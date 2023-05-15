  • Home
  • /
  • Roanoke
  • /
  • Los amigos bar & grill new - 3424 Orange Ave NE
A map showing the location of Los amigos bar & grill new 3424 Orange Ave NEView gallery

Los amigos bar & grill new 3424 Orange Ave NE

review star

No reviews yet

3424 Orange Ave NE

Roanoke, VA 24012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Kid's Menu

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

340 calories

Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$7.00

350 calories

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

350 calories

Enchilada with Rice & Beans

$7.00

340 calories

Kids Combo

$7.00

Ground beef burrito & soft taco. 340 calories

Niños Nachos

$7.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with rice & cheese sauce. 590 calories

Nachos

Los Amigos Nachos

$11.00

A mix of chicken, chorizo & applewood bacon. Topped with refried beans. Pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños. 1090 calories

Fajitas Nachos

$12.00

Grilled steak or chicken sautéed with onions & bell peppers. 1070 calories

Nachos Supreme

$10.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream. 1190 calories

Shrimp Nachos

$15.00

Grilled shrimp with sautéed onions & bell peppers. 1110 calories

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole

$6.00

Freshly made with avocados, jalapeños, tomato, onion, lime, salt & cilantro. 650 calories

Seared Ahi Tuna De La Playa

$12.00

Seared ahi tuna served in a warm soy-ginger-lime sauce topped with fresh avocados. 650 calories

Cheese Dip

$6.00

750 calories

Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)

$9.00

Grilled Mexican sausage with onions & poblano peppers covered with melted cheese. 1250 calories

Camarones Gratinados

$11.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp with chopped onions covered with melted cheese. 1030 calories

Pollo Gratinados

$9.00

Grilled chicken with chopped onions covered with melted cheese. 770 calories

Ceviche De Camaron

$12.00

Choice of mahi mahi or shrimp. Fresh vegetables, peppers, onions, tomatoes, pickles, cilantro, salt & lime served with sliced avocados. 460 calories

Cocktel De Camarones

$15.00

Chiles Toreados

$7.00

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

4 pieces

Chicken Wings

$10.00

DJ Night

$14.22

Taco Night

$4.60

Fries

$5.00

RED BULL

$4.68

agua

$2.75

beer

$5.41

mix drink

$10.82

tequila 12

$10.82

tequila shots

$9.00

six packs

$27.08

red bull

$5.00

draft beer

$5.52

shooters

$7.50

taco night

$11.04

Signature-Style Burritos

Burrito Las Palmas

$14.00

10 flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, grilled onions, guacamole salad, rice & beans drizzled with cheese enchilada sauce, & sour cream. 890 calories

Burritos San Pedro

$14.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & beans topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream. 1310 calories

Burritos Pastor

$14.00

10'' flour tortilla stuffed with grilled pork in al pastor marinade grilled pineapple & onions, rice & beans topped with cheese dip, tomatillo sauce & pico de gallo. 1200 calories

Billy Steak Burrito

$14.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with thinly sliced Philly steak with grilled onions, mushrooms & roasted poblano peppers topped with cheese sauce & sour cream. 910 calories

Burrito De Espinaca

$14.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans & onions topped with spinach & sour cream. 1190 calories

Burrito Mex

$14.00

10 flour tortilla stuffed with choice of grilled chicken or steak. Onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & beans topped with green tomatillo sauce, red enchilada sauce & melted cheese sauce. 660 calories

Burrito Chipotle

$14.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, rice & beans drizzled with creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream. 1090 calories

Jimmy's Burrito

$17.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled jumbo shrimp, chicken, pineapple, spinach, onions, guacamole, rice & beans topped with cheese & sour cream. 790 calories

Traditional Burritos

Burrito Fajitas

$12.00

Two burritos filled with choice of steak or chicken & onions drizzled with cheese sauce & sour cream. 840 calories

Burritos Deluxe

$12.00

Two burritos 1 filled with chicken & beans, 1 filled with shredded beef & beans topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheese. 660 calories

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.00

Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with cheese sauce & sour cream. 700 calories

Chimichanga Supreme

$13.00

Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with cheese & burrito sauce topped with crema salad. 700 calories

Sizzling Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$16.00

400 calories

Grilled Steak Fajita

$18.00

490 calories

Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$18.00

470 calories

Mixed Fajita

$16.00

Grilled tender sliced steak & chicken. 550 calories

Suiza Fajita

$18.00

Grilled steak, chicken & shrimp. 630 calories

Tropical Fajitas

$16.00

Grilled chicken fresh pineapples & onions, served with rice, beans & crema salad. 690 calories

Fajitas for Two

$30.00

The perfect mix of steak, chicken, shrimp & pork, comes with two side salads. 1480 calories

CINCO DE MAYO FAJITAS

$8.00

CINCO DE MAYO ARROZ CON POLLO

$9.00

Mothers Day Combo

Mothers Day Combo

$8.00

Choice of ground beef or chicken. Each combo comes with rice & beans

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Ranchera

$15.00

One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions, & choice of grilled chicken or steak with crema salad. 870 calories

Quesadillas Rellenas

$12.00

Two quesadillas with choice of shredded beef or chicken with rice or beans. 710 calories

Quesadilla Del Mar

$16.00

One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions, & grilled jumbo shrimp served with crema salad. 830 calories

Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken & sautéed spinach served with a side of creamy poblano salsa. 1030 calories

Tropical Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken with fresh pineapple, ham, onions, & rice served with crema salad. 810 calories

Quesadilla Suiza

$18.00

One quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, steak & shrimp, onions, bell peppers & crema salad. 870 calories

Enchiladas

Spinach & Chicken

$16.00

Three enchiladas stuffed with grilled chicken & spinach, topped with creamy poblano sauce, served with rice. 590 calories

Enchiladas De Mole Poblano

$14.00

Three chicken enchiladas in a traditional mole poblano sauce garnished with shredded cheese, served with rice. 860 calories

Billy Enchiladas

$14.00

Three chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, & shredded cheese, served with rice. 860 calories

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.00

Two cheese enchiladas with pork carnitas, onions, bell peppers served with rice & beans. 860 calories

Enchiladas Mixtas

$14.00

Three enchiladas. 1 chicken, 1 shredded beef. & 1 cheese topped with green tomatillo sauce, red enchilada sauce & cheese sauce served with rice & beans. 990 calories

Enchiladas Chipotle

$14.00

Three enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 ground beef. & 1 shredded beef topped with chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans. 780 calories

Enchiladas Supreme

$14.00

Supreme combo of four enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 ground beef, 1 cheese & 1 shredded beef topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cheese. 1030 calories

Enchiladas Los Amigos

$14.00

Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken in green tomatillo sauce served with rice & guacamole salad. 580 calories

Tacos

Tacos De Camaron

$16.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheese, pico de gallo, shredded red cabbage & sliced radishes. 800 calories

Tacos De Pollo

$14.00

Flour tortillas with grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado & tomatillo sauce. 760 calories

Tacos De Carne Asada

$16.00

Corn tortillas with grilled steak topped with onions & tomatillo sauce. 670 calories

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Flour tortillas filled with grilled mahi mahi, topped with shredded red cabbage, pico de gallo, sliced radishes & creamy chipotle sauce. 570 calories

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.00

Flour tortillas with grilled pork marinated in a pineapple adobo, topped with cilantro, onion & tomatillo sauce. 830 calories

Ahi Tacos

$18.00

Flour tortillas filled with grilled ahi tuna, topped with shredded red cabbage, pico de gallo, sliced radishes & creamy chipotle sauce. 470 calories

Salmon Tacos

$18.00

Flour tortillas filled with grilled salmon, topped with fresh pineapples, mango, avocado, pico de gallo & pineapple caramel sauce. 470 calories

TACO TUESDAY

$3.00

Steaks

Carne Asada

$20.00

Tender 10 oz rib-eye steak served with pico de gallo, rice & beans. 500 calories

Amigo

$20.00

Your choice of a 10 oz t-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers, & cheese sauce, served with rice & beans. 290 calories

Chori Steak

$18.00

Grilled 10 oz t-bone steak topped with chorizo, drizzled with cheese sauce, served with rice & beans. 1050 calories

T-bone Americano

$18.00

Grilled 10 oz t-bone steak served with French fries & tossed salad. 320 calories

Los Amigos Especial

$20.00

A delicious combo of grilled steak & chicken breast served with pico de gallo, rice & beans. 840 calories

Arroz Con Carne

$16.00

Seasoned & grilled steak served on a bed of Mexican rice with red & green bell peppers, onions, & melted white American cheese. 910 calories

CARNITAS DINNER

$14.00

Pork

Carnitas Dinner

$14.00

Exquisite pork confit cooked in a citrus beer & garlic infused lard served with pico de gallo, rice & beans. 720 calories

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. & sour cream. 690 calories

Fajita Taco Salad

$16.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. & sour cream. 780 calories

Chicken Fajita Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado & cheese. 560 calories

Steak Fajita Salad

$16.00

Grilled steak over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado & cheese. 560 calories

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$18.00

Grilled shrimp over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado & cheese. 560 calories

La Playa Salad

$20.00

Grilled shrimp & chicken with mushrooms, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato & cheese. 530 calories

Garden Suiza Salad

$22.00

Grilled steak shrimp & chicken with spring mix lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & raspberry-citrus vinaigrette. 900 calories

Chicken

Tropical Chicken

$18.00

Two grilled chicken breast with ham, fresh pineapple served with rice & crema salad. 790 calories

Chicken & Spinach

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach & bacon sauce, served with rice & sour cream. 610 calories

Chori Pollo

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh pineapple & drizzled cheese sauce, served with rice & beans. 810 calories

Pollo El Amigo

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions our classic cheese & ranchero sauce, served with rice & beans

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast served over Mexican rice. Topped with melted cheese sauce. 910 calories

Pollo Asado

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions & cheese sauce, served with rice & beans. 690 calories

Chicken & Zucchini

$16.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with zucchini, red & green peppers & onions served with rice & beans. 720 calories

Arros Con Pollo

$18.00

Chopped grilled chicken breast with chopped onions, red & green bell peppers, topped with melted cheese sauce. 760 calories

Pollo Con Camarones

$18.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp, pico de gallo, rice & beans, topped with melted cheese sauce. 360 calories

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Burrito

$16.00

Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes topped with melted cheese sauce & drizzled with sour cream. 220 calories

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.00

Three corn tortillas filled with spinach topped with roasted poblano sauce, sour cream & queso fresco served with rice. 820 calories

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$14.00

Three corn tortillas. 1 spinach, 1 beans, 1 cheese filled. Topped with cheese sauce served with rice. 950 calories

Mushroom Quesadillas

$14.00

Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms served with sour cream salad. 690 calories

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$16.00

Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, tomato & onions served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream & non-GMO flour tortillas. 470 calories

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$14.00

Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, tomato & onions served with pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream salad & non-GMO flour tortillas. 470 calories

Seafood

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo Nocal

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp in garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato & fresh avocado, served with rice & topped with cilantro fresco. 710 calories

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice with red bell peppers, onions topped with melted cheese sauce. 630 calories

Seafood Chimichanga's

$18.00

Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shrimp, cheese sauce, & sour cream served with rice & beans. 800 calories

Pescado Su Casa

$22.00

Mahi mahi fillet with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, & roasted peppers in a delicious white wine sauce, served with rice. 540 calories

La Williamson

$22.00

Mahi mahi fillet & shrimp served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo. 500 calories

Classic Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Sopapillas

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

A LA CARTE

1 Hard Taco

$3.25

1 Soft Taco

$3.25

1 Enchilada

$3.25

1 Quesadilla

$3.25

1 Burrito

$3.25

1 Grill Quesa Pollo

$5.50

1 Grill Quesa Carne

$6.00

1 Grill Quesa Cameron

$6.00

1 Grill Taco

$5.00

Sides

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Side Avocado Slices

$3.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$3.50

Side Lettuce

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Small Cheese Dip

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Beans

$3.50

Side Black Beans

$3.50

Side Cilantro

$1.25

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Side Crema Salad

$3.50

Side Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Side Peco Jalapenos

$1.25

Side Tomatoes

$1.75

Side Salsa Picosa

$1.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.25

SIde Grill Shrimp

$6.00

Side Pork

$4.50

SALSA

$1.25

Side Grill Steak

$6.00

Side Grill Chicken

$5.00

EXTRA

GUACAMOLE

$3.00

CREMA

$1.25

AVOCADO SLICES

$3.00

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.75

LETTUCE

$1.25

PICO GALLO

$2.50

CHEESE DEEP

$3.00

RICE

$1.75

BEANS

$1.75

CILANTRO

$0.75

FRENCH FRIES

$2.50

GRILL VEJETABLES

$3.00

FRESH TOMATOES

$1.75

FRESH JALAPENOS

$1.25

PECO JALAPENOS

$1.25

SALSA PICOSA

$1.50

SHRIMP 6

$7.00

PORK

$4.50

GRILL STEAK

$7.00

GRILL CHIKEN

$6.00

GRILL CHIKEN BREST

$6.00

GRILL PINEAPLE

$2.00

Lunch

Lunch

L Spinach Burrito

$10.00

One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken & sautéed spinach topped with creamy spinach sauce served with rice & beans. 490 calories

Lunch Fajitas

$12.00

A lunch-sized portion of a sizzling skillet with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, grated cheese and non-GMO tortillas. 330 calories

L Fajita Burrito

$10.00

One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions topped with cheese sauce & sour cream served with rice & beans. 490 calories

L Burrito Deluxe

$10.00

One shredded beef or chicken burrito with beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese & pico de gallo served with side of rice and beans. 440 calories

L Burrito San Pedro

$10.00

Lunch size burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & beans drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream & pico de gallo. 1050 calories

L Burrito Las Palmas

$10.00

Lunch size burrito filled with pork carnitas, grilled onions drizzled with cheese & enchilada sauce served with guacamole salad & choice of rice or beans. 670 calories

L Burrito Pastor

$10.00

Lunch size burrito filled with grilled pork in al pastor marinade, grilled pineapple & onions topped with cheese dip, tomatillo sauce & pico de gallo served with rice & beans. 920 calories

L Chicken Enchiladas

$10.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese & sour cream served with choice of rice or beans. 550 calories

L Spinach Enchiladas

$10.00

Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach topped with creamy poblano pepper sauce served with rice. 440 calories

L Enchiladas De Mole Poblano

$10.00

Two chicken enchiladas in a traditional mole sauce garnished with shredded cheese served with rice. 560 calories

L Chori Pollo

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh pineapple & drizzled cheese sauce, served with rice & beans. 410 calories

L Chimichanga

$10.00

Fried or soft flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken topped with sour cream & cheese sauce served with choice of rice or beans. 720 calories

L Arroz Con Carne

$12.00

Seasoned & grilled steak served on a bed of Mexican rice with red & green bell peppers, onions & melted white American cheese. 810 calories

L Arroz Con Pollo

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast served over Mexican rice with red bell peppers, onions. & cheese sauce. 710 calories

Quesadilla Rellena

$10.00

Shredded beef or chicken quesadilla served with crema salad. 250 calories

Create Your Own Lunch

Create Your Own Lunch

$12.00

Each combo is made with ground beef or choice of shredded chicken and served with non-GMO tortillas, rice & beans

BUFFET

BUFFET

$12.00

Kids Buffet (12-under)

$5.00

Cocktails and Margaritas

Signature Margaritas

Fresh Squeezed Margarita

$14.00

1800 silver, fresh squeezed orange & lime juices, with Gran cala served on rocks only

