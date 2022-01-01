Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

Los Agaves De La Vina

3,046 Reviews

$$

2911 De La Vina St

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Item Combo Plate
Chicken Ench. Guadalajara
Agaves Enchiladas

Botanas

Ceviche Tostada

$17.25

Gringa Al Pastor

$14.50

*LG Guacamole*

$9.95

Quesadilla De Flor De Calabaza

Queso Fundido

$15.95

Tostada del pueblo steak

$13.95

Tostada del pueblo Chicken

$13.25

*SM Guacamole*

$4.95

Taquitos dorados beef

$12.95

Taquitos dorados chicken

$12.25

Nachos No Meat

$12.50

Nachos Chicken

$17.45

Nachos Shrimp

$20.45

Nachos Steak

$18.45

Nachos Carnitas

$17.45

Quesadilla No Meat

$12.25

Quesadilla Chicken

$17.20

Quesadilla Shrimp

$20.20

Quesadilla Steak

$18.45

Quesadilla Carnitas

$17.20

32 Oz Guacomole

$35.00

Burritos

Agaves Burrito

$16.95

Chicken Burrito Mojado

$14.25

Steak Burrito Mojado

$14.95

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$14.50

Steak Fajita Burrito

$15.25

Beef Chimichanga

$15.25

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.75

Chile Verde Burrito

$14.95

Chile Relleno Burrito

$15.25

Garden Burrito

$13.25

Burrito California

$15.50

BRC Burrito

$6.95

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.95

Bean and Rice Burrito

$6.00

Rice And Cheese Burrito

$5.95

Burrito

$10.50

Burrito Steak

$12.50

Burrito Chicken

$10.50

Combinations

1 Item Combo Plate

$12.95

2 Item Combo Plate

$16.50

3 Item Combo Plate

$18.25

De La Parrilla

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.25

Camarones Guajillo

$18.25

Shrimp Molcajetes

$22.00

Steak Molcajetes

$22.50

Sea & Earth Molcajetes

$24.95

Chicken Molcajetes

$19.95

Mole Poblano

$22.95

Pollo Asado

$22.95

Chicken Fajitas

$18.95

Steak Picado

$23.95

Arrachera

$23.50

Carne Azteca

$25.00

Tampiquena

$22.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.50

Steak Fajitas

$21.95

Plato Placero

$23.95

Carne Asada

$23.50

Fajitas Del Mar

$22.95

Parrillada

$65.00

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Capirotada

$8.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

Agaves Enchiladas

$17.25

Chicken Ench. Guadalajara

$14.50

Beef Ench. Guadalajara

$14.95

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.75

Mole Enchiladas

$16.95

Ensaladas

Half Caesar No Meat

$9.95

Half Caesar Chicken

$14.90

Half Caesar Salmon

$19.90

half Caesar Shrimps

$17.90

Half Caesar Steak

$15.90

Caesar Salad No Meat

$11.95

Caesar Salad Chicken

$16.90

Caesar Salad Salmon

$21.90

Caesar Salad Shrimps

$19.90

Caesar Salad Steak

$17.90

Los Agaves Salad No Meat

$11.95

Los Agaves Salad Chicken

$16.90

Los Agaves Salad Salmon

$21.90

Los Agaves Salad Shrimp

$19.90

Los Agaves Salad Steak

$17.90

Tostada Salad No Meat

$11.50

Tostada Salad Chicken

$16.45

Tostada Salad Salmon

$21.45

Tostada Salad Shrimp

$19.45

Tostada Salad Steak

$17.45

Vallarta Salad No Meat

$12.25

Vallarta Salad Chicken

$17.20

Vallarta Salad Salmon

$22.20

Vallarta Salad Shrimps

$20.20

Vallarta Salad Steak

$18.20

Especiales

Baja Style Burrito Fish

$16.95

Baja Style Burrito Shrimp

$16.95

Chile Verde Enchiladas

$14.95

Carnitas Callejeras

$15.95

Chile Verde Plate

$15.95

Salmon Tacos

$16.95

Salmon Tropical

$21.95

Enchiladas Puerto Nuevo

$17.95Out of stock

Mole Negro Enchilada

$16.95Out of stock

Mole Anaheim

$15.95

Tacos Ensenada- Fish

$16.95

Tacos Ensenada- Shrimp

$16.95

Mole Tacos

$14.95

Pescado A La Diabla

$18.95

Quesabirria

$16.95Out of stock

Shrimp Empanadas

$17.50

Tacos Andariegos

