A map showing the location of Los Amigos Bar & Grill2 SMLView gallery

Los Amigos Bar & Grill2 SML

review star

No reviews yet

404 Crazy Horse Drive

Moneta, VA 24121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$9.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Pepperoni Pizza & Fries

$9.00

Enchilada with Rice & Beans

$9.00

Kids Combo

$9.00

Ground beef burrito & soft taco

Niños Nachos

$9.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with rice & cheese sauce

Nachos

Los Amigos Nachos

$14.00

A mix of chicken, chorizo & applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico De gallo, sour cream, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños

Fajitas Nachos

$15.00

Nachos 1070-cal grilled steak or chicken sautéed with onions & bell peppers (mixed steak & chicken)

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

196-Cal ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, pico De gallo & sour cream

Shrimp Nachos

$18.00

Grilled shrimp with sautéed onions & bell peppers

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole

$10.00

Freshly made with avocados, jalapeños, tomato, onion, lime, salt & cilantro

Seared Ahi Tuna De La Playa

$15.00

Seared ahi tuna served in a warm soy-ginger-lime sauce, topped with fresh avocados

Cheese Dip

$8.00

Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)

$12.00

Grilled Mexican sausage with onions & poblano peppers covered with melted cheese

Camarones Gratinados

$14.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp with chopped onions covered with melted cheese

Pollo Gratinados

$12.00

Grilled chicken with chopped onions covered with melted cheese

Ceviche

$14.00

Choice of mahi mahi or shrimp, fresh vegetables, peppers onions, tomatoes, pickles, cilantro, salt & lime served with sliced avocados

"Gringo" Pico De Gallo

$8.00

Made in-house with local market fresh vegetables, peppers onions, tomatoes, pickles, cilantro, salt & lime served with chips

Dinner

Fajitas

$18.00

A lunch-sized portion of a sizzling skillet with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, and bell peppers served with rice, refried beans, pico De gallo, sour cream, grated cheese, and non-GMO tortillas

Spinach Burrito

$17.00

One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken & sautéed spinach topped with creamy spinach sauce served with rice & beans

Fajita Burrito

$17.00

One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions topped with cheese sauce & sour cream served with rice & beans

Burrito Deluxe

$17.00

One shredDed beef or chicken burrito with beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese & pico De gallo served with a siDe of rice and beans

Burrito San Pedro

$17.00

Lunch-size burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & beans drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream & pico De gallo

Burrito Las Palmas

$17.00

Lunch-size burrito filled with pork carnitas, grilled onions drizzled with cheese & enchilada sauce served with guacamole salad & choice of rice or beans

Burrito Pastor

$17.00

Lunch-size burrito filled with grilled pork in al pastor marinade, grilled pineapple & onions topped with cheese dip, tomatillo sauce & pico de gallo served with rice & beans

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese & sour cream served with a choice of rice or beans

Spinach Enchiladas

$17.00

Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach topped with creamy poblano pepper sauce served with rice

Enchiladas De Mole Poblano

$17.00

Two chicken enchiladas in a traditional mole sauce garnished with shredded cheese served with rice

Chori Pollo

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh pineapple & drizzled cheese sauce, served with rice & beans

Chimichanga

$17.00

Fried or soft flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken topped with sour cream & cheese sauce served with choice of rice or beans

Arroz Con Carne

$17.00

Seasoned & grilled steak served on a bed of Mexican rice with red & green bell peppers, onions, & melted white American cheese

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast served over Mexican rice with red bell peppers, onions, & cheese sauce

Quesadilla Rellena

$17.00

Shredded beef or chicken quesadilla served with crema salad

Fajitas

Tropical Fajitas

$22.00

Grilled chicken, fresh pineapples & onions served with rice, beans, & crema salad

Fajitas for Two

$45.00

The perfect mix of steak, chicken, shrimp & pork comes with two side salads

Tropical Fajitas (Copy)

$22.00

Grilled chicken, fresh pineapples & onions served with rice, beans, & crema salad