Organic Margarita

$14.00

Sauza tequila fresh lime juice & agave nectar

Tropical Margarita

$14.00

1800 tequila, melon liqueur, a splash of pineapple juice & sweet and sour mix

Los Amigos Margarita

$14.00

Patron reposado tequila. Patron citronage & lime juice

Purple Gecko Margarita

$14.00

1800-Tequila blue curacao, splash of cranberry juice & our house-made margarita mix

Texas Style Margarita

$14.00

Jose cuervo tequila. Gran gala. Fresh orange juice & our famous house-made margarita mix

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

1800 reposado, cran gala, agave nectar & fresh lime juice served on rocks only

Ultimate Margarita

$14.00

1800 reposado, cointreau & lime juice

Sangria Margarita

$14.00

Made with our house sangria mix. Frozen only

Italian Margarita

$14.00

Amaretto liqueur. Hornitos tequila with house-mand margarita mix

Margarona

$14.00

The perfect blend of two stars: frozen lime margarita & corona extra

House Margarita

Organic House Margarita

$11.00

Hornitos tequila, triple sec, and our house-made organic margarita mix, fresh lime juice, jumbo. Served frozen or on the rocks

5.00 House REG Margarita

$5.00

7.00 (flavored) House REG Margarita

$7.00

Classic Mojito

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Peach Mojito

$12.00

Raspberry Mojito

$12.00

Lime Mojito

$12.00

Passion Fruit Mojito

$12.00

Mango Mojito

$12.00

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Light rum, Malibu rum, grenadine, orange juice and pineapple juice

Island Punch

$12.00

Vodka, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and a splash of grenadine

Mai Tai

$12.00

Coconut rum, amaretto, triple sec and a splash of orange juice

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Vodka, cranberry juice and pineapple juice

Beach Iced Tea

$12.00

Rum, gin, vodka, tequila. Triple sec, lemon juice, sugar syrup and cranberry juice

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Vodka with peach. Cranberry and orange juice

Daiquiris

$12.00

Rum and your flavor choice strawberry, mango peach, raspberry, or piña colada, mixed to perfection and garnished with fruit

Trash Can

$12.00

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Micheladas

Michelada

$9.00

SUPER Michelada

$30.00

Beer

Draft

Corona DRAFT

$5.00

Corona Light DRAFT

$5.00

Modelo Especial DRAFT

$5.00

Negra Modelo DRAFT

$5.00

Pacifico DRAFT

$5.00

Coors Lite DRAFT

$5.00

Bud Light DRAFT

$5.00

Miller Lite DRAFT

$5.00

Michelob Ultra DRAFT

$5.00

Dos Equis Xx DRAFT

$5.00

Blue Moon DRAFT

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA DRAFT

$5.00

Bottle Imported

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Sunrise

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Bottle Domestic

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

FIGHT NIGHT

STANDING

$30.00

HIG TOP TABLE

$50.00

LOW TOP TABLE

$65.00

VIP TABLE

$105.00

ARROZ CON POLLO 5 MAYO

$9.00

FAJITAS POLLO 5 MAYO

$8.00

BEER 5 MAYO

$3.00

HOUSE TEQUILA 5 MAYO

$2.00

MARGARITAS ROCKS 5 MAYO

$5.00

Wine

Red

Merlot Close De Bois

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Rodney

$7.00

Malbec Aposato

$7.00

Pinot Noir Woodbridge

$7.00

White

White

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$7.00

Pinot Grigio Corbett Canyon

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc Tabali

$7.00

Moscato Castelló Del Piggio

$7.00

Liquor

Vodka

Grey Goose

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Absolute

$7.00

Skyy

$7.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Peach

$7.00

Jim Beam Honey

$7.00

Jim Beam Apple

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Hennessy

$7.00

Black Label

$7.00

Red Label

$7.00

Green Label

$7.00

BLUE LEBEL

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Buchanan's 12

$9.00

Buchanan's 18

$10.00

Jameson

$7.00