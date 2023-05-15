Los amigos bar & grill new 3424 Orange Ave NE
3424 Orange Ave NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
Food
Kid's Menu
Nachos
Los Amigos Nachos
A mix of chicken, chorizo & applewood bacon. Topped with refried beans. Pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños. 1090 calories
Fajitas Nachos
Grilled steak or chicken sautéed with onions & bell peppers. 1070 calories
Nachos Supreme
Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream. 1190 calories
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp with sautéed onions & bell peppers. 1110 calories
Appetizers
Fresh Guacamole
Freshly made with avocados, jalapeños, tomato, onion, lime, salt & cilantro. 650 calories
Seared Ahi Tuna De La Playa
Seared ahi tuna served in a warm soy-ginger-lime sauce topped with fresh avocados. 650 calories
Cheese Dip
750 calories
Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)
Grilled Mexican sausage with onions & poblano peppers covered with melted cheese. 1250 calories
Camarones Gratinados
Grilled jumbo shrimp with chopped onions covered with melted cheese. 1030 calories
Pollo Gratinados
Grilled chicken with chopped onions covered with melted cheese. 770 calories
Ceviche De Camaron
Choice of mahi mahi or shrimp. Fresh vegetables, peppers, onions, tomatoes, pickles, cilantro, salt & lime served with sliced avocados. 460 calories
Cocktel De Camarones
Chiles Toreados
Cheese Sticks
4 pieces
Chicken Wings
DJ Night
Taco Night
Fries
RED BULL
agua
beer
mix drink
tequila 12
tequila shots
six packs
red bull
draft beer
shooters
taco night
Signature-Style Burritos
Burrito Las Palmas
10 flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, grilled onions, guacamole salad, rice & beans drizzled with cheese enchilada sauce, & sour cream. 890 calories
Burritos San Pedro
10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & beans topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream. 1310 calories
Burritos Pastor
10'' flour tortilla stuffed with grilled pork in al pastor marinade grilled pineapple & onions, rice & beans topped with cheese dip, tomatillo sauce & pico de gallo. 1200 calories
Billy Steak Burrito
10" flour tortilla stuffed with thinly sliced Philly steak with grilled onions, mushrooms & roasted poblano peppers topped with cheese sauce & sour cream. 910 calories
Burrito De Espinaca
10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans & onions topped with spinach & sour cream. 1190 calories
Burrito Mex
10 flour tortilla stuffed with choice of grilled chicken or steak. Onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & beans topped with green tomatillo sauce, red enchilada sauce & melted cheese sauce. 660 calories
Burrito Chipotle
10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, rice & beans drizzled with creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream. 1090 calories
Jimmy's Burrito
10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled jumbo shrimp, chicken, pineapple, spinach, onions, guacamole, rice & beans topped with cheese & sour cream. 790 calories
Traditional Burritos
Burrito Fajitas
Two burritos filled with choice of steak or chicken & onions drizzled with cheese sauce & sour cream. 840 calories
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos 1 filled with chicken & beans, 1 filled with shredded beef & beans topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheese. 660 calories
Chimichanga Dinner
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with cheese sauce & sour cream. 700 calories
Chimichanga Supreme
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with cheese & burrito sauce topped with crema salad. 700 calories
Sizzling Fajitas
Grilled Chicken Fajita
400 calories
Grilled Steak Fajita
490 calories
Grilled Shrimp Fajita
470 calories
Mixed Fajita
Grilled tender sliced steak & chicken. 550 calories
Suiza Fajita
Grilled steak, chicken & shrimp. 630 calories
Tropical Fajitas
Grilled chicken fresh pineapples & onions, served with rice, beans & crema salad. 690 calories
Fajitas for Two
The perfect mix of steak, chicken, shrimp & pork, comes with two side salads. 1480 calories
CINCO DE MAYO FAJITAS
CINCO DE MAYO ARROZ CON POLLO
Mothers Day Combo
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Ranchera
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions, & choice of grilled chicken or steak with crema salad. 870 calories
Quesadillas Rellenas
Two quesadillas with choice of shredded beef or chicken with rice or beans. 710 calories
Quesadilla Del Mar
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions, & grilled jumbo shrimp served with crema salad. 830 calories
Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken & sautéed spinach served with a side of creamy poblano salsa. 1030 calories
Tropical Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with fresh pineapple, ham, onions, & rice served with crema salad. 810 calories
Quesadilla Suiza
One quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, steak & shrimp, onions, bell peppers & crema salad. 870 calories
Enchiladas
Spinach & Chicken
Three enchiladas stuffed with grilled chicken & spinach, topped with creamy poblano sauce, served with rice. 590 calories
Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
Three chicken enchiladas in a traditional mole poblano sauce garnished with shredded cheese, served with rice. 860 calories
Billy Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, & shredded cheese, served with rice. 860 calories
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas with pork carnitas, onions, bell peppers served with rice & beans. 860 calories
Enchiladas Mixtas
Three enchiladas. 1 chicken, 1 shredded beef. & 1 cheese topped with green tomatillo sauce, red enchilada sauce & cheese sauce served with rice & beans. 990 calories
Enchiladas Chipotle
Three enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 ground beef. & 1 shredded beef topped with chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans. 780 calories
Enchiladas Supreme
Supreme combo of four enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 ground beef, 1 cheese & 1 shredded beef topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cheese. 1030 calories
Enchiladas Los Amigos
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken in green tomatillo sauce served with rice & guacamole salad. 580 calories
Tacos
Tacos De Camaron
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheese, pico de gallo, shredded red cabbage & sliced radishes. 800 calories
Tacos De Pollo
Flour tortillas with grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado & tomatillo sauce. 760 calories
Tacos De Carne Asada
Corn tortillas with grilled steak topped with onions & tomatillo sauce. 670 calories
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with grilled mahi mahi, topped with shredded red cabbage, pico de gallo, sliced radishes & creamy chipotle sauce. 570 calories
Tacos Al Pastor
Flour tortillas with grilled pork marinated in a pineapple adobo, topped with cilantro, onion & tomatillo sauce. 830 calories
Ahi Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with grilled ahi tuna, topped with shredded red cabbage, pico de gallo, sliced radishes & creamy chipotle sauce. 470 calories
Salmon Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with grilled salmon, topped with fresh pineapples, mango, avocado, pico de gallo & pineapple caramel sauce. 470 calories
TACO TUESDAY
Steaks
Carne Asada
Tender 10 oz rib-eye steak served with pico de gallo, rice & beans. 500 calories
Amigo
Your choice of a 10 oz t-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers, & cheese sauce, served with rice & beans. 290 calories
Chori Steak
Grilled 10 oz t-bone steak topped with chorizo, drizzled with cheese sauce, served with rice & beans. 1050 calories
T-bone Americano
Grilled 10 oz t-bone steak served with French fries & tossed salad. 320 calories
Los Amigos Especial
A delicious combo of grilled steak & chicken breast served with pico de gallo, rice & beans. 840 calories
Arroz Con Carne
Seasoned & grilled steak served on a bed of Mexican rice with red & green bell peppers, onions, & melted white American cheese. 910 calories
CARNITAS DINNER
Pork
Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. & sour cream. 690 calories
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. & sour cream. 780 calories
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado & cheese. 560 calories
Steak Fajita Salad
Grilled steak over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado & cheese. 560 calories
Shrimp Fajita Salad
Grilled shrimp over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado & cheese. 560 calories
La Playa Salad
Grilled shrimp & chicken with mushrooms, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato & cheese. 530 calories
Garden Suiza Salad
Grilled steak shrimp & chicken with spring mix lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & raspberry-citrus vinaigrette. 900 calories
Chicken
Tropical Chicken
Two grilled chicken breast with ham, fresh pineapple served with rice & crema salad. 790 calories
Chicken & Spinach
Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach & bacon sauce, served with rice & sour cream. 610 calories
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh pineapple & drizzled cheese sauce, served with rice & beans. 810 calories
Pollo El Amigo
Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions our classic cheese & ranchero sauce, served with rice & beans
Chicken Fried Rice
Grilled chicken breast served over Mexican rice. Topped with melted cheese sauce. 910 calories
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions & cheese sauce, served with rice & beans. 690 calories
Chicken & Zucchini
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with zucchini, red & green peppers & onions served with rice & beans. 720 calories
Arros Con Pollo
Chopped grilled chicken breast with chopped onions, red & green bell peppers, topped with melted cheese sauce. 760 calories
Pollo Con Camarones
Grilled jumbo shrimp, pico de gallo, rice & beans, topped with melted cheese sauce. 360 calories
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Burrito
Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes topped with melted cheese sauce & drizzled with sour cream. 220 calories
Spinach Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with spinach topped with roasted poblano sauce, sour cream & queso fresco served with rice. 820 calories
Enchiladas Vegetarianas
Three corn tortillas. 1 spinach, 1 beans, 1 cheese filled. Topped with cheese sauce served with rice. 950 calories
Mushroom Quesadillas
Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms served with sour cream salad. 690 calories
Fajitas Vegetarianas
Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, tomato & onions served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream & non-GMO flour tortillas. 470 calories
Quesadilla Vegetariana
Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, tomato & onions served with pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream salad & non-GMO flour tortillas. 470 calories
Seafood
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo Nocal
Sautéed shrimp in garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato & fresh avocado, served with rice & topped with cilantro fresco. 710 calories
Shrimp Fried Rice
Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice with red bell peppers, onions topped with melted cheese sauce. 630 calories
Seafood Chimichanga's
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shrimp, cheese sauce, & sour cream served with rice & beans. 800 calories
Pescado Su Casa
Mahi mahi fillet with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, & roasted peppers in a delicious white wine sauce, served with rice. 540 calories
La Williamson
Mahi mahi fillet & shrimp served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo. 500 calories
Classic Desserts
A LA CARTE
Sides
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Avocado Slices
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Lettuce
Side Pico de Gallo
Small Cheese Dip
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Black Beans
Side Cilantro
Side French Fries
Side Grilled Veggies
Side Crema Salad
Side Guacamole Salad
Side Peco Jalapenos
Side Tomatoes
Side Salsa Picosa
Pineapple
Side Fresh Jalapenos
SIde Grill Shrimp
Side Pork
SALSA
Side Grill Steak
Side Grill Chicken
Lunch
Lunch
L Spinach Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken & sautéed spinach topped with creamy spinach sauce served with rice & beans. 490 calories
Lunch Fajitas
A lunch-sized portion of a sizzling skillet with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, grated cheese and non-GMO tortillas. 330 calories
L Fajita Burrito
One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions topped with cheese sauce & sour cream served with rice & beans. 490 calories
L Burrito Deluxe
One shredded beef or chicken burrito with beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese & pico de gallo served with side of rice and beans. 440 calories
L Burrito San Pedro
Lunch size burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & beans drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream & pico de gallo. 1050 calories
L Burrito Las Palmas
Lunch size burrito filled with pork carnitas, grilled onions drizzled with cheese & enchilada sauce served with guacamole salad & choice of rice or beans. 670 calories
L Burrito Pastor
Lunch size burrito filled with grilled pork in al pastor marinade, grilled pineapple & onions topped with cheese dip, tomatillo sauce & pico de gallo served with rice & beans. 920 calories
L Chicken Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese & sour cream served with choice of rice or beans. 550 calories
L Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach topped with creamy poblano pepper sauce served with rice. 440 calories
L Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
Two chicken enchiladas in a traditional mole sauce garnished with shredded cheese served with rice. 560 calories
L Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh pineapple & drizzled cheese sauce, served with rice & beans. 410 calories
L Chimichanga
Fried or soft flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken topped with sour cream & cheese sauce served with choice of rice or beans. 720 calories
L Arroz Con Carne
Seasoned & grilled steak served on a bed of Mexican rice with red & green bell peppers, onions & melted white American cheese. 810 calories
L Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast served over Mexican rice with red bell peppers, onions. & cheese sauce. 710 calories
Quesadilla Rellena
Shredded beef or chicken quesadilla served with crema salad. 250 calories
Create Your Own Lunch
Cocktails and Margaritas
Signature Margaritas
Fresh Squeezed Margarita
1800 silver, fresh squeezed orange & lime juices, with Gran cala served on rocks only
Organic Margarita
Sauza tequila fresh lime juice & agave nectar
Tropical Margarita
1800 tequila, melon liqueur, a splash of pineapple juice & sweet and sour mix
Los Amigos Margarita
Patron reposado tequila. Patron citronage & lime juice
Purple Gecko Margarita
1800-Tequila blue curacao, splash of cranberry juice & our house-made margarita mix
Texas Style Margarita
Jose cuervo tequila. Gran gala. Fresh orange juice & our famous house-made margarita mix
Skinny Margarita
1800 reposado, cran gala, agave nectar & fresh lime juice served on rocks only
Ultimate Margarita
1800 reposado, cointreau & lime juice
Sangria Margarita
Made with our house sangria mix. Frozen only
Italian Margarita
Amaretto liqueur. Hornitos tequila with house-mand margarita mix
Margarona
The perfect blend of two stars: frozen lime margarita & corona extra
House Margarita
Classic Mojito
Cocktails
Bahama Mama
Light rum, Malibu rum, grenadine, orange juice and pineapple juice
Island Punch
Vodka, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and a splash of grenadine
Mai Tai
Coconut rum, amaretto, triple sec and a splash of orange juice
Bay Breeze
Vodka, cranberry juice and pineapple juice
Beach Iced Tea
Rum, gin, vodka, tequila. Triple sec, lemon juice, sugar syrup and cranberry juice
Sex on the Beach
Vodka with peach. Cranberry and orange juice
Daiquiris
Rum and your flavor choice strawberry, mango peach, raspberry, or piña colada, mixed to perfection and garnished with fruit