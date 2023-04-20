Los Amigos Bar & Grill2 SML
404 Crazy Horse Drive
Moneta, VA 24121
Food
Kids Menu
Nachos
Los Amigos Nachos
A mix of chicken, chorizo & applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico De gallo, sour cream, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños
Fajitas Nachos
Nachos 1070-cal grilled steak or chicken sautéed with onions & bell peppers (mixed steak & chicken)
Nachos Supreme
196-Cal ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, pico De gallo & sour cream
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp with sautéed onions & bell peppers
Appetizers
Fresh Guacamole
Freshly made with avocados, jalapeños, tomato, onion, lime, salt & cilantro
Seared Ahi Tuna De La Playa
Seared ahi tuna served in a warm soy-ginger-lime sauce, topped with fresh avocados
Cheese Dip
Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)
Grilled Mexican sausage with onions & poblano peppers covered with melted cheese
Camarones Gratinados
Grilled jumbo shrimp with chopped onions covered with melted cheese
Pollo Gratinados
Grilled chicken with chopped onions covered with melted cheese
Ceviche
Choice of mahi mahi or shrimp, fresh vegetables, peppers onions, tomatoes, pickles, cilantro, salt & lime served with sliced avocados
"Gringo" Pico De Gallo
Made in-house with local market fresh vegetables, peppers onions, tomatoes, pickles, cilantro, salt & lime served with chips
Dinner
Fajitas
A lunch-sized portion of a sizzling skillet with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, and bell peppers served with rice, refried beans, pico De gallo, sour cream, grated cheese, and non-GMO tortillas
Spinach Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken & sautéed spinach topped with creamy spinach sauce served with rice & beans
Fajita Burrito
One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions topped with cheese sauce & sour cream served with rice & beans
Burrito Deluxe
One shredDed beef or chicken burrito with beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese & pico De gallo served with a siDe of rice and beans
Burrito San Pedro
Lunch-size burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & beans drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream & pico De gallo
Burrito Las Palmas
Lunch-size burrito filled with pork carnitas, grilled onions drizzled with cheese & enchilada sauce served with guacamole salad & choice of rice or beans
Burrito Pastor
Lunch-size burrito filled with grilled pork in al pastor marinade, grilled pineapple & onions topped with cheese dip, tomatillo sauce & pico de gallo served with rice & beans
Chicken Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese & sour cream served with a choice of rice or beans
Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach topped with creamy poblano pepper sauce served with rice
Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
Two chicken enchiladas in a traditional mole sauce garnished with shredded cheese served with rice
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh pineapple & drizzled cheese sauce, served with rice & beans
Chimichanga
Fried or soft flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken topped with sour cream & cheese sauce served with choice of rice or beans
Arroz Con Carne
Seasoned & grilled steak served on a bed of Mexican rice with red & green bell peppers, onions, & melted white American cheese
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast served over Mexican rice with red bell peppers, onions, & cheese sauce
Quesadilla Rellena
Shredded beef or chicken quesadilla served with crema salad
Tropical Fajitas
Grilled chicken, fresh pineapples & onions served with rice, beans, & crema salad
Fajitas for Two
The perfect mix of steak, chicken, shrimp & pork comes with two side salads
Tropical Fajitas (Copy)
Grilled chicken, fresh pineapples & onions served with rice, beans, & crema salad
Burritos
Burrito Las Palmas
10" flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, grilled onions, guacamole salad, rice, & beans drizzled with cheese, enchilada sauce, & sour cream
Burritos San Pedro
10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & beans topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream
Burritos Pastor
10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled pork in al pastor marinade, grilled pineapple & onions, rice & beans topped with cheese dip, tomatillo sauce & pico de gallo
Burrito De Espinaca
10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans & onions topped with spinach & sour cream
Billy Steak Burrito
10" flour tortilla stuffed with thinly sliced Philly steak with grilled onions, mushrooms & roasted poblano peppers topped with cheese sauce & sour cream
Burrito Mex
10" flour tortilla stuffed with choice of grilled chicken or steak (+$2), onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & beans topped with green tomatillo sauce, red enchilada sauce & melted cheese sauce
Burrito Chipotle
10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, rice & beans drizzled with creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream
Jimmy's Burrito
10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled jumbo shrimp, pineapple, spinach, onions, guacamole, rice & beans topped with cheese & sour cream
Traditional
Burrito Fajitas
Two burritos filled with a choice of steak or chicken & onions drizzled with cheese sauce & sour cream
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos, 1 filled with chicken & beans, 1 filled with shredded beef & beans, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheese
Chimichanga Dinner
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with cheese sauce & sour cream
Chimichanga Supreme
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with cheese & burrito sauce topped with crema salad
Create Your Own Combo
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Ranchera
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions, & choice of grilled chicken or steak with crema salad
Quesadillas Rellenas
Two quesadillas with a choice of shredded beef or chicken with rice or beans
Quesadilla Del Mar
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions, & grilled jumbo shrimp served with crema salad
Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken & sautéed spinach served with a side of creamy poblano salsa
Tropical Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with fresh pineapple, ham, onions, & rice served with crema salad
Quesadilla Suiza
One quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, & shrimp, onions, bell peppers & crema salad
Enchiladas
Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas
Three enchiladas stuffed with grilled chicken & spinach, topped with creamy poblano sauce and served with rice
Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
Three chicken enchiladas in a traditional mole poblano sauce garnished with shredded cheese served with rice
Billy Enchiladas
Enchiladas 860-cal three chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, & shredded cheese, served with rice
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas with pork carnitas, onions, and bell peppers served with rice & beans
Enchiladas Mixtas
Three enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 shredded beef, & 1 cheese topped with green tomatillo sauce, red enchilada sauce & cheese sauce served with rice & beans
Enchiladas Chipotle
Three enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 ground beef, & 1 shredded beef topped with chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
Enchiladas Supreme
Supreme combo of four enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 ground beef, 1 cheese & 1 shredded beef topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cheese
Enchiladas Los Amigos
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken in green tomatillo sauce served with rice & guacamole salad
Tacos
Tacos De Camaron
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheese, pico de gallo, shredded red cabbage & sliced radishes
Tacos De Pollo
Flour tortillas with grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado & tomatillo sauce
Tacos De Carne Asada
Corn tortillas with grilled steak topped with onions & tomatillo sauce
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with grilled mahi mahi, topped with shredded red cabbage, pico de gallo, sliced radishes & creamy chipotle sauce
Tacos Al Pastor
Flour tortillas with grilled pork marinated in a pineapple adobo, topped with cilantro, onion & tomatillo sauce
Ahi Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with grilled ahi tuna, topped with shredDed red cabbage, pico De gallo, sliced raddishes & creamy chipotle sauce
Salmon Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with grilled salmon, topped with fresh pineapples, mango, avocado, pico De gallo & pineapple caramel sauce
Steaks
Carne Asada
Tender 10 oz rib-eye steak served with pico de gallo, rice & beans
Amigo
Your choice of a 10 oz t-bone steak or grilled chicken ($16) breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers, & cheese sauce, served with rice & beans
Chori Steak
Grilled 10 oz t-bone steak topped with chorizo, drizzled with cheese sauce, and served with rice & beans
T-bone Americano
Grilled 10 oz t-bone steak served with French fries, & tossed salad
Los Amigos Especial
A delicious combo of grilled steak & chicken breast served with pico de gallo, rice & beans
Arroz Con Carne
Seasoned & grilled steak served on a bed of Mexican rice with red & green bell peppers, onions, & melted white American cheese
CARNITAS
Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, & sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, & sour cream
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado &cheese
Steak Fajita Salad
Grilled steak over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado & cheese
Shrimp Fajita Salad
Grilled shrimp over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado & cheese
La Playa Salad
Grilled shrimp & chicken with mushrooms, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato & cheese
Garden Suiza Salad
Grilled steak, shrimp & chicken with spring mix lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese, & raspberry-citrus vinaigrette
Pork
Chicken
Tropical Chicken
Two grilled chicken breasts with ham and fresh pineapple served with rice & crema salad
Chicken & Spinach
Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach & bacon sauce, served with rice & sour cream
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh pineapple & drizzled cheese sauce, served with rice & beans
Pollo El Amigo
Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, our classic cheese & ranchero sauce served with rice & beans
Chicken Fried Rice
Grilled chicken breast served over Mexican rice, topped with melted cheese sauce
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, & cheese sauce, served with rice & beans
Chicken & Zucchini
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with zucchini, red & green peppers, & onions served with rice & beans
Arros Con Pollo
Chopped grilled chicken breast with chopped onions, and red & green bell peppers, topped with melted cheese sauce
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Burrito
Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes topped with melted cheese sauce & drizzled with sour cream
Spinach Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with spinach topped with roasted poblano sauce, sour cream & queso fresco served with rice
Enchiladas Vegetarians
Three corn tortillas, 1 spinach, 1 bean, 1 cheese filled, topped with cheese sauce served with rice
Mushroom Quesadillas
Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms served with sour cream salad
Chile Relleno Poblano
One chile rellenos stuffed with cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, sour cream & cheese served with rice & beans
Fajitas Vegetarians
Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, tomato, & onions served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream & non-GMO flour tortillas
Quesadilla Vegetarian
Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, tomato, & onions served with pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream salad & non-GMO flour tortillas
Seafood
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Sauteed shrimp in garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato, & fresh avocado, served with rice & topped with cilantro fresco
Shrimp Fried Rice
Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice with red bell peppers, and onions topped with melted cheese sauce
Seafood Chimichanga's
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shrimp, cheese sauce, & sour cream served with rice & beans
Pescado Su Casa
Mahi mahi fillet with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, & roasted peppers in a delicious white wine sauce, served with rice
Marina
Mahi mahi fillet & shrimp served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet topped with homemade balsamic sauce marinated in pineapple, grilled zucchini served with rice & pico de gallo
A la Carte
Sides
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Avocado Slices
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Lettuce
Side Pico de Gallo
Small Cheese Dip
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Black Beans
Side Cilantro
Side French Fries
Side Grilled Veggies
Side Crema Salad
Side Guacamole Salad
Side Peco Jalapenos
Side Tomatoes
Side Salsa Picosa
Pineapple
Side Fresh Jalapenos
SIde Grill Shrimp
Side Pork
SALSA
Side Grill Steak
Side Grill Chicken
Lunch
Lunch Fajitas
A lunch-sized portion of a sizzling skillet with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, and bell peppers served with rice, refried beans, pico De gallo, sour cream, grated cheese, and non-GMO tortillas
Lunch Spinach Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken & sautéed spinach topped with creamy spinach sauce served with rice & beans
Lunch Fajita Burrito
One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions topped with cheese sauce & sour cream served with rice & beans
Lunch Burrito Deluxe
One shredDed beef or chicken burrito with beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese & pico De gallo served with a siDe of rice and beans
Lunch Burrito San Pedro
Lunch size burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & beans drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream & pico De gallo
Lunch Burrito Las Palmas
Lunch-size burrito filled with pork carnitas, grilled onions drizzled with cheese & enchilada sauce served with guacamole salad & choice of rice or beans
Lunch Burrito Pastor
Lunch-size burrito filled with grilled pork in al pastor marinaDe, grilled pineapple & onions topped with cheese dip, tomatillo sauce & pico De gallo served with rice & beans
Lunch Chicken Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese & sour cream served with a choice of rice or beans
Lunch Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach topped with creamy poblano pepper sauce served with rice
Lunch Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
Two chicken enchiladas in a traditional mole sauce garnished with shredded cheese served with rice
Lunch Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh pineapple & drizzled cheese sauce, served with rice & beans
Lunch Chimichanga
Fried or soft flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken topped with sour cream & cheese sauce served with choice of rice or beans
Lunch Arroz Con Carne
Seasoned & grilled steak served on a bed of Mexican rice with red & green bell peppers, onions, & melted white American cheese
Lunch Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast served over Mexican rice with red bell peppers, onions, & cheese sauce
Lunch Quesadilla Rellena
Shredded beef or chicken quesadilla served with crema salad
Create Your Own Lunch
Margaritas
Signature Margaritas
Fresh Squeezed Margarita
1800 silver, fresh squeezed orange & lime juices, with Gran gala served on rocks only
Organic Margarita
Sauza tequila, fresh lime juice & agave nectar
Tropical Margarita
1800 tequila, melon liqueur, a splash of pineapple juice & sweet and sour mix
Los Amigos Margarita
Patron reposado tequila, patron citronage & lime juice
Purple Gecko Margarita
1800 tequila, blue curacao, a splash of cranberry juice & our house-made margarita mix
Texas Style Margarita
Jose cuervo tequila, gran gala. Fresh orange juice & our famous house-made margarita mix
Skinny Margarita
1800 reposado, gran gala, agave nectar & fresh lime juice served on rocks only
Ultimate Margarita
1800 reposado, cointreau & lime juice
Italian Margarita
Amaretto liqueur, hornitos tequila with house-made margarita mix
Margarona
The perfect blend of two stars: frozen lime margarita & corona extra
Flavor Margaritas
Sauza tequila, fresh lime juice & agave nectar
House Margarita
Classic Mojito
Cocktails
Bahama Mama
Light rum, Malibu rum, grenadine, orange juice, and pineapple juice
Island Punch
Vodka, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and a splash of grenadine
Mai Tai
Coconut rum, amaretto, triple sec, and a splash of orange juice
Bay Breeze
Vodka, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice
Beach Iced Tea
Rum, gin, vodka, tequila, triple sec, lemon juice, sugar syrup, and cranberry juice
Sex on the Beach
Vodka with peach, cranberry, and orange juice
Daiquiris
Rum and your flavor choice: strawberry, mango, peach, raspberry, or piña colada, mixed to perfection and garnished with fruit
Bloody Mary
Daiquiri
Beer
Bottle - Imported
Draft
Liqueur
Whiskey
Fancy Tequilas
Don Julio 1942
Patron
Silver, reposado & añejo
Don Julio
Silver, reposado & añejo
1800
Silver & reposado
Cabo Wabo
Silver, reposado & añejo
Espolón 80 Proof
Silver, reposado & añejo
Tres Agaves
Silver, reposado & añejo
Hornitos
Silver
Jose Cuervo
Especial & tradicional
Herradura - Silver,reposado
Silver,reposado & añejo
Casa Amigos
Silver, reposado & añejo
Milagro
Silver
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Organic non-GMO gluten free
