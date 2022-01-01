Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Agaves - Milpas

review star

No reviews yet

600 N Milpas St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco - Alla Carte
Ench. Guadalajara Chicken
Fajita Burrito Steak

Botanas

Ceviche Tostada

$17.25Out of stock
Nachos

Nachos

$12.50
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.25

Tostada Del Pueblo

LG Guacamole

$8.95

Gringa Al Pastor

$14.50

Taquitos Dorados

Quesadilla De Flor De Calabaza

Queso Fundido

$15.95

SM Guacamole

$2.99

Birria Taco

$5.95Out of stock

Quesabirria

$6.95Out of stock

Mulita De Birria

$6.95Out of stock

Ensaladas

Los Agaves Salad

$11.95

Half Caesar

$9.95

Whole Caesar

$11.95

Ensalada Vallarta

$11.25

Tostada Salad

$11.50

Especialidades De La Casa

Alambres

Chile Poblano Campestre

Chiles Nortenos

Chiles Nortenos

$18.50
Fajitas Del Mar

Fajitas Del Mar

$22.95

Flautas Tapatias

Huarache

Orden Sopes

Pescado Veracruzano

$18.95

Raja Con Queso

$14.50

Rajas con Carnitas

$15.95

Salmon Tacos

$17.95

Chile Verde Enchiladas

$14.95

Salmon Tropical

$22.95

Enchiladas

Agaves Enchiladas

$17.25
Ench. Guadalajara Chicken

Ench. Guadalajara Chicken

$14.50
Ench. Guadalajara beef

Ench. Guadalajara beef

$14.95

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.75

Mole Enchilada

$16.95

Ench. Guadalajara Cheese

$14.25

Mole Negro Enchiladas

$16.95

Mole Amarillo Enchiladas

$16.95Out of stock

Chile Verde Enchiladas

$14.95

Tacos

Taco - Alla Carte

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.95

Salmon Tacos

$17.95

Costra Al Pastor

$6.50

Tacos Del Mar

$16.95

Tacos Governador Plate

$18.95

Tacos De Hongos

$14.50

Taco Shortrib

$18.95

Tacos Baja

$17.95

Taco Porfirio

$7.00

Taco Azteca

$7.00

Taco Campechano

$7.50

Taco Gobernador

$7.50

Taco Sonora

$7.50

Tacos Arrieros

$15.95

Tacos Plasa De Toros

$16.75

Tacos De Arrachera

$18.95

Burritos

Agaves Burrito

Agaves Burrito

$16.95

Burrito Mojado Chicken

$14.25

Burrito Mojado Steak

$14.95

Fajita Burrito Steak

$15.25

Fajita Burrito Chicken

$14.50

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.75

Beef Chimichanga

$15.25

Chile Relleno Burrito

$15.25

Garden Burrito

$13.75

Chile Verde Burrito

$14.50

Burrito California

$15.50

Oaxaca Burrito

$17.95

BCR Burrito

$6.95

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Bean and Rice Burrito

$6.00

Burrito

$13.25

Burrito Week Special Al Pastor

$7.00Out of stock

Burrito Week Special Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Burrito Week Special Garden

$7.00Out of stock

Burrito Week Special Carnitas

$7.00Out of stock

De La Parrilla

Pollo Asado

$22.95

Camarones Guajillo

$18.25

Shrimp Molcajetes

$22.00

Sea & Earth Molcajetes

$24.95

Steak Molcajetes

$22.50

Chicken Molcajetes

$19.95

Tampiquena

$22.95

Steak Picado

$23.95

Mole Poblano

$22.95

Carne Azteca

$25.00

Chicken Fajitas

$18.95
Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$21.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.50

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.25

Carne Asada

$23.50

Arrachera

$23.50

Fajitas Del Mar

$21.95

Parrillada

$65.00

Combinations

1 Item Combo Plate

$12.95
2 Item Combo Plate

2 Item Combo Plate

$16.50

3 Item combo plate

$18.25

Side Orders

Side of Tortillas

$2.50

Side of Rice

$5.25

Side Chile Releno

$8.25

Side Crispy Beef Taco

$5.75

Side Crispy Chicken Taco

$5.25

Side of Rice & Pinto Beans

$7.25

Side Rice & Black Beans

$7.25

Side of Black Beans

$5.00

Side of Pinto Beans

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.50

Side Chicken Enchilada

$5.50

Side Beef Enchilada

$5.75

Side Cheese Enchilada

$4.75

Side Agave Enchilada

$8.00

Side Mole Enchilada

$7.00

Side Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Side Fish Taco

$7.00

Side Salmon Taco

$7.50

Side of Chicken

$7.25

Side of Steak

$8.75

Side of Shrimp

$9.75

Side Halibut

$9.75

Side Carnitas

$6.50

Side Salmon

$9.95

Side Sope Beef

$6.25

Side Sope Chk

$6.00

Side Mole Sauce

$2.50

Side Agave Sauce

$2.50

Side Salsa Roja

$2.00

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Chile Pasilla

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Chile Norteno

$11.95

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Side Pico De Mango

$2.00

Side Nopal

$2.00

Side Mango Dressing

$2.00

Side Of Queso Fresco

$2.00

Side Of Jack Chesse

$2.00

Chiles Toriados

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Bean And Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Taquitos

$6.95

Especiales

Chile Verde Enchiladas

$14.95

Mole Amarillo Enchiladas

$16.95Out of stock

Pescado Veracruzano

$18.95

Casuela Poblana

$16.95

Tacos De Arrachera

$18.95

Lengua En Salsa Verde

$18.95

Mole Negro Enchiladas

$16.95

Pork Belly Tacos

$18.95

Tamale Plate W/ Chicken

$14.95

Salmon Tropical

$22.95

Albondigas Soup

$15.95

Tamale Plate W/ Pork

$14.95

Tacos Cabo Azul

$16.95

Desserts

Flan

$7.50

Churros

$7.50

Capirotada

$7.50Out of stock

Pan De Elote

$7.50Out of stock

Family Meals

Chicken fajita meal

$52.95

Burrito Family Meal

$45.00

Enchilada Family Meal

$49.95

Taco Bar Family

$49.95

Beverages

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Horchata

$4.50

Agua

$2.00

Jamaica

$4.50

Sangria

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mundet

$3.50

Jamaica Or Horchata Refill

$1.50

Beer

Corona Bottle

$6.50

Negra Modelo Bottle

$6.50

Bohemia Bottle

$6.50

Dos Equis Lager Bottle

$6.50

Heineken 0.0 Bottle

$6.00

Budwiser Bottle

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$6.00

Corona Light Bottle

$6.00

Corona Premier Bottle

$6.50

Modelo Special Bottle

$6.50

IPA Bottle

$6.50

Pacifico Bottle

$6.50

Michelada

$11.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$6.50

Modelo Especial Draft

$6.50

Modelo Negra Draft

$6.50

Pacifico Draft

$6.50

Hoppy Poppy Draft

$6.50

Mexican Lager Draft

$6.50

805 Draft

$6.50

Margaritas & Special Cocktails

SML Agaves Marg Mezcal

$12.50

SML Jamaica Marg Tequila

$12.50

SML Blood Orange Marg Tequila

$12.50

SML Oaxaca Marg Mezcal

$12.50Out of stock

SML Tamarindo Marg Tequila

$12.50

SML Paloma Marg Tequila

$12.50

SML Guava Marg Tequila

$12.50

SML Strawberry Marg Tequila

$12.50

SML Refined Horchata

$12.50

SML Tropical Cocktail Rum

$10.50

Cadillac Margarita

$11.00+

SML Mango Marg Tequila

$12.50

Exotic Cocktail

$9.00+Out of stock

SML Pinta Marg Tequila

$12.50

Liquor

Casamigos Silver Shot

$13.00

Casamigos Repo Shot

$13.00

Gin

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado Shot

$13.00

Patron Anejo Shot

$15.00

Titos

$11.00

Herradura Reposado Shot

$13.00

Herradura Añejo Shot

$15.00

Don Julio Repo Shot

$13.00

Don Julio Añejo Shot

$16.00

Clase Azul Shot

$25.00

Wine

Glass Pinot Noir (House)

$9.00

Glass Chardonnay (house)

$8.00

AVRA ROSE BOTTLE

$16.00

AVRA WHITE BOTTLE

$16.00

OYSTER BAY BOTTLE

$16.00

CASTLE ROCK BOTTLE

$16.00

PESSIMIST BOTTLE

$39.00

MEIOMI BOTTLE

$39.00

DAOU CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$35.00

DAOU SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$35.00

Josh

$9.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
An award-winning Mexican restaurant featuring high-quality ingredients with an authentic dining experience.

Location

600 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103