$16.95

Rajas Con Chorizo

$15.95

Oaxaca Burrito

$16.95

Camarones Xalapa

$18.95

Tortilla Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Steak Poblano

$24.50

Cazuela Poblana

$15.95

Lengua A La Veracruz

$17.95Out of stock

Lengua En Salsa Verde

$17.95Out of stock

Pescado Veracruzano

$17.95

Taco Chile Verde

$5.50Out of stock

Tacos Cochinita

$14.95Out of stock

Blue Corn Gorditas

$11.95Out of stock

Chile Verde Coloradito Enchiladas

$14.95Out of stock

Tacos De Pulpo

$18.95Out of stock

Birria Burrito

$16.95Out of stock

Tacos Mole Criollo

$14.50Out of stock

Salmon Coloradito

$20.95Out of stock

Tostada De Mariscos

$21.95Out of stock

Albondiga Soup

$15.95

Birria Platter

$16.95Out of stock

Camarones Al Tamarindo

$17.95Out of stock

Carnitas De Pato

$19.95Out of stock

Ceviche Verde

$18.95Out of stock

Chile En Nogada

$18.95Out of stock

Cochinita Pibil

$17.95Out of stock

Coloradito Enchiladas

$16.50Out of stock

Costillas En Salsa Roja

$15.95Out of stock

Huarache De Hongos

$11.95Out of stock

Pescado Empapelado

$17.95Out of stock

Pozole Rojo

$16.95Out of stock

Pozole De Mariscos

$22.95Out of stock

Tamale Plate

$11.95Out of stock

Brochetas De Swordfish

$18.95Out of stock

Tetela

$14.95Out of stock

Pescado A La Totomoxtle

$21.95Out of stock

Chamorro

$23.95Out of stock

Roasted Chicken Al Mojo

$24.95Out of stock

Ahi Tostadas

$16.95Out of stock

BBQ Tamarind Ribs

$24.95Out of stock

Pork Belly Tacos

$18.95Out of stock

Crispy Salmon Tacos

$19.95Out of stock

Sefood Mexican Rice

$24.95Out of stock

Mini Tlacoyos

$11.95Out of stock

FLAUTAS POBLANAS

$15.95Out of stock

Tropical Salad Salmon

$19.95Out of stock

Tropical Salad Shrimp

$19.95Out of stock

Enchiladas Almendradas

$15.95Out of stock

Mole Rosa Enchiladas

$15.95Out of stock

Lengua Almendrada

$18.95Out of stock

Ceviche Cabo Azul

$18.95Out of stock

Tacos Barbacoa

$14.95Out of stock

Tacos Cabo Azul

$17.95

Mole Amarillo Enchiladas

$17.95Out of stock

Tacos De Lechon

$18.95Out of stock

Tacos De Arrachera

$17.95

Mole Negro Plate

$22.95Out of stock

Shrimp Rolls Mazatlan

$15.95Out of stock

Chicken Tamal Plate

$14.95

Pork Tamal Plate

$14.95

Veggies Tamal Plate

$14.95Out of stock

Especialidades De La Casa

Alambres chicken

$15.75

Alambres shrimps

$17.25

Alambres steak

$15.95

Flautitas tapatias beef

$15.95

Flautitas tapatias chicken

$15.25

Chiles Nortenos

$18.50

Huarache chicken

$14.95

Huarache steak

$15.50

Poblano campestre carnitas

$14.25

Poblano campestre chicken

$13.75

Poblano campestre steak

$14.25

Raja Con Queso

$14.50

Rajas con Carnitas

$15.95

Sopes (order) chicken

$13.75

Sopes (order) beef

$14.25

Family Meals

Burrito Family Meal

$45.00

Chk Family fajita meal

$52.95

Enchilada Family Meal

$49.95

Taco Bar Family

$49.95

Stk & Chk Fajita Family

$64.80Out of stock

Stk Fajita Family

$79.95

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Bean And Cheese

$7.95

Kids Chicken Taquitos

$7.95

Side Orders

Side of Tortillas

$2.50

Chile Relleno

$8.25

Side of Rice

$5.25

Side House Salad

$5.50

Side Chicken Enchilada

$5.50

Side Agave Enchilada

$5.95

Side Mole Enchilada

$5.95

Side Beef Enchilada

$5.75

Side Cheese Enchilada

$4.75

Side Enchilada Suiza

$5.50

Salmon Taco / Carte

$8.95

Shrimp Taco / Carte

$8.00

Fish Taco / Carte

$7.00

Side Chile Norteno

$13.95

Side Agave Sauce

$3.00

Side Enchilada Sauce

$2.50

Side Mole Sauce

$3.00

Side of Rice & Pinto Beans

$7.25

Side Rice & Black Beans

$7.25

Side of Chicken

$7.25

Side of Black Beans

$5.25

Side of Pinto Beans

$5.25

Side of Shrimp

$9.95

Side Halibut

$9.75

Side of Steak

$8.75

Side Salmon

$10.95

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Veggies

$5.95

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Sope Beef

$4.95

Side Sope Chk

$4.50

Side Dressing

$2.00

Side Chiles Toreados

$2.50

Side Nopales

$3.00

Tacos

Taco - Ala Carte

Costra Al Pastor

$6.50

Tacos Al Pastor Plate

$14.75

Porfirio

$7.00

Taco Azteca

$7.00

Tacos Del Mar

$16.95

Taco Campechano

$7.50

Taco Gobernador

$7.95

Taco Sonora

$7.50

Tacos Andariegos

$16.95

Tacos Arrieros

$15.95

Tacos De Hongos

$14.50

Tacos Gobernador Plate

$17.95

Tacos Plaza Toro

$16.75

Salsas

8 Oz Avocado Salsa

$3.50

8 Oz Chips Salsa

$3.50

8 Oz Pico De Gallo

$3.50

8 Oz Quemada Salsa

$3.50

8 Oz Tomatillo Salsa

$3.50

16 Oz Avocado Salsa

$7.00

16 Oz Chips Salsa

$7.00

16 Oz Pico De Gallo

$7.00

16 Oz Quemada Salsa

$7.00

16 Oz Tomatillo Salsa

$7.00

32 Oz Avocado Salsa

$12.00

32 Oz Chip Salsa

$12.00

32 Oz Pico De Gallo

$12.00

32 Oz Quemada Salsa

$12.00

32 Oz Tomatillo Salsa

$12.00

8 Oz Mole

$10.00

16 Oz Mole

$20.00

32 Oz Mole

$35.00

8 Oz Agave Sauce

$10.00

16 Oz Agave Sauce

$20.00

32 Oz Agave Sauce

$35.00

Beverages

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

bottle water

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.00

Horchata

$4.50

Mundet

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Sangria

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Jamaica

$4.50

Refill Agua Fresca

$1.50

Coffee

$3.50

Beer

Modelo Special

$6.50

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

corona familiar

$6.50

corona light

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Bohemia

$6.50

Bud Light

$6.00

Budwiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.50

Dos Equis Amber

$6.50

lagunitas IPA

$6.00

O'Douls

$6.50

Ultra Michelob

$6.50

Victoria

$6.50

Michelada

$11.00+

Pitcher Of Beer

$25.00

Draft Pacifico

$6.50

Draft Hoppy

$6.50

Draft Negra Modelo

$6.50

Draft Model Special

$6.50

Draft Los Agaves

$6.50

Draft Blonde

$6.50

Margaritas & Special Cocktails

Jalisco Margarita

$12.50+

Mango

$12.50+

La Sangrita

$12.50+

Flor De Jamaica

$12.50+

Guayava

$12.50+

Strawberry

$12.50+

Tamarindo

$12.50+

Spicy Cucumber

$12.50+

Cadillac

$22.00+

PREMIUM

$14.00+

Refined Horchata

$15.00+

Spicy

$12.50+

PALOMA

$12.50+

La Pinta Marg

$12.50+

Coconut Mojito

$12.50+

MARGARITA FLIGHT

$16.50

Alma Del Sol

$14.00

El Matador

$14.50

Amor Mio

$14.50Out of stock

Pasión De Oaxaca

$15.00Out of stock

Last Oaxacan

$14.00

Hacienda Margarita

$17.00Out of stock

Lychee Martini

$13.00Out of stock

LIQUOR

Heradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Pueblo Viejo

$8.00

casamigos anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Añejo

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Gin

$11.00

Herradura Añejo

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

7 leguas anejo

$18.00

7 leguas rep

$16.00

7 leguas silver

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Augie's Bottle SALE

$45.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$12.00

3 Potrillos Tequila

$17.00

Titos

$12.00

Wine

Bottle Of Wine

$25.00+

Glass of Red

$9.00+

Glass of White

$9.00+

MEZCAL

El Silencio

$12.00

Salvadores Cirial

$15.00

Salvadores Tobala

$15.00

Salvadores Tepeztate

$17.00

Salvadores Espadin

$13.00

Xicaru

$13.00

Ojo De Tigre

$13.00

Codigo 1530 Mezcal

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info

An award-winning Mexican restaurant featuring high-quality ingredients with an authentic dining experience.

Location

2911 De La Vina St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
