller Lite

$2.99

Yuengling

$2.99

5 de Mayo Beer Dom

$2.00

Corona

$3.99

Corona Light

$3.99

Modelo

$3.99

Negra Modelo

$3.99

XX Amber

$3.99

XX Lager

$3.99

Victoria

$3.99

Pacifico

$3.99

Sol

$3.99

Tecate

$3.99

5 de Mayo Beer Imp

$2.00

Liquor

Barton (House)

$5.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Bacardi 151

$6.25

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Parrot Bay Coconut

$6.00

RumChata

$5.50

Meyer’s Dark

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Cruzan Coconut

$5.50

Cruzan Passionfruit

$5.50

Evan Williams (House)

$5.00

George Dickel #12

$7.50

Chattanooga 1816

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.75

Buchanan’s Irish

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Jameson Irish

$7.75

Dewar’s

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.50

Jack Fire

$7.50

Maker’s Mark

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Seagram’s 7

$7.50

The Glenlivet

$8.50

Barton (House)

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.25

Bombay Sapphire

$6.75

Jägermeister

$7.79

Korbel Brandy

$7.79

Sloe Gin

$7.50

Rumple Minze

$7.79

Razzmatazz

$7.79

Banana Liqueur

$7.79

Goldschlager

$7.79

Peach Schnapps

$7.79

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.79

Butterscotch schnapps

$7.79

Midori Melon

$7.79

Melon Liqueur

$7.79

Disaronno

$7.79

Grand Marnier

$7.79

Vermouth (Sweet/Dry)

$7.79

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.79

Grangala

$7.79

House Amaretto

$7.79

Pomegranate Liqueur

$7.79

Frangelico

$7.79

Blue Curacao

$7.79

Licor 43

$7.79

Remy Martin VSOP

$8.25

El TORO

$8.00

El Jimador Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.50

Don Julio Añejo

$12.50

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Añejo

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Cabo Wabo

$9.50

Cabo Diablo

$9.50

Sauza Hornitos

$10.00

Sauza Hornitos Black

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Cinnamon

$10.00

Sauza Blue Agave

$11.00

Cazadores

$12.00

Herradura

$12.00

Corazon

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Añejo

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

1800 Silver

$11.00

1800 Reposado

$12.00

Altos Silver

$11.00

Altos Reposado

$9.50

5 de Mayo Tequila

$5.00

Teremana

$12.00

Volcan

$10.50

MISC.

DO NOT MAKE

Gum

$0.25

York

$0.25

Face Mask

$2.50

Driver Milage

Milage

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37419

Directions

Gallery
Los 3 Amigos image
Los 3 Amigos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
orange star4.6 • 456
2 Cherokee Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Mojo Burrito - Red Bank - Red Bank
orange star4.5 • 297
1800 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Amigo's @ Peerless - Rossville
orange starNo Reviews
501 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA 30741
View restaurantnext
Los 3 Amigos - Trenton, GA
orange starNo Reviews
12553 North Main Street Trenton, GA 30752
View restaurantnext
El Trio Mexican Restaurant - Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
2643 North Highway 27th Lafayette, GA 30728
View restaurantnext
BOLLYWOOD TACOS - 203 E Main street
orange starNo Reviews
203 E Main street chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston