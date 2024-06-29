- Home
- /
- West Des Moines
- /
- Los Alegres 8950 University Avenue
This restaurant does not have any images
Los Alegres 8950 University Avenue
8950 University Avenue
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Quesadillas
- Steak Quesadilla Fajita Dinner
Steak or chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and sour cream.$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Quesailla Fajita Dinner
Grilled Chicken with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and sour cream.$14.99
- Quesadilla Tropical
Filled with grilled shrimp and crab meat, served with rice, beans and tossed salad.$15.99
- Quesadilla Verde
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.$11.99
- Quesadilla Veracruz
Stuffed with grilled shrimp, mushrooms and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$14.99
- Quesadilla America
Grilled steak or chicken, onions and mushrooms, served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo.$14.99
- COWBOY Quesadilla
Steak, grilled chicken and shrimp and cheese dip on top.Served with fries, pico de gallo and sour cream.$15.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas SupremE
Four enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one cheese and one bean, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.$14.00
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice, lettuce and tomatoes.$14.00
- Seafood Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, crab meat. Avocado slices. Served with rice beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$15.99
- Enchiladas Mexicanas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$14.75
- Enchiladas Potosinas$18.00
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell pepper and cheese, topped with grilled chicken.$14.99
- Ground Beef Taco Salad
Served on a crispy flour tortilla, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sour cream. Your choice: Ground Beef or Chicken$12.75
- Chicken Taco Salad
Served on a crispy flour tortilla, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sour cream.$12.75
- Steak Fajita Taco Salad
Served on a crispy flour tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, grilled onions and bell pepers.$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
Served on a crispy flour tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, grilled onions and bell pepers.$14.90
- Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad
Served on a crispy flour tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, grilled onions and bell pepers.$16.99
- House Salad
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, cheese and garlic croutons, served with your choice of dressing.$9.99
- Enchiladas POTOSINAS
Three enchiladas, one cheese, one beef and one chicken, thin sliced of ribeye, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado slice$18.00
Street Tacos
- (3) TACOS PLATTER
With your choice of meat, served with onions, cilantro hot salsa. Rice and beans on the side. (Excludes seafood)$13.25
- (1)Taco with choice of meat
Steak, chorizo, pastor, grilled chicken, lengua or carnitas.$4.50
- (1) Hawaiian Pork Tacos
With grilled onions, pineapple and colored peppers.$4.50
- (3)Shrimp taco platter$15.00
- 3)The Fish taco platter$15.00
Burritos
- Chorizo Burrito
Filled with Mexican sausage, ground beef, rice and beans. Topped with red sauce. Served with salad.$13.99
- Burrito Loco
Chicken or steak, rice, beans inside, hot salsa and tossed salad, topped with cheese sauce.$14.99
- Burritos Deluxe
One beef and one chicken burrito topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, beans and sour cream.$13.99
- Flacos Burritos
Two steak and cheese burritos with lettuce, served with rice and beans.$14.25
- Chipotle Burrito
Filled with grilled chicken on chipotle sauce, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.$13.99
- GRANDE Burrito
10" Tortilla with your choice of chicken or steak, filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.$15.99
- Burrito California
Chicken or steak filled with beans, mushrooms and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$15.99
- Burrito Texano
Filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans , lettuce and sour cream, topped with green salsa and cheese dip.$16.99
- Angel Burrito
Filled with steak or grilled chicken and bacon, covered with three color sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.$14.99
- STREET Burrito
Filled with pastor, guacamole, black beans and rice and served with fries.$16.99
Fajitas
- Steak Fajitas$17.00
- Grilled Chicken Fajitas$17.00
- Mixed Fajitas$17.00
- Texas Fajitas
Chicken, steak and shrimp$18.50
- Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
- Hawaiian Fajita
Chicken, steak, shrimp and pineapple$19.00
- Vegetarian Fajita
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots$14.99
- Parrillada Mexicana
Steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo and crab meat.$21.99
- Seafood Fajita
Shrimp, tilapia and crab meat$20.00
- Fajitas Hidalgo
Chicken, steak, shrimp and Mexican sausage, served with quesadilla.$20.00
- iowa Fajitas
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp and chorizo, grilled onions and mushrooms, covered with cheese dip.$20.00
Pollos
- Chori-Pollo
Chicken breast covered with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and sour cream.$16.99
- Pollo Loco
Chicken breast topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce. Served with rice, tossed salad and tortillas.$16.99
- Spinach Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms and spinach with cheese. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and tortillas.$16.99
- Pollo Con CamarÓn
Grilled chicken breast and grilled shrimp, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and beans.$19.00
- Pollo Con Crema
Chicken breast covered with mushroom cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.$16.99
- Hawaiian Chicken
Chicken breast covered with pineapple and cheese. Served with rice and beans.$16.99
- Pollo Con Arroz
Grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, tossed salad and tortillas.$16.99
- Pollo HIDALGO
Grilled chicken topped with onions, mushrooms