Burritos

Burrito Las Palmas

$19.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, grilled onions, guacamole salad, rice, & beans drizzled with cheese, enchilada sauce, & sour cream

Burritos San Pedro

$19.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & beans topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream

Burritos Pastor

$19.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled pork in al pastor marinade, grilled pineapple & onions, rice & beans topped with cheese dip, tomatillo sauce & pico de gallo

Burrito De Espinaca

$19.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans & onions topped with spinach & sour cream

Billy Steak Burrito

$19.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with thinly sliced Philly steak with grilled onions, mushrooms & roasted poblano peppers topped with cheese sauce & sour cream

Burrito Mex

$19.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with choice of grilled chicken or steak (+$2), onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & beans topped with green tomatillo sauce, red enchilada sauce & melted cheese sauce

Burrito Chipotle

$19.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, rice & beans drizzled with creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream

Jimmy's Burrito

$22.00

10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled jumbo shrimp, pineapple, spinach, onions, guacamole, rice & beans topped with cheese & sour cream

Traditional

Burrito Fajitas

$19.00

Two burritos filled with a choice of steak or chicken & onions drizzled with cheese sauce & sour cream

Burritos Deluxe

$19.00

Two burritos, 1 filled with chicken & beans, 1 filled with shredded beef & beans, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheese

Chimichanga Dinner

$19.00

Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with cheese sauce & sour cream

Chimichanga Supreme

$19.00

Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with cheese & burrito sauce topped with crema salad

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

Grilled Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Mixed Fajitas

$25.00

Grilled tender sliced steak & chicken

Suiza Fajitas

$25.00

Grilled steak, chicken & shrimp

TROPICAL FAJITAS

$22.00

FAJITAS FOR TWO

$45.00

Create Your Own Combo

Create Your Own Combo

$22.00

Choice of ground beef or chicken. Each combo comes with rice & beans

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Ranchera

$22.00

One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions, & choice of grilled chicken or steak with crema salad

Quesadillas Rellenas

$20.00

Two quesadillas with a choice of shredded beef or chicken with rice or beans

Quesadilla Del Mar

$22.00

One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions, & grilled jumbo shrimp served with crema salad

Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla

$22.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken & sautéed spinach served with a side of creamy poblano salsa

Tropical Quesadilla

$20.00

Grilled chicken with fresh pineapple, ham, onions, & rice served with crema salad

Quesadilla Suiza

$22.00

One quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, & shrimp, onions, bell peppers & crema salad

Enchiladas

Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

Three enchiladas stuffed with grilled chicken & spinach, topped with creamy poblano sauce and served with rice

Enchiladas De Mole Poblano

$18.00

Three chicken enchiladas in a traditional mole poblano sauce garnished with shredded cheese served with rice

Billy Enchiladas

$18.00

Enchiladas 860-cal three chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, & shredded cheese, served with rice

Enchiladas Rancheras

$18.00

Two cheese enchiladas with pork carnitas, onions, and bell peppers served with rice & beans

Enchiladas Mixtas

$18.00

Three enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 shredded beef, & 1 cheese topped with green tomatillo sauce, red enchilada sauce & cheese sauce served with rice & beans

Enchiladas Chipotle

$18.00

Three enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 ground beef, & 1 shredded beef topped with chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans

Enchiladas Supreme

$18.00

Supreme combo of four enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 ground beef, 1 cheese & 1 shredded beef topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cheese

Enchiladas Los Amigos

$18.00

Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken in green tomatillo sauce served with rice & guacamole salad

Tacos

Tacos De Camaron

$20.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheese, pico de gallo, shredded red cabbage & sliced radishes

Tacos De Pollo

$18.00

Flour tortillas with grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado & tomatillo sauce

Tacos De Carne Asada

$20.00

Corn tortillas with grilled steak topped with onions & tomatillo sauce

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$22.00

Flour tortillas filled with grilled mahi mahi, topped with shredded red cabbage, pico de gallo, sliced radishes & creamy chipotle sauce

Tacos Al Pastor

$20.00

Flour tortillas with grilled pork marinated in a pineapple adobo, topped with cilantro, onion & tomatillo sauce

Ahi Tacos

$22.00

Flour tortillas filled with grilled ahi tuna, topped with shredDed red cabbage, pico De gallo, sliced raddishes & creamy chipotle sauce

Salmon Tacos

$22.00

Flour tortillas filled with grilled salmon, topped with fresh pineapples, mango, avocado, pico De gallo & pineapple caramel sauce

Steaks

Carne Asada

$24.00

Tender 10 oz rib-eye steak served with pico de gallo, rice & beans

Amigo

$16.00

Your choice of a 10 oz t-bone steak or grilled chicken ($16) breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers, & cheese sauce, served with rice & beans

Chori Steak

$24.00

Grilled 10 oz t-bone steak topped with chorizo, drizzled with cheese sauce, and served with rice & beans

T-bone Americano

$24.00

Grilled 10 oz t-bone steak served with French fries, & tossed salad

Los Amigos Especial

$24.00

A delicious combo of grilled steak & chicken breast served with pico de gallo, rice & beans

Arroz Con Carne

$22.00

Seasoned & grilled steak served on a bed of Mexican rice with red & green bell peppers, onions, & melted white American cheese

CARNITAS

$20.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, & sour cream

Fajita Taco Salad

$20.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, & sour cream

Chicken Fajita Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado &cheese

Steak Fajita Salad

$18.00

Grilled steak over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado & cheese

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$20.00

Grilled shrimp over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado & cheese

La Playa Salad

$20.00

Grilled shrimp & chicken with mushrooms, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato & cheese

Garden Suiza Salad

$22.00

Grilled steak, shrimp & chicken with spring mix lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese, & raspberry-citrus vinaigrette

Pork

Carnitas Dinner

$20.00

Exquisite pork confit cooked in a citrusy beer & garlic infused lard served with pico de gallo, rice & beans

Chicken

Tropical Chicken

$22.00

Two grilled chicken breasts with ham and fresh pineapple served with rice & crema salad

Chicken & Spinach

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach & bacon sauce, served with rice & sour cream

Chori Pollo

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh pineapple & drizzled cheese sauce, served with rice & beans

Pollo El Amigo

$22.00

Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, our classic cheese & ranchero sauce served with rice & beans

Chicken Fried Rice

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast served over Mexican rice, topped with melted cheese sauce

Pollo Asado

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, & cheese sauce, served with rice & beans

Chicken & Zucchini

$22.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with zucchini, red & green peppers, & onions served with rice & beans

Arros Con Pollo

$22.00

Chopped grilled chicken breast with chopped onions, and red & green bell peppers, topped with melted cheese sauce

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Burrito

$20.00

Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes topped with melted cheese sauce & drizzled with sour cream

Spinach Enchiladas

$18.00

Three corn tortillas filled with spinach topped with roasted poblano sauce, sour cream & queso fresco served with rice

Enchiladas Vegetarians

$18.00

Three corn tortillas, 1 spinach, 1 bean, 1 cheese filled, topped with cheese sauce served with rice

Mushroom Quesadillas

$18.00

Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms served with sour cream salad

Chile Relleno Poblano

$18.00

One chile rellenos stuffed with cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, sour cream & cheese served with rice & beans

Fajitas Vegetarians

$20.00

Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, tomato, & onions served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream & non-GMO flour tortillas

Quesadilla Vegetarian

$20.00

Grilled zucchini, bell peppers, tomato, & onions served with pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream salad & non-GMO flour tortillas

Seafood

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp in garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato, & fresh avocado, served with rice & topped with cilantro fresco

Shrimp Fried Rice

$24.00

Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice with red bell peppers, and onions topped with melted cheese sauce

Seafood Chimichanga's

$24.00

Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shrimp, cheese sauce, & sour cream served with rice & beans

Pescado Su Casa

$24.00

Mahi mahi fillet with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, & roasted peppers in a delicious white wine sauce, served with rice

Marina

$24.00

Mahi mahi fillet & shrimp served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Grilled salmon fillet topped with homemade balsamic sauce marinated in pineapple, grilled zucchini served with rice & pico de gallo

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Sopapillas

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

A la Carte

1 HARD TACO

$3.25

1 SOFT TACO

$3.25

1 ENCHILADA

$3.25

1 QUESADILLA

$3.25

1 BURRITO

$3.25

1 GRILL QUESA POLLO

$5.50

1 GRILL QUESA CARNE

$6.00

1 GRILL QUESA CAMARON

$6.00

1 GRILL TACO

$5.00

Sides

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Side Avocado Slices

$3.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$3.50

Side Lettuce

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Small Cheese Dip

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Beans

$3.50

Side Black Beans

$3.50

Side Cilantro

$1.25

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Side Crema Salad

$3.50

Side Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Side Peco Jalapenos

$1.25

Side Tomatoes

$1.75

Side Salsa Picosa

$1.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.25

SIde Grill Shrimp

$6.00

Side Pork

$4.50

SALSA

$1.25

Side Grill Steak

$6.00

Side Grill Chicken

$5.00

Lunch

Lunch

Lunch Fajitas

$15.00

A lunch-sized portion of a sizzling skillet with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, and bell peppers served with rice, refried beans, pico De gallo, sour cream, grated cheese, and non-GMO tortillas

Lunch Spinach Burrito

$14.00

One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken & sautéed spinach topped with creamy spinach sauce served with rice & beans

Lunch Fajita Burrito

$14.00

One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions topped with cheese sauce & sour cream served with rice & beans

Lunch Burrito Deluxe

$14.00

One shredDed beef or chicken burrito with beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese & pico De gallo served with a siDe of rice and beans

Lunch Burrito San Pedro

$14.00

Lunch size burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & beans drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream & pico De gallo

Lunch Burrito Las Palmas

$14.00

Lunch-size burrito filled with pork carnitas, grilled onions drizzled with cheese & enchilada sauce served with guacamole salad & choice of rice or beans

Lunch Burrito Pastor

$14.00

Lunch-size burrito filled with grilled pork in al pastor marinaDe, grilled pineapple & onions topped with cheese dip, tomatillo sauce & pico De gallo served with rice & beans

Lunch Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese & sour cream served with a choice of rice or beans

Lunch Spinach Enchiladas

$14.00

Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach topped with creamy poblano pepper sauce served with rice

Lunch Enchiladas De Mole Poblano

$14.00

Two chicken enchiladas in a traditional mole sauce garnished with shredded cheese served with rice

Lunch Chori Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh pineapple & drizzled cheese sauce, served with rice & beans

Lunch Chimichanga

$14.00

Fried or soft flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken topped with sour cream & cheese sauce served with choice of rice or beans

Lunch Arroz Con Carne

$14.00

Seasoned & grilled steak served on a bed of Mexican rice with red & green bell peppers, onions, & melted white American cheese

Lunch Arroz Con Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast served over Mexican rice with red bell peppers, onions, & cheese sauce

Lunch Quesadilla Rellena

$14.00

Shredded beef or chicken quesadilla served with crema salad

Create Your Own Lunch

Create Your Own Lunch

$15.00

Each combo is made with ground beef or choice of shredded chicken and served with non-GMO tortillas, rice & beans

Margaritas

Signature Margaritas

Fresh Squeezed Margarita

$14.99

1800 silver, fresh squeezed orange & lime juices, with Gran gala served on rocks only

Organic Margarita

$14.99

Sauza tequila, fresh lime juice & agave nectar

Tropical Margarita

$14.99

1800 tequila, melon liqueur, a splash of pineapple juice & sweet and sour mix

Los Amigos Margarita

$14.99

Patron reposado tequila, patron citronage & lime juice

Purple Gecko Margarita

$14.99

1800 tequila, blue curacao, a splash of cranberry juice & our house-made margarita mix

Texas Style Margarita

$14.99

Jose cuervo tequila, gran gala. Fresh orange juice & our famous house-made margarita mix

Skinny Margarita

$14.99

1800 reposado, gran gala, agave nectar & fresh lime juice served on rocks only

Ultimate Margarita

$14.99

1800 reposado, cointreau & lime juice

Italian Margarita

$14.99

Amaretto liqueur, hornitos tequila with house-made margarita mix

Margarona

$14.99

The perfect blend of two stars: frozen lime margarita & corona extra

Flavor Margaritas

$13.00

Sauza tequila, fresh lime juice & agave nectar

House Margarita

ROCKS HOUSE MARGARITA

$12.00

Hornitos tequila, triple sec, and our house-made organic margarita mix, fresh lime juice, and jumbo served frozen or on the rocks

FROZEN HOUSE MARGARITA

$12.00

Classic Mojito

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Peach Mojito

$12.00

Raspberry Mojito

$12.00

Lime Mojito

$12.00

Passion Fruit Mojito

$12.00

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Light rum, Malibu rum, grenadine, orange juice, and pineapple juice

Island Punch

$12.00

Vodka, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and a splash of grenadine

Mai Tai

$12.00

Coconut rum, amaretto, triple sec, and a splash of orange juice

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Vodka, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice

Beach Iced Tea

$12.00

Rum, gin, vodka, tequila, triple sec, lemon juice, sugar syrup, and cranberry juice

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Vodka with peach, cranberry, and orange juice

Daiquiris

$12.00

Rum and your flavor choice: strawberry, mango, peach, raspberry, or piña colada, mixed to perfection and garnished with fruit

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Piña Colada Daiquiri

$12.00

Raspberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Peach Daiquiri

$12.00

Mango Daiquiri

$12.00

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

$12.00

Guava Daiquiri

$12.00

Virgen Daiquiri

$6.50

Beer

Bottle Domestic

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Bottle - Imported

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Draft

Draft Corona Light

$5.00

Draft Modelo Especial

$5.00

Draft Negra Modelo

$5.00

Draft Pacifico

$5.00

Michelada

$8.00

Wine

Red

Merlot Close De Bois

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Rodney

$8.00

Malbec Aposato

$8.00

Pinot Noir Woodbridge

$8.00

White

White

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Corbett Canyon

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc Tabali

$8.00

Moscato Castelló Del Piggio

$8.00

Liqueur

Vodka

Grey Goose

$7.25

Titos

$7.25

Ketel One

$7.25

Absolute

$7.25

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.25

Bacardi

$7.25

Bacardi Limon

$7.25

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$7.75

Jim Beam

$7.75

Jim Beam Apple

$7.75

Wild Turkey

$7.75

Makers Mark

$7.75

Woodford Reserve

$7.75

Crown Royal

$7.75

Crown Royal Apple

$7.75

Fancy Tequilas

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Patron

$12.00

Silver, reposado & añejo

Don Julio

$12.00

Silver, reposado & añejo

1800

$12.00

Silver & reposado

Cabo Wabo

$12.00

Silver, reposado & añejo

Espolón 80 Proof

$12.00

Silver, reposado & añejo

Tres Agaves

$12.00

Silver, reposado & añejo

Hornitos

$12.00

Silver

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Especial & tradicional

Herradura - Silver,reposado

$12.00

Silver,reposado & añejo

Casa Amigos

$12.00

Silver, reposado & añejo

Milagro

$10.00

Silver

Soft Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Organic non-GMO gluten free

Location

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta, VA 24121

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Napoli by the Lake - 773 Ashemeade Rd
orange star3.5 • 4
775 Ashmeade Rd Moneta, VA 24121
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki House
orange star4.3 • 203
84 Westlake Rd #107 Hardy, VA 24101
View restaurantnext
Mango's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,593
16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200 Moneta, VA 24121
View restaurantnext
Jakes Place - 1041 Harbour Inn Ln
orange starNo Reviews
1041 Harbour Inn Ln Moneta, VA 24121
View restaurantnext
Buddy's BBQ
orange star4.7 • 732
480 Tanyard Road Rocky Mount, VA 24151
View restaurantnext
Franklin County Distilleries
orange star4.8 • 299
25156 Virgil H Goode HWY Boones Mill, VA 24065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moneta

Mango's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,593
16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200 Moneta, VA 24121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moneta
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Christiansburg
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston