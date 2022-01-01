Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Los Agaves - Goleta

No reviews yet

7024 Marketplace Dr

Goleta, CA 93117

Popular Items

2 Item Combo Plate
Nachos
Steak Burrito Mojado

Botanas

Ceviche Tostada

$17.25

Taquitos Dorados Beef

$12.95

Queso Fundido

$15.95

Tostada Del Pueblo

$10.95

Guacamole

$9.99

Gringa Al Pastor

$14.50

Nachos

$11.95

Quesadilla De Flor De Calabaza

Out of stock

Taquitos Dorados Chicken

$12.25

Tostada Del Pueblo Chicken

$13.25

Tostada Del Pueblo Steak

$13.95

Tostada Del Pueblo Shrimp

$16.25

Quesadilla Chicken

$17.25

Quesadilla Steak

$18.15

Quesadilla Shrimp

$20.20

Quesadilla carnitas

$17.20

Nachos STEAK

$17.75

Nachos Chicken

$16.50

Nachos Shrimp

$19.25

Nachos Carnitas

$16.45

Quesadilla

$12.25

Ensaladas

Los Agaves Salad

$11.75

Tostada Salad

$10.95

VALLARTA

$11.75

Los Agaves Salad steak

$17.25

Los Agaves Salad chicken

$16.00

Los Agaves Salad shrimp

$19.70

Los Agaves Salad Salmon

$21.25

Vallarta Pollo

$16.00

Vallarta steak

$17.25

Vallarta Shrimp

$18.75

Vallarta Salmon

$21.75

Tostada Salad Chicken

$13.70

Tostada Salad Steak

$16.45

Tostada Salad Shrimp

$17.95

Tostada Salad Salmon

$18.95

Especialidades De La Casa

Alambres Shrimp

$17.25

Chile Poblano Campestre

$12.95

Chiles Nortenos

$17.50

Fajitas Del Mar

$21.25

Flautas Tapatias Chicken

$14.95

Sopes Shredded Beef

$13.25

Huarache Steak

$15.50

Raja Con Queso

$14.25

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.75

Salmon Tacos

$16.95

Salmon Tropical

$26.99

Rajas con Carnitas

$16.25

Sopes Chicken

$12.95

Sopes Combo

$14.55

Sopes Veggies

$12.99

Alambres Chicken

$15.75

Alambres Steak

$15.95

Alambres Combo

$16.25

Flautitas Tapatias Beef

$15.95

Flautists Tapatias Combo

$14.95

Huarache Chicken

$14.95

Enchiladas

Agaves Enchiladas

$17.25

Chicken Ench. Guadalajara

$14.50

Beef Ench. Guadalajara

$14.95

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.75

Mole Enchiladas

$16.95

Tacos

Tacos Gobernador Plate

$17.25

Tacos Del Mar

$16.95

Taco each Pastor

$3.75

Tacos Baja

$18.25

Taco steak

$4.95

Taco each Rajas

$4.25

Taco carnitas

$4.25

Tacos Mole

$15.50

Taco chile verde

$4.25

Taco choriqueso

$4.25Out of stock

Costra Al Pastor

$6.50

Taco Chicken

$3.99

Taco each Veggie

$3.95

Taco Porfirio

$7.00

Taco Sonora

$7.50

Ala Carte Gobenador

$7.95

Taco Campechano

$7.50

Side Taco Mole

$6.25

Taco Azteca

$7.00

Taco Chorizo

$4.00

Burritos

Garden Burrito

$13.75

Agaves Burrito

$16.95

Chicken Burrito Mojado

$14.25

Steak Burrito Mojado

$14.95

Chile Verde Burrito

$14.95

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$14.50

Steak Fajita Burrito

$14.95

Chile Relleno Burrito

$15.25

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.75

Beef Chimichanga

$15.25

Burrito

$12.50

BCR Burrito

$6.95

Bean and Rice Burrito

$6.95

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Burrito California

$15.75Out of stock

De La Parrilla

Plato Placero

$22.95

Camarones Guajillo

$18.25

Shrimp Molcajetes

$22.00

Sea & Earth Molcajetes

$24.95

Steak Molcajetes

$22.50

Chicken Molcajetes

$19.95

Taco Del Mar

$16.50

Tampiquena

$24.99

Steak Picado

$21.95

Parillada

$49.95

Carne Azteca

$24.95

Chicken Fajitas

$18.95

Steak Fajitas

$21.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.95

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.25

Tacos Plaza De Toros

$16.95

Arrachera

$23.50

Fajitas Del Mar

$22.95

Anahiem Poblanos

$16.95

Combinations

1 Item Combo Plate

$12.95

2 Item Combo Plate

$16.50

3 Item Combo Plate

$18.25

Side Orders

Side of Tortillas

$2.50

Small Guacamole

$2.50

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side Chile Relleno

$8.25

Side Beef Enchilada

$5.75

Side Cheese Enchilada

$4.75

Side Chicken Enchilada

$5.50

Side Agave Enchilada

$7.25

Side Mole Enchilada

$7.25

Side House Salad

$5.50

Crispy Beef Taco

$5.75

Crispy Chicken Taco

$5.25

Fish Taco

$7.00

Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Side of Pinto Beans

$5.00

Side of Black Beans

$5.00

Side of Chicken

$7.25

Side Rice & Black Beans

$7.25

Side of Rice & Pinto Beans

$7.25

Side of Shrimp

$9.75

Side of Sour Cream 2oz

$2.00

Side of Steak

$8.75

Side Agave Sauce 2 Oz

$2.00

Side Enchilada Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Side Sope Chk

$4.95

Side Sope Beef

$4.95

1 Chile Norteno

$10.95

Side Mole Sauce 2oz

$2.50

Side Salmon

$9.75

Side Halibut

$9.75

Side Veggies

$4.50

1 Chile Pasilla

$5.25

Rice (10 ppl)

$35.00

Beans (10 ppl)

$35.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

8oz Salsa Bar

$4.50

32 Oz Salsa Bar

$15.00

Side Suiza Ench

$6.50

Big Box Of Rice 9*9

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Bean And Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Taquitos

$6.00

Especiales

Camarones Al Tequila

$22.95Out of stock

Carnitas Plate

$17.25

Cochinita Pibil

$15.95Out of stock

Pollo Asado

$16.99Out of stock

Mole Poblano

$20.75Out of stock

Mole Plate

$9.99Out of stock

BURITTO WEEK

$7.00Out of stock

Pozole

$15.95Out of stock

Desserts

Flan

$8.00

Churros

$8.50

Family Meals

Enchilada Family Meal

$45.00

Beverages

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda Cup

$3.50

Mexican Soda

$4.00

Horchata

$4.50

Bottle Water

$2.99

Jamaica

$4.50

Agua Refill

$1.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Employee Btl Water

$0.90

Beer

IMPORT

$6.50

DOMESTIC

$6.00

Draft Beer

$6.50

Michelada

$12.00Out of stock

Margaritas & Special Cocktails

MARGARITA

$9.00

MICHELADA

$9.99Out of stock

$5 Margarita

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

Glass of Red

$8.99

Glass of White

$8.99Out of stock

Chard Bottle

$29.99

TACOS

Tuesday Beer

$2.95

TT Taco Chicken

$2.95

TT Taco Rajas

$2.95

TT Taco Chile Verde

$2.95

TT Taco carnitas

$2.95

TT Taco Pastor

$2.95

TT Cryspi Beef

$2.95

TT Cryspi Chicken

$2.95

TT Chorizo

$2.95

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7024 Marketplace Dr, Goleta, CA 93117

Directions

