Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Agaves Westlake

967 Reviews

$$

30750 Russell Ranch Rd

Westlake Village, CA 91362

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
2 Combination
Burrito Mojado

Botanas

Guacamole

$9.75

Ceviche Tostada

$17.75

Gringa Al Pastor

$14.95

Nachos

$12.75

Quesadilla

$12.50

Queso Fundido

$16.95

Taquitos Dorados

Tostada Del Pueblo

Taquitos Chicken

$13.25

Ensaladas

Agaves Salad

$12.00

Ensalada Vallarta

$12.50

Tostada Salad

$12.25

Caesar Salad

$10.50+

Enchiladas

Agaves Enchiladas

$17.50

Ench. Guadalajara

$14.50

Mole Enchiladas

$16.95

Suizas

$16.75

Side Enchilada

$4.20

Tacos

Tacos

$4.25

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.75

Tacos Del Mar

$16.95

Taco Gobernador

$17.95

Tacos de Hongos

$19.95

Tacos Plaza

$16.95

Rajas con Queso

$15.50

Ribeye Tacos

$25.50

Salmon Tacos

$21.95

Taco Tuesday

$2.95

Crispy Beef Taco

$5.95

Crispy Chkn Taco

$5.95

Fish Taco

$7.50

Shrimp Taco

$8.25

Same Plate

Salmon Taco

$7.95

Burritos

Agaves Burrito

$17.50

Burrito Mojado

$14.00

Chile Verde Burrito

$14.95

Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Garden Burrito

$13.95

Chimichanga

$14.00

Relleno Burrito

$14.95

Burrito

$14.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.25

Especialidades De La Casa

Alambres

Arrachera

$23.95

Camarones Diabla

$18.95

Camarones Guajillo

$18.95

Carne Asada

$23.50

Carne Azteca

$24.95

Cazuela De Rajas

$14.95Out of stock

Chile Poblano

$13.00

Chiles Nortenos

$18.95

Fajitas

Flautas Tapatias

Homemade Sopes

Huarache

Huarache Nopal

$15.95

Molcajetes

Plato Placero

$22.95

Pollo Asado

$22.95

Steak Picado

$23.95

Tampiquena

$23.95

Combinations

1 Combination

$12.95

2 Combination

$16.75

3 Combination

$18.25

Side Orders

Bag of Chips

$0.50

Salsa Trio

$3.00

Salsa 8 oz.

$8.00

Salsa 16 oz.

$12.00

Salsa 32 oz.

$22.00

Side Blk Bns

$5.75

Rice & Blk Bns

$7.50

Side Pinto Bns

$5.75

Rice & Pinto Bns

$7.50

Side Rice

$5.75

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Agave Sauce

$3.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Chicken

$7.50

Side Chile Relleno

$8.50

Chiles Toreados (3)

$3.00

Side Chipotle

$3.00

Side Dressing

$3.00

Side Fresco

Small Guacamole

$3.95

Side Halibut

$9.75

Side House Salad

$6.50

Side Lettuce

$2.00

Side Mole Sauce

$3.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Side Placera

$2.00

Side Salmon

$9.50

Side Shrimp

$9.75

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Steak

$8.50

Side Salsa Roja

$2.00

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side Sope

$4.50

Side Suiza Sauce

$3.00

Side Tortillas

$2.50

Side Veggies

$4.50

Salsa Diabla

$3.00

Whole Beans

$4.00

Molcajete Sauce

$3.00

Pico De Mango

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Bean & Cheese

$5.50

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Especiales

Benjis Ribeye

$28.95

Rajas Carnitas

$18.95

Carnitas Plate

$22.95

Chile Verde Combo

$17.00

Tacos Pulpo

$22.95Out of stock

Crab Enchiladas

$23.95

Mole Poblano

$23.95

Tacos Sayulita

$18.95

Salmon Tropical

$25.95

Blackened Salmon

$26.95

Tablita

$45.00

Tacos De Huitlacoche

$20.95Out of stock

Quesadilla Flor De Calabaza

$19.95

Albondiga Soup

$23.95

Pibil Tacos

$20.95Out of stock

Tacos Filete

$25.95Out of stock

Chamorro

$27.95Out of stock

Tamales

$11.95

Shrimp Empanada

$22.95Out of stock

Tortilla Soup

$16.95Out of stock

Cochinita Pibil

$24.95Out of stock

Pescado Veracruz

$26.95Out of stock

Agaves Short Rib

$27.97Out of stock

Barbacoa Plate

$25.95Out of stock

Pozole

$23.95

Short Rib Tacos

$24.95Out of stock

Cabreria Del Mar

$31.95Out of stock

Barbacoa Tacos

$25.95Out of stock

Steak Poblano

$28.95

Pulpo A Las Brasas

$23.95Out of stock

Quesabirria

$22.95Out of stock

Pibil Quesadilla

$21.95Out of stock

Seafood Tostada

$21.95Out of stock

Crab Empanadas

$23.95Out of stock

Pork Belly Tacos

$23.95

Tacos De Lechon

$23.95

Costilla Braseada

$27.95

Desserts

Churros

$9.25

Flan

$8.50

Gelato

$8.25Out of stock

Pan De Elote

$8.25Out of stock

Gelato

$8.25

Capirotada

$9.50Out of stock

Family Meals

Chicken Fajita Family Meal

$52.00

Enchilada Family Meal

$45.00

Taco Bar

$45.00

Catering

check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info

An award-winning Mexican restaurant featuring high-quality ingredients with an authentic dining experience.

Website

Location

30750 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91362

Directions

