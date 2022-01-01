Mexican & Tex-Mex
Los Agaves - Milpas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
An award-winning Mexican restaurant featuring high-quality ingredients with an authentic dining experience.
Location
600 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch - Santa Barbara
4.1 • 434
2618 De La Vina Street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant